There has been yet another horrific killing of children by yet another vengeful father. Enabled by yet another Family Court.

Jaelyn and Lenora

On Friday, July 31st, a Wisconsin judge finalized a divorce after a nearly two years custody battle. Only hours later, while his two daughters, 16 and 11, were on a court-ordered visit with him, he murdered them and committed suicide.

The Winneconne Police Department has not revealed the cause of death or proferred any theories about what may have happened or why. But the father owned a ton of guns, had a history of abuse and violence, and was apparently unhappy about the divorce being finalized, not to mention his ex-wife living happily with a new partner and baby.

So it is pretty obvious that this was yet another man torturing his ex to get revenge. And Family Court permitted it by ignoring the mother’s pleas for her children’s safety.

I fought so hard to keep them safe… I was legally forced to send them [to their father] when they felt unsafe… The system failed me.

These horrific murders of innocent children have gotten a lot of MSM attention. But none is focusing on what is important to prevent it from happening again. See our TakeAways for that. But first, Jaelyn’s and Lenora’s story.

JAELYN’S & LENORA’S STORY

Lindsey married Jeffrey and gave birth to Jaelyn in January of 2010 and Lenora in June of 2015.

She ran a small wooden gifts business out of her home. This allowed for her to do double duty, home-schooling her children while she worked.

Lindsey involved the girls in many extra-curricular activities. They were avid dancers and excelled at marshal arts.

In 2024, when the sisters were 14 and 9, Lindsey filed for divorce.

At the first hearing, in January of 2025, the judge was made aware that things were bad when the girls were staying with their father. There was “tension” between the girls and their father, and there had been an “altercation” with Jaelyn [read: physical and emotional abuse]. And he was not keeping up on their schooling.

In other words, he was not a good or safe parent.

Despite that, Jeffrey was granted equal parenting time—one week on, one week off. The fact that Lindsey was, and had been for 14 years, the primary bond and caregiver—two intendidly important factors in deciding custody—was ignored (as usual).

The next hearing was in July of last year. The judge was made aware that things were still not going well during Jeffrey’s parenting time and that the girls felt unsafe there.

At some point a GAL was appointed. The GAL knew the girls did not want to be there and felt unsafe but did nothing to help their situtation, despite that being in the job description. CPS also got involved, but they did nothing either, unsurprisingly.

Earlier this year, Lindsey obtained a restraining order against Jeffrey, so it was absolutely clear things were heating up with Jeffrey. The restraining order indicated Jeffrey had access to firearms. He had 14 items in his firearm collection, including six handguns, three shotguns, and four rifles. He also owned an AK-47, a Glock 21 and several Ruger handguns and rifles prior to his death.

In restraining orders, parties are legally required to get rid of their firearms. But, instead of that, a hearing was scheduled to discuss his firearm collection. That hearing was set for four days after he murdered his children.

You would think that the children would have automatically been protected after the restraining order was issued, but that is not the case in Family Court. There is an entrenched false narrative that a man who is abusive to his ex is not a danger to his children. One of many.

Lindsey spoke publicly after their murder:

Everyone they talked to knew they were not safe in his care. And I fought so hard to try to keep them safe. The family counselor dismissed them and refused to continue working with them. The GAL knew they didn’t want to be there. CPS reports were made. Cops were called. I was [still] legally forced to send them when they felt unsafe. Nobody wanted to listen. If someone [i.e. the judge] listened to their cries for help for the last 2 years, they would still be here. The system failed my babies.

She says if “someone” had listened to their cries for help, but, although there are a lot of court and other officials involved, there is one person responsible for giving custody and unsupervised visitation to the abuser father: the judge.

Let’s be clear: It is judges working in a system that gives them absolute power that is the problem.

COMMENTS

Family courts continue to ignore and punish women who have reason and evidence to know their children are not safe with their fathers.

These mothers instead are pushed out of the way like they are the problem.

Mothers and children are being routinely failed by a system that keeps forcing contact or custody with abusive, dangerous fathers.

TAKEAWAYS

This horrific case provides examples of false narratives underpinning devastating family court outcomes. We will tackle two of them here.

THE “EQUAL PARENTING” TALE

Whether it has been passed as law or not, the notion of equal parenting rules in most states and countries, explicitly or implicitly. This has been the goal of the Old Boy Netork and their right hand men, fathers’ rights activists (now in disguise as parents’ and children’s rights activists), ever since women gained the financial power to leave men in the 1970’s.

Hence, this tale has been implanted into society and, by extension, the legal system:

It is only fair that the father gets equal access to his children; and it is best for children to be with their father half time, regardless of past parenting involvement or even a bit of abuse.

The first half of the compound sentence focuses on what is best for the father, which obviously contradicts the best interests of the child doctrine. So the second half, that false assertion that joint custody and equal parenting time is what is best for children, is necessarily added.

The problem with that is: it is not best for children to be chopped in half upon the divorce of their parents. What is best is for the children to remain living with their primary bond and visit the other parent regularly.

You know, like it was before the 1970’s. Men were fine seeing their children every Wednesday and every other weekend. Until…

Until child support began being enforced.

Then, all of a sudden, men craved equal time with their children! That not only gave them power to control and punish women after divorce, it saved them a wad of cash.

But research shows that most men who fight for equal custody have other women in their lives who do the primary caregiving. So much for wanting to do more parenting or spend more time with their children.

So it is all premised on a lie.

No matter, the concept of equal parenting has come to prevail. Accordingly, the two children in this case were forced to spend equal time with a father who not only was not their primary bond and had never done much caregiving, but was harming them.

This should make it crystal clear what Family Court is actually there for: to maintain men’s power and prerogative, not to do what is best for the children.

THE VINDICTIVE MOTHER TALE

The other prominent, patriarchal narrative in family courts that comes to light here is the tale that mothers are the vindictive ones, not fathers.

Mothers being made out to be vindictive after divorce is an extension of the broader societal version: “Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned.” Yet most of Custody Crisis cases involve women who have filed for divorce or at least are not unhappy about it.

Judges constantly accuse women of having maliciously coached children to report abuse by the father to alienate and keep them away from him out of vindictiveness. However, there is never any credible evidence to support this. Mothers almost always want their children to have a good relationship with a good, non-abusive father.

The vindictive ones in reality? Male exes.

Men absolutely hate losing control of what was legally their property for the last 10 millennia—wives and children—and many still think (or at least feel) they are—or should be. That loss of control leads to anger, and the anger to aggression. And, unfortunately too often, that has devastating, irreparable consequences, as it did in this case.

There was another case of a man killing his ex and 3 month-old baby the same day as the sisters’ murder. This occurred in Sevier County, Tennessee, but the names of the victims have not yet been released.

Here are other examples of vindictive-father-murders we’ve covered:

Another Child Murdered by a Vengeful Ex after Judge Orders Joint Custody

Manhunt On for Father Who Murdered 3 Daughters

“My Family Died”: Mother Tells Her Story in Heartbreaking, Viral Video

The fact that Jeffrey murdered his daughters only hours after the divorce was finalized makes the cause perfectly clear. He was angry that he had lost control and that his ex was doing great without him, and he wanted to exact revenge in the way that would hurt her most.

The truth is, men have more intense, vengeful anger after divorce than women and are less able to manage their emotions. So, the replacement narrative should be:

Hell hath no fury like a man who loses control of “his” woman and children.

Keep in mind, though, that murder is relatively rare compared to other manifestations of men’s vindictiveness in Family Court cases.

The most common way men’s vindictive aggression plays out in custody cases is simply the act of taking children away from their ex. That is the next best thing.

And, again, it must be made clear that the problem in Custody Crisis cases is not the vindictive man. It is the system that enables his vindictive acts.

Join us at The Women’s Coalition where we are fighting for a new system.

Join us at Sisters in Solidarity if you’d like to engage in activism.

Join our Discrimination against Women in Family Court lawsuit if you’d like to help us establish the reason women are losing custody is systemic sex discrimination. We are filing the amended “Discrimination against Women in New York Family Court” lawsuit this week, so stay tuned for updates!

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RIP JAELYN & LENORA; CONDOLENCES LINDSEY

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