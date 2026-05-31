It is the one year anniversary of a most horrific Custody Crisis case.

Three precious little girls were murdered last May 30th via Family Court, a system designed by, and operated to, entitle men—to the great detriment of children and their mothers.

Paityn, Evelyn, and Olivia were court-ordered to visit their father, who had a history of domestic violence, despite their mothers’ pleas for protection.

The girls did not return home from one of those visits a year ago. They were found lifeless at a campground in Washington state, where they lived.

Their father had zip-tied his children’s wrists and suffocated them to death, one-by-one, in an apparent act of revenge against his ex-wife. He fled into the wilderness, and a manhunt was launched. It was not until four months later that his remains were found.

The girls’ mother has had to endure the unimaginable pain of losing her three young children to murders that could have been prevented. If the custody case had been heard in a real court with a jury, the jurors would undoubtedly have found by preponderance of the evidence that the father was abusive. Our proposed Child Custody Code would have automatically made his visits supervised.

If you’d like to join our fight for a new system for deciding child custody, join us at The Women’s Coalition and subscribe to Women’s Coalition News & Views. If you would like to join our Discrimination against Women in Family Court lawsuit campaign in the U.S. fill out this form and from other countries: this form.

We reported on this horrible case while the manhunt was on for the father. The story is reposted here in memory of the girls and in support of their mother.

Manhunt On for Father Who Murdered 3 Daughters Abusive Men Shouldn’t Be Allowed Unsupervised Visits

A manhunt is on for a father who brutally murdered his three daughters during a court-ordered unsupervised visit last week in Washington State.

Travis Decker had been granted unsupervised visitation by a Family Court judge, despite the mother saying the children should never be alone with him due to his anger issues, abuse, neglect and violence.

When Travis did not return his daughters—ages 5, 8 and 9—to their mother at 8pm Friday night, May 30th, she knew something was wrong. He wasn’t answering his phone and it was going straight to voicemail. She called the police.

The girls’ bodies were found Monday near Travis’ truck at a remote campground in central Washington, about an hour from their home in Wenatchee. He had asphyxiated them with plastic bags over their heads. Their hands had been bound with zip-ties and there were bloody handprints on his truck, so it was quite violent.

Travis has disappeared into the wilderness and local officials are working with the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Marshal’s Office to locate him. Ironically, the governor has just deployed the State National Guard, of which Travis is a member. He has extensive survival training, so he can exist a long time in the wilderness.

Large swaths of wilderness around the campground have been closed to the public as the manhunt has intensified. A $20,000 reward has been offered for information leading to his arrest and he is said to be armed and dangerous. He may be headed towards Canada, in the vicinity of the Pacific Crest Trail.

LEAD UP

Whitney met and married Travis about ten years ago. They had their first daughter, Paityn, shortly after they met. They had two more daughters—Evelyn, and Olivia.

Travis served in the army and did a short stint in Afghanistan. He transferred into the Washington State National Guard. He has extensive survival training and would live off the grid for months at a time.

During their marriage, Travis subjected Whitney to physical and emotional abuse. He would randomly wake her up at night by screaming at her. He would disappear for long periods of time.

They separated and filed for divorce in 2022. It was finalized in 2023 and they shared custody.

In the fall of 2024, Travis began living out of his truck. Whitney returned to Family Court for a custody modification. She claimed he should not have overnights due to his homelessness, nor should he ever be alone with the children.

She cited his neglect of the children and emotional problems, including anger issues.

…There was a substantial change in circumstances as to the Father’s ability to parent the children safely, and she described an incident where the Father had the children sleep at the armory around dozens of other men.

Whitney detailed many concerning incidents, including a time when one of their daughters was passed out with a bathrobe tied around her neck. Another incident involved one of the girls injuring her fingers, with Travis absent and unresponsive. In another, one was injured by a falling weight in the armory’s gym, where he often took the girls.

Whitney said he was prone to angry outbursts and would come into her house yelling for the girls at his visitation time. Other times, he would fail to pick them up.

Travis has neglected his parental duties and has long-term emotional problems that get in the way of his ability to parent.

Olivia once called Whitney crying and said she could not find her father. Shortly after that, Evelyn came home with welts between her legs.

Travis argued there should be no modification whatsoever. He contended that it was important his children understand “the reality of how the world works” and they should learn from his homelessness.

Despite all the evidence showing Travis should not have unsupervised visitation, a Chelan County Family Court judge gave Travis just that: three hours on Friday evenings and eight hours every other Saturday and Sunday—but no overnight visits. Travis was ordered to get mental health treatment and attend anger management courses.

This modification likely made Travis even angrier and may have been when he started to formulate a plan for revenge. His bitterness would be unreasonable, of course, since he was still allowed regular, unsupervised visitation with his daughters.

Travis supposedly applied for therapy through the VA but claimed there was too much red tape. He never attended any anger management program.

TIMELINE

FRIDAY, MAY 30th: Travis picks up the girls at 5pm. He does not bring them back at 8pm, the scheduled time. Whitney calls the police, who inform her the criteria do not meet an Amber Alert.

SATURDAY: Washington State Patrol issues a statewide Endangered Missing Person Alert (EMPA), which is similar to Amber Alerts minus phone notifications. Officers immediately begin working to determine the whereabouts of Travis and the girls. [This fast law enforcement response is likely because Travis is a homeless man. Normally, they do not act at all if a father does not return children.]

SUNDAY: An arrest warrant for kidnapping is issued. The search intensifies.

MONDAY: Investigators find Travis’ truck at an isolated campground 11 miles from the Pacific Crest Trail that goes up to Canada. The bodies of the girls are found down an embankment about 100 yards from the truck with plastic bags over their heads. Travis is nowhere to be found.

TUESDAY: State prosecutors charge Travis with three counts of first degree murder and kidnapping. A search for him near the campground is initiated.

WEDNESDAY: The US Marshals Service offers a reward of $20,000 for information leading to Decker’s arrest. The search broadens.

THURSDAY: Federal prosecutors charge Travis with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution. More than 100 officers, agents, and deputies join the manhunt.

A number of trails, roads and campgrounds have been shut down as law enforcement and search crews work to navigate the terrain. Travis is considered armed and dangerous and everyone in the area between the Cascades and Canada are encouraged to stay alert and keep their doors locked.

The community is rallying behind Whitney and a gofundme has brought in more than a million dollars for her.

RIP Paityn, Evelyn, and Olivia and CONDOLENCES to Whitney.

TAKEAWAYS

There is a lot of talk in MSM about Travis’ mental illness causing this travesty and the VA system failing to give him proper help. But most mentally ill or traumatized people do not murder their children. Perhaps he had a psychotic break, but that’s unlikely since he seems to have methodically planned the murders and his escape for a while.

What seems most plausible is his anger caused it. The last custody modification when he lost overnights may have intensified his anger to the point he committed the ultimate revenge. This is just speculation, but if revenge was the motivation, this case would not be an outlier. It is not uncommon for men to kill family members out of anger and vengeance.

This theme of male vengefulness after divorce has been covered in many of our columns, since there are so many deaths associated with it, including: Another Child Murdered by a Vengeful Ex after Judge Orders Joint Custody. Children should never be unsupervised with fathers who have “anger issues”.

Yet, the patriarchal narrative suffusing Family Court (and society) is that “scorned” ex-wives are the vindictive ones. Judges rely on that characterization to discredit mothers when they report abuse.

But judges know the mom is not vindictive. It’s just a convenient label for justifying the inevitable great custody switch.

The underlying truth is, it makes no sense for mothers to vindictively make false reports of abuse. Mothers want what’s best for their children and that is a good, non-abusive father to help raise them. Besides, mothers virtually never harm or kill children to get revenge on their ex.

On the other hand, it makes perfect sense that some men are angry and vindictive after divorce—after losing control of “their” wives and children, considered their rightful property for thousands of years. Power over women and children is a most-coveted patriarchal perk, and men have been systemically allowed to use violence to maintain control. And Family Court aids in the continuation of this male prerogative.

The only thing that could have stopped Travis murdering the girls is if the judge had taken his abuse and anger issues seriously and ordered supervised visits. But judges are loathe to restrict fathers this way and will only do it for short periods of time, if at all. Mothers are terrified to press this measure for fear of being accused of alienation.

On the other hand, judges commonly restrict mothers who report abuse by the father to supervised visitation or no contact to silence and disempower them. This fits the age-old agenda of maintaining men’s power in the family after divorce.

DISPELLING PATRIARCHAL NARRATIVES

A form of activism we are taking on the cultural level is to dispel the many false, patriarchal narratives that infest society. You can use stories like this one and many others reported on here to spread the word that a main problem after divorce is not vindictive ex-wives but vindictive ex-husbands who use children to get revenge by taking, harming, and killing children.

You can help by actively replacing the false narratives with true ones via word of mouth and independent and social media—and by sharing Women’s Coalition News & Views columns. For more info, see: Dispelling Family Court Propaganda & False Narratives and/or join our activist group: Sisters in Solidarity.

If there are any researchers/statisticians who would like to compile stats supporting the true narratives, plz email: info@womenscoalition.org

Whitney’s story, and all similar ones, can also be used to support our position that mothers should automatically get primary custody and have the power to keep children safe.

For that scenario, we need an entirely new system.

Join The Women’s Coalition where we are demanding a new system in which women are afforded their legal and Constitutional right to equal protection of the laws.

IN OTHER NEWS

SIS FORUMS RESUME

After taking a break to work on and file our Discrimination against Women in New York Custody Cases, Sisters in Solidarity will resume monthly forums.

The next one will be on Saturday, June 13th.

1pm Pacific

4pm Eastern

9pm London

Sydney: 6am the 14th

Sisters in Solidarity is the activism arm of The Women Coalition. If you’d like to engage in activism to end the Crisis, please read about SIS here and fill out this form. You will be sent a zoom invite a couple days before. Make sure and check alternate inboxes and spam.

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