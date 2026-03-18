Pretended Justice: How Far Will They Go to Protect the Lie? is the sequel to Everything Is Going to Be Okay, a heart-wrenching story about a mother who finds herself in Family Court fighting desperately to protect her children from her ex-husband, who is sexually abusing her young sons. The novels are based on the author’s own experience.

She thought nothing could hurt more than losing her boys until she tried to get them back…Faced with the devastating findings of Family Court, Amanda picks herself up and keeps on fighting for her sons. Through family court and criminal court, she navigates a complex maze of professional people and settings in pursuit of a justice that eludes her at every turn. A pretended justice.

Chapters are published every Wednesday. Previous chapters are accessible on the menu bar of Women’s Coalition News & Views. The first book is also accessible there.

In the last chapter, Mandy’s former friend, Kevin, is found guilty for setting Damian’s house on fire and another arson, as well. He refuses to speak at his trial so did not exonerate Mandy of participating in his crime. But he does not incriminate her either.

Mandy is at court again requesting visits with her boys resume and also re-testing of the boys’ hair for drugs, which could exonerate her and show if the drugging continued after the boys were taken away from her. The new judge, a woman this time, simply found it not in the children’s best interests to “subject them to further testing”—a blatant lie since it would undeniably be in their best interests. But nobody objects.

The social worker, guardian [ad litem], and court-appointed children’s therapist testify against visitation with Mandy resuming. The therapist actually brags to the judge about her successful brainwashing of the boys against their mother—the whole point of keeping them away from Mandy.

Mandy anxiously awaits testimony from Harry, the man who had surveilled Damian, believing this would be irrefutable evidence Damian was guilty. The judge is provided his statement to the court that he had filmed Damian sexually assaulting one of the boys through a window. But, not-so-coincidentally at the last second, an arrest warrant issues for Harry for supposed “harassment” of the previous judge due to social media posts exposing his cover-up of the sexual abuse.

The new judge uses this criminal case as a pretext for not allowing Harry to testify in Mandy’s case. She completely ignores his statement and the video evidence that Damian is continuing to sexually abuse the boys.

The new judge is apparently acting just like the old one: going far to protect the lie...

CHAPTER ELEVEN

“The worst form of injustice is pretended justice.”

—Plato

‘A campaign?’ I pondered Naomi’s suggestion, the phone pressed against my ear as I looked out of my window. April had brought a mix of showers and sunshine, but none of it seemed to touch the grey that had settled inside me.

‘Yes,’ Naomi affirmed. ‘You have a story that needs to be heard. You’re not the only one going through this, but you could be the one to really shine a light on it.’

Her words stung with truth. It had been an agonising two years since Lewis and Daniel were taken away from me, and sixteen long months since I last saw their faces, heard their laughter, or felt their hugs. The best-case scenario, at this point, was a life of monitored, limited visits, in a sterile environment, every fortnight, for just an hour and a half. A life where I would be watched like a hawk by someone whose qualifications for ‘supervision’ were questionable at best.

I thought about the mothers I had met online, in support groups, and at meetings, women who had once been the central figures in their children’s lives, and were now reduced to mere spectators, their relationships constrained by walls, schedules, and court orders. Their stories were as heart breaking as mine, and we were all trapped in a system that seemed designed to break us.

Naomi’s suggestion stirred something in me. A spark that I hadn’t felt in a long time. Perhaps this was the way, to turn my personal struggle into a cause, to use my experience to expose the harsh realities of a system in desperate need of reform? If not for me, then for Lewis and Daniel, and for all the other families torn apart by a system that too often failed to protect those it was supposed to serve.

‘You’re right, Naomi,’ I finally heard myself say. ‘I think it’s time to start that campaign.’

The next morning, I entered the lounge to find Mum deeply absorbed in something on her mobile phone.

‘You need to see this,’ she said, passing the phone to me as she sat up straight. Still half asleep, I began scrolling through an advertisement for a course on mobile phone journalism.

‘Look for the part about it being free,’ Mum urged. ‘I’ll make coffee.’

As Mum headed to the kitchen, I read through the text on the advert, a two-day course for whistle blowers, abuse survivors, and social justice advocates. It appeared to be exactly what I needed to kickstart my campaign, teaching me how to share my story directly from my mobile phone, and it was led by a former journalist. Mum returned to the lounge, handing me a cup of freshly brewed coffee.

‘Check this out,’ I said, taking a sip, ‘the course even comes with bed and breakfast accommodation.’

Setting down her own cup of tea, Mum’s eyes widened. ‘Really? That’s wonderful, love. A change of scenery could be just what you need.’

Without wasting a moment, I immediately enrolled in the course, scheduled for June.

A week later, I returned home from the gym to find Mum engrossed in paperwork, spread out across the kitchen table.

‘We should think about relocating,’ she suggested, as I set down my gym bag and filled a glass with water.

‘I agree,’ I replied. The proposition was logical. Life in Newark had become unbearable. Mum’s property in Milnrow had been empty since we left our homes back in 2015. While I had sold my house in order to pay off the extortionate legal fees, Mum’s home, the one I had grown up in until I was eighteen, was still there. It had lain empty for four years and would need some renovations and the garden would require attention, but it was a far more comfortable and spacious setting than the two- bedroom house Mum was currently renting. More importantly, it would provide an ideal environment for focusing on my campaign and raising awareness.

With just a few weeks left until our move, Mum and I had already commenced the packing process. Boxes filled with our belongings were scattered throughout the house, and framed pictures were securely wrapped in bubble wrap. I had just made a start on the ornaments when there was a knock on the door.

‘It’s the police.’ Mum spoke in a low voice. My heart started to race.

‘You’ll have to answer it.’ I whispered back.

Mum opened the front door to reveal a short, stern- faced policewoman, flanked by two other male officers.

‘Does Amanda Taylor live here?’ she inquired. I moved into her line of sight.

‘What’s this about?’ I asked.

‘Can we come in?’ the policewoman asked.

‘Yes,’ I answered, unaware of my legal rights at that moment. She walked in, followed by the other policemen.

‘Amanda Taylor, I’m arresting you on suspicion of colluding with Harry Thomson to stalk Damian Madford,’ she announced. It took me a minute to realise who she was talking about. Harry Thomson’s evidence had been brought to me by Charles. Because it corroborated my own evidence about Madford, I had been keen to include it in the fact-finding. But we had never spoken, in person or online, and now I was being arrested for colluding with him. It didn’t make any sense!

‘You have the right to remain silent; anything you say can be used against you.’ The policewoman’s words were barely audible to me, as I tried to rationalise what was happening. My body felt weak, and I feared I might faint.

‘We need to confiscate all your mobile phones and any other devices you use.’ As she spoke, the two men began searching Mum’s living room. Poor Mum stood there, helpless, as I handed over my phone, laptop, and tablet. Clutching a warm cardigan, I was led into the police van and driven to the police station.

As we stepped through the glass doors into the reception area, I was immediately struck by the smell, a mix of antiseptic and stale coffee. The reception was a sterile, functional space, populated by a few uncomfortable looking plastic chairs, outdated magazines scattered on a table, and a bulletproof glass window behind which sat another uniformed officer.

As we approached the counter, my footsteps echoed slightly on the linoleum floor. My stomach churned, a knot tightening within me, as I tried to prepare for what might come next. A shiver ran down my spine as a policewoman escorted me into a cell, and the memories of the terrible night I’d lost the boys came flooding back. Alone, in the cell, I was determined not to cry. I would not allow these people to know what they were doing to me.

After several hours, another policewoman came to take me to the interview room.

‘There’s a duty solicitor available on the phone,’ she informed me, leaving me alone in the room to consult with the legal voice on the other end.

‘I haven’t done anything wrong,’ I told the solicitor. ‘I’ve never even spoken to Harry Thomson. I have no idea why I’ve been arrested.’

The solicitor briefed me on the upcoming procedures and my legal rights. Once the call ended, I felt a bit better prepared for the interview that lay ahead. Two police officers, who had driven up from the Devon and Cornwall police force, sat across from me. After the customary preliminaries, I found my voice.

‘Could you clarify why I’ve been arrested?’ I inquired. ‘Specifically, what evidence led to my arrest?’

‘There is no evidence that you’ve colluded with Harry Thomson to stalk Mr Madford,’ one of the officers replied, ‘it’s merely a suspicion at this point.’

‘Has Harry Thomson been arrested for stalking Damian Madford?’ I pressed for clarification.

‘Yes, he’s been charged and is currently awaiting trial for stalking Damian Madford,’ the officer confirmed.

‘When can I expect to get my phone, laptop, and other belongings back?’ I asked, trying to keep my voice steady.

‘Well, it varies,’ the officer responded, ‘it’s not just about the investigation itself but also about our current workload, staffing levels, and the complexity of other ongoing cases.’

‘So, what you’re telling me is that I could be left waiting indefinitely?’ I asked, my impatience showing.

‘Unfortunately, yes. These things can take time, especially if our resources are stretched thin,’ the officer explained.

‘So, I’m left in a sort of limbo, all my personal items confiscated, based on suspicion alone?’

‘I understand that it’s frustrating,’ the officer said, ‘but that’s the procedural reality. We have to be thorough, to protect everyone involved, even if it takes some time.’

As the train rumbled through the dark countryside, I tried to process another insane event. I clutched my cardigan tightly around my shoulders. The empty carriage seemed to amplify my thoughts, echoing the loneliness I felt as a mother separated from her children.

If only Rochdale police had searched Madford’s home, at all, let alone as thoroughly as they did ours, perhaps things would be different today. My boys might still be with me, and the truth could have come to light.

* * * *

Despite the unnerving experience of the arrest, Mum and I focused our energy on completing our preparations for the move. The removal company was booked, and most of our belongings were packed and we both were looking forward to a fresh start, a place where I could get stuck into my campaign.

With a new coat of paint and a thorough clean, the house transformed into a charming sanctuary full of character. It was spacious, boasting high ceilings and original features that lent it an air of timeless elegance. The garden was expansive, offering a lush, green retreat where we could breathe easier and momentarily forget the trials of the outside world. My room was particularly large, doubling as both a bedroom and an office. I had a desk set up in one corner, neatly organized with stationery, books, and a temporary laptop that Naomi had kindly lent me while I waited for the police to return my own. It was an ideal space for me to concentrate on my campaigning efforts and raising awareness about the family court system. With large windows letting in natural light, I felt inspired and recharged, ready to take on whatever challenges lay ahead.

As I was preparing for bed one evening in May, a single word resounded clearly in my mind, “book”. The following day, I received unmistakable confirmations that a book was part of my destiny. Whether it was seeing social media posts about book writing or engaging in conversations where the topic of writing came up, it felt as though God was calling me to write a book.

A couple of weeks later, the time had come for the two-day video journalism course. Borrowing Mum’s car, I navigated the hour and a half drive with a sense of anticipation. Upon arrival, I checked in and was greeted by a small group, including our course leader, Abigail. We all took turns introducing ourselves before I poured myself a cup of tea and settled in for the session ahead.

Abigail struck the perfect balance between professionalism and approachability, immediately putting us all at ease. After covering the theoretical elements of mobile journalism, we broke off into pairs to implement our newfound knowledge. We practised conducting interviews and filming various scenes, and then editing these different elements together to create a short video, my own story coming to life through the lens of my mobile phone.

Back at home, I put the finishing touches on my video. For a first attempt, it wasn’t half bad! I felt a huge sense of accomplishment. The course had provided me with a powerful medium to expose the injustices that had befallen my boys. I was eager to utilise my new skills to shed light on a system that had failed us, and more importantly, get my sons back.

* * * *

It was the end of June when I got the call. I answered the phone quickly, eager to find out the news I had been waiting for. My heart sank as I listened to Ruth on the other end of the line.

‘It’s not good, I’m afraid, the judge has concluded that you knew about the arson.’

After that, her words blurred into a muffled background noise, as my mind struggled to understand what she was telling me. The call ended, but the weight of what I’d just heard anchored me to the spot. Another judge had made entirely false findings, all based on zero evidence. I spent the afternoon in a state of disbelief and sorrow. How could this happen again? How could the Family Court continue to fail me and my family in such a blatant manner?

A couple of days later, I had got over the initial shock. Ruth had come over to go through the judgement with me. Mum set a couple of drinks down on the coffee table before us.

‘I’ll leave you two to it,’ she said softly, as she left the room.

‘I’ll skip the first part about the case history and go straight to the arson finding, as that’s the most damaging,’ she said, as I braced myself. She began to read.

‘In her oral evidence, the mother continued to deny any knowledge of his (Kevin Harris’s) involvement in the fire, until his arrest several months later... Despite her consistent denials in both written and oral testimony, I do not accept her assertions... She denies discussing the address or the act of arson with Harris... She also denies encouraging or requesting Harris to commit the act.’

‘Okay, now for the findings concerning the arson,’ Ruth continued. ‘The judge said that you were directly involved in the planning of the arson attack. She goes on to say that she found, on the balance of probabilities, that you were aware of and involved in the actions of Harris.’ Ruth glanced up from the document, her eyes meeting mine, with a look that conveyed disbelief.

‘The judge hasn’t relied on any evidence whatsoever. She doesn’t even attempt to explain how she arrived at this decision,’ she said. ‘She goes on to say, you had intended that the arson attack would lead to the boys being removed from their father’s care.’

The weight of her judgement hit me, like a sledgehammer to the gut. How could a judge make such serious and life altering findings based on suspicion alone?

‘She said that she found it inconceivable that you and Harris did not discuss or plan the attack together.’ Ruth continued.

‘This makes no sense,’ I said, shaking my head. ‘The judge claims that the arson attack would not have happened at all, but for my involvement with Harris. But that’s not a justification for the finding that I knew about it. Is she suggesting people never act of their own accord?

‘Exactly. She’s completely overlooked the other arson attack, proving Harris had a habit of committing arson, independent of any influence from you. Are you ready for me to keep reading?’ Ruth lifted her eyes from the glowing screen of her tablet. She adjusted her glasses, giving me a moment to absorb the enormity of the findings. ‘I know it’s a lot to take in, so if you need a moment, that’s perfectly fine.’

‘It’s okay,’ I replied, taking a deep breath, ‘might as well get this over and done with.’

Ruth refocused her attention on the iPad in her hands and continued reading the court judgement.

‘I’ve determined that the children’s mum has already emotionally harmed them, and the likelihood of more severe harm in the future remains high as long as she persists with her irrational convictions. This case is atypical due to the high risk of ongoing severe physical and psychological damage posed by the mother. The risks associated with the mother are so high and the potential damage so grave that I debated whether even video messages could be safely exchanged. Remarkably, due to the acute risk of additional harm, the mother will be under supervision during the viewing of the children’s video messages and will not have any control over it whatsoever. Contact should only be cut off in rare instances where there are compelling grounds to take such a measure. This should be the final option when no other alternatives are available and only if maintaining contact would be harmful to the child’s well-being. Orders to cease contact are uncommon and considered drastic measures. Given the extreme level of risk to the children, the court has little alternative but to rule that there should be no direct contact. Direct face-to-face meetings with their mum are simply not safe for them, despite their wishes. Video message exchanges will be restricted to three times a year. The children will begin therapeutic support immediately, to be succeeded by life story work as promptly as possible, as advised by the court’s designated parental alienation expert.’

Ruth paused, placed her iPad down on the sofa at her side, took her cup off the table in front of us and had a sip of coffee, before continuing to read again.

‘The boys are long overdue for direct intervention to help them understand their circumstances. There’s an urgent need for measures to assist them in making sense of what they’ve experienced. The requirement for life story work, including a version of the court’s judgements that is appropriate for their age, is crucial. The boys urgently require targeted professional parental alienation support and life story work, both of which should be initiated immediately, without any further delays.’

The room began to close in around me. Ruth’s voice, reciting the words from her iPad, became a distant drone as each sentence sliced through me. I felt a lump grow in my throat, my vision blurring as tears welled up in my eyes. Ruth paused, her eyes lifting from the screen to meet mine. For a moment, she was silent, as if weighing whether to proceed.

‘Are you alright?’ she asked. I could hear the concern in her voice. ‘Do you want to take a break?’

I shook my head, struggling to find my voice. ‘No. Keep going. I need to know everything, however painful it is.’

She hesitated for a moment longer before resuming her reading. But her words were now just background noise. The judge’s decision was an abomination. To sever the boys from any form of contact with me was unthinkable. How could a legal system, supposedly designed to protect the vulnerable, impose such a devastating judgement? And the therapy, what they called ‘therapeutic support’, was nothing less than torture, a form of mental and emotional manipulation by well-paid professionals. The thought of my boys being forced into state ordered brainwashing was almost too much to bear. I could feel reality crashing down on me. This was far worse than anything I’d ever imagined. I was trapped, like an animal. We all were.

How could I protect my boys if I couldn’t see them? How could a court remove the only safe parent they had from their lives? How could I go on living without them?

‘Her fixed stance regarding the father and the children, combined with her resolve to prove herself correct, contradicts not just logic and common sense but often her own self-interest as well. She persists in this, despite all efforts to guide her towards a rational viewpoint. Should the mother come to accept these findings, it’s likely that she would find a more favourable reception in future Family Court proceedings.’

Fuelled by the outrage of this baseless judgement, and the subsequent ban on any applications for contact with my boys for the next four years, I knew I had to take action. The judge had seriously underestimated the resilience and resolve of our family. We weren’t going to be silenced or subdued by such blatant injustices. Lewis would be sixteen and Daniel twelve and a half before I could make an application to see them. I wasn’t going to wait four long years. I needed to do something to help them now. I was more committed than ever to writing the book. While I may not have been an experienced writer, I had a story to tell and the passion to tell it. That summer, Mum and I focused on settling into our new home, and I took advantage of the peace. With my borrowed laptop, I set up shop in my bedroom, typing away furiously. Whenever I needed a break, I’d spend some time soaking up the sun in the garden with Mum and the cats.

Sometimes, for a change of scenery, I’d take my writing to the loft. Sitting there among old belongings and memories, I felt a connection to simpler times, back when my sister Naomi and I would use it as a playroom. The nostalgia fuelled me, reminding me why I was embarking on this difficult journey, because family mattered, and ours had been unfairly torn apart. And I was going to do everything in my power to expose the truth. For the next few months, I found myself anchored to my laptop, fervently typing away as I poured out my story.

It wasn’t an easy thing to do. Every paragraph reminded me of what Madford and the system had done to us. Despite this, I kept going, knowing our story might help someone else, might make them feel less to blame and less alone, and knowing that my boys might, someday, read it and see, in black and white, how much their mother loved them, no matter what the state conspired to tell them.

I started from the beginning, from meeting Damian Madford, to falling for his charm, to getting married, and bringing my precious boys into a world brimming with hidden evil. And even though the police had seized all of my paperwork, including the little red and white spotty book, where I meticulously recorded the boy’s disclosures, miraculously they had overlooked the photocopies that I had made of them.

* * * *

Now that Mum’s trial date had been set, there were regular court hearings that she had to attend in Birmingham. She booked an apartment for the nights when she had to stay over. I stayed at home. ‘There’s no point in you being there,’ Mum said. ‘Besides, Naomi will be there to support me and James.’

As Summer’s warmth gave way to the crispness of Autumn, the atmosphere grew increasingly charged with a sense of purpose. Preparations were underway for a protest aimed at exposing the flaws in the Family Court system. I was among several speakers, each of us sharing our unique but troubling stories of systemic failure. I sat down one evening and cautiously penned my speech. The words flowed out as if years of frustration and disappointment were finally finding an outlet. The aim was to not only tell my tale but also to throw a spotlight on the injustices that had been meted out to mothers who had been penalised for the ‘crime’ of protecting their children. Friends and family rallied around, offering moral support and promising to attend the protest. It wasn’t just an event; it felt like a turning point in our collective fight against a broken system. Around this time, I took the campaign a step further. Drawing upon the skills I had acquired from the course a couple of months earlier, I launched multiple petitions across various social media platforms. I also released a short expose video that laid bare the unsettling truths about the Family Court system. The video was raw, eye-opening, and designed to make people sit up and take notice.

The day of the protest finally arrived, and as I stood there, surrounded by fellow activists and supporters, I couldn’t help but feel a newfound sense of empowerment. It was as if we were all part of a critical mass, ready to tip the scales of public opinion and demand accountability from a system long overdue for reform. Reading my speech in front of that crowd, I felt each word resonate, not just with me, but with everyone who had been wronged by a system that was supposed to protect them. It was a significant day and, for the first time in a long while, it felt like change was truly possible.

Meanwhile Mum and James had their own encounter with injustice to contend with. For both of them, this wasn’t just about proving their innocence; it was about exposing the Family Court system they had become unwitting victims of.

It was the first day of their criminal trial and a restless tension hung in the air at home. I threw myself into a whirlwind of domestic activities to try and distract myself, in between finishing my book, which was becoming increasingly difficult to concentrate on. Intermittent buzzes from my phone delivered terse updates from Naomi.

‘They’re in court now. They’re okay.’

It was early evening and Mum finally returned my call. I answered the phone on the first ring.

‘Hello, love,’ she sighed.

‘How did it go, Mum?’ I hoped my voice didn’t betray how scared I was for her.

‘It was mostly just opening statements today,’ she explained. ‘The prosecutor’s remarks were awful. He actually finished by telling the jury that we had drugged the boys, I could see the looks of horror on their faces.’

I gripped the side of the kitchen table to counter how light-headed her words made me feel. My lovely mum being treated like a common criminal.

‘Don’t worry,’ I reassured her, ‘you’ll get to tell your side, when you’re in the witness box.’

‘I hope so,’ she replied. ‘But that opening statement left an imprint, Mandy. I could see it in the jury’s eyes.’

‘Where there any reporters there?’ I asked.

‘No,’ Mum said, ‘the door to the court was covered with Reporting Restriction Orders.’

On the second day of the trial, Mum had her turn in the witness box. When she called me that evening, I could hear the strain in her voice.

‘How did it go today, Mum? Were you able to get across everything you needed to?’

‘No,’ she finally said. ‘As soon as I attempted to tell the jury about my polygraph test and the abuse by Madford, the judge vacated the court. She wouldn’t allow the jury to hear any of it.’

‘I don’t understand, why? You have to tell them. That’s your defence and James’ defence.’

‘It’s sealed evidence, by virtue of having been tested in Family Court.’

‘But what about your rights to a fair trial?’ I blurted out, incredulous. ‘Without that evidence neither of you can offer an explanation for your actions.’

‘The judge told me to “Be quiet” when I tried to explain this,’ Mum said. ‘All this for trying to protect my grandsons from a child abuser…’ Her voice trailed off.

The day of the verdict arrived. Every tick of the clock seemed to amplify my anxiety as I waited for the phone call. Finally, at one o’clock in the afternoon, my phone rang.

‘It’s unbelievable,’ Mum’s voice trembled on the other end of the line, ‘we have both been found “Guilty”.’

* * * *

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AUTHOR

Samantha Baldwin: Proud mum to two awesome children.

*Special thanks to Samantha for sharing her books with our followers to raise awareness about the Custody Crisis.