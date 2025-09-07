Women's Coalition News & Views

Women's Coalition News & Views

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Boudica's avatar
Boudica
Sep 8

Family courts are not designed to protect children and they really don’t care about the best interest of children. It exists to ensure the patriarchy and misogyny persist.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ellen's avatar
Ellen
Sep 7Edited

So similar to my story and many other Protective Mothers' we all know would also be charged for FAILURE TO PROTECT which ALL THESE GOVT HACKS should be feloniously charged for. Organized Crime running this shitshow that goes under the rador yet funded BY TAXPAYERS, such a coup. It is Conspiracy Fraud at best. MRA Playbook, so Sadistic Sharia American Style advances Perverts, and they keep upping the ante, these incel judges. Best get on Rogan or Dark Horse. The other media unavailable, corruption being exposed. These Judges are Murderous thugs. They love this #Mayhem. Devil's playground, "The Family" Court. HHS. Catholic Church. Deep State. WEF etc... all players in this global agenda that's more ominous than we all realise. Court-sitting is imperative, so they shut it down while children are grieviously tortured, left to wonder why mommy won't fix it. The Greatest HATE CRIME AGAINST HUMANITY(Women are Human) on Earth, excelerating when our heroic attempts to battle for our babies little lives in the face of unspeakable danger to any of us who dare to breath the truth of WHAT IS HAPPENING EVERY DAY to accomodate these MONSTERS' DEPRAVITY and Rape Agenda is called out. This Domestic Terrorism is the most serious scourge on Earth. The most powerful country on Earth at the helm.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 The Women's Coalition
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture