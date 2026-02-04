Pretended Justice: How Far Will They Go to Protect the Lie? is the sequel to Everything Is Going to Be Okay, a heart-wrenching account of a mother fighting desperately in Family Court to protect her children from her ex-husband who’s raped and trafficked them. The novels are based on the author’s own experience.

She thought nothing could hurt more than losing her boys until she tried to get them back… Faced with the devastating findings of Family Court, Amanda picks herself up and keeps on fighting for her sons. Through family court and criminal court, she navigates a complex maze of professional people and settings in pursuit of a justice that eludes her at every turn. A pretended justice.

In the last chapter, Mandy goes back to Family Court for two status conference hearings on contact with the boys. The judge consistently extols Damian and degrades Mandy.

At the first hearing, the judge gives Damian what he wants: generous supervised contact. He threatens Mandy that she will have no contact until she changes her “false belief” that Damian sexually abused and trafficked the boys—essentially using contact with her boys to extort complicity in the cover up of Damian’s sexual abuse.

Mandy refuses and bravely continues the battle to protect her boys. She fires the barrister/attorney who insisted she go along with the finding that Damian is innocent. She hires another attorney, and they begin work on appealing the finding that Mandy was the one who had drugged the boys, not Damian.

At the second hearing, the judge allows Mandy some FaceTime calls, likely because the boys are not doing well without their mother and refusing to reunify with their father. Judges commonly use contact with the mother as bait to get children to visit or live with the abusive father. But he orders Mandy undergo another psychological evaluation before she can FaceTime with them. She strongly suspects it will be used against her but agrees, as she is desperate to connect with her boys.

CHAPTER FIVE

“Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”

—Nelson Mandela

As I stood in front of the mirror, I took a deep breath and adjusted my hair, making sure every strand was perfectly in place. It had been eight long weeks since I’d seen my boys, and I wanted them to know that I was doing okay. That I was still Mum, no matter what. I had spent hours picking out what to wear, eventually deciding on a simple blouse and jeans. I added a touch of makeup to my face, to hide the dark circles and the worry lines. I made my way downstairs where Naomi was waiting for me with a travel mug in her hand.

‘You look nice,’ she said, smiling warmly.

‘Thanks,’ I replied, conscious of how nervous I was feeling. ‘I just want to make sure they know I’m okay. That I’m still fighting for them.’

Naomi placed a reassuring hand on my shoulder.

‘They know, Mandy. They’re strong boys, and they’ve always known how much you love them.’

Mum emerged from the kitchen with a sandwich wrapped in clingfilm and an apple, like I was ten years old. ‘You need to eat more,’ she said, handing me the food. ‘And tell the boys how much we love and miss them.’

‘I will do, Mum.’ I promised.

All three of us embraced and then grabbing my jacket from the coat rack, I left the house.

Climbing into the car, I opened the window slightly and tuned the radio to Classic FM. Driving down the quiet country roads, the sun shining down, my thoughts were solely focused on Lewis and Daniel. As I drove, I contemplated various scenarios of what to say to comfort them and offer them hope.

Twenty minutes later I had reached my destination and parked the car. Taking a deep breath I gathered my composure, determined to make the most of this opportunity. I walked down the path to the building and immediately saw the outline of Wanda’s small wiry figure through the glass, waiting for me in the reception.

‘Morning Mandy,’ she said as I walked through the automatic doors.

‘Morning Wanda.’ I replied.

‘We’re in this room today. The reception is better.’

She walked towards a doorway and held her card against the sensor to gain entry to the room. The building was high security and there were cameras everywhere. I walked in, taking a seat on one side of the table, whilst Wanda pulled up a chair on the other side and pulled a mobile phone and notebook out of her bag.

‘Just pretend I’m not here, okay?’

I wanted to, but it wasn’t that easy. ‘Just focus on the boys,’ I told myself. ‘Focus on the boys.’

‘It’s a standard call today, we’ll leave FaceTime ‘til next time.’ Wanda announced, offering no explanation for why the plan had changed. I’d been promised FaceTime and was desperate to see the boys, but I didn’t argue. What would the point be? She dialled the number on the mobile phone. I held my breath.

‘Hello,’ a woman’s voice answered after a couple of rings.

‘Hi Judy. Are the boys ready?’ Wanda asked, turning the phone onto loudspeaker.

‘They’re both right here.’ Judy said.

My heart raced. Tears pricked my eyes. My babies. Finally, I was going to speak to my babies.

‘Hi boys.’ Wanda said in her sing song voice.

‘Hi.’

My heart leapt as I heard their two little voices.

‘I’ve got your mummy here, boys!’ She slid her mobile across the table.

‘Lewis! Daniel! It’s Mummy!’

‘Hi Mummy!’ They both spoke in unison.

‘Oh my goodness, it’s so wonderful to hear you both. How are you?’

‘Okay Mummy,’ Lewis replied.

‘I’m fine thanks Mummy,’ Daniel’s little voice came on the line.

Their voices were soft, innocent and full of longing.

‘Oh boys, I love you so much.’ I sniffed.

‘Mummy, can I have a hamster?’ Daniel asked.

Before I had time to answer, Lewis piped up, ‘Mummy can I have my walkie talkies and my Minecraft toys?’

I thought my heart would burst with love.

‘Oh of course, my darling boys. Oh, how I’ve missed you.’

Wanda scribbled in her notepad.

‘What have you been doing, Mummy?’ Daniel asked.

‘Well, I’ve been with Mama Bear and Aunty Nonie. They both love and miss you so much.’

‘When can we go to a café?’ Lewis asked.

‘Not yet, Lewis,’ I said softly. ‘We can only speak on the phone for right now.’

Lewis’s voice suddenly trailed off at the realisation that he and his brother weren’t going to be allowed to see me. I was desperate to hold him and reassure him.

‘Yes Mummy, let’s go to a café! Can we go tomorrow?’ Daniel asked, completely unaware of the limitations of our relationship.

Everything else melted away as the boys vied for my attention with stories of school and play and tv shows they were watching. My heart was dancing with joy and I didn’t want our time to end.

After about twenty minutes, Wanda interjected.

‘Right one more minute and then we’ll have to end the call, okay guys?’ she said.

‘Oh no!’

I could hear the disappointment in my eldest son’s voice.

‘Can we speak to Mummy again soon?’ Daniel asked.

‘Yes of course, Daniel,’ Wanda replied.

We said our goodbyes and the call ended. Silence filled the air.

‘That was...okay.’ Wanda said.

I pulled my handbag onto the table, reaching in for a tissue and dabbed at the tears emerging from my eyes.

‘We’ll leave it there for today. This time next week okay for your first FaceTime?’ Standing up, she looked me straight in the eye. ‘Maybe tone down the emotions next time.’

As I walked back to my car, a sense of both relief and sadness washed over me. It was a small victory to be able to hear my son’s voices, but the pain of being separated from them intensified. Who would have thought it was possible that not being with them could hurt even more after speaking with them? But that’s how it was.

The following day, after a healthy breakfast of porridge oats with fresh blueberries, I settled down onto the large sofa, holding a brand-new blank notepad and pen. The sun streamed in through the window, casting a warm glow over the room and I felt a sense of calm wash over me. With my pen poised over the blank page, I began to write. My thoughts flowed freely onto the page, words of encouragement that I would share with the boys, words that would give them hope and a sense that everything would be okay. Words that would make them feel safe and help take away their pain. But how could I let them know that Mummy was going to sort this mess out and to get them back home? I didn’t know how, so I did what I had done every single day since they were taken, I got on my knees and prayed to the one who could.

I found myself counting down the hours until our FaceTime call. I would see my children’s faces. I was like the boys at Christmas. ‘Just a few more sleeps.’ I’d whisper into my pillow, every night until eventually…‘Just one more sleep until I see you again!’

Once again, I meticulously planned my FaceTime outfit, wanting to create a sense of familiarity and comfort for my boys. I scanned through my wardrobe, searching for the perfect choice that they would recognize and enjoy seeing me in and settled on a simple, pale blue summer dress that had become a favourite for them. I carefully selected my accessories to complement the outfit. My hair had to be left down. Daniel always insisted that I wasn’t “a proper mummy”, if I wore my hair tied back. I picked out a delicate pink crystal and diamante necklace, a precious gift from Lewis. He had chosen it so carefully as a gift for me the previous year.

It was a bright and sunny June morning. I had been awake since five o’clock. I felt a mixture of excitement and pain. After a long shower, I got dressed and sat outside in the early morning sun sipping a coffee. I was too nervous to eat. Mum appeared in her dressing gown.

‘You’re up early. I’m usually the first one up,’ she said, pulling up a chair besides me. We sat silently for a couple of minutes, with the warm sun on our faces, listening to the birdsong. A tiny sparrow jumped onto the table, pecking a crumb before flying off into the sky.

‘Are you going to tell the boys that people are praying for them?’ Mum asked.

‘I hadn’t thought of that.’ I replied. ‘I should, shouldn’t I? They need to know that people care.’

Wanda handed me her phone as my babies appeared on the screen sat side by side. My heart pounded. I wanted so desperately to hold them, to touch them, to reach into the screen and pull them close and never let go.

‘Lewis! Daniel!’ I cried, my eyes glued to the screen.

‘When can we see you, Mummy?’ Daniel asked, his big eyes fixed on me.

‘You’re seeing me right now!’ I replied, keeping my voice light and upbeat.

‘But when can we see you?’ Daniel repeated, clearly not convinced.

Lewis spoke before I could think of an answer. ‘Mummy, we made some crafts with Judy, want to see them?’ he got up and disappeared out of view for a few seconds, before returning with a couple of creations he had made out of cardboard.

‘Wow, that’s amazing!’ I exclaimed and he showed me his rocket and planets up close. Daniel went away and fetched a couple of crafts that he had made and gave a description as to how they were made, in great detail. I listened eagerly as they both shared about their days. I noticed that their hair had grown and was in need of a cut. They were both blessed with lovely thick hair, but it was trailing into their eyes.

‘People everywhere are praying for you boys!’ I told them.

‘Who?’ Lewis asked.

‘Well, me, Mama Bear, Aunty Nonie, and lots of people who you haven’t met...’

Wanda shook her head.

‘Tell me some more things you have been up to,’ I asked, terrified Wanda might hang up, if I didn’t change the subject.

‘We’ve got a little dog to play with!’ Daniel exclaimed.

‘She’s called Bessy!’ Lewis added.

‘Oh, I am so pleased you have a little dog to play with and to cuddle,’ I said, smiling at my precious boys.

‘We miss you so much, Mummy!’ Lewis said.

‘So, so much,’ Daniel agreed.

I searched my mind, desperate to offer them a comfort I didn’t have.

‘Everything is going to be okay boys!’ I smiled. ‘I promise it is. Things will go back to normal one day soon.’ My voice trailed off as I hoped I wouldn’t get penalised for saying this. I glanced over to Wanda, who was writing in her book.

‘I love you more than the entire universe!’ I exclaimed.

‘I love you more than the biggest, most colourful, rainbow ever,’ Lewis said, pausing as he gazed at me through the screen.

‘Me too, Mummy, I love you so much like all the cutest cats in the whole wide world!’ Daniel said, his big brown eyes staring straight at me.

‘It’s time to end the call now!’ Wanda said loudly from the other side of the desk. For a moment I had forgotten she was there.

‘Boys, Wanda says we have to end the call now, but I’ll see you again next week!’ I said, excitedly. ‘That’s just seven sleeps!’

‘Seven sleeps!’ Daniel repeated, giggling.

‘Goodbye, my angels,’ I said, trying to control the quiver in my voice. ‘I love you both so very much.’

‘Before you leave Mandy, I’d like a quick word, if that’s okay?’ Wanda asked as I pulled a tissue out from my handbag and blew my nose.

I nodded.

‘It’s not a good idea to tell the boys people are praying for them. It might make them worry that there’s something wrong with their situation.’ She kept a straight face.

‘But there is something wrong with their situation!’ I countered.

They were talking to their mother though a phone in a room surrounded by social workers. This was a far cry from ordinary in their lives. Surely even Wanda got that?

‘Mandy, you should be encouraging them. Allowing them to enjoy being with the foster family.’

Sighing, I crossed my arms in front of me.

‘The boys are enjoying spending more time with Aunty Sarah.’ Wanda continued. ‘It’s going really, really well. Sarah talks about Dad in a very sensitive way. She recognises the emotional harm that they’ve suffered and is assisting the boys with their recovery.’

I shook my head.

‘Now change that mindset of yours, then we’ve cracked it.’ Wanda appeared indifferent to my feelings. ‘I strongly recommend you tell the boys you’re happy they’re seeing their father.’

Was she kidding?

‘When can I see the boys in person?’ I asked, ignoring her absurd suggestion.

‘That’s a matter for the judge. My recommendations will be dependent on the outcome of your psychological assessment.’

Later that evening I poured myself a large glass of chilled white wine and curled up on the sofa. Turning to my Facebook feed, I began scrolling through the updates, hoping to distract myself from the hatred I harboured towards the judge, Wanda, and every other person complicit in the theft of my boys. Taking a sip of the cool wine, I pressed on the message icon, containing around twenty unread messages. I sat and stared vacantly at the list of messages as the words seemed to blur and swirl. One message seemed to stand out from the others in the list, it was from Kevin Harris. ‘Hi Mandy, I just wanted to let you know that I am praying for you and your boys. Kevin x I tapped out a reply ‘Thanks Kevin, I do appreciate your prayers.’ A minute later another message appeared. ‘God will answer your prayers. There is so much evil in the world, but there is one who we can trust, Jesus.’ His words comforted me.

I closed my messages and set aside my half empty glass of wine. I got dressed into my pyjamas, washed my face and brushed my teeth. Drained and exhausted from the worry of what tomorrow could bring, I climbed into bed. I lay in the darkness, unable to switch off from my thoughts. After enduring a couple of hours of futile attempts at sleep, I decided to get up. Quietly, I walked down the stairs, slipping into the kitchen and boiled some water, making a cup of camomile tea to take into the lounge. Nestling into the soft cushioning of the sofa, I took a few sips of the tea. Gradually, my eyelids grew heavy, and I lay down, pulling a blanket over me, and fell into a deep sleep.

I awoke to the sound of a message on my mobile phone. It was Wanda. ‘Mandy can you come and see me at two o’clock?’ It’s to discuss your psychological assessment.’ My chest tightened as I crawled out of bed. I had a deep sense that, much like everything else, the psychological assessment had not gone my way.

The tension between Wanda and I was palpable. The stark, windowless room seemed to close in on me, and the harsh fluorescent light made the atmosphere even more suffocating. I tried to steady my breath but the unease within me only grew stronger. Beads of sweat began to form on my forehead. I brushed them away with my trembling fingers.

‘Mandy, I’m going to summarise Doctor Adamson’s report,’ she said. ‘You can take it away with you to read in detail.’ She passed me a few sheets of paper, held together by a single staple. I took the report, sliding it into my bag.

‘Now, do you want the good news first, or the bad news?’ she asked.

‘Give it to me straight,’ I replied, my voice barely above a whisper.

Wanda took a deep breath, her expression serious.

‘Let’s start with the good news,’ she said, her tone measured. ‘Doctor Adamson said that she could find no evidence of mental illness or personality dysfunction.’

‘Tell me something I don’t know.’ I said, rolling my eyes.

How was the fact that I wasn’t crazy good news? How was it even news?

‘Now, the bad news,’ Wanda continued. ‘Doctor Adamson has raised concerns about the fixed beliefs you hold regarding the abuse allegations. She assesses that these beliefs may be a danger to your children.’ She paused, taking a gulp of water from the bottle at the side of her.

‘Just tell me what’s in the report.’ I said firmly.

Wanda placed her bottle down again, took hold of the papers on the desk in front of her and started to read out loud.

“There was no evidence from my assessment of mental illness, such as manic depression or schizophrenia. There was also no evidence of personality dysfunction. She presented herself as strong and normal. However, I thought there was some indication of psychological dysfunction due to Ms Taylor’s rigid beliefs about Mr Madford being a child abuser. These beliefs are delusional, and my assessment reveals that she clings to her beliefs and does not consider any contrary evidence as it would weaken her position.”

‘What else?’ I asked Wanda, urging her to get to the point.

She continued to read the report. “She not only ignores theories that don’t strengthen her purpose, but she looks for evidence that supports her opinion; and it is now proven as a matter of fact that she administered her sons sedatives to add evidence to her belief. She has not thought that she could be doing harm to her sons by being so harsh towards Mr Madford, and she has told professionals that she thinks that the boys have PTSD which further strengthens the validity of her position. She does not appear able to consider new information or different perspectives; and she seemed to have difficulty in believing that the situation might be different than she would prefer; that the judge was biased and that her sons had been sexually abused by their father and others.”

‘I’ll read Doctor Adamson’s recommendations now,’ Wanda said.

‘Discord between parents leads to an increase in risk of physical and emotional harm to children, and there are reported cases were ruptures of relationships between parents have led to risk of harm to children by one parent in order to damage the other parent. This type of harm can include false accusations against a parent, which can lead to parental alienation, including rare cases of a parent killing their children to stop the other parent having contact. These cases are of particular problem because they are so unusual and very rare. The risk is so difficult to assess and these abusers hardly ever show any signs of psychiatric malfunctions.

In this case, it has been found as fact, that Ms Taylor made false accusations against Mr Madford and administered sedatives to make her sons appear to have been drugged. This can be described as an induction of illness or symptoms of illness which carries a risk of physical harm to her children. It has been found, as a matter of fact, that Ms Taylor has caused harm to her sons as a result of her false beliefs. The judge has found that the boys are at risk of emotional and physical harm due to the mother’s false belief; and my opinion is that while those beliefs continue, the children remain at real risk of the same harms happening. The risk is likely to continue and will only be improved by Ms Taylor changing her mind; or accepting the reality and validity of expert opinions.”

Wanda finally stopped reading.

‘How much was she paid?’ I asked, my cheeks burned red hot. It was a futile comment to make to Wanda of all people, but I was enraged. I couldn’t fathom how someone could interpret my actions and beliefs in such a damning way.

‘The judge had the authority to make those conclusions based on the evidence presented.’ Wanda replied in a matter-of-fact tone. ‘In essence, your false belief system poses a threat to the well-being of the boys, so given Doctor Adamson’s report, I will not be recommending face-to-face contact.’

Her words cut through me like a knife.

‘How could you do this to the boys?’ I asked her. She looked straight at me, expressionless.

I glanced at the bottle of water on the table next to me. The urge to lash out, to throw water in her face, was overwhelming. But I held back, knowing that it wouldn’t solve anything.

‘Until you change your mindset, then your fixed beliefs will continue to be a threat to Lewis and Daniel’s wellbeing.’ She had barely finished the sentence.

Without saying a word, I stood up, grabbing my handbag, and left the room.

AUTHOR

Samantha Baldwin: Proud mum to two awesome children.

*Special thanks to Samantha for sharing her books with our readers to raise awareness about the Custody Crisis.