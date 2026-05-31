Women's Coalition News & Views

Women's Coalition News & Views

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Joyce Booth's avatar
Joyce Booth
13h

Family court is about male power and control. Children are considered male property. Males that request child custody usually get it. It doesn't matter if they're abusive. Family court judges endanger children. Women have no power to protect their children in family court. They have no enforceable rights. Women and children are harmed. Family court judges abuse their power and face no consequences. Their opinion is what matters. Facts and evidence don't help. Laws and training programs don't help. Loving mothers have their children taken. Women and children suffer. Family court judges must no longer have the power to determine custody. Women must continue to unite and fight for a better system. A jury would give women and children a chance at justice. Family court must end. Whitney's little girls should be alive and with her. Rest in peace Paityn, Evelyn and Olivia.

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WOMEN Raise Children's avatar
WOMEN Raise Children
13h

Supervised visitation centers should be free and easily accessible by everyone. And that's where visitation should happen when there's history of domestic violence.

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