“Her first mistake was trusting him. Her second was trusting the state.”

Amanda led a fairly ordinary life, until she met Damian. He swept her off her feet, whisked her away on exotic holidays, wined and dined her in expensive restaurants and showered her with compliments.

But lurking beneath the charming exterior were sinister secrets Damian had been carrying since childhood, secrets that slowly began to surface. Two sons and a failed marriage later, nothing could have prepared her for the extent of her ex-husband’s deception—nor the injustices inflicted upon her by Family Court.

“Everything Is Going to Be Okay”

Chapter One

I looked down nervously at the white envelope on the hall floor. Could it be the dreaded exam results? I hesitated, but then slowly bent down and picked up the envelope, opening it like it contained a bomb. Sliding out the piece of paper inside, until I saw the words ‘PASS’. My heart leapt with a mixture of relief and joy. I was now the proud owner of a post grad marketing diploma. I jumped up in the air, arms stretched overhead.

‘Yes!’ I shrieked.

I poured myself a glass of chilled white wine and carried it into my bedroom. Putting my Justin Timberlake CD on play and sitting down in front of the mirror, I carefully applied eyeliner, mascara, bronzer and fuchsia pink lipstick before straightening my long, dark hair. I pulled on a pair of tight black jeans, a black and green strappy top and stepped into a pair of black shiny stilettos. Spraying a mist of Angel perfume on my wrists and neck, delicious vanilla and patchouli filled the air, reminding me of marshmallows. A car beeping outside told me my lift had arrived. Grabbing my handbag, mobile phone and my small leather jacket, I headed outside into a dark, rainy Manchester evening.

It was Friday night, and I was meeting up with a group of mates. I was looking forward to a few drinks. Smiling, I walked across the square and headed down a little side street to the pub. The music gradually became louder as I climbed the stairs down to the small, smoke filled basement bar. Immediately, I spotted my friends who were huddled round a couple of tables in a dark corner.

A few minutes later, Damian arrived. Was he the one that Alison fancied?

‘My round – what’s everyone drinking?’ he asked.

There was a chorus of replies, and moments later he had returned with the drinks.

‘Mandy, a gin and tonic sounded like a good idea’

He handed me my drink, and also placed his gin and tonic down. He pulled the chair out at the side of me.

‘Mind if I sit here next to you?’ he asked, smiling.

‘Of course. Sit down,’ I replied.

Damian was friendly and easy to talk to, and we seemed to have a lot in common. We were both vegetarian. He talked about a new restaurant that had just opened.

‘We should go?’ he suggested.

I smiled. ‘Yes, definitely.’ Wasn’t he gay, though?

We told each other about our lives, interests, and what we did for work. He reminded me of an excited little boy.

‘Believe it or not, I used to be a fox hunt saboteur,’ he confessed, blushing slightly.

I giggled. It was quite hard to believe. He looked too strait-laced, but the thought pulled at my heart strings. I got up from my chair to head for the toilets.

‘I love that man!’ I declared to my friends, walking past them.

Damian smiled coyly and looked at his feet.

As I was washing my hands, Alison suddenly appeared at the side of me.

‘Is there someone you like here?’ she asked, her words slightly slurred, looking up at me with her big eyes.

I realised she was trying to find out if I was attracted to Damian.

‘No, of course not!’ I answered, a bit too quickly. I thought he was quite fit, but he was a bit nervy and erratic and not really my type. In any event, Alison fancied him so he was off limits.

As the evening progressed, a larger group of friends joined us, and Damian suggested we head over to a night club. Once at the club, we danced to Northern Soul music and drank and laughed and chatted. I noticed Damian was dancing close by, and I got the impression that he was attracted to me. A couple of drinks later, Sally and Liz announced they were leaving.

‘Come back to mine,’ Sally suggested, drunkenly. ‘I have lots of wine. Tell everyone to come.’ With that, they promptly left. A few more of the group had also hit the road, and all that remained was Alison and me, Damian, and a couple of Damian’s friends.

‘Come to Sally’s house, she’s having a few people over!’ I yelled at Alison, over the music.

‘No, I’m not going to bother, I’m tired, I’m just going to go home now,’ Alison yelled back, grabbing her coat.

My eyes met Damian’s.

‘Do you want to come back to Sally’s? Your friends are invited too.’ I shouted to be heard over Frank Wilson’s, “Do I Love You?”, which was blasting out of the speakers.

‘Yeah sure, count us in.’ He smiled.

***

Me, Damian, and his friends piled into a taxi. I phoned Sally. ‘We’re on our way,’ I told her.

‘I’m not going to bother now, Mandy,’ she said. ‘Sorry, very drunk.’

Okay, I had to come up with another plan.

‘Come to mine?’ I suggested to the small group. ‘I’ve got wine and music.’

I began humming, “Do I Love You”. It was going be stuck in my head all night!

‘Sounds all right, mate,’ Johnny, Damian’s loudest friend, enthused.

Everyone was in agreement, but just a couple of minutes later, Johnny started an argument with the taxi driver. It seemed to come from nowhere. The taxi driver was having none of it, and promptly stopped the car.

“Get out now!” he ordered Johnny. His two mates quickly followed suit, until only Damian and I were left in the taxi.

‘Guess it’s just us two then.’ Damian smiled at me, shyly.

‘Guess so,’ I replied, allowing my head to fall on his shoulder.

Once in my flat, I poured us both a glass of wine. Damian was sat to one side of my large sofa, in the centre of my living room.

‘Nice flat,’ he commented, looking around at the ultra -modern glass furnishings and boldly coloured sofa with matching curtains.

‘I can’t take the credit for that. I just rent a room.’

I handed him a glass, put some music on and walked over, kicking off my shoes and settled in beside him. The conversation flowed, and I found myself laying my feet casually across his lap. Damian leaned over to me, his mouth searching for mine, and we began kissing passionately.

The following morning, I awoke with a dull head and a dry mouth. I glanced over at the man asleep in bed next to me. What was I thinking? Jumping into bed with a total stranger… Does he do this every weekend? I could feel my cheeks getting hot. Damian stirred, I glanced over towards him.

‘Morning!’ I tried to sound bright.

‘Well good morning to you too.’ He smiled, pulling me towards him, and showered me with affection. Soon, we were cuddling and laughing. The fears that I had woken up to were fading away.

It was late morning before Damian left. He lingered at the door, wrapping my hair around his index finger, his eyes refusing to leave my face. It was flattering, but a bit disconcerting. Still, when he asked for my number, I didn’t hesitate. Closing the door, I leaned up against it, my mind a whirlpool of emotions. I was excited to be at the start of something, frightened because I’d never met anyone like him, and a little dizzy, though that could have been the hangover. I filled a glass with water and swallowed it in a couple of mouthfuls. Another emotion crept in—guilt. I had just spent the night with a man that Alison had been attracted to for about a year.

Damian began texting me straight away. I received the first one less than an hour after he left. He must be keen. Was he a bit too keen? And intense? But exciting too! It made me feel wanted.

We arranged our next date for the following Friday evening. Damian asked if I wanted to go for dinner.

‘I’ll meet you in The Liar’s Club,’ he suggested. ‘It’s one of my favourite bars in town.’

‘Okay, sounds good to me.’ I couldn’t wait!

***

Friday night finally arrived. Leaving my house in a new pair of jeans and my blue silk blouse, my hair freshly styled, I conceded I was very excited about my first date with Damian. I arrived at the bar a couple of minutes late. As I walked through the door, I noticed him immediately. He was wearing a black duffle coat and reading a copy of The Guardian. He looked up when I opened the door and smiled. My heart skipped a beat. He threw the newspaper down and walked towards me, giving me the biggest hug. He pulled me tight into him. It felt so nice and safe and warm.

‘Lovely to see you! You look beautiful.’ He looked deep into my eyes as he spoke.

‘It’s good to see you too.’ I blushed.

‘What are you having?’ he asked. ‘I got some wine, chardonnay, like in your house.’

I wasn’t planning to drink, but he’d been kind enough to think of me.

‘Chardonnay’s great.’ I smiled as he handed me a glass.

A few glasses later, I was hungry and keen to get away from the crowded bar.

‘I thought we could try out that new veggie restaurant that’s just opened,’ Damian suggested, as if reading my mind. ‘But let's have one more drink before we go. Shall I surprise you?’

What the heck? We could eat after one more; we’d be even hungrier.

Damian had switched from wine to cocktails. ‘You look like a ‘Sex on the Beach’ sort of girl.’ He grinned, placing a large cocktail in front of me.

One cocktail led to two and the night slowly turned into a big blur, with the odd flash of us snogging and laughing and chatting away in different bars. I’m pretty sure we didn’t eat anything. Either way, when I woke up snuggled next to him the following morning it felt so right, and I was beginning to feel like I might have finally met a serious match.

***

Damian and I very quickly became an item. It was spring 2003. I was twenty-six, and he was twenty-nine. He would constantly send me charming texts telling me how gorgeous and amazing I was. Every time I heard my phone ping, I would be swarmed with more messages from him. I can’t wait to see you Mandy…I can’t stop thinking about you, beautiful woman… One more day before we see each other… I can’t sleep thinking about you so much.

***

One night we were standing in my kitchen. He had just arrived to pick me up and take out for tapas at a local Spanish restaurant. He had brought a package and handed it to me.

‘I made you this. You said you liked bread.’

I opened the package and looked at the white loaf. Freshly baked bread that he had made himself. It was still warm, and the delicious smell filled the room. It was such a sweet and romantic gesture. I placed the loaf on the work top, turned around and wrapped my arms around him. After a few seconds, he pulled back and placed his hands on the sides of my arms. He looked at me intently.

‘Will you be my girlfriend?’ he asked in a hushed voice.

I felt my knees go weak. ‘Yes!’ I exclaimed.

It felt like something out of a movie. No one had ever asked me to be their girlfriend, officially before. I’d had boyfriends, but they’d never officially sought permission. I felt so safe and secure with Damian, so certain that we were both committed. He made me feel like a princess, and we had the best time together. Every week he would take me out for dinner, at least a couple of times, and pretty soon we had eaten at every single restaurant in Manchester. We laughed at the same things, and I liked how he could laugh at himself too. Sometimes he reminded me of a little boy who wasn’t quite sure of himself. He could be clumsy and drop things. Once, when we were out in a bar, he wandered into the women’s toilets by accident. He was always doing things like that. We would joke about it, afterwards, and I would be in stitches. Damian, despite often being the butt of the jokes, laughed hardest of all. I loved that he had a good sense of humour and didn’t take himself too seriously.

‘It feels so new with you,’ Damian would tell me, constantly.

***

Damian and I had been dating for a couple of weeks when he invited me to a lodge in the Lake District, for a romantic weekend away. It was owned by his family and used exclusively by them and their close friends. It seemed significant that he wanted to take me there so soon.

The lodge was cosy and quaint. It was the size of a small bungalow, with an open plan kitchen/lounge/diner, decorated in typically eighties décor. I guessed that it hadn’t been refurbished since then. The carpets were faded, and the sofas well worn. There was a sheepskin rug in front of the fire. It had three small bedrooms and a bathroom with a large, round bath. A framed photograph of teenager Damian and his family hung above the fireplace. I giggled at his long black hair. His father was positioned on a chair, his mother stood to the side of him. Damian and his sister sat on the floor, underneath their father, along with their pet German Shepherd. It was very clear who the head of the family was.

On the second day, the weather was glorious, so we went for a walk. At the edge of the lake we paused for a few minutes, stood together holding hands and looking in amazement at the breath-taking views of the water, with the backdrop of green hills and bright blue sky. The lake was completely still, like glass. There was barely a ripple. The hills covered in green. The smell of freshly cut grass reminded me of my childhood. I felt the warm sun on my face. There was not another soul in sight. At that point in time, it felt like we were the only people on the planet.

‘We should take a snapshot of this moment in our minds and keep it safe in our memories,’ Damian whispered, squeezing my hand, as we stared out in amazement at the views.

He had totally swept me off my feet.

***

I’d always been very close to my family, especially Mum and Naomi, my younger sister, so I couldn’t wait for Damian to meet them. I felt sure they’d be as beguiled by him as I was, and I was right. Mum and him immediately hit it off, even sharing a similar taste in music. They lost me when they started talking about their love of soul. I rolled my eyes in embarrassment. Soul music certainly wasn’t my cup of tea. My dad seemed to take to him, in his own way, as did Grandad. Damian had charmed everyone. He had made an immediate impression and found a way to share common ground with each of them.

‘I really like him,’ my sister Naomi confided in me, after he left.

I grinned from ear to ear. My family’s approval, and especially Naomi’s, meant the world to me.

***

It was clear from early on in our relationship that Damian was something of a party animal, with an appetite for booze and drugs.

‘I’m going to a rave in London next weekend,’ he announced one morning, when we were in bed. ‘I don’t think you’d like it, babe. Everyone will be on drugs, so, I’m going to go on my own, yeah?’

He posed it like a both a question and answer.

‘No, I probably wouldn’t,’ I replied. I couldn’t help thinking it would have been nice to be asked.

He chuckled and nudged me with his elbow. ‘I think I’m much more of a partier than you are, bless your cotton socks.’

I laughed along, even though I didn’t get the joke.

***

Although Damian was an extrovert and very confident in many ways, he had an insecure side and would sometimes send me to the bar to get the drinks when we were out. Getting all flustered, he would thrust a pile of notes into my hand.

‘I can’t speak properly,’ he’d croak, mouth downturned in the corners, like a nervous little boy.

Though this impression of being vulnerable and childlike was at odds with his more confident side, I found it quite endearing. He had a stammer that would sometimes make an appearance when he was nervous. It always seemed to move me. Here was a man who unafraid to acknowledge his insecurities. That was a positive quality, surely?

***

‘I can’t wait for you to meet my family; shall we go next weekend?’ Damian asked, when we’d been together for a couple of months.

‘This weekend’s good for me,’ I replied casually, careful that my voice didn’t betray my excitement. He was finally introducing me to his folks. We were getting serious.

‘So, what are they like then?” I asked, tentatively. Despite being welcomed into my home early on, Damian had always been more resistant about his background. I didn’t push it, but I was curious. ‘Who do you take after?’

‘Dad, definitely,’ Damian replied. ‘Dad’s very liberal. He’s my main role model. Mum and Sarah are more conservative.’

‘Who’s Sarah again?’

‘My sister,’ Damian replied.

I felt a twinge of fear as I realised how little I knew about him. That would all change now that I was meeting the parents.

‘Mum’s a natural healer, She’s a Mother Theresa. She always has ‘waifs and strays’ back at the house.’ Damian continued. He was trying to sound light, but I could sense an edge to his voice.

***

The following Saturday I met Damian’s family for the first time. Damian seemed unusually quiet that morning. ‘What’s up?’ I asked.

‘Nothing at all,’ he replied.

‘You haven’t said a word all morning. Are you nervous?’

‘No.’ He laughed. ‘Far from it.’

‘Good. Parents usually like me.’

Damian parked the car outside his sister’s house. Taking a deep breath, I climbed out of the car. I stood slightly behind Damian as he rang the doorbell. Sarah, who was heavily pregnant with her second baby, answered the door.

‘Hi bro!’ She hugged Damian. ‘Come on in, you two.’

She smiled then quickly began looking me up and down; she seemed to be giving me a once over. Was I dressed appropriately?

‘You must be Mandy.’

‘Yes, and you must be Sarah, lovely to meet you.’ I walked, nervously, through into the living room.

A few enquiring faces looked up at me. A small, slightly rounded looking woman with short jet-black hair and tanned skin walked over to me, arms outstretched and gave me a hug. The hug felt slightly forced.

‘It’s lovely to finally meet you, Mandy, I’m Jean. We’ve heard a lot about you.’ Her greeting was warmer than Sarah’s.

‘Me too,’ I lied.

A little boy was tapping on a toy keyboard, at the back of the settee.

‘I’m Timothy,’ he introduced himself. He was adorable, with a shock of dark brown hair, smiley eyes and a cheeky grin.

‘He’s gorgeous,’ I said, smiling over at Sarah, who sat yawning on a chair.

‘I’ll let you decide who’s gorgeous after you’ve spent a day looking after him.’ Sarah chuckled.

‘Damian looks after Timothy a lot, don’t you, bro?’

I gave him a warm look. Funny, thoughtful, good with kids, he kept growing in my esteem.

Damian’s dad, Bill, was nothing like I thought he’d be. He was huge, for a start, and quite gruff. He was sitting in a single recliner chair, with a cup propped on his enormous belly, as if it was a shelf.

‘Does she bring you breakfast in bed, son?’ he croaked up in a loud, husky voice.

‘Every morning,’ Damian laughed.

The sexist nature of Bill’s question didn’t go unnoticed and neither did Damian’s glib reply.

‘Is he behaving himself, Mandy?’ He looked over at me.

I faked a smile. ‘Yes, I think so.’

I wasn’t sure what to make of his questions. I glanced over at Damian; his expression gave nothing away.

‘Fine looking lad, isn’t he, Mandy?’ Bill continued, glancing over at Damian. ‘Looks like his dad, don’t you think?’

He patted the same belly previously used as a table to emphasise his point. I forced another laugh. It wasn’t my kind of humour, but I wanted to be polite to the father of my boyfriend.

***

Just like Damian kept me at arm’s length from his family, he did the same with his work life. I knew he worked with his dad. I knew his dad was in business; I knew he had an office. I knew his dad was nearing retirement. I knew he always had money. I knew their work involved lots of travel, the bulk of which fell on the younger, fitter Damian.

‘Why do you have to go to Holland and Belgium all the time?’ I asked him, before yet another last-minute trip.

‘To show the customers around the factories,’ he replied.

He never really explained why the customers were so keen to see the factories where their products were sourced. Like most conversations involving work, he quickly changed the subject. ‘Pete and Kate are up for the weekend. Shall I book us a foursome for dinner?’

I nodded. I didn’t like pressing him on stuff.

Damian adored his friends, and this feeling seemed reciprocated. He would lavish them with attention and affection. He was always the one buying rounds, remembering birthdays and important events, making toasts, lavishing praise, with just the right touch of self-deprecating humour. Initially, it was another thing to like about him, his financial and emotional generosity, but after a few months, it got tiring. Damian’s compulsion to be the social glue that held his otherwise diverse set of friends together seemed to outweigh his commitment to me. In spite of his huge social appetite, Damian wasn’t so keen on me doing my own thing.

‘I’ll come over to yours after the gym, babe.’ I was about to go to my usual Tuesday night boxercise class. There was a pause on the other end of the phone.

‘You’re going to the gym, again? You’ve already been twice this week,’ he eventually replied.

‘What? I don’t understand, Damian. Why does that bother you?’

‘It bothers me because you should be coming out more, socially, with me,’ was his stern reply.

‘But I do go out with you lots,’ I said.

‘Look, if you carry on like this, then I will have no option but to end our relationship. I’ll leave it with you.’

The phone went dead.

My eyes welled up. I felt confused, hurt and misunderstood. Why was he so bothered about me going to the gym?

***

We had been together for about eight months when Damian asked me to move in with him.

‘Yes,’ I said instantly.

Sure, we had our problems, but I’d never had a boyfriend as serious as Damian, and I was excited about the prospect of us setting up home together. He had bought a new house on the other side of Manchester and was in the process of renovating it. It was going to take a lot of work to modernise. The previous owner, an old lady, had passed away. Walls were being taken down, a new kitchen and bathroom were being fitted, new floors, new doors, the lot!

Things would improve then once we had moved in together and started sharing decisions. We could get a couple of rescue cats and grow some organic veg in the garden. I imagined us, in matching overalls, planting rows of asparagus, and using the more expensive but humane netting to keep out the rabbits.

‘We can throw dinner parties for our friends,’ I suggested, as we surveyed our new home, together, for the first time.

‘Yes, babe, we can get someone over every week. Impress them with our culinary skills.’ He pulled me close to him, kissing my neck. ‘Let’s stay here for a couple of years, and then get somewhere bigger, get married and have lots of children.’

‘One step at a time,’ I replied, laughing, but secretly I was pleased that Damian was thinking ahead. We both appeared to be on the same page and wanting the same things.

***

Within a few months of moving in, the cracks in our relationship began to surface, just as surely as the cracks on the wall turned smooth. We had little in common, and co-habitation emphasised our differences. Damian never asked me anything about myself, or my childhood, or my opinions, or my thoughts. In fact, if he wasn’t asking me where I wanted to go, or what colour I wanted a wall, we were barely talking. It was always me starting the harder conversations about feelings and intimacy. He would shut these down with jokes or a pass. It was always me moving us from fickle topics (like his prolific drug taking tall tales) to serious issues like the state of the world and animal’s rights. When we first met, he couldn’t get enough of saving whales and protecting endangered species. He was always forwarding me petitions and demo details. Now the conversation provoked a patronising sneer.

‘That’s what I love you,’ he’d proffer, when I suggested we join Naomi and her friends on a march. ‘You find space to care about everything.’

It should have been a compliment, but there was pitying tone to his delivery. I bored him. My whole life bored him. Least that’s how it appeared. My family, whom he was once so keen to court, bored him. When we were at my mum’s or my sister’s or even Dad’s, he would be strangely quiet constantly making excuses to leave—we had to get back for the cats, we had to get back for a delivery, we had an early start the next day.

I loved my family, and I was hurt that Damian didn’t. I also felt a bit cheated. We’d moved in together on the understanding that I came from close knit roots. It was as if he was trying to loosen the very ties he’d once envied.

‘I know what you’re going to say.’ He slunk into the driver’s seat, after another afternoon visit cut short by his desperate need to check in with the plumber. ‘I find your family hard work, Mandy, and a bit provincial. It’s not their fault; I’m used to more worldly people.’

I hesitated, desperate to retaliate, unable to form words. ‘Where are we on the carpeting for the spare bedroom?’ I eventually spoke. ‘I know you’d prefer grey, but I think aqua is warmer.’

***

The following Friday night I had given the gym a miss so I could join Damian and his friends for an evening out watching live music.

‘So glad you’re coming, babe,’ Damian said in the taxi en route. ‘It’ll be fun.’

He looked me up and down.

‘You’ve done me proud, babe, you look sexy in that skirt.’

I smiled coyly.

As we walked into the smoky, warehouse style venue, Damian spotted some of his friends. ‘Hi, everyone, this is Mandy,’ he announced.

Engaging in small talk with one of the group, I noticed Damian walking away and chatting with a man. They looked friendly. They were heading towards the bar.

‘I’m going to the bar to get a drink, anyone want one?’ I asked his three friends.

Everyone was okay. I walked over to the bar, close to where Damian and the man stood.

‘Hi, just a gin and tonic please,’ I asked the barman. Damian appeared at my side.

‘Mandy, I am just going to catch up with Pete. I’ll come and find you in ten mins, okay?’ Damian said.

‘Okay.’ I hesitated, before heading back to Damian’s friends. We chatted for another twenty minutes before Paul headed to the bar.

‘Fancy another drink?’ he offered.

‘Yes, please. I’ll have a G&T.’

‘No, thanks,’ replied Jim. ‘I have to be up early tomorrow. Good meeting you, Mandy.’ That was the most words he’d spoken all evening.

Another half an hour passed. There was only so much chit-chat me and Paul could manage.

‘I’m going to try and find Damian now.’ I hastily moved towards the bar.

Wandering around the crowded room, I couldn’t see Damian anywhere. I shuffled my way through the couples and groups of people and headed for the bar.

‘Double G&T please,’ I slurred. I pulled a stool up to the bar and spent the rest of the night sitting on my own.

‘You left me all night!’ I finally shouted when we got home.

‘That’s unfair, Mandy. I introduced you to my friends as soon as we got there. It’s up to you to make the effort with people,’ he responded, walking upstairs.

I couldn’t sleep a wink that night. Why was he like this with me? Where had he been all night? Why hadn’t he come to look for me, once? Who the heck was Pete? I’d never heard of him before. Actually, I’d never heard of any of tonight’s friends before. Who were any of them? And the question my drunken mind couldn’t escape, who the heck was Damian?

***

Whilst distancing me from my family, Damian contrived events, so we spend more time with his.

Near the end of the summer, we were invited, with his family, to the retirement ‘do’ of an ex colleague, working in the same industry. It was held at a grand hotel in Harrogate. Bill had been asked to give a speech.

Everyone clapped their hands as Bill made his way to the front of the room. About twelve large round tables filled the space, with ten guests sat around each one. The room had high, decorative ceilings with crystal chandeliers hanging from them. Through the enormous windows where impressive views of the manicured gardens.

Damian leaned over to me and whispered in my ear. ‘Babe, remember to tell Dad how good his speech was. He loves the praise; it’ll mean a lot to him.’

He squeezed my hand and nodded. I forced a smile. ‘Okay,’ I replied.

The clapping stopped and Bill, holding a piece of paper with his notes on, began his speech. ‘Well, I have to say, it’s an honour to be invited to speak at the retirement do for my oldest friend. To be fair, Brian was an old codger twenty years ago, when he should have retired…’

The audience laughed. His speech was peppered with humorous insults as well as compliments. When he finished, Damian and his mum sprang to their feet to give him a standing ovation. Damian looked down at me, glaring. I stood up too.

‘So, how did I do?’ Bill addressed the table as he sat down.

‘Fantastic, Dad, couldn’t fault it,’ Damian eagerly replied.

‘You did amazing, Bill, as always,’ said his mum.

Bill looked straight at me.

‘That was very good, Bill, well done,’ I said, trying to feign enthusiasm.

We had to sit through a few more speeches until the food was served. The evening continued with a string quartet and more wine, until we were ready to leave. As we were saying our goodbyes, Bill announced to everyone in his loud, croaky voice. ‘I had better have a mint, as I’ll be kissing my lovely daughter when I get home.’

Damian laughed. Nobody else did.

***

On top of his growing disdain for my family, and new-found appreciation for his own, I also had to contend with Damian’s partying. He was very much still part of a lifestyle most folk leave behind in their twenties. He would regularly take cocaine and ecstasy.

It was a Friday night, just after Halloween, we were at a house party of a friend of Damian’s. The basement had been converted into a nightclub style set up, dark and dingy. A DJ had been hired, and loud drum and base was pumping through the house. It was well into the evening, and a man who had been dancing at my side, for over an hour, moved closer, and started chatting me up. Damian was close by. The man became more and more flirtatious, and I became more uncomfortable, not with the bloke’s flirting, but with Damian’s clear disinterest. Don’t get me wrong, I didn’t want him causing a scene, or creating trouble, but I also didn’t want him so oblivious as not to notice.

Breaking free from the attentive stranger, I took a seat in the corner and eyed up Damian. He hadn’t noticed I’d left. He hadn’t noticed another man wanting me. I cast my mind back to a festival he’d taken me to, at the start of summer. We’d all had a few beers, and I was talking to Damian’s friend, Carl. Damian was to our right, leaning on a car, soaking up the sun.

A bee buzzed round my hair, and I started to scream. Carl waved his hand slowly in the bee’s direction, and it flew away. We both burst out laughing. Pointing to Damian, lying on the car bonnet, he told me, ‘You are so wasted on that guy. He wouldn’t care if I kissed you, right here, right now. Watch this, you’ll see what I mean.’

Carl leaned in to kiss me on the lips. I backed away, all the while my eyes fixated on Damian’s reaction. There was none. Carl was right! Damian didn’t move a muscle. One of his friends had hit on me, right in front of him, and Damian had neither noticed nor cared.

***

The longer we were together the more I wasn’t sure why we were. I began to doubt myself and wonder if I’d ever be “enough” for him. Maybe I was too dull? Too mature? He seemed to find me boring. We never talked unless I instigated it, and even then, he never appeared interested in my ideas or in my opinions. For me, being in a couple meant sharing your thoughts and dreams. I struggled to hold Damian’s attention for long enough to express mine, let alone hear his. This wasn’t what I signed up for. I wondered why he stayed with me. It didn’t add up. He couldn’t be happy with the way things were, surely? The Damian that I’d first met no longer existed. I would see how he was with other people, and it reminded me of how he used to treat me. When I tried to talk to him about our incompatibility, he would laugh it off and say that I was being silly. And maybe I was? Maybe I was expecting too much from him?

***

‘We don’t talk anymore,’ I said, out of the blue to him, one Sunday morning as we were eating a fully English veggie breakfast at our local cafe.

Damian laughed! ‘It’s so fu-nny how we don’t talk anymore!’ He started singing the Cliff Richard song. Then he wrapped his arm clumsily around me and pulled me close. ‘You’re too serious, Mandy, you need to lighten up.’

He laughed some more.

I laughed as well because I didn’t know what else to do.

***

The following spring, we were at a friend’s wedding reception sitting around a table full of other couples who were engaging in conversation with one another. I looked at Damian, who was looking everywhere, apart from at me.

‘I am here, you know,’ I said, hoping I didn’t sound as pathetic as I felt.

‘Ha, I know, babe! I’m just people watching. I do love you, you know?’

Only I didn’t know, and every time I sought reassurance, I came away less sure.

***

It was October 2005 and we set off on a two-week trip travelling around India with Damian’s Mum, Jean and two of her sisters. Jean had emigrated to England when she was eight years old. She and her sisters wanted to revisit the land of their birth. I felt humbled to be asked on such a personal voyage. Damian had planned the trip, including stays in Delhi, Mumbai, Agra, Nagpur and Shimla.

Apart from one plane journey, we travelled across the country by train. It was an eye-opening experience. In Delhi, I was struck by the poverty and the chaos on the roads. I gasped when I saw a woman sat on the back of a motorbike holding a tiny baby and tried not to weep every time another toddler pulled at my clothes and begged.

‘It’s an explosion of the senses isn’t it, Mandy? All the colours, and the smells,’ Jean confided in me. She didn’t seem to notice the depravity or the desperation in people’s faces, or if she did, it didn’t seem to affect her.

Our Indian experience couldn’t have been more different than that of the locals. We stayed in four- and five-star hotels, even some suites. We got to ride up the Himalayas on a ‘toy’ train. It was an adventure. I was honoured to be a part of Jean and her sister’s reminiscing. We took in some of the more touristy sights, including the Taj Mahal. It was the most magnificent building I had ever seen. I stared in awe. A group of young Indian girls swarmed around me, asking if they could take a photo. I happily agreed.

After a few photos, Damian took my hand and sat me down around the corner on a bench. He looked straight at me. ‘Will you marry me?’ he asked in almost a whisper.

I was struggling to get my head round his question. Marriage? Us? Really? A tiny voice, at the back of my mind, was screaming, “No!”

‘Yes,’ I heard myself say, throwing my arms around him. It was such a grand gesture, and such a romantic setting, and whatever the tiny voice in my head was saying didn’t really matter.

* * * * *

AUTHOR

Samantha Baldwin

