On Friday, The Women’s Coalition filed our amended Discrimination against Women in New York Family Court lawsuit—now with 107 plaintiffs!

When we filed the original complaint in May with 41 plaintiffs and posted about it on Substack and Facebook, women immediately began contacting us wanting to join. So we decided to hold off serving it while we amended it and added them.

Little did we know the the number of women would rise to 107! That was a pleasant surprise.

This extra time was used to shore up the suit against inevitable motions to dismiss and add support for our claim that women are being subjected to a pattern of discriminatory practices in custody cases.

There were so many new moms that we separated out 10 “anchor” plaintiffs, listed as parties in the caption and body of the complaint with the rest listed in “Schedule A”, which is attached.

As you can see from the image below, this table provides a powerful representation of how Plaintiffs are being subjected to most of the discriminatory practices detailed in the Complaint in Paragraph 43 from 'a' - 'p'.

Percentages of plaintiffs experiencing the different forms of discrimination were also added to the Introduction. These provide powerful new data in our efforts to expose and end the Custody Crisis. Those will be compiled and published in another article.

Since Substack does not support a scrollable embed of documents and many readers do not click on links, the entire text is included in this article. Note that since email servers only allow a certain text length, the newsletter version will not include the Jurisdiction and Standing, Venue, Causes of Action, Schedule A, or footnotes. Those will be added after publishing, so the complete Complaint will be viewable at our Substack site. It is linked here to view in your browser.

Here is a link you can share: https://bit.ly/NYComplaintAmended

Please mamas share far and wide! This is the first lawsuit of its kind and it shows the world what is being done to women in family courts around the country and world.

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*Special thanks to all the New York Plaintiffs for their participation in this historic lawsuit and their dedication to our cause of ending the crisis.

NOTE: Even if you’ve read the original complaint, the amended version is so different, it is a must read!

INTRODUCTION

1. This is a civil rights action brought pursuant to 42 U.S.C. § 1983 arising from Defendants’ violation of Plaintiffs’ right to equal protection of the laws under the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution.

2. This action is instituted for the purpose of addressing the widespread, systemic, and prolific discrimination against women in the New York State Unified Court system.

3. Through this action, Plaintiffs seek declaratory and injunctive relief. Primarily, Plaintiffs seek a declaration confirming that there has been a continuous pattern of practices in child custody cases that discriminates against women, a protected class.

4. Plaintiffs and similarly situated female litigants in the Family Courts and the Matrimonial Divisions of Supreme Courts in the State of New York are victims of a pervasive pattern of discriminatory practices that results in the unjust reduction or elimination of women’s custody and parenting time and/or the inability to protect their children from the father.

5. This systematic violation of women’s right to equal protection in custody cases has been continuous for several decades and is ongoing. The earliest case represented in this lawsuit was filed in 1988, the same year mainstream media began covering cases in which women were being oppressed and rendered powerless in family courts. One article featured Dr. Elizabeth Morgan, along with three other similarly disempowered women, who had fled into hiding to protect their children.[1] Dr. Morgan famously refused to disclose her daughter’s whereabouts, choosing to suffer in prison rather than hand her over to the molesting father.[2] It took an act of Congress to release her after over two years.

6. Journalists and researchers have reported on similar cases ever since, tarnishing the reputations of the Family Court system and its judges. Plaintiff The Women’s Coalition has been reporting on this “custody crisis” since 2014 and has documented cases dating back to 1976[3] in its current iteration, and further back to the early 1800’s, when women first began fighting for the power to maintain custody after divorce—following ten millennia of complete powerlessness.[4]

7. Women are being deprived of an impartial tribunal, a cornerstone of equal protection, recognized globally as a fundamental human right. Mothers are losing custody in perfunctory hearings with “temporary” orders issued, which remain in effect indefinitely. All Plaintiffs herein have been subjected to this partiality.

8. When facts and evidence clearly demonstrate the mother should retain custody and parenting time and be able to protect her children, judges engage in a shocking pattern of discriminatory practices by which the father is favored, empowered, and entitled, while the mother is disfavored, disempowered, and oppressed.

9. These practices violate women’s civil rights to procedural and substantive due process, in addition to equal protection. None of the Plaintiffs herein have been afforded an impartial or fair proceeding, because they are women.

10. The prevailing doctrine in family law directs judges to rule in the best interests of the child. However, in practice, judges consistently make findings and enter orders that benefit men, contrary to the interests of child(ren). Judges routinely discredit, degrade, and disparage women when they attempt to advocate for their child(ren)’s best interests.

11. Primary attachment and caregiving are intended to be highly influential factors in the determination of custody and visitation; however, in practice, judges do not give them appropriate weight or simply ignore them. Because mothers are almost always a child’s primary bond and caregiver, the minimization and disregard of these factors is discriminatory. All Plaintiffs were the child(ren)’s primary bond and caregiver before litigation commenced. By contrast, men who have not been involved much, or at all, with children are treated with equal status.

12. Judges appoint attorneys for the child (AFCs), mediators, evaluators, therapists, parenting coordinators, and others, who typically render opinions and make recommendations that unjustifiably favor men, which are used to support unjust findings and orders to the exclusion of contrary facts and evidence. Empirical research confirms that when there are court appointees, there is greater discrimination.[5] Appointees were involved in 96% of Plaintiffs’ cases.

13. Women are consistently threatened with loss of custody or visitation if they do not accept unfair or harmful orders and cease attempting to obtain just and safe outcomes. Judges find them to be vexatious litigants, prohibit them from filing motions, issue gag orders, find them in contempt, and, not uncommonly, incarcerate them if they persist in litigating or speaking out about the injustice. This has occurred in 76% of Plaintiffs’ cases. Men are not similarly threatened or punished.

14. Women are being disproportionately damaged financially, with a significant number being completely devastated or bankrupted via attorney’s fees and other litigation-related costs. They must pay for expensive appointees who are partial to the father. They disparately lose homes, savings, investments, jobs, and careers. Inequitable division of marital assets, unfair allocation of legal costs and child support, and freezing of bank accounts further damage women financially.

15. A large majority of custody cases involve credible and corroborated reports of spousal and/or father-child abuse.[6] When facts and evidence easily exceed the preponderance burden, judges routinely minimize, disregard, and disallow evidence and fail to make findings of abuse; while women who report abuse are groundlessly found to be some version of lying, alienating, or mentally ill. Conversely, judges consistently credit men’s false accusations of abuse by the mother and make unsupported findings she is abusive.

16. 95% of Plaintiffs’ cases involve judges failing to make findings of men’s abusiveness when there is substantial evidence, and/or making findings of women’s abusiveness when there is not. Further, women are commonly counseled by their attorneys or the AFC to not report abuse by the father or they will lose custody. This gives the father a win-win: report his abuse, he gets custody; don’t report his abuse, he gets custody.

17. Empirical research shows that when women testify as to spousal abuse, they are discredited 59% of the time; child physical abuse 71% of the time; and child sexual abuse 85% of the time.[7] When the father alleges alienation (or similar behavior) in response to children’s disclosures of sexual abuse, women are discredited an incredible 98% of the time, despite intentionally false reports of sexual abuse being rare. That is a lot of children being sexually abused as a result of discriminatory practices. “[A]n extensive scholarly literature and thousands of reports from the field suggest that men’s violence in the family is often rendered invisible by family court practices.”[8]

18. In 97% of cases herein, Plaintiffs have been emotionally and/or psychologically abused (e.g. coercive control) by their ex, 73% physically abused, and 43% sexually abused. 93% of Plaintiffs’ children have been emotionally abused by their father, 56% physically abused, and 22% sexually abused.

19. Discriminatory practices enable men to continue harming women post-separation, and women are made vulnerable at custody exchanges, peak times for abuse. “We recorded instances of abuse [at exchanges] in all of the domains we monitored: emotional abuse, physical abuse, physical abuse with injuries, stalking, threats of violence to the mother, death threats to the mother, and threats to others, including the children…By virtue of being present, children witness abuse that occurs during these exchanges, and this can have harmful health consequences for them.”[9]

20. When children make credible and corroborated disclosures of sexual abuse by the father, women suffer even more pronounced discrimination. In six of the twenty-three cases herein involving child sexual abuse, the mothers were prohibited from any contact with their children; in nine, they were restricted to supervised visits; and in five, the father was granted sole custody. “Family courts are awarding unfettered access or custody to abusive fathers and increasingly cutting children completely off from their protective mothers. This has been observed especially where mothers allege child sexual abuse.”[10]

21. Women who choose to go into hiding rather than hand their child(ren) over to the abusive father are usually apprehended, prosecuted for abduction or custodial interference, and sentenced to lengthy prison terms. There have been three high-profile “abduction” cases in recent months. One involves a wealthy “tea heiress” who has the resources to stay hidden, but her children are only three and five, a long time to be deprived of a normal life—and she still faces prison upon return.[11] Hence, women are being placed in a lose-lose bind: stay, their children continue to be abused; leave, they likely go to prison.

22. Judges often baselessly find mothers to be alienating,[12] when, in fact, children are justifiably alienated or resist visiting the father due to his abuse or neglect (i.e. not due to parental alienation). These unsupported findings are used to switch custody to the father, who is then allowed to truly alienate children from the mother (i.e. actual parental alienation).[13] Conversely, there is no pattern or practice of judges baselessly finding fathers to be alienating to switch custody to the mother, and then permitting the mother to actually alienate children from the father.

23. The Women’s Coalition conducted a survey of over 500 women for a United Nations investigation into women losing custody as a result of false findings they were alienating children from the father.[14] A large majority of participants endorsed having been alienated from their children—half directly via court orders, and half indirectly via fathers allowed to violate court orders.

24. This alienating of children from mothers is facilitated via court orders for supervised visitation, no contact, and/or court-ordered “therapy” for children, where they are unduly influenced against their mother. 35% of Plaintiffs have been groundlessly found to be alienating (or similar behavior) and an astounding 70% have been alienated from their children as a result of these discriminatory practices.

25. This prevalent, court-assisted alienation of children from mothers is, arguably, the most harmful outcome of the systemic sex discrimination (barring death). It causes severe stress and trauma, especially when mothers know their children are being abused, and it often leads to severe anxiety, major depression, suicidal ideation, and, occasionally, completed suicides. Dr. Julia Goldmark, a New York litigant, recently ended her life after her ex-husband was unjustifiably granted sole custody and allowed to alienate her son from her over the course of four years.[15]

26. Children are also stressed and traumatized when alienated from their mother, their primary attachment figure, resulting in impaired development and psychological disorders, including anxiety, depression, and dissociation, symptoms of which can persist into adulthood.

27. A common discriminatory practice is the appointment of unethical therapists (often referred to as “reunification” therapists), who use coercive persuasion (a.k.a. undue influence) to manipulate children into recanting, compartmentalizing, and/or staying silent about the father’s abuse and complying with court orders to live or visit with him (along with the aforementioned alienating from the mother).

28. 45% of Plaintiffs’ cases involve this court-ordered, unscrupulous “therapy” which benefits fathers and harms mothers. In contrast, genuine therapy to heal children who have truly been alienated from their mother is rarely court-ordered. In none of the 75 alienated Plaintiffs’ cases did the judge order therapy to repair the damaged mother-child relationship.

29. Forty-one states have conducted investigations of their court systems, with most concluding that gender bias is a significant problem. A task force launched to investigate gender discrimination in New York courts issued a report[16] that included the following findings:

a. Gender bias against women litigants is a pervasive problem with grave consequences;

b. Women are often denied equal justice, equal treatment, and equal opportunity;

c. Reform depends on the public’s resolve to demand a justice system more fully committed to fairness and equality;

d. Custody awards often disregard the father’s violence against the mother and underestimate the harm to children associated with abuse of the mother;

e. Mothers are criticized for slight imperfections while a father who simply wants custody is given credit, even if he has done very little parenting;

f. Mothers are at a disadvantage in obtaining custody, even if they have always been the primary caretaker and the father plans to place the children in nursery school or in the care of his second wife;

g. Custody is awarded to fathers because they are in a better financial position;

h. Judges are given virtually unbridled discretion to determine what factors should be considered under the vague best interests standard;

i. Fathers who exhibit minimal or no involvement in parenting are being rewarded with custody, despite the mother having always been the primary caretaker;

j. Women who have a career are considered less fit to be awarded custody, while a career does not negatively impact fathers getting custody;

k. The lower post-divorce economic status of women—caused in part by inequitable maintenance, property division, and child support awards—disadvantages the mother;

l. Women who leave the home to escape domestic violence may be viewed as unstable and less fit to receive custody;

m. Women are routinely suspected and found to have coached children who report sexual abuse by the father;

n. Women are considered not credible or less credible than men, and their claims subject to undue skepticism;

o. Bias against women can be extremely subtle;

p. Women are subjected to sexist remarks and conduct by judges, lawyers and court personnel.

30. The Task Force concluded, “Conduct influenced by gender bias in an institution with profound power over those who come before it can wreak substantial injustice and can undermine the courts’ prestige and authority by eroding public confidence in the justice system. It is fitting, therefore, that New York’s court system examine and seek to rid itself of any bias.” These findings remain true today.

31. The National Organization for Women [NOW], the premier women’s rights organization in the U.S., has identified this form of sex discrimination as a Crisis in Family Courts.[17] Due to the seriousness, pervasiveness, and persistence of this form of discrimination, NOW has had a branch dedicated to this crisis for over two decades. Discrimination against women in family courts is the only issue to have its own division within the organization. NOW conducted a thorough investigation into California family courts and issued a report[18] with findings that mirror what is happening in New York and other states. The investigation found:

a. Family courts engage in systemic discrimination against women;

b. Judges and attorneys, as well as other court employees, including mediators, clerks, and evaluators, engage in sex discrimination;

c. Women are routinely denied notice and/or a meaningful hearing;

d. The large majority of custody cases involve some type of domestic violence or child abuse perpetrated by the father, which judges minimize or disregard;

e. Custody and unsupervised visitation are granted to fathers despite credible evidence, convictions, or findings of violence or abuse;

f. Mothers are being placed on supervised visitation or having custody or visitation reduced or eliminated completely, despite there being no credible evidence they are a danger to their children.

32. NOW concluded, “The Family Court system in California operates with open discrimination against women in the form of sexist stereotypes, syndromes, and procedures…and presents profound obstacles for women seeking to protect their children from abuse.” Twenty-four years later, these findings are still true in family courts across the U.S., including in New York.

JURISDICTION AND STANDING

33. This Court has subject-matter jurisdiction over this action pursuant to 28 U.S.C. § 1331 and 28 U.S.C. § 1343, as this action is brought pursuant to 42 U.S.C. § 1983 to redress the deprivation of rights secured by the Constitution of the United States.

34. This Court has personal jurisdiction over Defendants. Defendant New York State Unified Court System is organized and exists under the laws of the State of New York and is accountable for policies, procedures and practices, as well as for upholding constitutional rights under which all claims fall.

35. Defendants Hon. Rowan Wilson and Hon. Joseph Zayas have acted under color of state law and are accountable under the Ex Parte Young doctrine.[1] Defendant Hon. Wilson is being sued in his official capacity as Chief Justice of the State of New York. As the top official, he is accountable for all administration, policies, and practices of the New York State Unified Court system and for upholding New York citizens’ rights under which all claims fall. Defendant Hon. Zayas is being sued in his official capacity as the Chief Administrative Judge of the New York State Unified Court System. As the top administrative official, he is accountable for the administration, policies, and practices of the New York Supreme and Matrimonial courts and for upholding New York citizens’ rights under which all claims fall.

36. Plaintiff The Women’s Coalition’s has associational standing to bring the constitutional claims in this lawsuit on behalf of affiliate members of its integrated subunit, Sisters in Solidarity, of which Co-Plaintiff Helen Garber is a member.

37. Co-Plaintiffs bring these claims in their individual capacities and have independent standing to sue in their own right. Each individual Plaintiff has suffered and will continue to suffer, independent, concrete, and particularized injuries-in-fact that are directly traceable to Defendants’ pattern of unconstitutional practices and are redressable by the declaratory and injunctive relief requested herein.

38. The interests this lawsuit seeks to protect are strictly germane to The Women’s Coalition’s purpose of stopping the discrimination against women in child custody cases. Furthermore, because this action seeks exclusively forward-looking declaratory and injunctive relief against Defendants in their official capacity to invalidate and halt the unlawful practices, neither the claims asserted nor the remedies requested require the individualized participation or testimony of all individual members. Accordingly, Article III standing is satisfied as to every Plaintiff and every claim asserted in this Complaint.

VENUE

39. Venue is proper in this Court pursuant to 28 U.S.C. § 1391(b). Defendants perform official duties in the Southern District of New York; many Plaintiffs are or were litigants within this district; and a substantial part of the events, acts, or omissions giving rise to the claims asserted herein have occurred within this district.

PARTIES

40. Plaintiff The Women’s Coalition is a grassroots 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated exclusively to eradicating systemic discrimination and securing equal protection of the laws for women in child custody cases. It brings this action on behalf of the members of its integrated subunit, Sisters in Solidarity, and as Co-Plaintiff with the 107 similarly situated Plaintiffs identified herein suffering from the exact form of sex discrimination.

41. Co-Plaintiffs 1 through 10 identified below are named as “anchor” plaintiffs. Each has suffered and continues to suffer concrete injuries-in-fact caused by the discriminatory pattern of practices including, but not limited to, the practices enumerated in Paragraph 43 from ‘a’ to ‘p’.

a. Plaintiff 1, Dr. Tracie Caccavale, has been a litigant within the Southern District of New York from 2013 to the present and has suffered discriminatory practices, including: a, b, c, d, e, f, g, h, i, j, k, l, m, n, o, p.

b. Plaintiff 2, Helen Garber, has been a New York litigant from 2023 to the present and has suffered discriminatory practices, including: a, b, c, d, e, f, g, h, i, j, k, l, m, n, o, p.

c. Plaintiff 3, Kelly Kuhnle, has been a litigant within the Southern District of New York from 2016 to the present and has suffered discriminatory practices, including: a, b, c, d, e. i, j, l, n, o.

d. Plaintiff 4, Alana Orr, has been a New York litigant from 2013 to the present and has suffered discriminatory practices, including: a, b, c, d, e, f, g, h, i, j, k, l, m, n, o, p.

e. Plaintiff 5, Mariza Ortiz, has been a litigant within the Southern District of New York from 2007 to the present and has suffered discriminatory practices, including: a, b, c, d, e, f, g, h, i, j, k, l, m, n, o, p.

f. Plaintiff 6, Kala Pollack, has been a New York litigant from 2023 to the present and has suffered discriminatory practices, including: a, b, c, d, f, g, h, i, j, m, o, p.

g. Plaintiff 7, Tal Simhoni, has been a litigant within the Southern District of New York from 2024 to the present and has suffered discriminatory practices, including: a, b, c, d, e, f, g, h, i, j, l, m, n, o, p.

h. Plaintiff 8, Julianne Stramezzi, was a New York litigant from 2010 to 2016 and has suffered discriminatory practices, including: a, b, d, e, f, g, h, i, j, k, p.

i. Plaintiff 9, Scarlett Valentin, has been a litigant within the Southern District of New York from 2023 to the present day and has suffered discriminatory practices, including: a, b, d, e, f, g, m, o, p.

j. Plaintiff 10, Shelly Varnit, has been a litigant within the Southern District of New York from 2018 to the present day and has suffered discriminatory practices, including: a, b, c, d, e, f, g, h, i, j, l, m, n, o, p.

42. Co-Plaintiffs 11 through 107 are New York litigants identified in Schedule A, attached hereto and incorporated by reference. Each has suffered and continues to suffer concrete injuries-in-fact directly caused by the discriminatory pattern of practices including, but not limited to, the practices enumerated in Paragraph 43(a)-(p).

STATEMENT OF FACTS

43. Judges presiding over child custody cases in both Family Courts and the Matrimonial Divisions of the Supreme Courts have engaged in a pattern of practices that shocks the conscience. These practices include, but are not limited to:

a. Adjudicating custody matters in a sex-discriminatory manner by being partial towards men even when facts and evidence clearly demonstrate they should not be favored;

b. Denying women a meaningful hearing or allowing only a perfunctory hearing when their fundamental rights and liberty interests are at stake;

c. Granting temporary custody to men pending trial when a nondiscriminatory application of the law would have resulted in temporary custody being granted to women;

d. Appointing attorneys for the children (AFCs) mediators, evaluators, therapists, and parenting coordinators, who demonstrate bias against women and partiality towards men;

e. Ordering women more often than men to submit to mental health assessments, based on the same quality and quantity of evidence;

f. Discrediting women’s testimony despite sufficient facts and evidence supporting their testimony is truthful, and crediting men’s assertions and testimony despite sufficient facts and evidence supporting their testimony is not truthful;

g. Disregarding or minimizing children’s best interests factors, such as primary bond and primary caregiving, effectively disadvantaging mothers and benefiting fathers;

h. Making findings that women are mentally ill, lying, neglectful, unfit, etc., when there are insufficient facts to prove it; and not making findings that men are mentally ill, lying, neglectful, unfit, etc., when there are sufficient facts to prove it;

i. Making findings that the mother is abusive when the preponderance burden is clearly not met; and not making findings the father is abusive when the preponderance burden is clearly met;

j. Making findings that the mother is alienating the children from the father (or similar behavior) when there are insufficient facts; but not making findings that the father is alienating the children from the mother when there are sufficient facts;

k. Ordering therapy for children when they are justifiably alienated from or resist visiting the father due to his abuse or neglect; and not ordering therapy for children who are unjustifiably alienated from the mother;

l. Ordering supervised parenting time or no-contact for mothers when there is insufficient evidence that they present a danger to their children; but not ordering supervised parenting time or no-contact with fathers when there is sufficient evidence they are a danger to their children;

m. Selectively enforcing visitation by threatening or punishing mothers with contempt when they do not, or cannot, bring children to visit abusive or neglectful fathers; while allowing fathers to keep children from visiting safe and fit mothers;

n. Issuing gag orders and sealing records when it favors men and disfavors women, based on the same quantity and quality of evidence;

o. Threatening to hold or holding women in contempt and/or jailing them when they exercise their First Amendment right to speak about their case and not doing the same for men;

p. Threatening women but not men with loss of custody or visitation if they object to the Court’s position or do not accept the Court’s baseless findings against them, while not doing the same for men.

44. The above violations, along with others, constitute a pervasive and systemic pattern of discriminatory practices directed against women in custody cases, because they are women; whereas there is not a pervasive and systemic pattern of discriminatory practices directed against men, because they are men.

45. This discriminatory pattern of practices is, in and of itself, injurious to Plaintiffs, distinct from and in addition to the harmful consequences they have suffered. If a government entity puts citizens through a process that treats them worse than similarly-situated peers because of a protected trait, including sex, the constitutional injury occurs the moment she is subjected to that unequal treatment.

46. These ubiquitous, constitutional infringements are ignored by top officials, such as chief justices and chief administrative judges, and enabled via unwritten, but identifiable, policies, procedures, and customs, for which they are responsible. These violations result in the customary entitlement of men, individually and as a class, and the oppression of women, individually and as a class.

47. In addition to constitutional rights, Plaintiffs are entitled to the rights enumerated in the United Nations Declaration of Human Rights, which the U.S. has adopted, and in the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which the U.S. has ratified. Both require State parties to provide citizens with equal protection of the laws, fair and public hearings by an impartial tribunal, and an effective remedy if violated. The remedy requested herein is a trial at which a jury will determine whether women’s right to equal protection of the laws in New York custody cases is being systemically violated.

48. Piecemeal reforms over the last few decades within family law have not made any significant difference, as they do not address the root cause of the problem: systemic sex discrimination. Systemic reform is necessary, and for that, a declaration sanctioned by a jury of women’s peers and issued by this Court is essential. A problem cannot be remedied unless clearly recognized.

49. Appellate courts do not provide an effective remedy. Cases are reviewed under the highest abuse of discretion standard; the appellate process takes months or years, causing irreparable harm to women’s fundamental rights; more women cannot afford the high cost of appellate proceedings compared to men; and even successful appeals are generally remanded to the trial court with virtually the same biased outcome.

50. Plaintiffs herein are just the tip of the iceberg. Many women are either too traumatized to participate in this litigation or fear judicial retaliation. Countless thousands of female litigants over many decades across the state and country have been victims of the same institutional harm.

51. Sex-based discrimination in New York family and matrimonial courts is occurring at the individual, institutional, and structural levels to the great detriment of Plaintiffs and similarly-situated female litigants, as well as their children and society as a whole. The epidemic number of victims signifies a profound crisis.

52. The discrimination against women in child custody cases undermines public confidence in the judicial system and breeds contempt for the rule of law. This systemic violation of integrity and fairness does great injury to the entire New York judiciary. This Court must recognize and enjoin it.

PRAYER FOR RELIEF

72. WHEREFORE, Plaintiffs respectfully request that this Court enter judgment in their favor and grant appropriate declaratory and injunctive relief based on the jury’s findings, including the following:

a. Issue a declaration recognizing the ongoing pattern of discriminatory practices in New York Supreme and Matrimonial courts that violates women’s right to equal protection of the laws;

b. Enjoin Defendants and successors from engaging in, implementing, or maintaining practices, policies, procedures, or customs that discriminate against women;

c. Grant Plaintiffs with minor children the right to initiate de novo proceedings, in which their constitutional rights to equal protection and due process will be upheld; and

d. Grant such other and further relief as this Court deems just and proper.

JURY DEMAND

73. Plaintiffs demand trial by jury in this action.

Dated: August 14, 2026

New York, New York

Respectfully Submitted,

Sarah Howland, Esq.

Attorney for Plaintiffs

FOOTNOTES

[1] Joan Daly, Women Who Go to Jail for Their Children, Good Housekeeping, vol. 207, no. 4, Oct. 1988, pp. 115+.

[2] Morgan v. Foretich, 546 A.2d 407 (D.C. 1988)

[3] Cindy Dumas, First Custody Crisis Case Since Women’s Lib: 1976, Women’s Coalition News & Views (Substack, May 28, 2023), https://womenscoalition.substack.com/p/very-first-custody-crisis-case-mary

[4] Cindy Dumas, 1830 Custody Crisis Case Leads to First “Mothers’ Rights” Law, Women’s Coalition News & Views (Substack, Mar. 24, 2024), https://womenscoalition.substack.com/p/first-psc-case-in-1830s-leads-to

[5] Joan S. Meier, U.S. Child Custody Outcomes in Cases Involving Parental Alienation and Abuse Allegations: What Do the Data Show?, 42 J. Soc. Welfare & Fam. L. 92, 92–105 (2020), https://doi.org/10.1080/09649069.2020.1701941.

[6] Child Protection and Custody Fact Sheet, Resource Center on Domestic Violence: Child Protection and Custody, Nat’l Council of Juvenile & Fam. Ct. Judges, https://rcdvcpc.org/facts.html.

[7] Joan S. Meier, U.S. Child Custody Outcomes in Cases Involving Parental Alienation and Abuse Allegations: What Do the Data Show?, 42 J. Soc. Welfare & Fam. L. 92, 92–105 (2020), https://doi.org/10.1080/09649069.2020.1701941.

[8] Joan S. Meier & Sean Dickson, Mapping Gender: Shedding Empirical Light on Family Courts’ Treatment of Cases Involving Abuse and Alienation, 35 L. & Inequality 311 (2017), https://scholarship.law.umn.edu/lawineq/vol35/iss2/10/.

[9] Angela Zeoli, The Child’s Best Interest: Monitoring the Presence of Abuse in Child Custody Exchanges, Mich. St. Univ. AgBioResearch (Nov. 21, 2014), https://www.canr.msu.edu/news/monitoring_the_presence_of_abuse_in_custody_exchanges.

[10] Joan S. Meier, U.S. Child Custody Outcomes in Cases Involving Parental Alienation and Abuse Allegations: What Do the Data Show?, 42 J. Soc. Welfare & Fam. L. 92, 92–105 (2020), https://doi.org/10.1080/09649069.2020.1701941.

[11] Cindy Dumas, “WomanHunt Launched for ‘Tea Heiress’ Who ‘Abducted’ Her Kids! Women’s Coalition News & Views (Substack, July 19, 2026), https://womenscoalition.substack.com/p/womanhunt-launched-for-tea-heiress.

[12] alienate: to cause to be estranged; to make unfriendly, hostile, or indifferent, especially where attachment formerly existed. Merriam-Webster Dictionary. https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/alienate

[13] Joan S. Meier, U.S. Child Custody Outcomes in Cases Involving Parental Alienation and Abuse Allegations: What Do the Data Show?, 42 J. Soc. Welfare & Fam. L. 92, 92–105 (2020), https://doi.org/10.1080/09649069.2020.1701941.

[14] Reem Alsalem, Custody, Violence Against Women and Violence Against Children: Report of the Special Rapporteur on Violence Against Women and Girls, Its Causes and Consequences, U.N. Human Rights Council, U.N. Doc. A/HRC/53/36 (Apr. 13, 2023), https://digitallibrary.un.org/record/4010556.

[15] Cindy Dumas, Mom Commits Suicide after “Judicial Alienation” of Son, Women’s Coalition News & Views (Substack, July 20, 2025), https://womenscoalition.substack.com/p/mom-commits-suicide-after-5-years

[16] Report of the New York Task Force on Women in the Courts; Fordham Urban Law Journal (Volume 15, Issue 1, 1986). https://ir.lawnet.fordham.edu/ulj/vol15/iss1/4/

[17] National Organization for Women Foundation, Crisis in Family Courts, https://now.org/now-foundation/crisis-in-family-courts/

[18] Sheila Heim, Helen Grieco, Sue Di Paola & Rachel Allen, California National Organization for Women Family Court Report 2002 (Cal. Nat’l Org. for Women 2002), https://fact.on.ca/news/news0210/fam_report_revised.pdf.

[19] Ex parte Young, 209 U.S. 123, 159–60 (1908)

SCHEDULE A

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