Women's Coalition News & Views

Women’s Coalition News & Views

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Patrick Williams's avatar
Patrick Williams
Sep 27

I believe California is an appropriate venue for this type of lawsuit. I would like to see it become a huge class action lawsuit. Much success and blessings to you on this journey to end the patriarchy, which harms everyone, in my opinion.

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Helen Nowlin's avatar
Helen Nowlin
Sep 27

Hey, this has the features of a massive class action.

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