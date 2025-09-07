Arizona judges have granted a father who’s molesting his son Sole Custody and placed the mother on supervised visitation.

Judge Roderick Coffey (left); Judge David McDowell (right)

As if that is not bad enough, the mother has not been able to protect her daughter from a previous marriage either. She has been doubly victimized by the Family Court system.

And, alarmingly, her abusive exes have teamed up to help destroy her!

She is desperate to protect her children, but the systemic Family Court Cover-Up & Enabling of Father-Child Abuse is in full swing. And her attorney has ditched her just before an upcoming hearing next month. She needs eyes on her case, so please share her story!

We’ll discuss her case in the context of the Custody Crisis in the Takeaways, but first, here’s her story.

MOLLY’S STORY

Molly* and her first husband had a daughter in 2010. Shortly after that, he became abusive. After one particularly violent incident he was criminally charged. However, as usual, the case was dismissed.

She divorced him, but the Family Court judge minimized her ex’s violence. He was given equal parenting time.

Around age 11, the father became physically abusive with their daughter and she began refusing to visit him. A doctor documented bruising consistent with her disclosure.

On multiple visits, her daughter refused to get out of Molly’s car at the exchange. One time, police looked on as the father forcibly dragged her out of the car. Then he held her down and hit her repeatedly, leaving bruises all over her legs. DCS investigated but deemed the case “unsubstantiated”. They blamed Molly for the girl’s refusal to visit.

Despite clear disclosures and medical documentation of the daughter’s abuse, the father was able to get police to charge Molly with criminal custodial interference. The case was eventually dismissed.

Meanwhile, in Family Court, the father was awarded 75 days of make-up parenting time and elevated to decision-maker status. This decision-making power ensures a child will not be able to see a therapist or doctor and disclose more abuse—a key part of the cover up.

SECOND HUSBAND

Molly met and married her second husband, and gave birth to Kennie* in 2020. At that time, her daughter was 11 years-old.

Shortly after Kennie’s birth, Molly found over a thousand pictures of pre-teens and young teens skimpily clothed in sexualized poses on his phone. He admitted to having a problem with an “underage porn thing”.

That’s an obvious sign of sexual addiction, not to mention pedophilia, which is important to note since sex addicts rarely limit themselves to one age range or sex. That means all children in contact with them are at risk.

Molly was horrified and proceeded to report it to the police. They declined to prosecute him since the children were not completely nude. They suspected he may have worse images on other devices but did not confiscate them.

Molly filed for divorce and a custody battle began immediately.

Judge Joan Sinclair ignored Molly’s concerns for Baby Kennie’s safety and well-being and that the father was viewing images of pre-teen children for sexual gratification. No matter, she served up the usual joint custody with equal parenting time—and to top it off, gave the father decision-making power.

Hence, Kennie was shuttled back and forth between houses, despite being an infant.

KENNIE DISCLOSES

During the early years of Little Kennie’s life, Molly noticed some unusual and possibly sexualized behaviors which raised red flags. However, she did not know they were a result of sexual abuse.

But last year, when Kennie was 4, he told his sister about how he and his dad would play a game where they put things into his anus. Around the same time, he told a teacher that his father “licks the inside of his mouth”.

Kennie told him mom that his father put his mouth on his penis. He said he cried and told his father he didn’t like it, but his father responded, “You do like it.” He also disclosed that his father would pee in his mouth and put his finger in his anus.

Molly reported the sexual abuse to the police and Kennie was examined at a Child Advocacy Center, where he disclosed the abuse to the forensic interviewer. Police declined to charge the father stating “insufficient evidence”. CPS did not substantiate, claiming “inconsistencies”. Same ol’ same ol’.

He responded as perpetrators do: Deny, Attack and Reverse Victim/Offender [DARVO]. He denied abusing Kennie and attacked Molly with false accusations. He claimed to be a victim of custodial interference by her.

He filed a motion in Family Court for an “emergency” custody switch to him on the basis of this false accusation of custodial interference.

ENTER JUDGE MCDOWELL

At the hearing, Molly presented all the evidence of the molestation, child porn, admitted pedophilia, and his refusal to get counseling.

Judge David McDowell closed the hearing and would not let anyone in the courtroom or on zoom. He ignored all the evidence of abuse, pedophilia, and the father keeping Kennie away from Molly.

Judge David McDowell

McDowell found Molly had coached Kennie to disclose the sexual abuse. In other words, alienating him—the go-to finding against mothers whose children report abuse, especially sexual abuse.

He gave the father sole custody and restricted Molly to supervised visitation at a professional facility. He ordered her mental health be evaluated by a psychologist and the results showed it unlikely Molly would coach the child. The doctor is willing to testify to that. The report has been excluded and witness denied.

Kennie would occasionally talk about the abuse and have sexualized behavior while visiting Molly supervised. This would sometimes be in the supervisors’ reports. But some supervisors would omit anything in their reports that portrayed the father badly. One of the supervisors was criminally charged with prostitution, so she would not care.

The father stopped bringing Kennie to visitation to avoid him disclosing more there. He is routinely blocking visits. There was a hearing last month where Molly requested the new judge, Judge Roderick Coffey uphold the visitation order, but he did nothing done about the blatant violations which prevented her from seeing her son and him from seeing his mother.

TAKEAWAYS

There are three judges (so far) in Molly’s case who’ve covered up and enabled the sexual abuse of her son. It is not uncommon for Custody Crisis cases to be passed from one judge to another and another to confuse things and deflect blame.

It sounds unbelievable to the average person that government officials, especially so-called “esteemed” judges, would cover up child sexual abuse—or any kind of parental abuse. People just can’t wrap their brain around that since the societal narrative is judges are wise and fair.

One good thing about the resurgence of the Epstein case is that it helps the public see that government officials do cover up and enable child sexual abuse. So now when mothers talk about judges (and their minions) covering up sexual abuse by fathers, it is more believable.

It is awful, but fascinating, that Molly’s exes are colluding with each other to destroy her. They are supporting each other’s lies to the Court about her alienating the kids and even testifying for each other!

This seems to be happening more often. Could there be a men’s underground that tracks custody cases and matches fathers up? After all, fathers’ rights activists are very organized.

Anyway, it doesn’t really make a difference, because judges do not really believe mothers are alienating or interfering with custody—or whatever. They simply use whatever lies are most convenient to support switching custody.

But the core problem is not individual judges being biased or corrupt. It is that there is a systemic agenda to entitle and empower the father that judges follow. And Family Court is designed so they can easily accomplish this.

That’s why we are demanding a new system.

Join The Women’s Coalition

WHAT’S NEXT

Molly has an upcoming hearing on October 30th before Judge Roderick Coffey at the Mesa-Southeast Superior Court in Maricopa County: 222 E. Javelina Ave.

It is open to the public and all are encouraged to attend in support of Molly. (It is unclear whether there will be a zoom link.)

Judge Roderick Coffey

If you’d like to connect with other mothers who are attending the hearing, email info@womenscoalition.org [subject: Molly].

In the meantime, she needs as many eyes on her story as possible in the hope the judge will protect Little Kennie so please share.

WC News & Views subscribers can share her story by clicking on the link at the upper right corner of this email and copy and paste the url in social and independent media sites.

GOFUNDME

Molly has spent everything she had to protect her son so a friend has started a gofundme for her. Please consider donating if you are able.

NOTE: All information about this custody case was provided by activists who are supporting this mother and is believed to be true.

