Pretended Justice: How Far Will They Go to Protect the Lie? is the sequel to Everything Is Going to Be Okay, a heart-wrenching account of a mother fighting desperately in Family Court to protect her children from her ex-husband. The novels are based on the author’s own experience.

She thought nothing could hurt more than losing her boys until she tried to get them back… Faced with the devastating findings of Family Court, Amanda picks herself up and keeps on fighting for her sons. Through family court and criminal court, she navigates a complex maze of professional people and settings in pursuit of a justice that eludes her at every turn. A pretended justice.

In the last chapter, Mandy reads with horror the most recent report by the social worker. Wanda has met with the boys and is obviously tasked with facilitating the court’s agenda—getting them to accept being without her and, instead, living with their child-molester father.

Wanda dismisses the boys’ new disclosures of sexual abuse and horrible things done to them by their father, all the while downplaying their distress at being kept away from their mother. She primes the boys for moving from the foster home to the father’s sister, whom they barely know, even though they want to stay with their mother’s family, with whom they are very close.

Mandy sees that the boys are being deliberately isolated from her while they are being brainwashed. She feels helpless and powerless to stop it. She realizes that she is now not only fighting Damian, but the state.

CHAPTER FOUR

“Fall seven times, stand up eight.”

—Japanese Proverb

The train gradually came to a stop, prompting me to grab my handbag and coffee before putting on my sunglasses. Stepping off, I walked briskly down the lengthy platform, through the bustling station, and past the coffee kiosks. Crossing the busy road, I made my way to the Family Court. The sky above was a pale grey, which seemed very fitting. The discomfort of my shoes cutting into my heels momentarily distracted me from my heart rate, which continued to rise as I joined the small queue of solicitors waiting to go through security. I had hired a silk barrister called Delia Foxton Q.C., and was on my way to meet her before the hearing.

‘Come through,’ said the expressionless security guard, as he motioned me to the desk and briefly inspected my bag. After passing through the archway detector, I found myself in the empty foyer. I pushed open the double doors and climbed the stairs until I reached the top floor. A couple of solicitors exited a meeting room on my left. I waited for them to pass before hastily slipping into the small room, opposite, where I had been instructed to wait. Closing the door, I settled into one of the hard plastic chairs and leaned forward onto the table, trying to steady my nerves with several deep breaths.

The meeting room door swung open, revealing a smartly dressed middle-aged woman with short hair, closely followed by another woman, who looked a lot younger.

‘Delia Foxton Q.C.,’ she announced, shaking my hand, as her assistant slid some files onto the table, almost spilling my coffee.

‘We’re in court shortly. I’m going to try my best to get you some contact.’

We were interrupted by a knock on the door. A court usher opened it a fraction.

‘You’re in now,’ she said.

Delia turned to me.

‘Try to keep a straight face throughout.’

Following my legal team into the dimly lit court room, I was immediately met with Damian Madford’s boisterous laughter. Sebastian Ramsbottom glanced my way with a smirk, and Madford leaned back in his chair, seemingly enjoying the spectacle. I sat down a few seats away from him, with our solicitors acting as a buffer between us. Delia positioned herself in the row ahead of me. The black-robed court usher darted through the room, disappearing into the judge’s quarters. A moment later she re-appeared and began speaking in a loud, clear voice.

‘All rise.’

The room fell silent. I slowly rose to my feet as every other person sprung up to straight, standing positions, all eyes firmly fixed on the judge. He looked around for a few seconds, pausing when he reached Madford. Taking his seat, everyone else in the room followed suit, except for John Cooper who remained standing.

‘Mr Cooper, can you map out, for the court, the purpose of this case management hearing?’ the judge asked. ‘It is a highly complex case.’

‘My Lord, I act on behalf of the Local Authority today, and Ms Gonzalez, social worker for Lewis and Daniel.’ He spoke with an affected tone and exaggerated facial expressions.

‘Today we will address the overall issue of contact, for both the mother and the father, in addition to other pressing issues. The Local Authority requests that the mother prepares a statement to address issues surrounding the alleged abduction,’ he paused, briefly looking around the room. ‘In summary, Ms Gonzalez states that the boys are very much ready for incremental, but meaningful, contact with their father, which will move forward at a rate to suit their needs. This will be closely monitored, of course. A short-term plan has been devised.’

‘That sounds very reasonable,’ the judge said. ‘What about the mother? What plans are in place for her contact with the boys?’ He glanced towards me, steely eyed.

‘My Lord, the boys are reassured that their mother is safe and well. She has been permitted a few letters to the boys, with a view for the current plan to be re-assessed in a few weeks. The next step is for monitored FaceTime calls.’

The judge nodded. ‘Can we hear from the father’s counsel now?’

As Ramsbottom rose to his feet, I could feel my anxiety levels rising.

‘My Lord, the father is eager for contact to resume as quickly as possible and remains willing and eager to work closely with Ms Gonzalez, to assure that this is done as sensitively as possible for the boys. That is all my Lord.’ He sat down as the judge nodded in agreement.

‘We’ll hear from the children’s solicitor next’ he said.

A barrister called Kath Sutcliffe, representing the boy’s Guardian, stood up. She was a thin, middle-aged woman with straight blond hair.

‘My Lord, the Guardian is pleased as to how the boys are coping. She reports that they obviously miss their mother, and talk about her a lot, but that this will hopefully be ameliorated by regular FaceTime calls with her. She is reassured that the boys will be seeing their father soon and the reunification process can begin. The boys’ relationship with their father remains the Guardian’s primary concern.’

‘Thank you. Counsel for the mother please.’ He instructed.

Delia stood up and began to address the judge in a loud, confident tone.

‘My Lord, you will see from my position statement, that I refer to the boy’s human rights throughout. At present they are being denied a relationship with their mother with whom they have always been extremely close. The mother is very keen to get contact started as soon as possible and it is within the boy’s best interests for this to happen imminently. She of course wishes to have face to face contact...’

The judge interrupted her. ‘Well, Ms Foxton, that simply cannot take place, it remains too much of a risk, given the recent alleged abduction, and the mother’s fixed false beliefs. Until experts have assessed that risk further down the line, face to face contact is completely out of the question.’

I kept my features straight and stared straight ahead, for fear of what I might say.

Delia continued speaking. ‘My Lord, understood, with that in mind, we propose for twice weekly supervised FaceTime calls between the mother and her sons.’

‘Understood?’ Her words rang in my ears. She might understand it but I sure as heck didn’t!

‘Thank you.’ The judge looked around the court. ‘I will consider the proposals for contact and will prepare a short judgement on this, which I will read out on my return.’

The judge stood up, exiting the court room into his chambers.

Twenty minutes later, he returned. Sitting down he cleared his throat, and started reading from his sheet of paper.

‘After hearing and carefully considering all party’s submissions regarding the issue of contact, I make the following brief judgement; the father’s contact with his sons, Lewis and Daniel must take priority. The damage caused by the mother can now begin to be repaired. Therefore, supervised contact with the boys will commence at the earliest convenience and at a pace that suits the boys. I commend the father for his patience and his ability to work sensitively with all professionals. I look forward to hearing how contact goes at the next hearing. The mother’s letters to the boys will continue until the next hearing. The mother is to prepare a statement about the issues surrounding the alleged abduction and the planning that went into it. Proposed advancements of contact for the mother will be considered at the next hearing.’

It took him twenty minutes to decide that I had no place in my children’s lives.

Back in the confines of the small meeting room, Delia paced the floor. It was quite disconcerting to see how she agitated she appeared.

‘I’m sorry, Amanda. I did my best to fight for contact, but the judge wasn’t persuaded.’

Delia offered me a small plastic cup of water. I took a sip, my hands trembling.

‘But I can’t lie. I just can’t!’ I stammered.

‘The judge took a very unusual step. He granted the father and two intervenors a hefty cost order against you. It’s extremely rare, and it shows he doesn’t hold you in high regard. If you want any meaningful contact with your sons, you have no choice but to accept the findings. You really need to start looking at things in a different way.’ Forcing a smile, she continued with added emphasis. ‘If you demonstrate this effectively, then you’ll be given every other weekend and holidays. You also need to prove you can work well with the experts, accepting their advice and so on. It would do you well to show some remorse and regret as to how you handled things.’

Was she serious?

‘But what about an appeal?’ I asked, my voice cracking. ‘I need to get my boys back. I can’t just be a visitor to them!’

Delia’s response was not very hopeful.

‘I don’t recommend appealing. The judge was entitled to make those findings, and on the face of it, an appeal is without merit. You have no real prospects of gaining full custody, at this time.’

‘But I passed a lie detector test!’ I protested.

‘Unfortunately, they’re not admissible in court,’ Delia explained. ‘If you want to proceed with an appeal, I’ll go through the papers and give you further advice.’

A week had passed since the last court hearing, and I had been trying my best to have some semblance of a daily routine. I had just returned home from a run, taken a shower, and was in the midst of drying my hair when my mobile phone pinged with an email notification. Switching the hairdryer off I checked the message. It was from Delia. With shaking hands, I opened the attached document and skimmed through it at a lightning pace. I had become adept at speed reading, through lawyer talk and faux politeness. I reached the final paragraph.

After thorough consideration of the court papers, my conclusion is as follows. An appeal is without merit. Children have variable hair growth rates. For this reason, the judge was entitled to make findings against you, on balance. The learned judge provided a possible motivation for the drugging and gave his reasoning behind it. My advice to you is this, you can only remedy your current situation with a demonstratable change of opinion about your false belief regarding the abuse.

I reread it several times, as if it might say something else with enough readings. Thirty thousand pounds I’d paid for Delia. It was an awful lot of money to wind up with the same advice as I had received from my social worker for free. Trust the judge, he knows better than you what is best for your children!

I awoke suddenly from a restless sleep, the email from Delia Foxton haunting my thoughts throughout the night. It had taken me ages to drift off, my mind replaying the events of the day, over and over. Glancing at the clock, I saw it was 9 a.m., time to face the day.

Kneeling down at my bedside, I said a brief prayer before putting my dressing gown on and making my way downstairs. The creaking stairs echoed in the silent house, but as I reached the ground floor, I noticed Mum, who seemed like she had been up and dressed for hours. She was stood by the window, her silhouette illuminated by the morning light.

‘Morning, love’ she said, turning around to face me. ‘Sorry, I was miles away.’

As Mum shuffled round the kitchen filling the kettle and making tea, I stared into our empty garden and wondered how long it might be until the boys were back in it.

‘Have you made a decision about what Delia’s suggested?’ Mum asked, handing me a mug of steaming tea.

‘I can’t just accept these findings, can I Mum? The boys are in danger.’

The rest of the morning passed with me at the dining room table, engrossed in my laptop. It seemed like so much hinged on the hair sample. Madford had drugged my boys. This much was certain because I hadn’t (as the court found) and the boys had definitely been drugged. I needed to prove that the drugs found in my boy’s hair strands were indicative of drugging over a period of several months.

Naomi had come over to help and the pair of us scoured the internet until we found Cansfield Laboratories, reputable experts in hair forensic toxicology.

‘I like the look of these,’ I said.

This could be it, the answer I needed to have grounds for an appeal. I decided to get in touch with them, and after a brief conversation with one of their representatives, I emailed them the reports of the boys’ hair strand analysis along with my questions.

‘This could be it, Mandy.’ Naomi allowed herself a wide smile.

I nodded. I thought so to. I just didn’t dare voice it.

Later that day, as dusk kicked in, I made my way back from the supermarket, my hands full with grocery bags. The mundane routine of daily life felt oddly grounding amidst the chaos that consumed me. Just as I reached a quieter spot on the pavement, I heard a message come through on my mobile. I quickly set my bags down and dug out my phone from my coat pocket. It was my friend Janine. I read the message. Here’s the number of that solicitor, Ruth Heywood, everyone keeps telling me about. She’s got a great reputation.

Wasting no time, I dialled the number.

‘Hello, Ruth Heywood speaking,’ a voice answered on the second ring.

‘Hi. It’s Amanda Taylor.’

‘Hi Amanda,’ she said, a warmth in her tone. ‘So many people have got in touch with me about you.’

‘I need new representation.’

I got straight to the point.

‘I’d be happy to take your case on, I think we will work well together.’ Her reply was instant.

‘You need to know I’m never going to accept false findings, even if they keep my children from me. They want me to say the boys are lying. They don’t put it like that, but that’s what they mean.’

‘I understand,’ Ruth said. ‘I’m here to give you sound legal advice and not to make you do the intolerable.’

By the end of our short conversation, we had arranged to meet later in the week. Hanging up, I was conscious of a sense of relief coursing through me. Ruth was going to get me my boys back!

***

I had a simple breakfast of oatmeal and fruit and a second coffee and prepared myself for the important meeting ahead. I showered and selected a smart black shift dress paired with strappy tan-coloured sandals. After applying makeup and styling my hair, I gathered my essentials, mobile phone, notepad, and handbag, and set off on the two-hour drive to Manchester city centre.

To distract myself I turned the radio up loud, hoping to drown out my thoughts. Occasionally, I switched stations if a sad song came on. As I drove, the road stretched ahead, and I allowed myself to contemplate potential questions for Ruth. The landscape gradually changed as I drove through the infamous Saddleworth moors. A shiver ran down my spine, and I couldn’t help but think of the chilling history associated with this place, where children had been tragically murdered decades ago. It served as a stark reminder, like I needed one, of the dark forces that existed in the world.

With just half an hour before my estimated time of arrival, I turned the radio off, and tried to clear my head for the next step.

With ten minutes to spare, I parked the car and hurriedly made my way past the town hall (a place where I had uttered the words ‘I do’ to Damian Madford eleven years earlier). The Maps app guided me to the barrister’s chambers, a pristine white building that seemed to blend in with the row of other immaculate buildings on the street. Two neatly trimmed topiary trees flanked the entrance, adding to the air of professionalism. I pressed the buzzer, and the door unlocked with a faint click. Stepping inside, I found myself in a grand looking reception area. A large vase brimming with lilies sat on a desk on the opposite end of the room. The air filled with their sweet fragrance, mingling with the faint scent of polish.

A woman with perfect makeup greeted me with a warm smile. I made my way toward her, my shoes tapping on the polished floor.

‘I’m here to see Ruth Heywood.’

‘I’ll let her know you’ve arrived,’ she said. ‘You can wait in there.’

She pointed to the adjoining room over to my left.

Walking through, I sat on the large sofa. The room was huge, with several pompous paintings framed in gilded edge gold. An impressive mahogany table stood in the centre and a large ornate fireplace dominated the adjacent wall.

‘Hi Amanda,’ said a voice from behind the sofa.

I stood up as a small petite woman with glasses and shiny dark brown hair walked over.

‘Hi Ruth,’ I said, shaking her outstretched hand.

‘It’s really good to finally meet you.’ She said, smiling.

I followed Ruth through a series of long corridors, feeling like we were navigating a maze until we finally arrived at the meeting room. The room was spacious and well-lit, with an enormous table taking centre stage.

‘Take a seat, Mandy,’ Ruth gestured towards the chairs.

As we both sat down, a woman entered the room carrying a tray laden with tea and coffee pots, cups, and saucers. She arranged them carefully on the table before excusing herself, leaving us to our preparations.

‘Please do help yourself to tea or coffee,’ Ruth gestured towards the refreshments, ‘and then we’ll get started.’

She spoke with a refined, plummy accent and I appreciated her straightforward approach, which made it clear that we were here for business.

With our hot drinks poured, the meeting began with a clear sense of purpose.

‘The reason for this meeting is two-fold,’ she stated. ‘Firstly, the court has ordered that you file a statement regarding the alleged abduction. I’ll draft it, and we’ll review it together until you’re satisfied. The deadline is tight, as we need to file it tomorrow. Secondly, I will advise you on the Cansfield evidence and the prospects for an appeal.’

As she spoke, Ruth opened her file and took out a couple of sheets of paper containing the Cansfield report. With a swift motion, she slid them across the desk in front of me. This evidence held the potential to shed light on the truth and uphold my appeal. I took a sip of my coffee as she continued.

‘I have been liaising with Cansfield, and I’ve received their report. The report concluded that it was extremely unlikely that the boys had been drugged from mid-December 2014, and much more likely that they had been drugged over the period of several months leading up to December, potentially as far back as March 2014 for Daniel, and May 2014 for Lewis. As far back as the hair samples would allow.’ She paused, tilting her hand slightly over her eyes, to block out the sun that was streaming in from the window.

‘I have read all the necessary paperwork, court orders, statements, reports, and my conclusion is this. I agree in principle with the advice given by your last counsel, accepting the findings would be your best chance at achieving good contact with the children. However, I understand that you want to appeal. I give it a thirty percent chance of success.’ She stood up, walked over to the window and shut the blinds.

Thirty per cent was better than Delia’s no chance.

‘Of course, we’ll fight this Mandy, if this is the route you want to go,’ Ruth said, as she sat back down again. ‘In terms of the appeal, we will present the Cansfield evidence as new expert evidence to the judge initially, requesting that he overturn the finding in relation to the sedation. That would be the correct procedure in any case. It is likely that he will refuse. Then we will file an application for ‘Permission to appeal out of time to the Court of Appeal.’’

‘I fail to see how I won’t win,’ I said, picking up my cup of hot tea.

‘Amanda, I will fight tooth and nail for you,’ Ruth said, her face straight and serious, ‘but I can’t promise anything, only a small percentage of appeals are ever upheld.’

And I’d be part of that percentage! I didn’t care what Ruth said, there was no way, with this new evidence, I could lose!

Two days later, I was outside in the back yard, resting on a patio chair. The sun’s gentle warmth on my face, offering a momentary respite from the constant ache in my chest. A soft breeze rustled through my hair, and in the distance, I could hear the faint hum of a lawnmower, a reminder of the ordinary world continuing on despite the turmoil in my life. For a second I allowed myself to forget the weight of my worries and immerse myself in the moment. But the tranquillity was short-lived as the sound of the phone ringing shattered the peace. I reached for it and saw Wanda Gonzalez’s name on the caller ID. I took a deep breath before answering.

‘Hi Mandy, I’m calling to update you regarding the contact between Damian and the boys,’ her voce was irritatingly sing-song. ‘You’ll be relieved to hear that I observed nothing concerning. Damian is warm and friendly towards the boys.’

‘Of course, he is! He’ll be on his best behaviour,’ I retorted. Was she really that stupid?

Wanda paused before replying in a less sing song voice.

‘I don’t know why you always think the worst, Mandy. I do hope that in time, you’ll be able to encourage the boys’ relationship with their father.’

Her words only fuelled my frustration.

‘It astounds me why no one believes my sons,’ I said.

‘What do you mean, Mandy?’ She was back to the sing song voice. ‘The court found that you were the one who harmed the boys. Do you admit that you caused them emotional harm?’

‘No! The findings are totally false!’ I heard myself shouting into the phone.

Wanda continued speaking as if I hadn’t said a word.

‘The boys are now developing a positive relationship with their father, I have observed them during three contact sessions now, and I have no worries or concerns.’

As soon as the call ended, I ran upstairs and quickly changed into jogging bottoms, t-shirt and trainers. Leaving the house by the front door, I locked it with a shaky hand. Running down the street, my trainer’s pounded the pavement with every step. I ran across the road and headed down towards the park. When I reached the children’s playground, I picked up my pace. The sound of children’s laughter filled the air. Running as fast as I could, I quickly reached a quiet empty field. I began to slow down to a jog, snaking through the gaps in the trees next to the river. A small twig scraped my cheek. I continued at a steady pace, past a tree with a rope fastened to one of the branches.

‘Look at me, Mummy!’ Lewis shouted, holding onto the rope, as he swung too and forth. The sun shone through the trees, creating sparkling diamonds on the water. Daniel giggled, jumping up and down, gleefully watching his brother...

A few days later I was walking down the achingly familiar wide path to the grey, oppressive building at the bottom. I handed my bag over to be checked, passed through security and into the gloomy foyer. Ruth was sat in the waiting area, rising to greet me.

‘I hope you like latte?’ She handed me a takeout cup. ‘Charles is upstairs in a meeting room and I just saw Madford on the first floor.’

We took the lift up to the second floor and met Charles, my new QC, in one of the rooms just outside the court. His slightly flushed appearance hinted at the intense discussions he had likely been involved in.

‘Good to meet you, Mandy,’ he said, shaking my hand. ‘No time for long introductions, they want you in the witness box. You okay with that?’

‘I assume I don’t have much say in the matter,’ I replied.

The court room fell silent. With one hand holding the Bible, and the other one holding a piece of paper, I read out the words printed on it.

‘I swear by almighty God that the evidence I shall give shall be the truth the whole truth and nothing but the truth.’

‘You may sit down Miss Taylor.’ The judge said. ‘Mr Ramsbottom, you can begin questioning the witness.’

Ramsbottom stood up, a smug half grin passing, fleeting through this mouth.

‘Thank you, my Lord.’

Then staring at me from behind his glasses, he began.

‘You still think Mr Madford is the head of paedophile ring, don’t you Miss Taylor?

I didn’t reply.

‘I want to ask you about your disappearance with the boys. What were your plans beyond the lodge?’ His upper-class accent cut through my ears like glass.

‘My sons were stolen from me. I am not a danger, but your client is! There is…’

‘Miss Taylor,’ Ramsbottom interrupted. ‘This whole thing is one big joke to you, isn’t it?’

‘How dare you?’ I glared at him.

Ramsbottom smirked.

‘Did you have plans to leave the country, Miss Taylor?’

‘Of course not. The police would have found plane tickets if I had.’ I wish I had though! With all my heart, I wish I’d ran away to one of those countries with no extradition, that you never even think about existing, until you need them!

The cross-examination only continued for a few more minutes, but it seemed like hours. Eventually, it was Charles’s turn to address the court. He got up and gave me the faintest of smiles.

‘Miss Taylor, can you describe your relationship with the boys?’ He kept his voice low.

I opened my mouth to speak, but no words came out. I fought hard to keep the tears back.

‘I, I love them so much. They love me so much. They need their mummy. I need my boys.’

I had so much more to say, but I was incoherent with pain, tears flowing freely, all attempts at holding back completely forsaken.

‘My Lord, may I suggest we take a short break?’ Charles asked the stern-faced judge. He had no choice but to agree. Ruth appeared at my side with tissues and a plastic cup of water. Ten minutes later I had managed to regain composure. Charles stood up to address the judge.

‘My Lord, today’s hearing is, in part, about the contact between the mother and her sons, who have so far been deprived of any contact, whatsoever. There is simply no need for this to continue. It is, in fact, harmful to the boys for things to continue this way. The mother has now addressed her role in the alleged abduction, this was simply meant to be a couple of weeks’ away, in a lodge, just twelve miles away from her home. There were no plans beyond that. It was an act of desperation, not one of sound thinking. Contact can first be established in a safe way, until further directions are made for more meaningful contact.’

He sat down and focused on the judge, who peered over his glasses.

‘Could each of the parties respond to Miss Taylor’s request to have face to face contact with her sons?’ he said. ‘The children’s solicitor please.’

Miss Sutcliffe rose to her feet.

‘The Guardian is concerned that Miss Taylor views her sons as having been ‘stolen’ from her. For that reason, she doesn’t believe face to face contact should be taking place at this time.’

‘Mr Cooper, what are the views of the Local Authority?’ The judge directed his attention to the next party with a vested interest in my children. It was like being trapped in a horror movie.

‘My Lord, it is the belief of the Local Authority, namely Ms Gonzalez, that face to face contact should not be reinstated between the mother and the boys at present. She has shown no change in attitude towards the father, and still carries the false belief that he is a paedophilic threat to them. The Local Authority remains concerned for the safety of Lewis and Daniel.’

Finally, Ramsbottom rose once more.

‘The father remains concerned for the safety of his sons and does not feel convinced that Miss Taylor will not try to abduct them again. Therefore, he does not support face to face contact at present.’

The judge spoke next.

‘We will reconvene in twenty minutes. I will read out my judgement then.’ Getting up he left the courtroom and into the judge’s chambers.

And once again my beloved sons were worth a paltry twenty minutes, not even half an hour set aside to consider what was best for their future. Like clockwork, twenty minutes later, he re-appeared. The room fell silent as he began reading out his judgement. There was a tightness in my whole body. I hardly dared breathe as he cleared his throat.

‘The mother states that her well-planned escape was nothing more than a holiday. She refuses to accept advice from experts or show any remorse. She still carries the false belief that Mr Madford sexually abused his sons. Therefore, face to face contact will not be taking place at this time. FaceTime calls between the mother and her sons will take place at the discretion and convenience of the Local Authority. Any risks can be managed during these calls. The mother is also ordered to have a psychological assessment with Gwyneth Adamson.’

I settled onto my seat at the back of the train, pulling the small plastic tray down in front of me, I placed my bottle of water down. Pulling my jacket off, I took my mobile phone out of my handbag and clicked onto the FaceBook app. In desperate days like this, I sought refuge in the many support groups and pages that had sprung up round our cause. Every day, another stranger, somewhere in the world, was moved enough by our plight to write to me. I had about ten unopened messages. One was from a Kevin Harris. ‘Hi Amanda, just wanted to say how sorry I am that this has happened to you. It’s disgusting what the courts have done to you and your boys. You have my support. It was comforting to know that others believed me, that I wasn’t the only one. Putting my headphones in, I allowed my eyes to close.

* * * *

It was a month before the court shrink got in touch. Opening yet another official letter, my fingers trembling, my heart pounding, as I read her invitation to an appointment, on personalised paper, like she was asking me to an upmarket spa day. I was getting better at being cynical and I had no expectation that this court appointed official would be any different from all the others. Still, I had been mandated to attend and anything that took me even an inch closer to getting the boys back had to be done. I marked our appointment time on the fridge planner and got on with the morning task of working on my case.

The two weeks until our appointment passed. I kept myself sane by keeping myself busy, working on my case, working in the garden, working out, anything that kept my mind away from the massive hole in my life where my boys should have been. I had put the psychologists address into my sat nav and pulled up at her clinic, ten minutes early.

Taking a moment to ensure I had the right building, I knocked tentatively on the door. A few seconds later, a woman who looked around sixty opened it. Her straggly hair framed her face, and a pair of glasses rested on the end of her nose.

‘You must be Amanda,’ she spoke in a quiet voice. ‘Do come in.’

I followed behind as she led me into a room. Two comfy chairs occupied the space and a couple of trailing plants gave a homely feel. A candle flickered and the scent of rose filled the air.

‘I’m Gwyneth Adamson,’ she paused, ‘I specialise in working with women who have fallen foul of the law. Did you know that?’

I didn’t. I just assumed she worked with court ordered clients. Maybe that was the same thing to her.

‘Just so you know, I haven’t fallen foul of the law.’ I said. ‘The judge’s findings are entirely false.’

Gwyneth gave me a wry smile.

‘I’ll just stop you there if I may?’ She said. ‘I have to take the judge’s findings as the truth, whether they are true or not.’

What kind of shrink has already made up their mind before the work even begins? I fought the urge to get up and walk out, already certain that this was, at best, a complete waste of time.

‘Make yourself comfortable,’ she said. ‘I will read out a series of statements. You just need to answer them as honestly as possible and state if you strongly agree, agree, don’t agree, or strongly disagree for each one.’

Her voice was slow and deliberate.

She proceeded to read about thirty different statements relating to mental health, and I responded to each one as she requested. When she finished, she paused and peered over her glasses.

‘Very good. That’s the first part over with. Would you like a drink?’

‘No thanks,’ I replied. I wanted this over as soon as possible. Gwyneth moved her chair closer to mine, and I felt uncomfortable with the proximity.

‘Can you take me back to 2014, please, and describe how you came to be involved in the family court proceedings?’ She spoke in a slow, quiet, almost hypnotic tone. I shifted in my chair, putting some distance between us.

‘It started just after we moved house. The boys and I had just settled into our new home, and we were all excited about new beginnings. However, there was one problem, the boys were always anxious and reluctant to go with their father.’

Looking up, I noticed that Gwyneth was staring at my left ear. It made me feel very uneasy.

‘I never knew why they didn’t want to see him. They would get really upset, and I felt guilty making them go, but I didn’t know what else to do.’ I sighed, recounting the feelings of confusion and guilt that plagued me during those times. ‘Then it all made sense one evening on Tuesday 2nd December 2014 when Lewis disclosed he was being horrifically abused by his father.’

‘Who did Lewis disclose to?’ Gwyneth asked, her voice still slow and her gaze still focused on my left ear. As the memories flooded back, I found myself reliving the nightmare, telling the story I had shared countless times over the past couple of years. For nearly twenty minutes, I opened up about the painful events as they had happened.

Gwyneth scribbled notes in her book, occasionally looking up at me. By the time I’d finished our story, I was completely drained, my hands were clammy, and my throat hurt.

‘Do you need to know anything else?’ I asked, after a few minutes of silence, which Gwyneth made no attempt to break. Her demeanour seemed to change, and she wrote a few final notes in her pad without offering much reassurance.

‘No, that’s all,’ she responded, her eyes still fixed on her notebook. ‘I will be submitting my report in the next week or two.’

* * * *

AUTHOR

Samantha Baldwin: Proud mum to two awesome children.

*Special thanks to Samantha for sharing her books with our readers to raise awareness about the Custody Crisis.