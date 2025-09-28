Women's Coalition News & Views

Women's Coalition News & Views

furies
8d

I fled to Canada--spoke to a lawyer thru a women's collective. He said it was pointless, that I should send the kids back but Canada would be welcoming to me as an RN.

There are tons of us. I want blood.

Tereza Coraggio
1d

The coincidence of our names prompted me to respond, and my heart goes out to all the mothers. In this episode I talk about the international 'man'hunt for mothers protecting their children: https://thirdparadigm.substack.com/p/the-fbis-war-on-moms.

This tells the beginning of that story: https://thirdparadigm.substack.com/p/pedo-sadists-and-a-call-for-help and this tells the happy ending, if being reunited after 11 yrs can be called happy: https://thirdparadigm.substack.com/p/the-mother-child-reunion. In that one, I go through the divorce file (that the mother never saw) to show the obvious deceptions used by the collusion of the corrupt lawyer and judge.

