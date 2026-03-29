This is the third in our Consciousness-Raising Gatherings series. The first is linked linked here and the second here.

Consciousness Raising groups in the ’60’s and ’70’s were a way for women to learn from each other’s life experiences and apply a political lens to them, with the goal of ending the oppression they were being subjected to under the Patriarchy.

The main idea was encapsulated in the saying: The personal is political. Women understood that the problems they were facing personally were actually being caused by systemic sexism and, therefore, it was not enough to just tell their stories. They must use them as a basis for making social and legal change.

We are reviving the spirit of these innovative gatherings and applying their idea to a specific form of systemic sexism: the entitling and empowering of men to take children from mothers via Family Court.

Messages from victims of the Custody Crisis to The Women’s Coalition will be shared through this modern, virtual gathering of minds and hearts to listen to women who have fought valiantly for custody or protection of their children and lost.

These messages have been sent through our contact form or directly to info@womenscoalition.org. We don’t use mothers’ names so if you want to comment about a particular message, you can refer to her by the assigned number.

Hopefully, these brief outcries by systemically-persecuted mothers will engender outrage from inside and outside our movement, as our investigative series is meant to do.

So please like, share, and comment to give our cause momentum! And encourage friends, family, and co-workers to join The Women’s Coalition on Substack, Facebook, or our website. You may join Sisters in Solidarity if you would like to engage in activism to end the Crisis.

[NOTE: Our investigative stories are now every other week while we work on our legal and legislative goals, so our Consciousness-Raising Gatherings will fill in on alternate Sundays.]

[The last post left off with Mama 16, so we will beginning today with Mama 17.]

MAMA 17

I’m a single MaMa trapped in a corrupt family court situation. My 16 yr.-old son is basically being held hostage by my ex-husband and the court who denied my son a voice even at 16.

My son desperately wants, needs, and deserves his life back. He wants to come home to live with me full-time.

Custody was unjustly flipped from me to my ex when my son was 10 years old. Now my ex has managed to keep my son completely from me. He was granted sole discretion of any contact/communication between my son and me.

My son’s and my rights have been attacked and violated ongoing in this case including our medical, Spiritual, and educational freedoms. We’ve been through a hellish battle for 11+ years with my ex-husband.

My son needs his voice and freedom before it ruins his life and does any more damage, whatsoever.

* * * *

MAMA 18

My 3 children were taken from me one day when they went to school. They never came back.

Their dad had previously been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for stabbing me in the forehead.

It’s been 10 years and he still has my girls.

* * * *

MAMA 19

I am a mother of a 5 & 6 year old. I left their dad over three years ago which exposed me to the truth and the horror of the family courts and how deep it goes and worldwide!!! I’m in New Zealand.

I continue to survive the post-separation abuse of which the most painful part is being forced to watch my children be destroyed.

I’m conflicted over whether to join the fight or save my energy, or what’s left of it, to continue to survive. Can’t not do something, for any child that I can help prevent having the same fate…

* * * *

MAMA 20

I have so many personal abuse stories where the system failed me and my kids.

Still fighting for protection of my kids from their father who went to prison for sexual assault of his own child but I still cant get a protective order for my other children.

I guess he has to rape them all first.

* * * *

MAMA 21

I lost my son for 6 years while I was a teacher. I was put on supervised visitation for 28 months.

I finally got my son back 2 years ago. I will never forget what the judge said—that I was harmful to my son, but I was not, I was a teacher.

His dad abused him and I had pictures and documentation and they did nothing. My son still has to visit with his dad.

My son still sleeps with me at the age of 13 because he wants to know where I am since he was gone from me for 6 years.

His dad is a narcissist.

* * * *

MAMA 22

I’m a protective mom who fled with my three month old son following a strangulation and beating. I first called 911 but they did not help me, they made no arrest, they even “lost” the body cam footage and police report...hence me having to run for my life.

After a year we were found, I went to jail, and didn’t see my baby for 104 days. I had full custody when I fled, the arrest was unlawful and now I’m suing the county.

All of that and my son’s dad still has custody while I have “visitation”... and I am still scared he’s going to kill me.

We need a real court room with a jury. I will fight everyday for that so other moms and babies don’t have to live in fear or not live at all.

* * * *

MAMA 23

I’m dealing with a case of mental and emotional abuse from my ex husband toward myself and our two daughters. The judge has refused to even listen to my argument.

I’ve spent thousands trying to gain more than 50% custody because my daughters hate being at his house every other week. To no avail, the judge won’t hear a word of it.

I’d love to be a part of something that may change the way the system operates. A judge should never have the power to tell someone how they must operate their own lives because of custody.

I’m completely restricted as the mother of my own children.

* * * *

MAMA 24

I am currently in the same situation as Charity was, treated like the problem when he was the abuser and I had all of the evidence to back it up—videos, photos, police reports, CPS reports.

He had nothing except his words against me trying to say I have a drinking problem, when I’ve never had any mishaps with the law, lost jobs or anything at all involving alcohol.

He couldn’t even find a witness to lie for him. But the judge still ordered alcohol monitors on both of us, but no orders specific to his abuse! And the Judge is leaning towards 50/50 from what my attorney tells me.

The system is certainly screwed up.

* * * *

NOTE: Although most cases in which women speak out involve overtly abusive exes, keep in mind that judges grant custody to men even if they just want to get out of child support, maintain control, etc. The core issue is not abuse but power: the systemic empowering of men over children after divorce and its disempowering of women. For more on that, see Down the Domestic Abuse Rabbit Hole.

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IN OTHER NEWS

VIRAL POSTS

Although we have a great following on Substack with over 10k subscribers/followers, many of our recent articles have gone viral as Facebook posts—or as they say it in the biz: they got legs! Some are reaching over a half million viewers.

This is important because it helps get our message out that the problem in Family Court is systemic discrimination against women. So plz consider following us on Facebook and liking, commenting and sharing our posts. It boosts our algorithm and extends our reach to the general population so we are not just preaching to the choir!

Last Sunday’s post: Family Court Judge Indicted for Strangling Wife, Assaulting Daughter: Proof Judges CANNOT Be Deciding Custody.

Four other recent articles that have gone viral:

TOP PHOTO: Mom Gets Kids Back after 3,257 Days (but who’s counting)!

BOTTOM LEFT: Mom Lashes Out at Family Court at NY Presser after Son Beaten to Death by Ex

BOTTOM MIDDLE: Rep Cries Alienation; Daughter Says He’s a Molester

BOTTOM RIGHT: Man Granted Sole Custody of Toddlers Born of Rape of His Client!

Thanks to all who’ve liked, commented and shared. There is power in numbers!

DISCRIMINATION LAWSUIT

Thanks to all the moms who’ve joined our Discrimination against Women in Family Court lawsuit.

We are planning to file the New York Complaint at the end of next month. If you know a mother who’s lost custody in New York, ask her if she’d like to join us.

FILL OUT THIS FORM IF YOUR CASE IS/WAS IN NEW YORK.

FILL OUT THIS FORM FOR OTHER U.S. STATES.

[We currently are not taking submissions at this time from other countries but hope to do so in the future.]

NOTE: Some emails have been going into alternate boxes or spam, so plz check there if you are from New York and have not received correspondences. Or you can email info@womenscoalition.org with the subject line: NY lawsuit.

CHAPTER 12 IS OUT!

Chapter 12 of Pretended Justice: How Far Will They Go to Protect the Lie? is out this week. It is the sequel to Everything Is Going to Be Okay, a heart-wrenching story about a mother who finds herself in Family Court fighting desperately to protect her children from her ex-husband, who is sexually abusing her young sons. The novels are based on the author’s own experience.

Chapters are published every Wednesday. Previous chapters are accessible on the menu bar of Women’s Coalition News & Views. The first book is also accessible there.

In the last chapter, Mandy is horrified that it has been over two years since her boys were taken from her and sixteen months since she has seen them. She decides to start a campaign to raise awareness with the public about the wrongful taking and endangering of children from mothers in family courts.

Mandy is surprised when police come to her house and arrest her for conspiring with the private investigator who surveilled Damian and filmed him sexually abusing Daniel through a window. He has been charged with stalking, and that is now extended to Mandy. This arrest comes despite zero corroborating evidence and Mandy insisting she has never even spoken with him. It is obviously a set-up so the Family Court judge can use it as another pretext for denying Mandy visitation.

And that is exactly what happens; but that is not the only bogus claim the judge uses in her findings from the evidentiary hearing on Mandy resuming visitation. The judge also finds Mandy was involved with Kevin in the arson of Damian’s place, despite no evidence of that. She opines that Mandy thought the fire would lead to the boys being taken away from Damian (a play on the usual pretext that mothers falsely accuse fathers of abuse supposedly to get an advantage in custody).

She also finds that Mandy is an emotional danger to her children because she still believes they were sexually abused and “persists with her irrational convictions”. Mandy is allowed only supervised text message exchanges three times a year and cannot resume face-to-face visits until and unless she says she was wrong, i.e. exonerates Damian. This coercive measure, using contact with children as leverage, is commonly used to silence women about a father’s abuse.

The boys are ordered into therapy “to help them understand their circumstances”. This is code for: “to brainwash and coerce them into recanting the sexual abuse and being silent about any further abuse”.

Meanwhile, Mandy’s mother and brother-in-law go on trial for aiding Mandy in hiding. The criminal court judge uses the universal trick of not allowing the jury to see or hear about the evidence of the sexual abuse from which Mandy was running to protect her children. So they were found guilty. A clear message to anyone foolish enough to consider interfering with a man’s prerogative to sexually abuse his own children.

Mandy is suffering greatly after these events, left with little hope of ever seeing her boys in any sort of normal way…

* * * *

Special thanks to Samantha for sharing her book with us to help raise awareness about the Custody Crisis.

Women’s Coalition News & Views is a reader-supported publication. Please consider a paid subscription of just $5/mo, $50/yr or $200 founding member to support our important work of exposing and ending the Custody Crisis! [Check alternate inboxes.]

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All contributions are greatly appreciated!