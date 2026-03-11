Pretended Justice: How Far Will They Go to Protect the Lie? is the sequel to Everything Is Going to Be Okay, a heart-wrenching story about a mother who finds herself in Family Court fighting desperately to protect her children from her ex-husband, who is sexually abusing her young sons. The novels are based on the author’s own experience.

She thought nothing could hurt more than losing her boys until she tried to get them back…Faced with the devastating findings of Family Court, Amanda picks herself up and keeps on fighting for her sons. Through family court and criminal court, she navigates a complex maze of professional people and settings in pursuit of a justice that eludes her at every turn. A pretended justice.

In the last chapter, Mandy’s visits with her boys are only through supervised video messages. Her refuge is working out at the gym, where she feels a sense of control.

She is shocked to hear that Kevin, the man she met in a Facebook group and has dated a few times, is being charged with burning down Damian’s girlfriend’s home, where they are all living, while they were out of town. Mandy is suspected of having conspired with him and that is used to stop all contact with her boys.

The social worker tells the police that Mandy is delusional and has drugged the boys and falsely accused Damian of sexual abuse. Mandy tells her off and asks why she is lying. Wanda has no response.

Summer turns to fall which turns to winter. Mandy does her best to hold it together, sure she will get her boys back after the fact-finding in Kevin’s case.

But a surprise happens in January! A Private Investigator has submitted a witness statement testifying that he has been surveilling Damian since he saw Mandy in the news for having “kidnapped” her boys.

He testified that he saw Damian sexually abusing a boy who seemed drugged through a window and he got it in on video. He had outed the judge on social media for covering up the abuse, so now the judge has to recuse for conflict of interest. Mandy is thrilled!

Things seem to be looking up for Mandy…

CHAPTER TEN

“A system cannot fail those it was never designed to protect.”

—W.E.B. Du Bois

‘All rise.’ The words from the court usher echoed around the large court room, as everyone stood to their feet. Into the charged atmosphere strode Justice Roach, a small, stocky woman, clad in a navy, pin-striped trouser suit. She may have thought that the pin stripes made her look slimmer, but she was wrong. Striding purposefully towards the judge’s bench, she paused. Her eyes sharp and assessing, swept over the room.

‘Yes, Mr Cooper,’ she began, her gaze unyielding as it settled on the Local Authority barrister. At her directive, John Cooper sprang to his feet, his posture attentive and poised.

‘My Lady,’ Mr Cooper said, ‘today’s hearing is focused on the arrangements leading up to the imminent fact-finding proceedings scheduled for March.’ He paused, looking for a response from the judge.

‘Yes, yes, do continue,’ the judge barked.

‘My Lady,’ Mr Cooper’s tone remained measured as he carried on, ‘we will be reviewing the witness timetable, in addition to addressing matters linked to a new witness.’

‘Who do we have lined up for the witness box?’ the judge’s impatience was evident in her tone.

‘I have the witness list ready.’ John Cooper shuffled through the papers on the desk in front of him. ‘My Lady, would you like me to read it out?’

‘Please proceed,’ the judge’s response held exasperation, her eyes briefly rolling as she spoke.

Her irritated manner didn’t bode well for the proceedings, but maybe she just found Cooper annoying, I know I did.

‘My Lady,’ Mr Cooper continued, ‘the list of witnesses includes the mother, Amanda Taylor, the father, Damian Madford, also, social worker, Wanda Gonzalez, Guardian, Shirley Milton, alleged arsonist, Kevin Harris, child psychologist, Janice Samson, and potentially the new witness, Harry Thomson.’

‘Who is this new witness?’ The judge’s eyes bore into John Cooper. The barrister appeared momentarily flustered.

‘Harry Thomson, My Lady,’ he replied.

‘Has he submitted a statement?’ Her tone was a mixture of disbelief and irritation. ‘An official court statement?’

‘My Lady, no. It was his own statement,’ Cooper replied.

The judge shook her head. ‘I want to see it.’ Her hand gesturing towards him. Her command prompted a subdued murmur among the legal professionals. A document began to circulate around the room, until it reached the judge’s outstretched palm. Her eyes moved across the paper, tracing the lines of the document with a methodical focus. The room fell completely silent. After a few minutes the judge spoke.

‘Does the mother want this witness to appear in the trial?’ Her gaze shifted momentarily to me, before settling on Charles, who had risen from his seat.

‘My Lady,’ Charles responded, ‘the mother wishes for this witness’s evidence to be tested during trial.’

The judge’s reaction was almost instantaneous, an exasperated roll of her eyes. That settled the question of whether Cooper annoyed her or, seemingly, all of us.

‘Very well.’ she said.

But Charles wasn’t done. ‘My Lady, the mother wishes to make another application today.’ He paused. ‘As you have now reviewed the witness statement, in light of what the witness says, the mother wishes to make an application for a further hair strand analysis test for both boys.’

The judge’s attention was still on the document. ‘In that case,’ she responded without looking up, ‘you need to provide the opposing parties with time to consider the mother’s request. We will break for twenty minutes.’ Finally glancing up, she added, ‘Then I will hear submissions.’

After the break, the attendees filtered back into the room, resuming their positions. The judge’s commanding presence reclaimed the focal point, and she turned her attention once again to the legal teams.

‘Mr Cooper,’ her voice broke the silence. Cooper rose to his feet.

‘My Lady,’ he began, ‘this was not a complex matter to evaluate.’ The room seemed to hold its breath. ‘The opinion of the social worker, Ms Gonzalez, is unambiguous on this matter. The findings have already established that the mother administered drugs to the boys. Therefore, she does not intend to request a re-testing of the boys’ hair.’ Cooper settled back into his seat.

‘Mr Ramsbottom,’ the judge’s gaze shifted to Sebastian Ramsbottom.

‘My Lady,’ Ramsbottom’s voice was so loud he almost shouted, ‘the father vehemently denies any culpability in this matter and will not be supporting the mother’s application.’ He added.

‘Finally, Miss Sutcliffe,’ the judge said.

One last opportunity…

‘My Lady,’ Miss Sutcliffe began with a calm voice, ‘the Guardian has voiced her perspective, acknowledging the mother’s concerns, however, she believes that refraining from any actions that would potentially cause distress is in the best interest of the children.’

My heart sank. I had allowed myself to believe that the Guardian might support me, as she had done in my leave for appeal application, and I knew, that without her, there was no chance.

The judge’s words echoed my thoughts. ‘I think it’s crystal clear to everyone, but the mother, that it is not in the children’s interests to subject them to further testing, so I will not be ordering further hair analysis. I will, however, allow evidence from Harry Thomson to be heard in the fact-finding.’

Feeling completely deflated, I left the court room and walked into the stark, brightly-lit corridor, closely followed by Charles. He tried to comfort me.

‘Don’t give up hope, Mandy,’ he said. ‘You’ll be seeing the boys soon, once this fact finding is out of the way.’ His reassurance gave me momentary comfort, but all I could hear on the train home, were the words of my last barrister, Michelle. High Court Judges are even worse than Family Court Ones.

* * * *

It was a particularly cold morning. I sat in the living room, perched on the edge of the sofa, my fingers navigating the keyboard of the laptop on the coffee table. The low sunlight filtering through the window cast a muted glow in the room. Time seemed to slow, accentuating my restlessness as I watched live updates of Kevin Harris’s arson trial. Mum walked in from the kitchen. ‘Any news?’ she asked.

I exhaled, my fingers tapping restlessly on the laptop’s keys. ‘Not yet,’ I replied.

This ritual had been going on for the past week or so, and the trial didn’t look set to finish anytime soon. Taking a seat beside me, Mum put a hand on my shoulder.

‘Remember to take a break from this. Why don’t you go to the gym?’ she suggested.

‘I can’t, Mum,’ I said, my focus remaining on the screen. ‘I need to know what’s happening.’

The days stretched on, marked by the monotony of waiting, checking online news bulletins, and hoping for a resolution. February’s chill permeated the room, even though the central heating was on. I pulled my oversize cardigan further up my neck. Opening my laptop once again, my fingers tapping the keyboard as I refreshed news pages, seeking any hint of information about Kevin Harris’s trial. Mum’s words sounded in my mind like a much-needed reminder. I pushed the laptop aside and stood up, the call of the gym seeming like an escape from the trial. After a quick change of clothes, I was out the door.

As the treadmill carried me forward, my phone buzzed in my pocket. I glanced at the screen to see Ruth’s name. Slowing the treadmill down to a halt, I answered the phone.

‘Have you seen the news?’ she asked. My already racing heart began to race even faster.

‘No, what’s happening?’ I replied, breathlessly.

‘He’s been found guilty of two counts of arson.’

* * * *

Sitting in a small meeting room with Charles I slid my feet into the high heels I had brought with me, discreetly placing my ballet shoes into my bag.

‘One thing is certain, Mandy,’ Charles said, taking a sip from his takeout coffee. ‘You knew nothing about the arson.’ I gave him a weak smile. ‘You know the protocol,’ he continued, ‘I’ll begin by asking you a few questions. Then the other barristers and the judge will fire questions at you.’

Everyone was already seated when I walked into court. The barristers were in the row closest to the judge’s bench at the front of the room. Behind them were Wanda Gonzalez and Shirley Milton with their solicitors, and on the last row, Madford was sat on one end of the hard wooden bench. I took a seat on the opposite end. The door at the front of the room suddenly swung open and a court usher appeared.

‘All rise,’ she said loudly, as the judge appeared and walked over to the bench. She was wearing another trouser suit, this time in dark grey. It was tight around her bust and hips, serving to accentuate her ample figure. Her expression didn’t change as she faced the court, nodded, and sat down.

Minutes drifted by in a blur of customary formalities, and soon, it was my turn to take the stand as a witness. To my surprise, in this particular court, the witness stand was right at the front of the court, next to the judge’s table. The court usher handed me a Bible and a card bearing the oath. I read the words aloud. Then, I took my seat, only a few feet away from the judge.

‘My Lady,’ Charles began, looking directly at the judge, his voice measured and calm. ‘I represent Miss Taylor, a mother caught in an unfortunate situation. The court are making a judgement on her involvement, or lack thereof, in the arson attack on Mr Madford’s partner’s house during December 2017. A grievous incident that occurred while the family were away on holiday. Mr Harris now stands convicted on two counts of arson at two unrelated properties following a trial last month.’

The judge looked up from her notes, her penetrating gaze fixed on Charles.

‘Allow me to shed light on Miss Taylor’s circumstances, My Lady. She had only begun to enjoy fortnightly supervised visits with her sons. A small, but significant step towards rebuilding a broken relationship with the hope of progressing to unsupervised visits and shared custody.’ He looked up at the judge. ‘In the midst of this deeply traumatising situation, Miss Taylor found herself entangled with Mr Harris. An examination of their correspondence reveals that Mr Harris displayed concern for Miss Taylor and the injustices she suffered. He offered support to her as a bereft mother.’ All eyes in the room were on Charles as he continued, ‘I must stress, My Lady, that Miss Taylor had no knowledge of Mr Harris’s arson attack or his intentions.’ He leaned forward, his voice low but steady. ‘She is a woman betrayed by a man she trusted. It is crucial for the wellbeing of her family that contact with her sons be re-established. Face-to-face interactions must be restored at the conclusion of this fact finding.’ With a final glance at the judge, Charles returned to his seat.

John Cooper stood, his face framed by glasses that seemed to intensify his steely cold eyes. ‘Miss Taylor,’ he began, his voice carrying a controlled edge, ‘you still believe that Mr Madford is a monster, don’t you?’

‘Yes. The fact remains that my sons were drugged with date rape drugs,’ I said loudly and firmly. Behind him, I noticed that Madford was smirking. I shuddered.

‘Miss Taylor,’ Cooper continued, ‘were you aware of Mr Harris’s involvement in any criminal activities before the arson attack?’

‘No. I had no knowledge of any criminal activities on his part,’ I replied.

‘Did you ever have any reason to believe that Mr Harris was capable of arson?’ he asked, his eyes never leaving mine.

‘Absolutely not,’ I replied.

‘Well, I’m assuming that if you had known, you would’ve notified the police?’ the judge interjected. I could hear the scepticism in her voice, a slight smile playing on her lips.

‘Absolutely, Your Honour, I mean, My Lady,’ I corrected myself.

‘Thank you, My Lady, that is all,’ Cooper said, his voice clipped, as he took his seat. Ramsbottom stood up, his demeanour composed.

‘Mr Ramsbottom, you may direct your questions to Miss Taylor,’ the judge instructed.

‘Thank you, My Lady,’ Ramsbottom said, turning to face me. His stare unrelenting.

‘Miss Taylor, moving onto the new witness, Harry Thomson. How do you feel about a total stranger snooping around taking photographs of your sons?’ he asked.

‘I am more concerned with what the witness alleges that he saw being done to my son,’ I retorted, anger flashing through me.

The judge leaned forward, her eyebrows raised, and scribbled something in her notepad.

‘Well, Miss Taylor, are you concerned that Mr Thomson may be spying on you?’ she asked.

‘No, My Lady,’ I replied, confusion mixing with my anger. ‘Why would he do that?’

The judge didn’t respond to my question. She shook her head.

‘Miss Taylor, are you in contact with Mr Thomson?’ Ramsbottom asked.

‘No.’ I replied.

‘Moving on to the alleged abduction,’ Ramsbottom continued, his voice cutting through the tension. ‘Can you describe what happened in the lodge?’

I shuddered, the memories overwhelming. ‘Please have some consideration for my situation. I haven’t seen my boys properly since then, over two years ago, and you’re asking me to talk about this horrific time?’ I struggled to find words. ‘It’s really hard for me to go back there.’

‘Had you not taken them to the lodge, the separation would have been far less traumatic,’ the judge interjected, her voice firm and devoid of sympathy.

I nodded, tears brimming in my eyes, a lump in my throat. It was all that I could manage. I was trying to be agreeable without compromising my integrity.

That afternoon, Damian Madford took his place in the witness box. He fidgeted around, adjusting his seating position, and shuffling his papers. The judge spoke first.

‘Mr Madford, how is it being a single father?’

‘It’s not the easiest of jobs in the world,’ he replied. ‘Bringing up two boys alone can be very challenging.’ He gave the judge a smile.

The judge nodded and smiled back at him, as he continued.

‘Sharing custody would be ideal.’ As he spoke, I noted how each word was carefully measured. ‘It would make my life much easier!’ He chuckled lightly, then his expression turned thoughtful, a well-rehearsed look of regret crossing his face.

‘Sadly though,’ he continued, ‘Amanda has this misguided belief that I abused the boys.’ He shook his head, his voice filled with a contrived sadness. ‘What I find baffling is that she hasn’t even apologised to the boys for the arson attack. A little contrition wouldn’t go amiss.’

Charles stood up.

‘Yes Mr Rogers,’ the judge said.

‘Mr Madford, isn’t it true that your ex-wife, Miss Taylor, has never been in trouble with the police before?’

‘Yes,’ Damian replied.

‘So, isn’t it true also that she would never be involved in anything that would harm her sons, or potentially give her a life sentence?’ he asked, his voice slightly louder.

‘True,’ Damian responded, but then quickly added, ‘but actually, no, since all of this nonsense, who knows what she’s capable of?’

Charles ignored him and continued, ‘Isn’t it true, Mr Madford, that Mr Harris took advantage of her vulnerability at a particularly trying time in her life?’

Madford hesitated, his eyes darting around the room. Then, with a shrug, he admitted, ‘Yes, I suppose he did.’

His casual agreement was delivered with such smooth assurance, yet it was clear to me that he was playing a game, carefully selecting his words, always crafting his image.

‘How are the boys?’ Charles asked him.

‘They miss their mum,’ Damian replied, with feigned concern, ‘but they know she’s confused. It’s all very sad. Very sad indeed.’

‘Mr Madford, do you agree that face to face contact should resume if Miss Taylor is found not to have had anything to do with the arson attack?’ he asked.

‘Yes, I would be in support of that,’ Mr Madford replied, shuffling around on his seat.

He had to keep up the pretence of being a decent father.

The next day, the court was set to hear from three witnesses: Wanda Gonzalez, Shirley Milton, and child psychologist, Janice Samson. Each one of these women had played a part in the state’s concealment of the abuse inflicted upon my sons. Wanda Gonzalez was first to be questioned, her posture upright as she sat in the witness box. After swearing on the oath, she listened as John Cooper began with a few standard questions to his client about her role as a court appointed social worker. Then, the questions grew more pointed.

‘Miss Gonzalez,’ Cooper said, ‘considering that the Local Authority is alleging the mother’s involvement in the arson, could you elaborate on why you have made these accusations?’

‘Yes, that’s easy,’ Wanda said confidently. ‘Miss Taylor has already been found to have made false accusations against Mr Madford, and others, sexually and physically abusing Lewis and Daniel. She refuses to acknowledge any wrongdoing on her part, particularly concerning the drugging findings. Who’s to say she didn’t conspire to set Mr Madford’s house on fire?’ She added this last bit almost triumphantly. Charles stood up, a challenging look in his eyes.

‘Ms Gonzalez,’ he began, his voice firm yet controlled, ‘isn’t it true that the mother’s contact with her children was actually improving and increasing before the arson attack? The court had ordered fortnightly face-to-face visits, and the mother was optimistic about eventually sharing custody with Mr Madford, was she not?’

‘Yes,’ she answered.

‘And the mother,’ Charles pressed on, ‘was eagerly anticipating the progression from supervised to unsupervised visits, with the possibility of shared custody in the near future?’

‘Well, yes, I suppose that’s what she expected,’ Wanda replied, now sounding almost feeble, ‘but that doesn’t necessarily mean she wasn’t involved in planning the arson attack.’ Her voice trailed off.

Cooper stepped in with his next question. ‘Ms Gonzalez, could you provide an update on the boys’ wellbeing from your recent observations?’

‘I haven’t seen the boys for a few months,’ Wanda said. ‘But from what I understand, they’re managing well, although their progress would undoubtedly be helped by a change in their mother’s perspective.’

‘Did they say they wanted to see their mother when you saw them last?’ Charles asked.

‘Yes, they both said they wanted to see their mother,’ Wanda replied.

After a twenty-minute break, the court reconvened, and Shirley Milton took her place in the witness box. I remembered our last meeting at my house just a few weeks prior. She had arrived, ostensibly, to make a final decision regarding my sons’ living situation, but it felt like a hollow exercise; I knew she had no intention of considering me as a viable option.

Charles was the first to address her, his voice steady and professional. ‘Ms Milton, as the Guardian of Lewis and Daniel, you serve as their voice in these proceedings. Can you tell us what the boys’ wishes and feelings are?’ he asked.

Shirley’s face softened as she spoke. ‘It’s evident that both boys love their mother. They miss her dearly and long to see her again.’

‘Thank you,’ he replied, before taking his seat.

At this, Ramsbottom rose from his seat, his gaze fixed on Shirley. ‘Ms Milton, can you shed light on your observations of Mr Madford’s conduct throughout this process?’ he inquired.

Shirley’s eyes lit up. ‘Dad’s last statement was nothing short of inspirational,’ she exclaimed. ‘His conduct has been exemplary. I commend him for his poise and resilience during this extraordinarily challenging period.’

The room seemed to absorb her words before the CAFCASS barrister, Ms Sutcliffe, stood up, asking Shirley one last question. ‘Ms Milton, could you share your final thoughts on the relationship between the mother and her sons?’

‘When I first visited Miss Taylor and her sons, Lewis and Daniel, back in November 2016, I saw happiness. I saw children who were well cared for, cherished, and loved.’ Her words hung in the air, a tragic reminder of what once was.

Next up was Janice Samson. With her grey hair neatly pulled back into a bun, reading glasses perched on the tip of her nose, and a floral print blouse, Janice Samson resembled someone’s grandmother rather than an official testifying in a Family Court case.

‘Before I came to give evidence today,’ she began, ‘I googled the mother’s name, the father’s name, and the children’s names. I noticed that there were many articles on social media stating that the father was an abuser of children. It is concerning that the boys could come across this misinformation.’

The audacity of the woman. What about the smear campaign against me?

John Cooper stepped up to question Janice first. ‘Mrs Samson, as child psychologist in this case, in your opinion have the boys suffered abuse at the hands of their father?’ he inquired.

What a pointless question! Hadn’t she been instructed to take the judge’s findings as the truth?

‘No, I don’t believe that Lewis and Daniel have been abused by their father,’ Janice answered. ‘In my assessment, they haven’t. And of course, as a court appointed child psychologist, I have to accept the judge’s findings.’

Which made her opinions completely invalid!

‘How are Lewis and Daniel responding to therapy?’ Cooper asked.

‘They are responding well, I believe,’ she replied. ‘Although I haven’t had any feedback yet from the parental alienation expert, Mr Madford informs me that it is going okay.’

‘I see. And what kind of therapy are they having?’

‘Life story work.’ She replied. ‘The boys are being taken through their very confusing lives, step by step, to inform them, and to rewire their brains into thinking differently than they have been.’ Her response gave an aura of clinical detachment, yet it couldn’t hide the depth of the psychological web being woven around my children. Janice seemed almost proud as she elaborated on her latest interactions with Lewis and Daniel.

‘In the last work that I did with the boys,’ she continued, ‘I taught them how they should scream if they ever saw their mother approaching them, either at school or out of school.’ Her nonchalant tone stood in stark contrast to the gravity of what she was describing. ‘I’ve also told Damian to continue to train the boys about this, and to also include his sister in the boys’ training, along with any other responsible adult. That way, the repetitiveness will be so ingrained in the boys that it will become second nature.’

‘Thank you, Mrs Samson. And how were the boys when you last saw them?’ she asked, pen poised over her notepad.

Janice hesitated for a moment, her eyes flickering as if deciding what to disclose. ‘Lewis cried when he saw me,’ she finally admitted.

Unable to bear it any longer, I stood up abruptly, my chair scraping sharply against the floor. Ignoring the sea of eyes that followed me, I left the courtroom as quickly as my legs would carry me. Across the corridor was the ladies’ toilets. I swung the door open and darted inside, making a beeline for a cubicle. Locking the door behind me, I sobbed loudly.

The following day, Kevin Harris was due to give evidence and the knot in my stomach tightened at the thought. I hadn’t laid eyes on him in more than a year. The tension in the room was thick and suffocating as we waited. A noise from the dock cut through the heavy silence. The dock was just behind where I was sat on the back row. Madford sat further down the row. My heartbeat quickened, and I slowly turned around, filled with both dread and curiosity. The sound of keys clattering echoed ominously around the room as Kevin Harris was ushered into view, a stern-faced prison officer flanking him on either side. Another stood guard at the exit door of the courtroom, eyes sharp and vigilant. Kevin’s hands were handcuffed in front of him, a grim testament to his current state. As he shuffled towards the witness box, I couldn’t help but notice that he had lost a significant amount of weight. The court usher directed him into the box and handed him the oath. Kevin stood there in total silence, refusing to speak. The judge cleared her throat, her voice firm.

‘Mr Harris, you are due to give evidence in the fact-finding hearing today concerning Miss Taylor,’ she said. ‘You may be doing her a disservice if you refuse to give evidence.’ Kevin’s lips remained sealed. The courtroom seemed to hold its collective breath. Charles rose to his feet, his voice calm.

‘Mr Harris, I act as counsel for the mother,’ he said. ‘Your evidence could assist Miss Taylor with the present allegations that are being made against her.’ His words hung in the air, but Kevin remained silent.

‘As you’re not cooperating, you can leave,’ the judge barked, her patience evidently worn thin. Kevin turned and walked back towards the secure dock, his eyes locked on mine the whole time. The clanging of the door resonated in the now silent courtroom, marking the end of a futile encounter.

I arrived in court early the next morning and made my way to the top floor café. I settled on a table in the far corner with a hot cup of tea, a spot that offered a clear view of anyone entering the room. My mind whirred with anticipation and anxiety. Harry Thomson was giving evidence at today’s hearing. After half an hour, I headed downstairs until I found Charles in one of the small meeting rooms with his papers strewn across the desk.

‘Mandy, Harry Thomson has been arrested.’ Charles looked up as I walked in the door. ‘The Local Authority informed us that there was a warrant out for his arrest.’

‘Does that mean he can still give evidence?’ I stammered.

‘Yes, the police can simply wait in court for him to give evidence, and then take him to the police station afterwards.’ Charles explained. I sat down opposite him.

‘What was he arrested for?’ I asked.

‘Harassing the judge. The police take that kind of thing very seriously when it involves judges,’ Charles said. ‘They have quite a strong case against him.’

Half an hour passed before we were summoned into the courtroom by the usher. I followed behind my legal team. As people settled into their seats, a quiet hush enveloped the room.

‘All rise,’ the court usher’s voice rang out. From the back of the room, the judge made her entrance. Clad in her customary trouser suit, this one dark green, she walked towards the judge’s bench. Her eyes scanned the room, missing nothing, before she settled into her seat. I looked behind towards the docks, expecting some movement. It was silent for a few moments before the judge finally spoke.

‘I had to let the police do their job and arrest Mr Thomson,’ she said. ‘Criminal law supersedes civil law,’ she added.

I looked at Charles, questioningly. He mouthed the word, ‘sorry’.

So that was it? The trial would continue without hearing from Harry Thomson? I had grown accustomed to expecting the unexpected, but this situation seemed to push the boundaries even further. Was this a breach of my right to a fair trial? I sighed in disbelief, my mind swirling with confusion and frustration, at the realisation that the fact finding had come to an end.

* * * *

