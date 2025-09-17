Women's Coalition News & Views

Sep 26

So many signs of a pretender and the caring person falls for them. Too close to home!

Sep 20

I am reaching out to ask for guidance, resources, and support as I continue to face deeply concerning issues in Michigan’s family court system related to custody, parental alienation, and accountability. My situation reflects systemic problems that I believe many parents encounter, and I hope to connect with national advocates who are working to reform how these cases are handled.

Below is a summary of what I have been navigating:

• Friend of the Court (Emmet County – Amanda Guarisco):

◦ Dismissed or minimized documented parenting time violations.

◦ Failed to enforce accountability despite clear evidence.

◦ Appeared biased in communications and grievance responses, often prioritizing procedure over children’s best interests.

• Judicial Oversight (Judge Jennifer Deegan):

◦ Reviewed my grievance but upheld the Friend of the Court’s handling, leaving no meaningful path for accountability.

◦ Process lacks transparency and effective remedies for parents seeking fair enforcement of orders.

• Opposing Counsel & Father’s Influence (James and his lawyer, Travis):

◦ Persistent narrative that I “kicked out” my son, despite documented letters showing the opposite.

◦ Patterns of manipulation, triangulation, and refusal to co-parent in good faith.

◦ Counsel uses disparaging language and minimizes serious concerns (e.g., my son’s ODD diagnosis).

• Impact on My Children (Noah, 16, and Ethan, 19):

◦ Noah is struggling under the influence of his father and the court’s lack of enforcement, leading to alienation and emotional harm.

◦ Ethan, though older, is also caught in the dynamic and feels the strain of being put in the middle.

◦ Both sons are impacted by the system’s failure to protect their relationship with both parents.

Why I’m Reaching Out:

I am seeking connection with organizations that advocate for reform in family courts, particularly regarding parental alienation, lack of enforcement of parenting time, and systemic bias that leaves children vulnerable to manipulation. My case highlights how parents can be silenced, children harmed, and accountability evaded within the current structure.

If your organization provides advocacy, legal reform efforts, or family support resources, I would be grateful to connect. I would also welcome the opportunity to share my experience more broadly to contribute to systemic change.

Thank you for your time, your advocacy, and for any direction you can provide.

Sincerely,

Alison Leigh Adams

alison.adams@macd.org

231-881-5109

