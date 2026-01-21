Pretended Justice: How Far Will They Go to Protect the Lie? is the sequel to Everything Is Going to Be Okay, a captivating story about a mother who finds herself in Family Court fighting desperately to maintain custody and protect her children after divorcing her abusive husband. The novels are based on the author’s own experience.

She thought nothing could hurt more than losing her boys until she tried to get them back… Faced with the devastating findings of Family Court, Amanda picks herself up and keeps on fighting for her sons. Through family court and criminal court, she navigates a complex maze of professional people and settings in pursuit of a justice that eludes her at every turn. A pretended justice.

In the last chapter, Mandy finds out her boys are fostered with an older couple who have children of their own. She is upset they have to live with strangers but is relieved they are not with their molester father.

Mandy meets with the social worker, Wanda, who betrayed her at the trial. Wanda tells (threatens) her that if she doesn’t accept the court’s (judge’s) findings and agree to “move on” (shut up about the abuse), she will not be allowed to see her boys. But that would mean agreeing that she had drugged the boys and falsely accused Damian of sexual abuse, which she will not do. She decides to stand by her truth and continue to attempt to protect her boys, although it is looking grim.

Meanwhile Mandy discovers a pornographic picture of Wanda on social media. No wonder this social worker was appointed to her case.

CHAPTER THREE

“Pretty much all the honest truth telling there is in the world is done by children.”

—Oliver Wendell Holmes, Supreme Court Justice

Waking up each day, it felt like I was caught in a loop, each morning a bleak reminder of the life I used to have. I pulled myself out of bed, the weight of the situation settling in as my feet hit the floor. Drawing back the curtains, I was confronted by the sight of Naomi’s once-cared-for garden, now overrun with weeds. The sight of the untouched football propped against the wall hit me like a punch to the gut. Time was moving on, seasons shifting, yet here I was, stuck, almost suspended in time.

What were the boys doing? Were they having breakfast? Or playing outside? Were they thinking about me? “When is it going to be summer Mummy?” they’d ask me, in the days leading up to the lodge. “Not long now” I’d reply.

I turned away from the garden, my eyes full of tears, as Mum entered the room, her appearance reflecting the weariness we both felt. She placed a cup of tea on my bedside table, as I sat back on the mattress.

‘Have you read that woman’s statement yet?’ Mum asked, cautiously.

‘No, Mum, I can’t face it just yet.’ I sighed, rubbing my eyes. ‘Let’s all read it together.’

Amy, my solicitor, had forwarded Wanda’s Position Statement from the Local Authority’s solicitor, and I knew it wouldn’t be pleasant reading. I had already braced myself in anticipation of the worst.

Mum, Naomi, and I gathered around the table in the modern and spacious kitchen, a place that had once been filled with joy and family togetherness. Now, it had become a space where we had to confront the harsh realities of the court case. Naomi handed me several sheets of paper that she had printed out. I took a deep breath, trying to steady myself before diving into the painful content.

‘The first couple of paragraphs say she’s a qualified social worker and that she’s been the allocated worker since February,’ I explained. ‘Okay, here goes,’ I took a deep breath.

“On the morning of 30th March 2017, at 10 am, I conducted a visit to check on Lewis and Daniel at their emergency foster care location. Upon my arrival, they were playing video games. I spent the hour talking to the foster parents, during which they divulged details concerning the boys’ stay. The children had been received into their care at 3 am. After eating some biscuits, Lewis began talking about hiding from the police with their mum. He also mentioned his mother’s substantial support on social media. Lewis spoke of his parents being no longer together, and he made serious allegations about his father sexually abusing him and his brother. Daniel interjected with his account of a loud disturbance caused by the police smashing down the door and the subsequent arrest of their mother. The foster carers said that the children talked a lot about their mum, and that their dad ‘had done terrible things to us’. They said that Lewis spoke about sexual abuse and said ‘Mummy hasn’t done anything wrong,’. He used to do awful things to us when we went to his house. ‘At least I was brave enough to tell Mama Bear’.”

Mum’s sobs filled the room. Naomi nervously chewed her nails, her eyes darting between Mum and me. Taking a deep breath, I continued.

“Then I went to speak to Lewis and Daniel alone upstairs; they both recognised me. Lewis said, ‘Mummy was taken away by the police’. He said the police had driven him and Daniel here. He said, ‘Mummy’s not done anything wrong. It’s all the horrid judge’s fault.’ Lewis then asked me, ‘Have you heard of sexual abuse?’ I replied, ‘Yes but what exactly do you mean?’ Daniel then stood up and said, ‘He touched us on our bottoms and our willies’. So I said ‘Did he touch you on your cheek?’ Daniel smiled and shook his head. I said, ‘Did he tickle you on the tummy?’ and he giggled. He said ‘No! He touched my bum.. I was playing the PS3’. I said, ‘Oh!’ Daniel showed no distress and giggled before talking about Mr Madford’s actions. Lewis then said, ‘He touched us here and here,’ pointing to his bottom and genitals. ‘Lewis asked me, ‘Why can’t we be with Mum in the police station?’ I said that that would be very dull, and that she would just be talking to them. Then he asked, ‘Can we go to my aunty’s’?’ and I replied, ‘Oh, which one?’ Lewis said, ‘We have only got one aunty – Aunty Nonie.’ ‘He looked shocked when I said, Oh, but what about Aunty Sarah?’ Daniel looked surprised, and I said, ‘Yes, I have visited Aunty Sarah, and your cousins Oscar and Tim. They all miss you’. I went on to say that Daniel looked like his dad, and said, ‘Do you remember daddy?’ Lewis said, ‘We haven’t got one’. I said, ‘Of course you do. I saw him just the other day and he looked very smart wearing a nice suit. Daniel, you have the same brown eyes as your daddy, and the same nice face and brown skin and Lewis, you have your mum’s lovely green eyes’.

Both Lewis and Daniel were well, and both got into my car without force. The journey took around 45 minutes. Lewis started crying, and kept asking ‘Why can’t we go back home with our mummy? Or Mama Bear’s or Aunty Nonie’s?’ I said that we had all been extremely concerned about where they were and if they were all okay. I said that I understood that Lewis was very upset, and that this was fine. He told me that he was missing his grandma. I took this opportunity to ask, ‘Yes, of course. When was the last time that you saw her?’ Lewis said, ‘When she took us to the lodge.’ I was at least glad that I got this out of him.

We arrived at the next foster carers and both boys went inside without resistance. They went into the garden and played for some time. I then gave the foster carers necessary details about the children. I also gave information about the court findings made against the mother, and that the boys may disclose about abuse.

The following day on 31st March 2017 we had a meeting at the foster carers’ house. After the meeting I talked to Lewis in the lounge. I asked him to tell me what he enjoyed about the foster carers, and he said, ‘the garden and the dog.’. He said ,‘I still want to be with Mummy.’ I said that was fine and that I knew he would. Lewis was distressed and crying and kept on asking me why he could not be with his mum. He said, ‘I could just stay in another room when the police asked questions.’ I said sorry but I can’t do that, and that it is much safer for him and Daniel to stay here.

The Local Authority decided to supervise a contact session between Lewis, Daniel and Mrs Sarah Bay to begin the re-introduction of the boys to their paternal family. The contact will also provide guidance about how the boys react and how best to reintegrate them with the paternal family, leading up to their father.

I met up with Mrs Bay the following day at the contact centre before the boys arrived to talk about how the children were behaving and how to respond should they ask about Ms Taylor. Mrs Bay brought photographs of Mr Madford to show Lewis and Daniel. Mrs Bay demonstrated an admirable understanding of the children’s needs. She also speaks well of Ms Taylor, and I am assured that she will continue to take the advice of professionals moving forward to support Lewis and Daniel.”

‘Of course, she’s going to say that! It’s all part of their sinister plan to get us out of the boy’s lives and force them into living with him!’ I gripped the report tightly, crumpling the edges of papers up, before continuing to read.

The first contact session was supervised for the duration of two hours. When Lewis and Daniel arrived at the contact centre Lewis waved and when he came inside, he allowed Mrs Bay to hug him. Daniel wasn’t quite so forthcoming but reluctantly agreed to hug Mrs Bay when she approached him. Mrs Bay stated that the boys had grown. Mrs Bay asked the boys if they wanted to play a game. I observed positive interaction between the boys and Aunt Sarah. She gave good reinforcement and would say things like ‘Clever move boys!’, when they played the game. Mrs Bay told the boys about their cousins Tim and Oscar, and Lewis listened carefully and asked questions. Daniel then piped up, ‘Mummy got taken away by the police’. I interjected and asked if he got to go in the police car and if it was awesome, and he said, ‘No ‘cause I miss my mummy’. Mrs Bay replied, ‘Well I missed you! Did you miss me?’ and Daniel said nothing.”

I got up and paced the floor.

Was she for real? Asking them if it was awesome when they were ripped from my arms in the middle of the night! How dare they? How dare they?

Mum got up, pushing the chair away.

‘I need fresh air,’ she whispered. ‘I can’t listen. You go ahead without me.’ She opened the patio doors and walked into the garden.

I continued to read the statement.

“At the end of contact Lewis asked if he would be seeing mummy for Easter, and I said, ‘No, sorry but I don’t think so, Lewis’. The following day, I spoke to Ms Taylor on the phone. She said that it was cruel to have ‘my boys’ stolen, and that it would be causing the boys much distress not being able to see their mum.”

‘See how she’s written ‘my boys’ in italic, like I have no right to say that.’ I said.

“Ms Taylor said she hasn’t done anything wrong and that her boys need to see her. She said they will be suffering, and, ‘They were doing so well after not seeing their father. They’re just little boys and how are they going to recover.’ I instructed Ms Taylor that Lewis and Daniel would miss her, but that they were both doing great, and were settling in well with the foster carers.

At the next contact with Mrs Bay I saw lots of good interaction. Daniel played with the toy that Mrs Bay had given him. Lewis seemed to be a little more difficult with Mrs Bay, but he went on to do as he was told by me and Mrs Bay.”

A gust of wind from an open window blew the papers across the table. Naomi gathered them together and handed them to me.

As I continued reading Gonzalez’s report, it revealed her disturbing intentions to manipulate my sons, coercing them into contact with Sarah Bay and then with Damian Madford. It became evident that Gonzalez intended to skew the narrative to align with the Local Authority’s stance, which was based on the judge’s false findings. She aimed to portray the boys as content in the company of their paternal family, all part of a sinister scheme. Regardless of what my sons or I said, her mission was to enforce contact with Madford and his family.

Wanda had been recruited by the Local Authority to execute their and the judge’s appalling plan, forcing my sons to have contact with their father. They cloaked this process as “therapy” but, in truth, it was nothing short of brainwashing. Anything contradicting the judge’s conclusions was labelled as false; he had twisted reality, painting us as the villains.

Refusing to partake in their deception meant facing the grim reality of being excluded from my boys’ lives indefinitely. It was crystal clear that the Local Authority wanted us as far away from the boys as possible. The fight wasn’t just against Madford, it was now against the state. I bit the edge of my nail as I read Wanda Gonzalez’s closing paragraphs.

“The boys continually ask about their mum, and talk about their desire to see her, but my concern remains, that should the children see Ms Taylor at this time, their progress with their paternal family may be affected. It is clear that Lewis and Daniel have gone through a little momentary upset due to them being removed from their mum’s care, but this won’t cause suffering in the long term. Removing Lewis and Daniel from Ms Taylor and the rest of the maternal family will prove to be extremely beneficial and can assist the boys in recovering from the emotional harm inflicted on them. Hopefully Ms Taylor can address and improve her rigid and harmful views of Mr Madford and the rest of the paternal family. I have asked Mr Madford to write a letter to the boys, and then make a short video of himself for them to watch with me next week.”

As the sound of the ticking clock filled the otherwise silent room, I found myself alone in the kitchen. The weight of the situation had become too much for any of us to bear. It felt as though we were trapped at the bottom of a dark and unfathomably deep well, with no escape route and no lifeline to cling to.

* * * *

AUTHOR

Samantha Baldwin: Proud mum to two awesome children.

*Special thanks to Samantha for sharing her books with our readers to raise awareness about the Custody Crisis.