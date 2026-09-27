Calling all California moms! We are now filing a lawsuit in the Golden State!

A California attorney, who believes passionately in our cause to end the Custody Crisis, has stepped up to file our Discrimination against Women in Family Court lawsuit!

This is The Women’s Coalition’s second lawsuit. It follows the filing of our (amended) New York lawsuit last month.

So there will be twin, coast-to-coast lawsuits astir in two of the most populous states in the country making the same foundational claim: women’s right to equal protection of the laws is being systemically violated in Family Court, i.e. women’s constitutional right to not be discriminated against.

Hundreds of California mothers have contacted The Women’s Coalition in the past expressing an interest in joining our discrimination lawsuit. So we may have even more than the 107 mothers in the New York lawsuit!

JOIN!

If you are a mother who has or had a case in one of California’s 58 counties, just fill out this form.

You may join even if your case ended long ago. Because the discrimination has been continuous for decades and is ongoing, all mothers who’ve litigated custody are able to participate.

The California lawsuit is in draft form but will be essentially the same as the New York lawsuit. You may read the NY lawsuit on your browser here.

Just as in the New York lawsuit, there will be approximately 10 “anchor” plaintiffs. Only the anchors will likely need to testify or produce documents, and that is voluntary. So there is not much other Plaintiffs need to do.

All who join will be helping identify the cause of the Custody Crisis as systemic discrimination against women, thus aiding in our effort to end the crisis by implementing a new system, which will prevent systemic discrimination.

By joining the lawsuit you are helping to make change!!

NOTE: Even if you submitted the old form, you need to fill out the new one, as it is more accurately associated with the updated lawsuit.

You can share the url for the form with all your CA mama friends and on social media: bit.ly/CAlawsuit

You can sign up for potential lawsuits in other states or countries here.

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GIST OF THE LAWSUIT

Our Discrimination against Women in Family Court lawsuit is a civil rights action brought under women’s right to equal protection of the laws, a cornerstone of a democratic country.

In non-legal parlance, this means that federal and state constitutions guarantee women’s right to not be discriminated against under the law. Women must receive a fair and impartial process in courts.

Our Discrimination against Women in Family Court lawsuit asserts that there is widespread, systemic, and prolific discrimination against women in the Family Court system resulting in unjust and unsafe custody rulings.

This occurs via a pattern of discriminatory practices that serves to unfairly empower and entitle men, while disempowering and oppressing women. The most common of these practices are listed in the Statement of Facts section.

Our lawsuit demands a trial whereat a jury of our peers will decide whether there is, in fact, systemic discrimination against women in Family Court.

RELIEF

The relief we are requesting is threefold:

First and foremost: a declaration by the Court, sanctioned by the jury, that women are being subjected to systemic discrimination in Family Court;

Second: a statement by the Court that this discrimination must be enjoined (stopped);

Third: an order that gives women with minor children the right to a new, non-discriminatory proceeding.

The main goal of the lawsuit, as previously noted, is to establish legally that women are, in fact, being systemically discriminated against in family courts. We already know this through thousands of mothers’ collective, lived experiences, and we have plenty of evidence for this; however, a jury verdict gives more substance for our claim. This, in turn, will aid in our demand for a new system.

Join us at The Women’s Coalition where we are fighting for a new system.

Join us at Sisters in Solidarity if you’d like to engage in activism.

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NOTE:

This is effectively a class action lawsuit, but technically, legally not. For a class action, there are hurdles that we do not want, nor need, to have to overcome to do essentially the same thing. It is simpler and cleaner to do a “similarly situated plaintiffs” case.

We will not be disclosing the name of the attorney until closer to filing, which will hopefully be by December.

IN OTHER NEWS

WEBINAR WITH WENDY

Famous civil rights attorney Wendy Murphy, J.D. will speak at a special Women’s Coalition Webinar on Oct. 10th: Discrimination against Women in Family Court—Meets—Women’s Battle for Full Equality.

Wendy worked with Executive Director of The Women’s Coalition, Cindy Dumas, to draft the core Discrimination against Women in Family Court lawsuit, so it is her incredible legal expertise behind it!

The core lawsuit was written so as to be adaptable to other states and countries. Sarah Howland, Esq. was the first to adapt and file it in New York in May. It was amended in August and the first hearing is scheduled for Nov. 13th [see below]. We are looking for attorneys in other states who are willing to file pro bono.

As the title of the webinar implies, Wendy will be speaking about the nexus of the systemic discrimination against women in Family Court and the fight for full equality for women. Serendipitoulsy, our lawsuit has become part of that historic battle.

Many people do not realize that women do not yet have full equality and that it is necessary to protect women’s rights and power in so many areas of their lives. This webinar will shed much-needed light on this important issue.

So, this webinar is a must come!

WHEN

It is taking place on Saturday, October 10th: 1pm Pacific, 4pm Eastern. You will be able to submit questions for Wendy and participate via chat.

It’s free—just register with your email address here. You will be sent the link to join by Oct. 5th. [Check alternate inboxes.]

Encourage others to attend by sharing the url or bitly for this article: bit.ly/wendywebinarsubstack or the link to register: bit.ly/webinarwithwendy.

Backgroun on the road to full equality in last Sunday’s post.

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All contributions are greatly appreciated!