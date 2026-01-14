Pretended Justice: How Far Will They Go to Protect the Lie? is the sequel to Everything Is Going to Be Okay, a captivating story about a mother who finds herself in Family Court fighting desperately to maintain custody and protect her children. The novels are based on the author’s own experience.

She thought nothing could hurt more than losing her boys until she tried to get them back… Faced with the devastating findings of Family Court, Amanda picks herself up and keeps on fighting for her sons. Through family court and criminal court, she navigates a complex maze of professional people and settings in pursuit of a justice that eludes her at every turn. A pretended justice.

The first chapter opens with Amanda (Mandy) in jail—distraught, wailing, calling out for her boys, who have been placed in foster care. She is soon released, as she had left court and town just before the judge gave Damian sole custody. She is told she must accept the court’s findings that Damian did not sexually abuse the boys and that she was the one who’d drugged them, or she will not be able to see them. She refuses and instead takes a polygraph, passing with flying colors.

At the first hearing in the High Court, there is a ton of media present and the judge plays to them. He makes a dramatic, public statement that Mandy had drugged and kidnapped the boys. He gags her and seals the record so reporters cannot tell Mandy’s side of the story. The judge is actively covering up Damian’s sexual abuse and trafficking of her boys. Mandy cannot understand why but steels herself for a battle for the truth…

CHAPTER TWO

“When someone shows you who they are, believe them.”

—Maya Angelou

The train had left. Taking my phone, I scrolled through dozens of new Facebook messages. Fleeing with the boys and becoming an unwitting fugitive had turned me into something of a celebrity in family court circles where a culture of secrecy (allegedly for the benefit of the children) meant most stories go completely unheard. There were messages of support, empathy, and understanding from people who had suffered similar ordeals. Some urged me to accept the court’s findings, others encouraging me to use common law and one even suggested hiring a private detective. My story appeared to touch many hearts. Some believed that my experience was due to being a woman, while others insisted that this was an issue that transcended gender. One thing was clear, I was not alone.

Unable to focus anymore, I put my phone down, and concentrated on the English countryside blurring past the window. As I stared into the distance, the words of Michelle rang through my ears like a highspeed train. “My advice is to accept the findings…the judge was entitled to make his findings…the high court judges are even worse…”

The train slowly ground to a halt at Newark Castle. I got off and stood at the side of the tracks, waiting for it to pull away again. Standing on the platform, the sight of Newark castle triggered a flood of memories, and I struggled to contain my sadness. As I walked away from the platform, and up the main road towards the town, I saw two young boys, in the distance, playing in the castle grounds. They looked to be of a similar age to Lewis and Daniel. I imagined my boys running across the grass, like they had so often in the past, their laughter echoing through the air as they played ‘Knights’. Lewis, my eldest son, would always take on the role of ‘King John,’ while Daniel, his loyal companion, would dart around with his pretend sword, fighting off enemies. Watching someone else’s kids enjoying the afternoon sunshine physically hurt. Averting my eyes, I said a silent prayer and focused on getting out of the station.

With my head bowed, I quickened my pace and didn’t look up again until I reached Naomi’s front door and let myself into the empty house. Naomi had left food on the counter to be heated and a bottle of wine. I couldn’t face either. I hadn’t eaten all day, and I knew anything I ate or drank now was unlikely to stay down. Kicking off my shoes, I shut the blinds and sank into the sofa. Wrapping a blanket around me, I gave in to the exhaustion pulling at my eyelids and plunged into the deep sleep that I had been fighting for days.

I was woken from my first sleep in days by a text from Naomi. I saw immediately it was one of a few she had sent. ‘Hey Mandy, just want to warn you yesterday’s hearing is all over the papers. Try not to think too much about it.’ I jumped up, took a few deep breaths, and typed my name into google. My face splashed across the screen. “Mother made false sexual abuse claims and drugged her sons.” “Lying Mum falsely accuses loving Dad’, “Malicious Mother tries to frame her ex as a paedo!” With shaking hands, I tossed my phone onto the sofa that had doubled as my bed. The media had played right into the court’s hands and portrayed me as the villain of the piece. I shouldn’t have been surprised; they were repeating the judge’s assertions, what else were they going to do? Unless it has happened to you, it is impossible to imagine how you’d react to being a major news story, and in my case a false story. I felt angry and scared and, even though I knew it wasn’t true, deeply ashamed. I imagined my neighbours and the mums at school reading it. How many of them would give me the benefit of the doubt? Fearing I’d lose my mind, if I dwelled on the injustice of it all, I forced myself to get into the shower and on with my day.

After getting dressed and making myself a strong coffee, I sat at the kitchen table, looking down at the court papers strewn in front of me. My gaze settled on a photo of my smiling boys, stuck to the fridge. I swallowed hard, pushing the emotion back down. An alert from my phone snapped me back to the present moment. The calendar reminder flashed: “Wanda Gonzalez. Today, one o’clock.” I’d completely forgotten about our appointment and seriously considered cancelling. Only, I couldn’t. She was the only professional I knew regularly in contact with the boys, every meeting with her was important. Organising the papers into a folder, I took another moment to stare at my boys’ photo. ‘It’s all going to be okay.’ I murmured, wishing they could hear me, that they could somehow know.

I arrived at the social workers offices just before 1pm, the grey and cold building seemed to perfectly mirror the bleakness of my situation. Top of FormBottom of FormThe automatic doors creaked open, and I stepped into the dimly lit reception area. It seemed appropriate that this place lacked light. It made it harder to read the faded posters promoting out of date community events and out of touch social services. The receptionist, a small fat woman with a kindly face, looked up from her paperwork as I approached.

‘I have an appointment with Wanda Gonzalez,’ I told her.

She nodded.

‘Please take a seat, and I’ll tell her that you’re here.’

A couple of minutes later, Wanda appeared from a door at the other end of the reception. She was dressed casually in a pair of tracky bottoms and a loose-fitting t-shirt. It was probably a deliberate move to make herself more relatable to her clients, but it was never going to work on me. Once a woman is complicit in the theft of your children, you never relate to her again.

‘Mandy,’ she said, offering a slight smile as she approached me. ‘thanks for coming in today.’

She led us both down a narrow corridor.

‘You okay?’ she asked, as we walked.

‘How are my boys?’ I replied, ignoring her attempt at small talk.

‘They’re fine Mandy, honestly. We’re in this room over here.’ She opened the door of a small meeting room, placed her coffee on the table and sat down on the nearest chair. She took a laptop out of her bag. ‘Obviously they’re missing you,’ she added, as I took the chair opposite her.

‘Who are they living with and where are they?’ I asked.

‘I’m not allowed to tell you what town they’re living in, but what I can tell you is they’re with a nice couple in their early fifties who have a couple of teenage daughters of their own. They’ve also got another little boy living with them, at the moment, and a pet dog.’

My stomach flipped at the idea of my boys being cared for by strangers. I actually thought I might throw up!

‘So, Mandy, how are you in terms of accepting the findings?’ Wanda continued, looking up from her laptop.

Why was she even asking me that? As Wanda prattled on about my need to get on board with the judge and everyone else, I struggled to listen. How could she be so certain that Damian was innocent? Was this my life now, acting like the judge got it right and Madford wasn’t a paedo, and I was the real threat to my kids?

‘I can’t accept something I know is not true,’ I said firmly. ‘The judge may have made his findings, but that doesn’t mean he’s right.’

Wanda sighed.

‘Mandy, I understand that this is difficult for you, but you need to trust the legal process. The judge examined the evidence and came to a conclusion.’

I shook my head, feeling tears welling up in my eyes.

‘He came to the conclusion that I drugged my own sons, which I know I didn’t so how can I trust him or anything he says?’ I looked directly at her, until she looked away.

‘I know you love your boys, Mandy. And I know this is hard to hear, but the court has determined that the abuse allegations are unfounded. The focus now should be on what’s best for Lewis and Daniel, moving forward.’ She stood up, taking a loud mouthful of coffee before assembling her papers into a folder. ‘Well, it’s early days I suppose. I’ll do some more work to assist you with your false belief system.’

‘When can I see my boys?’ I asked, tears pricking at my eyes.

She sighed and shook her head.

‘Until I see some progress and changes, I won’t be recommending to the judge that you see the boys at all.’

Watching her walk away, it took all my restraint not to follow her, screaming, threatening, begging…

Leaving the grey and oppressive building behind, my heart was heavy with disappointment and frustration. Without wasting a moment, I got into my car and set off. The road stretched out ahead, winding through the countryside. I pressed my foot down hard on the accelerator, as if I might outrun the pain and uncertainty that now consumed our lives.

Mum was waiting anxiously for my return. She’d let herself in with the spare key and had rustled up a vegetable soup with odds and ends from the fridge. It was an impressive feat, given how little attention any of us had paid to grocery shopping, recently. I forced myself to eat a few spoonfuls, so as not to appear ungrateful and to line my stomach.

‘She’s never going to let me see the boys,’ I said, taking another sip of wine to ease the tension that had settled in my chest. ‘She’s convinced that my belief in the abuse is harmful and that she needs to work with me before considering anything else.’

‘Is this her?’ Mum asked, showing me a photo on her phone. My eyes widened as I studied the picture. It was undoubtedly Wanda, but the image was far from professional or appropriate. Wanda appeared intoxicated, wearing revealing clothing, and most disturbing of all, had a dildo strapped to her head, which was tilted back, with her mouth wide open.

‘That’s her alright,’ I confirmed, feeling a mix of anger and disbelief. ‘How could someone in her position be so reckless with her public image?’

‘It’s outrageous!’ Mum agreed. ‘Children could stumble upon this profile. What is she thinking?’

My heart sank at the thought of someone with such questionable judgement holding so much power over my custody case.

‘She should know better, especially considering the sensitive nature of her work. This doesn’t inspire confidence in her abilities as a social worker.’ Mum continued. ‘Maybe you should make a complaint.’

I paused, sipping my wine, trying to gather my thoughts. Realistically, who could I complain to? The people who’d stolen the boys?

Later after Mum left, I lay on the sofa, exhausted but unable to sleep. The wine had taken the edge off, but it couldn’t stop the avalanche of thoughts that crashed down round me. I kept seeing Wanda with a dildo on her head, I kept thinking of the last time she’d been in the house, for a visit with the boys.

‘Do the boys ever talk about their dad?’ she enquired loudly, without any consideration to Lewis and Daniel, as I led her into the kitchen.

‘Not much Wanda,’ I said quietly.

It was as if she hadn’t heard me. Her eyes travelled around the small room.

‘What I find strange Mandy, is that there aren’t any photos of him anywhere?’ she puzzled in the same loud voice. ‘I mean, even if their dad was Jimmy Saville, then you should have pictures of him up. The boys are still part of their dad you know and he’s part of them…’

* * * *

AUTHOR

Samantha Baldwin: Proud mum to two awesome children.

*Special thanks to Samantha for sharing her books with our readers to raise awareness about the Custody Crisis.