Women's Coalition News & Views

Women's Coalition News & Views

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Doc Blue’s RECKONING's avatar
Doc Blue’s RECKONING
1h

107 Plaintiffs ! ... ... O Yeah.

P R E C E D E N T - SETTING: " ... ... F I R S T - EVER LAWSUIT of its K I N D " ... ... O Yeah.

MOTHERS: JOIN it by JOINING the Women's Coalition International =

https://womenscoalition.substack.com/?utm_campaign=profile_chips and

https://www.womenscoalitioninternational.org

Doc Blue

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Helen Nowlin's avatar
Helen Nowlin
2h

Where can I view a schedule defining the discriminatory practices (referred to a A,B,C, etc)? Publishing the list with definitions may be a game-changer, too, and could be a separate post. Many times, people don't realize how they have been manipulated or discriminated against until they see a list (discussing the many ways it is done).

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