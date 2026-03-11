Women's Coalition News & Views

How Psychiatry has Justified Violence Against Women

The Wifebeater's Wife, John Snell, Richard Rosenwald and Ames Robey

https://time.com/archive/6813927/psychiatry-the-wife-beater-his-wife/

American Psychiatric Association

Archives of General Psychiatry

U.S. Psychiatry: The Wife Beater & His Wife

TIME, September 25, 1964

Psychiatrists have delved for years into the psyche of the alcoholic in an attempt to understand what drives him to drink. But rarely have doctors investigated the unlovely but all too frequent byproduct of alcoholism — wife beating.

Now, in the Archives of General Psychiatry, three psychiatrists probe the personalities of the beater and the beaten. One of their findings: those who fight together and stay together do so because each needs the other to balance out his own mental quirks.

In their research, Drs. John E. Snell, Richard J. Rosenwald and Ames Robey dealt with 37 cases referred to them by Massachusetts courts. Most of the husbands, the doctors discovered, fell into a definite pattern. Though reasonably hard-working and outwardly respectable, they were in reality “shy, sexually ineffectual mother’s boys.” The wives also fitted a pattern—”aggressive, efficient, masculine and sexually frigid.”

Usually the wife was boss, and her weak-willed husband was content to play the subservient role—until he had a few drinks. Then “role alternation” would take place, and the husband would insist belligerently upon his conjugal rights. The wife, whose father had usually been a wife beater, would resist. The ensuing fight had, however, helpful overtones. “The periods of violent behavior by the husband,” the doctors observed, “served to release him momentarily from his anxiety about his ineffectiveness as a man, while giving his wife apparent masochistic gratification and helping probably to deal with the guilt arising from the intense hostility expressed in her controlling, castrating behavior.”

Such violent, temporary therapy is hardly what the psychiatrist would prescribe. But the doctors concluded that the battlers seem to need “a frequent alternation of passive and aggressive roles to achieve a working equilibrium” and seldom change their ways until a third party horns in. The third party is usually a teen-aged son with protective feelings toward his mother and a less than friendly attitude toward Dad. What with the size of teen-agers these days, the fight often gets so furious that Mom finally begins to worry that someone may get hurt. Then she calls the cops.

******

Comments.

(These doctors smugly parade their deadly misogyny, e.g.: The wife enjoys being beaten because it satisfies her masochism. But, on the other hand, she is hostile, controlling and castrating. The wife is the boss? Apparently he's defected from any responsibility so she tries to hold the family together, which he resents. Approximately 5,000 women are killed by male violence each year in the USA so why wouldn't a woman feel hostile towards someone who assaulted her? It's not only alcoholics who beat and kill women. Far from it. The doctors acknowledge that rape is also a tool in the arsenal of wifebeaters, "husband would insist belligerently upon his conjugal rights." This was before rape in marriage became a crime. The batterers mothers (Mother's Boys) also get smeared with some culpability. The authors claim these couples stay together because it suits their needs? Hardly. There were no shelters or resources for battered women in the Sixties till feminists established some in the Seventies. Women trying to escape male violence were turned away from shelters with the rationale that they would be unsafe among the men residing therein. Snell, Rosenwald and Robey conclude, "Mom finally begins to worry that someone might get hurt (her teenage son.) Then she calls the cops." Like Mom herself, who is getting hurt, is no one!)

