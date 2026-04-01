Pretended Justice: How Far Will They Go to Protect the Lie? is the sequel to Everything Is Going to Be Okay, a heart-wrenching story about a mother who finds herself in Family Court fighting desperately to protect her children from her ex-husband, who is sexually abusing her young sons. The novels are based on the author’s own experience.

She thought nothing could hurt more than losing her boys until she tried to get them back…Faced with the devastating findings of Family Court, Amanda picks herself up and keeps on fighting for her sons. Through family court and criminal court, she navigates a complex maze of professional people and settings in pursuit of a justice that eludes her at every turn. A pretended justice.

Chapters are published every Wednesday. Previous chapters are accessible on the menu bar of Women’s Coalition News & Views. The first book is also accessible there.

In the last chapter, Mandy’s mother and sister’s partner are sentenced to eight months in prison for committing perjury in service of abetting Mandy in hiding. Her mother discovers the prison is full of women who are victims of men and the system. One domestic violence victim was arrested for sitting in her car near the father’s house hoping to see her daughter, who had been taken from her via Family Court.

Mandy works hard on filing an appeal pro se, as she has spent all her money on attorneys. She claims the Family Court judge wrongly found her to be guilty of colluding with Kevin in the arson, as there is no evidence supporting it. It is denied due to untimeliness, but the appellate judge makes sure to discredit her by asserting it would have been denied anyway for being “without merit”.

But she gets one bit of good news. Law enforcement dismisses the case for collusion with the Private Investigator to stalk Damian. They return her electronics but not the notebooks with the boys’ contemporaneous disclosures of the sexual abuse. This is likely the reason for charging her in the first place—to gather and destroy evidence relating to Damian’s sexual abuse and trafficking in the ongoing cover-up.

Mandy devotes much time to writing her book with the help of an author friend. It is finally published and she begins promoting it, along with her campaign to raise awareness about the injustices in family courts.

Mandy always looks forward to her thrice-yearly videos from her children, in which they always say they love her. She learns that Damian is allowed to edit her videos to the boys, so she’s not sure what they see. It is incredible she is not even allowed supervised visits but keeps hope alive she will soon be able to see and hug them…

CHAPTER THIRTEEN

“Acquitting the guilty and condemning the innocent—both are detestable to the LORD.”

—Proverbs 17:15

Despite the relentless string of setbacks, giving up simply wasn’t an option for me. The stakes were far too high to allow myself to be paralysed by defeat. I had to press on, no matter how hopeless the odds were. Over four years had elapsed since my life got entangled in a never-ending web of legal complexities. In the midst of battles to protect my children, overturn wrongful findings, and expose systemic failures through my book, another issue loomed.

My bank account had been frozen for years, another point of contention in this long saga. One Wednesday afternoon, post gym, I found myself energised enough to address it and I submitted an application to unfreeze the account. The application landed, due to the ‘unusual nature of the case,’ before a circuit judge. A Zoom hearing was scheduled, and as the judge appeared on my screen, a new set of proceedings began.

The judge, a heavy-set, middle-aged man, with greying temples and a kindly face, was completely new to me and our case.

‘Good afternoon,’ he said. ‘I understand we’re here to discuss the matter of your frozen bank account. Am I correct?’

‘Yes, your Honour,’ I answered, gripping the edge of my table as I forced my voice to remain steady.

‘It appears that this case has a rather...unique set of circumstances. Could you confirm who else has an interest in this account?’ As he spoke, he was skimming through documents.

‘Madford and two intervenors, Green and Wood, your Honour. They have a cost order against me for approximately one hundred and forty thousand pounds,’ I said.

The judge nodded, jotting down a few notes. ‘As much as I’d like to, I’m afraid we can’t proceed with unfreezing your bank account today. This matter will need to be settled in another hearing involving Mr Madford, and the two intervenors, Mr Green and Mr Wood.’

Over the following weeks, I sporadically checked my emails, expecting some kind of update from the court, but there was nothing. I couldn’t help but wonder if the delay was the standard consequence of an overburdened court system or a result of the cases’ complexities. In any event, it didn’t matter. My finances, like every other aspect of my life, were completely under the control of the arm of the state.

After months of silence, I’d begun to wonder if I’d fallen through the cracks of the legal system. It wouldn’t have been the worst thing given my history with the courts. I decided to email the court asking for an update. I was surprised to receive an immediate reply.

‘Scheduled to take place in a couple of weeks. You were notified two months ago,’ the email read. Two months ago? How had I missed that? Frantically, I scrolled through my inbox. Nothing. No court notifications, no updates. Finally, my eyes darted to my spam folder. And there it was, amidst advertising for supplements and last-minute travel deals, an email containing details of the forthcoming hearing as well as an attached court order. My eyes went wide as I scanned the order. “You have fourteen days to pay the sum of £92,500 to Damian Madford”. With shaking hands, I fumbled for my phone, hit Ruth’s contact and waited, each ring feeling like an eternity.

‘Ruth,’ I blurted as soon as she answered, ‘I just found a court order in my spam. Ninety grand to Madford. Can they do this? Am I going to get arrested?’ There was a pause on the other end.

‘You’re not getting arrested,’ Ruth reassured me, ‘but you need to move quickly.’

* * * *

The Zoom screen flickered to life, first revealing the faces of Green and Wood, side by side. A wave of revulsion washed over me. These were the people who had inflicted so much pain on my family and now they were after money I didn’t even have. It was like being trapped in a bad dream.

Then Madford’s face appeared. His hair was longer, and he’d been taken to wearing glasses. The sight of him revulsed me, and true to form, he couldn’t completely hide his smug smile as he glanced upward and in my direction. I knew I had to steel myself. I couldn’t afford to lose focus, not when so much was at stake.

The screen shifted, bringing the judge’s face into view.

‘Alright, the matter before us today involves Miss Taylor’s application to unfreeze her bank account,’ the judge began. ‘Given that there are significant claims against this account by Mr Madford, Mr Green, and Mr Wood, claims totalling over £140,000, we need to follow a specific procedure. Miss Taylor, you’ll need to submit the evidence as outlined in the court order. Only then can we proceed.’

Green was the first to chime in, not surprising considering he usually spoke for the trio. ‘Your Honour, we’d like to request financial statements from all accounts that Miss Taylor has an interest in.’

The judge turned his gaze back to me. ‘Miss Taylor, can you comply?’

‘I can certainly provide the statements for the account that’s currently frozen, Your Honour,’ I said. ‘As for the other documentation, could I request a couple of months to gather everything?’

The judge nodded. ‘Very well, Miss Taylor. You have two months to gather and submit the necessary documentation. We’ll adjourn until then. I am also going to transfer this to a High Court judge with more experience of these kind of matters.’

‘Your Honour,’ Green started, but the judge cut him off.

‘Two months, gentlemen. That’s the timeline we’re working with. Court adjourned.’

I exhaled deeply as I saw the judge disconnect from the call. I hovered my mouse over the ‘Leave Meeting’ button, clicked it, and felt a slight ease in tension as the window closed. The hearing was over, and I had been granted the time I needed.

For the coming weeks I meticulously gathered all necessary paperwork, photocopying, scanning and stapling. It was tedious and time consuming but needed to be done. It was also hideously depressing as every receipt I pored over highlighted my financial ruin. I shuddered as I noticed the debit for just under £20,000 that Mum had been ordered to pay for losing her perjury trial.

It was a cold February day, the kind where the chill seems to seep through the walls. I was sat in the dining room, staring at the Zoom interface on my laptop, waiting for the hearing to begin. Madford was there, this time represented by Sebastian Ramsbottom, who was apparently working pro bono, as to imply Madford was left as destitute as me, by the courts. After the usual official introductions, the High Court judge appeared on the screen.

‘Miss Taylor, this is your case, as you are applying to have your bank account unfrozen, can you begin?’ he said.

Gathering my thoughts, I spoke, ‘Your Honour, I’ve submitted all the necessary paperwork and made it clear why it’s crucial for my bank account to be unfrozen.’

‘Your Honour, my client and the intervenors have significant costs to recover. It is imperative Miss Taylor’s accounts remain frozen to protect their interests,’ Ramsbottom cut in.

The judge picked up a piece of paper, presumably my accountant’s statement. ‘Having reviewed financial documentation, it is evident that Miss Taylor has little to no funds remaining. Money from her house sale has been spent on legal fees, leaving only around eight thousand pounds in the frozen bank account.’ He paused to glance quickly at the paper before continuing. ‘Do any of the intervenors have anything to add?’

Strangely, no sound came from their end, despite visible movements and apparent attempts to speak. This issue continued throughout the remainder of the hearing, and it wasn’t until the last few minutes that the technical glitch seemed to resolve itself, allowing Green’s voice to burst through the speakers. ‘Your Honour, I would just like to point out that Miss Taylor should be in prison, not here arguing about her bank account.’ His face contorted with rage.

Ignoring Green’s outburst, the judge concluded, ‘Given the circumstances and in accordance with the law, the remaining eight thousand pounds in the account will be divided among Mr Madford, Mr Green, and Mr Wood. Miss Taylor, your account will be unfrozen.’ The last of my money had been split among three of the men who had drugged and abused my boys.

* * * *

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AUTHOR

Samantha Baldwin: Proud mum to two awesome children.

*Special thanks to Samantha for sharing her books with our followers to raise awareness about the Custody Crisis.