Women's Coalition News & Views

Women's Coalition News & Views

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Joyce Booth's avatar
Joyce Booth
3h

Family court is about male power and control. Children are considered male property. Women are powerless to protect their children in family court. They have no enforceable rights. Family court judges usually award child custody to males that request it. It doesn't matter if they're abusive. Good mothers are often falsely deemed unfit and have their children taken. Family court judges endanger children. They enable abusive males to alienate children from their loving mothers. Women and children suffer. Facts and evidence don't matter. Laws and training programs don't help. Family court judges abuse their power and face no consequences. Their opinion is what matters. Women must continue to unite and demand a new system. Juries would give women and children a chance at justice. Family court must end.

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Doc Blue’s RECKONING's avatar
Doc Blue’s RECKONING
2h

ALLYA'ALL, yesterday, WENT OUT, WORLDWIDE, and righteously PROTESTED F O R ... ...

YOUR ( USA's and Elsewhere's ) C O N S T I T U T I O N A L RIGHTS.

SO: IN L I K E MANNER, USE JURIES for the CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS of MOTHERS

BATTLING to KEEP THEIR O W N BABES ... ... SAFE and NURTURED.

NOOOO judges ( of any gender NOR of any color ) GET THIS MOTHER - FUCKING POWER. NO.

Doc Blue

sagaof1fdmother.com

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