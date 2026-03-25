Pretended Justice: How Far Will They Go to Protect the Lie? is the sequel to Everything Is Going to Be Okay, a heart-wrenching story about a mother who finds herself in Family Court fighting desperately to protect her children from her ex-husband, who is sexually abusing her young sons. The novels are based on the author’s own experience.

She thought nothing could hurt more than losing her boys until she tried to get them back…Faced with the devastating findings of Family Court, Amanda picks herself up and keeps on fighting for her sons. Through family court and criminal court, she navigates a complex maze of professional people and settings in pursuit of a justice that eludes her at every turn. A pretended justice.

Chapters are published every Wednesday. Previous chapters are accessible on the menu bar of Women’s Coalition News & Views. The first book is also accessible there.

In the last chapter, Mandy is horrified that it has been over two years since her boys were taken from her and sixteen months since she has seen them. She decides to start a campaign to raise awareness with the public about the wrongful taking and endangering of children from mothers in family courts.

Mandy is surprised when police come to her house and arrest her for conspiring with the private investigator who surveilled Damian and filmed him sexually abusing Daniel through a window. He has been charged with stalking, and that is now extended to Mandy. This arrest comes despite zero corroborating evidence and Mandy insisting she has never even spoken with him. It is obviously a set-up so the Family Court judge can use it as another pretext for denying Mandy visitation.

And that is exactly what happens; but that is not the only bogus claim the judge uses in her findings from the evidentiary hearing on Mandy resuming visitation. The judge also finds Mandy was involved with Kevin in the arson of Damian’s place, despite no evidence of that. She opines that Mandy thought the fire would lead to the boys being taken away from Damian (a play on the usual pretext that mothers falsely accuse fathers of abuse supposedly to get an advantage in custody).

She also finds that Mandy is an emotional danger to her children because she still believes they were sexually abused and “persists with her irrational convictions”. Mandy is allowed only supervised text message exchanges three times a year and cannot resume face-to-face visits until and unless she says she was wrong, i.e. exonerates Damian. This coercive measure, using contact with children as leverage, is commonly used to silence women about a father’s abuse.

The boys are ordered into therapy “to help them understand their circumstances”. This is code for: “to brainwash and coerce them into recanting the sexual abuse and being silent about any further abuse”.

Meanwhile, Mandy’s mother and brother-in-law go on trial for aiding Mandy in hiding. The criminal court judge uses the universal trick of not allowing the jury to see or hear about the evidence of the sexual abuse from which Mandy was running to protect her children. So they were found guilty. A clear message to anyone foolish enough to consider interfering with a man’s prerogative to sexually abuse his own children.

Mandy is suffering greatly after these events, left with little hope of ever seeing her boys in any sort of normal way…

CHAPTER TWELVE

“To deny people their human rights is to challenge their very humanity.”

—Nelson Mandela

The sky was a patchwork of ominous greys as I drove to the train station to collect Mum. I pulled up to the car park just as she came walking out of the platform. With her smart appearance and confident walk, no one would have guessed that she had just been convicted of perjury.

‘Hi, Mum,’ I greeted her softly as she got into the car.

‘Hello, love,’ she replied, her voice noticeably tired.

We had been driving in silence for a few minutes when Mum finally spoke. ‘The judge told the jury that Family Court findings aren’t based on fact, just one judge’s opinion,’ she paused. ‘It’s a shame they didn’t seem to grasp that,’ she added, with a long sigh.

‘The fact that you were gagged in your own trial didn’t help either.’ I said, eyes fixed straight ahead, on the dimly lit road.

After we arrived home, Mum barely said a word. She seemed to be operating on autopilot as she removed her coat and headed straight for her room.

‘I’m going to bed,’ she announced.

‘Alright, Mum. Sleep well,’ I said, watching her retreat.

The next morning, as we sat in the kitchen sipping tea, I finally mustered the courage to ask the question that had been gnawing at me since the phone call.

‘What did your solicitor say about sentencing?’ I asked.

‘He said we’re likely to receive a custodial sentence,’ Mum replied. ‘We have to go back to court for sentencing in a few weeks.’

‘Did they mention the length of time you might be facing?’ I asked.

‘They can’t say for certain because cases like this are rare. He said character references from friends might help.’ She shrugged.

‘I’m sure it’ll be a short sentence, Mum.’

But even as I spoke, I felt a sinking feeling in the pit of my stomach. The reality was that I had no idea how long Mum might be imprisoned. And the thought of her serving a lengthy sentence for trying to protect her grandsons was too awful to fully comprehend.

‘Promise me something, love,’ Mum said, leaning across the table with a determined look in her eyes. ‘That you’ll fight this all the way. For my precious grandsons.’

‘Of course, Mum,’ I said, placing my hand on hers.

The day of Mum and James’ sentencing finally arrived, like a looming storm that couldn’t be avoided. Uncle Stuart and Aunty Jo picked us up. The morning was grey and overcast, perfectly mirroring the mood. The atmosphere on the drive there was dense, each of us lost in our own thoughts, contemplating what lay ahead. The car’s radio was turned down low, playing soft jazz music as we navigated the rush hour traffic.

Parking up in the multi-story carpark in Birmingham city centre felt almost surreal, as if it weren’t actually happening. After a ten- minute walk we reached the Crown Court, a red brick building that gave off a distinct nineteen eighties vibe. We went through the usual security checks and walked into the large waiting area on the other side of the glass doors. Naomi and James were already there, rising to their feet when they saw us. Naomi headed straight to Mum and hugged her. James looked downbeat but managed a smile.

‘Are you okay, Mum?’ Naomi asked, wiping a tear away. Mum smiled, taking her hand.

‘Of course, I am, love, now don’t be getting upset, you hear. I’ll be out in no time.’

Our close-knit group exchanged a few words of encouragement and some small talk, but for the most part, we remained silent, collectively holding our breath as we awaited the arrival of the barrister. Half an hour had gone by when Mum’s barrister finally approached us.

‘We’re in now,’ she said. ‘You’ll both need to wait in the dock, like before.’ We all got up, with a sense of reluctance, as we parted into two groups, Mum and James following behind the barrister, Naomi, Uncle Stuart, Aunty Jo and I going in together.

Walking through the main doors into court, I saw Mum and James behind the glass, facing the judge. Our group of four sat adjacent to them in the small public gallery. Mum looked smaller somehow. The judge’s bench was to our left, and the rows of seats contained Mum’s barrister and the CPS barrister.

The judge adjusted her glasses and looked down at the papers in front of her. Clearing her throat, she began to read her sentencing remarks.

‘In the case before us, we have two defendants, Ms Roberts and Mr Smith, charged with perjury. The court has heard from both the prosecution and the defence, and I have taken all evidence and arguments into account.’

But Mum wasn’t allowed to speak! I wanted to shout.

She paused for a moment, her eyes scanning the room before continuing.

‘Convictions for perjury are fairly unusual. The closest precedent for this case is that of Archer, who was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment for perjury. However, there are several differentiating factors here that I have considered in making my decision. Firstly, Archer committed perjury for financial gain. In contrast, Ms Roberts and Mr Smith have been found guilty of committing perjury, not for personal gain, but in an attempt to protect Ms Robert’s grandsons, whom they believed were in immediate danger due to a wrongful Family Court decision. While their actions were against the law, the motive behind them is entirely different from Archer’s case.’ She then looked directly at Mum and James. ‘Both defendants are of good moral standing and have no previous convictions. I have also noted the outstanding character references that have been submitted.’ The judge paused again, letting her words sink in before delivering the final sentence. ‘In weighing all these factors, it is the judgement of this court that both Ms Roberts and Mr Smith are to serve eight months in prison. Considering the motives and the lack of prior convictions, I find this to be a balanced and fair sentence. Furthermore, I reject the request by the CPS to fine the defendants for the costs involved in the police search for Ms Robert’s daughter and grandsons.’

I looked over at Mum in the dock; her eyes were locked onto Naomi, who had just burst into tears. It was as though Mum was trying to send a silent message of comfort, a reassurance that things would be alright in the end. James, meanwhile, had immediately turned his back and started to leave the courtroom. I guessed he was trying to make things easier for Naomi.

Uncle Stuart and Aunty Jo’s eyes were wide in disbelief. They had clearly expected a different outcome, perhaps holding out hope that the judge would be swayed by the emotional weight of our family’s situation. The harsh reality had settled in. Our beloved Mum, along with James, Naomi’s long-term partner, were going to prison for their combined efforts to protect children from child abuse. Lest I’d had any doubt, it was abundantly clear to me, there was no justice, anywhere, in the UK legal system.

I stepped into the quiet house and switched the kitchen light on. Immediately, the cats came running over, winding around my ankles, their eyes bright and expectant. I filled their dishes with cat food, their loud meows turning into soft purrs as they ate. Upstairs, I quickly got dressed into my pyjamas, wrapping my dressing gown tightly around me to ward off the chill.

Cradling my laptop under one arm, I went back downstairs and settled onto the sofa, a warm mug of peppermint tea steaming beside me. I needed to keep focused and get this book sorted out. No time like the present. I glanced at the document on my screen. This was a complex story, with many strands to it. I knew it had the potential to be a very powerful narrative. I also knew I couldn’t write it on my own.

Taking a sip of my tea, I contemplated my next step. I began by scrolling through my Facebook feed, past photos, memes, and status updates, stopping as Grace’s name caught my eye. Grace and I had met at a writers’ event last summer, and the connection was instant. I don’t even remember how I came to be there in the first place. By some strange twist of fate, Grace had spent a number of years in the courts herself, and instinctively believed my boys’ stories. She had both experienced and witnessed countless examples of the ineptitude that underpinned Family Law, and she was an author, so she was perfectly positioned to help. And I really liked her. She was funny.

I tapped my fingers on the screen, hesitating only a moment before typing out the message: “Hi Grace, Guess what? I’ve decided to write a book x”.

Her reply came through almost immediately, “Mandy! That’s amazing, let me help!”

A warm wave of relief and excitement washed over me. This was it. The first step in turning my jumbled notes into something meaningful. It seemed like divine alignment. The daunting task ahead was a little less overwhelming, and for the first time in a long while, I felt genuine hope.

* * * *

It was the end of Mum’s first week in prison, and I was up at the crack of dawn, getting ready for my first visit. The two-hour drive had given me ample time to brace myself, but nothing could prepare me for the bleak reality of setting foot on prison grounds. The building itself was a looming Victorian structure, its historical façade incongruent with its modern, sombre function. It looked more like an old hospital or asylum then a prison and I shivered, thinking of my lovely mum, housed within its walls.

I joined a queue at the large wrought iron gate, a mishmash of visitors from all walks of life, some looking just as nervous as I, surely, must have. After what seemed like an eternity, we were ushered through security, passed sniffer dogs, and eventually funnelled into a room that looked disarmingly like a café.

At the far end, a woman behind a small counter sold an assortment of snacks and drinks, lending an eerie semblance of normality to the place. A few tables were scattered around the room, each one surrounded by a set of plastic covered chairs. A stern looking prison guard directed me to take a seat.

A door at the other side of the room swung open. Mum walked out. She looked as smart as ever, almost as if she had stepped out for a social gathering rather than a prison visit. She walked over to the table, and we hugged.

‘Oh, it’s so good to see you, love,’ she said.

‘You too, Mum. You look remarkably well, all things considered,’ I said.

She chuckled as we sat down.

‘Well, you know me. Can’t let a place like this bring me down. Always have to put my best foot forward.’

‘I know, Mum,’ I replied.

‘Fancy a cuppa?’ I asked, standing up.

‘I’ll have an Earl Grey.’ She replied. I paused, not able to hide the massive smirk on my face as I rolled my eyes.

‘You’re in prison Mum!’ I said giggling. ‘It’s just tea or coffee.’

Mum was still laughing when I brought the two instant coffees in plastic cups back to the table, placing them down in front of us.

‘So, tell me how it is then?’ I asked.

‘You know, this place isn’t what I expected. The women here, some of them are just trying to survive, just like us. Some have made mistakes, but some are victims too.’

I nodded. My own experience spoke to a completely dysfunctional system, it made sense that prisons would reflect the same truth. Mum leaned closer, her voice dropping to a hushed tone.

‘There’s a young woman in here that’s been through Family Courts, a victim of domestic violence. Her daughter has been forced to live with the father. She was given the standard injunction to stay away from her daughter.’ She paused, taking a sip of her coffee. ‘She drove by just to check on her, didn’t even get out of the car, just parked down the road. The police arrested her on the spot, and now she’s here on remand, in total shock.’

I shook my head, but I couldn’t feign surprise.

Mum’s expression suddenly changed, worry darkening her features.

‘Are you okay, Mum?’ I asked.

‘Yes, I’m okay, it’s just, can you pray for my safety?’ Her voice trembled slightly as she spoke.

‘Of course I will.’ I replied, feeling my heartbeat quicken. ‘Has something happened?’

Mum glanced around cautiously before leaning in to whisper. ‘The atmosphere can be very volatile, Mandy. Rumours spread like wildfire, and it’s unsettling to think of what could happen if people get the wrong idea about why I’m here.’ She leaned back in her chair again, taking another sip of coffee.

I felt sick.

‘Anyway love, I’ll be okay. Tell me about the campaign and the book, any news?’

* * * *

Walking back to the car, I kept my eyes focused on my feet. I kept hearing Mum’s words. I wouldn’t want them to get the wrong idea about why I’m here. Mum was legally prohibited from explaining her actions and then imprisoned with the vaguest of origin stories and the words “child protection”. They had, literally, placed her in even further harm than the average inmate. Maybe I could get her moved? The thought made me laugh. Like I had any power!

* * * *

December had settled in, bringing with it a quiet hush that seemed to mute the world. Most weekends, I found myself at Naomi’s, providing us both with distraction from the ongoing turmoil. Despite the emotional weight of Mum’s situation, life had a way of moving on, and part of that for me was the video exchange with my boys, the book, and the campaigning.

Once every four months I would drive to the Local Authority building where I’d meet Kath, the social worker overseeing the video exchange. As the videos played, she’d remark on how much Lewis and Daniel had grown, their faces filling the screen as they showed off new toys or clothes. Their voices, a combination of enthusiasm and melancholy, would say they loved and missed me. It was both heart-breaking and a relief to see they were okay. I did my best to maintain a cheerful tone, wanting to give them hope. I’d share tales about Aunty Nonie’s dogs and Mama Bear’s cats, and in particular, the boy’s beloved cat, Molly. I was restricted in what I spoke about. After all, the less Madford knew, the better. I also couldn’t shake the suspicion that he was, likely, editing the videos. He had admitted to the court that he’d edited them, whenever he deemed it appropriate. Were I even to suggest a truth, then he would edit it out of existence.

Lewis had turned twelve, approaching the cusp of teenage years, while Daniel was inching closer to nine. Each video exchange reminded me how swiftly time was passing. I yearned to hug them, to hold them close, to whisper words of love and encouragement directly into their ears. But it wasn’t just about my pain; I knew they were hurting too, each in their own way. My heart ached, thinking about their struggle, a burden no child should bear. But through it all, their love shone through the screen.

One early evening, a couple of nights after our last video exchange, stepping outside into the cold winter night, I took a deep breath as the chilled air filled my lungs. The sky overhead was clear, each star twinkling. I looked up, captivated by the night sky, and for a moment, the world felt smaller.

‘Boys, if you’re looking up, know that we’re under the same sky, staring at the same stars,’ I whispered.

The thought that they might be doing just that, that they might be looking up too, and wondering about me as I was about them.

The year ended as lonely as it had begun. Every day without my children is a day half lived. And yet, I struggled through. I had to keep thinking about the future. I had to find a way forward. And it arrived, like a late Christmas gift in the form of a phone call.

‘Happy New Year, Mandy,’ Grace said, ‘I’ve read through what you sent me.’

‘Same to you, Grace,’ I replied, a nervous flutter in my stomach. ‘So, what’s the verdict?’

Her tone softened. ‘It’s heart wrenching Mandy. Really. Have you considered taking a writing course to help structure it?’

A writing course was out of the question. I was already stretched thin, emotionally and timewise.

‘I can’t, Grace. I just can’t,’ I admitted, more abruptly than I had intended.

‘That’s completely fine, Mandy, I get it.’ she assured me gently. ‘Look, how about I suggest some writing resources for you? Plus, I’m more than happy to mentor you through this, one chapter at a time.’

‘Yes! Please, that could work,’ I answered. ‘Thank you so much.’

I was genuinely pleased with Grace’s proposal and couldn’t wait to get started.

Just a few evenings later an email had come through from Grace. Taking my laptop into the warm and cosy lounge, I got myself settled on the sofa, and opened the laptop. The subject line read “First Chapter.” A wave of anticipation washed over me. I opened the attachment and began to read. I was only a few paragraphs in when my vision blurred as tears welled up, obscuring the words. Grace had taken the bones of my story and added depth and feeling, colour and characters. She had brought it to life, and I felt certain with her guidance and support that we could write every last, sordid detail.

Each week, Naomi and I would visit Mum in prison. Despite the rollercoaster of emotions and occasional unsettling incidents, she remained primarily positive, always managing to find humour in her situation. She made it through the challenges, moving cells a couple of times due to volatile cell mates, but she was made of strong stuff and kept going. ‘It’s nothing compared to what the boys are going through,’ she would say.

While the world grappled with the strangeness of lockdown, my own life was enveloped in a different sort of haze. For me, the isolation imposed was overshadowed by a much more personal turmoil. I only left the house to go for a food shop, to go for a walk, or the occasional dinner with a friend, so I barely noticed the transition. My vision remained narrowed to a singular focus, my sons. It was as if the rest of the world ceased to exist, reduced to mere background noise in my relentless quest to get them back. I knew that sharing their plight was crucial. It wasn’t merely penning words on paper; it might save other children from a similar fate. It was the hope that by exposing the flawed and corrupt family court system, I could sound the alarm for others, steering them away from the traps and pitfalls that had ensnared us.

Amidst the challenges of the lockdown, a silver lining began to emerge, people were becoming increasingly aware of systemic corruption. This awakening acted as a sort of catalyst, creating an environment ripe for the sharing of stories like mine. I regularly created video content aimed at raising awareness, and connected with other parents not just in England, but globally. We were each other’s support, each other’s proof that we were not alone in this fight. A few women had learned from the misfortunes of my case and had managed to escape with their children to safer countries, away from the clutches of the U.K. Family Court. I was, of course, aware that there were people out there who believed that Madford was the innocent party, and that I was a delusional, unhinged mother. Some so-called friends had faded away, it wasn’t hard to work out why.

Whenever I was interviewed, I made sure to present the facts clearly and compellingly, always armed with evidence and a timeline of events that could not be easily dismissed. Through these interviews, I hoped to create a counter-narrative to the lies that had been propagated about me and our family. My goal was to awaken the public’s scepticism and urge them to question the version of events they’d been fed. I was no longer just fighting for my sons; I was fighting for every child unjustly taken, for every parent wrongfully accused, and for the integrity of a system that had lost its way.

I filed an appeal to overturn the arson finding, well aware that it was a David-versus-Goliath situation. My application for legal aid was unsuccessful. The Legal Aid agency stated that I would have to contribute the first four thousand pounds if they were to fund the rest of it. Since I couldn’t pay, my only option was to go it alone, so that’s exactly what I did.

I sifted through legal resources and court guidelines, cobbling together the necessary documents. It was an arduous process. I filed the papers along with my skeleton argument, the cornerstone of my appeal. My primary contention was simple. There was no evidence to say that I knew about the arson. The original judge had been alarmingly vague about what evidence, if any, she had relied upon, resorting to nebulous assertions of “guilt by association.”

When I wasn’t preparing my appeal, I was working on rewrites and edits. Noticing another email from Grace titled, “Chapter Seven Edits”, I smiled. Opening the attachment, my eyes scanning her tracked changes and comments. “Add more description here,” one comment read. Another suggested, “Expand on this dialogue for clarity.”

The chapter focused on the boy’s disclosures was never easy to read or rework. I tried to approach it professionally, but my mind returned to those early conversations with my eldest boy, Lewis, and then hearing little Daniel’s account.

How did I miss it all? The clues had been there, changes in behaviour, isolated incidents that seemed insignificant at the time but were screaming for attention in hindsight. The fear in their eyes at the thought of seeing their father. Their screams of protest every time he came to pick them up. But all the advice for children of separated parents suggests that children need both parents and insists a crying child spend time with their dad, however reluctantly. I had done what I thought was for the best. Still, how did I miss it all?

I sighed and turned back to the manuscript. As much as it hurt to relive those moments, they were crucial to the story’s impact. The book had to be authentic, even if that meant dragging myself through desperate memories, for the sake of clarity and truth. Taking a deep breath, I resumed the editing, each keystroke, a tiny act of bravery. The book was taking form, becoming a voice for my boys, and all the other children who had suffered, or who were suffering, in the same way.

Finally, the day arrived when Mum’s prison sentence was completed. Although the ordeal had certainly left an impact, she was eager to start anew and leave that difficult chapter behind. For the next few months, she’d be wearing a tag, a constant reminder of the time she’d spent behind bars. I hated the sight of it, but Mum, perpetually positive, said it was a lot better than being behind bars.

* * * *

Over a year had passed since my arrest in May 2019, when an email from Detective Police Constable Sharon Wood from Devon and Cornwall Police arrived in my inbox. The message read, “No further action will be taken regarding your arrest for suspicion of colluding to stalk Mr Madford. Your property will be returned to you.” A surge of anger flooded me, for the arrest, the lengthy confiscation of my belongings, and at the chaos and disruption their intense search had brought into our home.

After confirming my address, all that was left to do was wait. A week later, the doorbell rang. A courier stood at the doorway, balancing two large boxes. I quickly signed for them and hauled the packages inside. I tore off the packing tape and rifled through all the returned items. Among the contents were our mobile phones, iPads, laptops, and a few diaries.

‘There are several notebooks missing,’ I told Mum. ‘Including the red and white spotty one that had all the boys’ disclosures in.’

A few days later, an email from the Court of Appeal landed in my inbox, the subject line starkly reading, “Re: Your Appeal Application.” Heart pounding, I opened it and clicked on the attachment. The words “Your application is out of time. In any case, it is without merit” stared back at me. I flipped the laptop closed and blinked away tears. What had I expected? And yet, every single time the system failed me, I cried like a child. This tiny part of me, that I dared not acknowledge, kept thinking the courts were going to give me my boys back.

Despite the grim prospects within the system, my circle of support was expanding in ways I’d never imagined, from police whistle blowers, to Christians located on the other side of the globe. Emails, social media messages, and even handwritten letters filled my days, each one a lifeline pulling me back from the brink of despair.

‘Keep fighting, Mandy,’ one message read. ‘What you’re doing gives me hope!’

Most touching of all were the prophetic words I received from other Christians. ‘You’re going to be reunited with your boys,’ their words promised. ‘God has great plans for you and your sons.’

As autumn approached, I felt a sense of urgency settling in. My book was almost written. Only the final chapter and some editorial work remained. After that, it would be a sprint to format it, have it proofread, design the cover, and share it with a few trusted friends before self-publishing.

One afternoon, I was sitting at my desk, in my childhood bedroom, overlooking the front garden of the detached Tudor style house opposite, a cup of tea steaming beside my laptop, as Grace’s voice spoke through the phone speaker.

‘Mandy, I’ve gone through the second last chapter. It’s really coming together.’ Our chats were becoming more exiting as we neared the end of our writing journey.

‘I can’t believe we’re almost there!’ I replied.

I opened an online marketing folder and scanned the next steps I needed to start working on to get my debut out in the world. I sent off a few emails to graphic designers, seeking samples and cost estimates for the cover and I made a list of local printers to make enquiries with.

I woke up, excited, for the first time since I’d lost the boys. The first boxes of my book were arriving mid-morning! Mum treated us to a cooked breakfast, and we sat around, like kids at Christmas waiting for a courier to ring the doorbell.

In my makeshift home office, the atmosphere was electric. My bedroom had transformed into an operational hub; boxes of my freshly printed books sat next to stacks of envelopes, ready for dispatch. The computer screen glowed in the semi-darkness, providing just enough light as I rapidly composed emails to journalists, activists, and friends. I was also developing social media content, creating posts and editing videos to amplify my message.

I even delved into the realm of live streaming; nervously speaking to a small but attentive audience, hopeful that my message would find receptive ears. Despite the physical isolation of my workspace, a growing sense of community and shared mission emerged. Supportive messages poured in, my posts were being shared, and new contacts promised to help spread the message.

* * * *

The air was frigid as I climbed into my car for the December video exchange. Navigating the twists and turns of the rural roads, my thoughts moved faster than the wheels beneath me. The sky was a monotonous grey, which seemed the right shade for the day.

I drove up the road and as the building came into view, I was struck by how soulless it was. One of a cluster of equally bland Local Authority buildings. It was here that I had last seen my boys, their younger faces etched into my memory, competing with their present selves that I see on WhatsApp videos. Unless you have been relegated to a witness in the lives of your own children, you cannot imagine the intensity of this thrice-yearly exercise. And for all that, seeing them, even on screen, without being able to interact, was the single biggest highlight of my life. Being an occasional witness was better than never seeing them at all.

Daniel was almost ten. Lewis was thirteen. Lewis’s demeanour had become more serious. Daniel would usually say he enjoyed making videos for me. And they would both say that they looked forward to seeing mine. Every time, without fail, they would say they loved me.

Parking the car, I walked into the building, greeted by an environment as sterile as it was emotionless. The fluorescent lights flickered above, casting harsh shadows on the walls. A clock ticked relentlessly, each second magnifying my impatience and anxiety.

Seated in the dimly lit room designated for the video exchange, I felt the burden of all the things I yearned to tell them but couldn’t. The screen came to life, revealing my sons’ faces. For a brief moment, the whole world seemed right. I yearned to reach through the screen and pull them close, to let them know what I’d been doing to protect them and to bring us back together. If only I could tell them about the book I’d written and the campaign I was leading. Instead, I told them about Mama Bear and Aunty Nonie, the cats and the dogs.

Christmas rolled by, as it always did. I found solace in promoting my book and the campaign. A purpose, amidst all the tinsel and fairy lights. As the seasons shifted from Winter’s chill to the warmth of Spring, the momentum behind my book began to slow. Sure, it was still selling, but the initial surge of attention had tapered off. Interviews were more sporadic now, and I found myself questioning the impact of all my efforts. On the surface, it seemed like nothing had changed. My motivation was dwindling, and I’d become more reclusive. Even though lockdown restrictions were easing, I had no desire to socialise. My circle had shrunk to immediate family and a couple of friends, and even mundane tasks like going to the supermarket felt overwhelming. The moment I stepped outside fear and panic would set in and I couldn’t wait to get back home. So, there I was, caught between the life I had to live and the changes I was trying to make, wondering if any of it was making a real difference.

* * * *

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AUTHOR

Samantha Baldwin: Proud mum to two awesome children.

*Special thanks to Samantha for sharing her books with our followers to raise awareness about the Custody Crisis.