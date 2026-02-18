Pretended Justice: How Far Will They Go to Protect the Lie? is the sequel to Everything Is Going to Be Okay, a heart-wrenching story about a mother who finds herself in Family Court fighting desperately to protect her children from her ex-husband, who is sexually abusing her young sons. The novels are based on the author’s own experience.

She thought nothing could hurt more than losing her boys until she tried to get them back…Faced with the devastating findings of Family Court, Amanda picks herself up and keeps on fighting for her sons. Through family court and criminal court, she navigates a complex maze of professional people and settings in pursuit of a justice that eludes her at every turn. A pretended justice.

In the last chapter, Mandy anxiously awaits her next visit with her boys after the wonderful Facetime call, but the social worker is not returning her messages. She makes another application to the court for her visits to resume, but in the meantime there’s been a fire at Damian’s girlfriend’s house, where he has just moved to with the boys. The local authority and the court treat her as a suspect in the arson and use it as a pretext to keep her from having visits with the boys.

Meanwhile, Mandy’s mother has been criminally charged with perjury for having told police she did not know where Mandy went with the boys for the mere three weeks she was in hiding. Mandy thinks she should plead guilty to avoid the possibility of prison time, but her mother decides to risk it and plead not guilty to support Mandy and for the sake of getting the truth out: the boys’ disclosures of sexual abuse and trafficking by their father were true and they would be in danger visiting their father.

Mandy continues to be active on social media with sympathetic Family Court survivors and activists. A man named Kevin gives her some much-needed attention and distraction from the pain of missing her boys, so she begins going out with him. But something feels off...

CHAPTER SEVEN

“Hope is being able to see that there is light despite all of the darkness.”

—Desmond Tutu

Christmas morning dawned with a sombre, grey sky. However, I was determined to make the most of the occasion. There was a gentle tap on my bedroom door.

‘I’ve brought you a cup of tea, love.’

I sat up taking the cup. ‘Thanks, Mum,’ I sipped the hot tea.

‘It’s all going to be okay; I promise,’ Mum smiled, knowingly, and left my room to get ready.

Seeing the boys just before Christmas had made me resolve to be grateful and to make the most of the celebrations without them. ‘This time next year they will be back with us all,’ I thought. I choose a black velvet dress to wear to the local church service, adding the turquoise crystal matching necklace and earring set from my boys.

As we gathered around the table for Christmas dinner, a bittersweet atmosphere filled the room. The absence of our boys weighed heavily upon our hearts, leaving an unmistakable void. We shared glances of understanding, knowing that our thoughts were aligned, silently wondering how they were spending their ski holiday. Mum broke the silence, her voice tinged with longing. ‘I wonder what they’re up to right now,’ she spoke softly.

‘We’ll have them back with us soon, and we’ll make up for this time apart,’ Naomi put her hand on mine.

Though the empty chairs at the table served as a constant reminder of the void in our lives, we drew strength from each other’s presence, finding solace in the belief that the boys would be having fun on their ski holiday, and that Madford would surely not dare lay a hand on them.

‘Thank goodness he’s got a girlfriend,’ Naomi said.

‘I know,’ I replied, ‘I hope she’s looking after the boys.’

With Christmas behind us, the days between it and the New Year passed in a haze of over-eating and TV watching. Normal years, we would visit others and have guests over, but no-one could face the inevitable pity in well-meaning folk’s faces, so we spent most of the time, curtains closed, eyes focused on predictable staples of a British Christmas.

Naomi decided to break the pattern and invited us both over to hers for New Years. I wasn’t sure I could face it, but I knew she was right. It didn’t do any good sitting round the house, reliving memories. I resolved to root out a party dress and make an effort. Mum said she’d do the same. It was worth it to see the trace of a smile on my little sister’s face. We’d seen far too little smiling this year.

‘Let’s toast to the New Year. I have a feeling it’s going to be our year!’ Naomi announced as the bells began to ring. She’d had enough alcohol to believe what she was saying, and I hadn’t had enough to believe her. The best thing about this year was it couldn’t be any worse than last year. Of course, I was grateful to see my boys, obscenely grateful for every sacred second, but they still woke up without me and went to bed without me and went to school without me and kicked ball without me… I knocked back my flute of champagne and nodded to Mum that I needed to lie down for a while.

‘You do that, sweetheart,’ Mum said.

I made my way upstairs to one of the spare bedrooms. My feet were grateful for the reprieve as I slipped off my stiletto shoes and settled into the cosy bed, grabbing a soft pillow. The darkness enveloped me, and I felt an overwhelming sense of loneliness. The sound of music and laughter coming from downstairs highlighting the boys’ absence. They should be here with us, their family, on New Years’ Eve! They should be with their mum! I dangled my arm over the side of the bed, fumbling around until I found my phone. To distract myself from staring at pictures of the boys, I opened my messages. Among a few New Year’s greetings from friends, I noticed a text from Kevin. ‘Happy New Year, Mandy. What are you up to?’ he asked. I tapped out my reply. ‘Just at my sister’s. Had a nice meal. What about you?’

‘Mandy when are you seeing the boys next?’ Mum asked me one afternoon the following week. I sighed, feeling the frustration building up inside me.

‘Wanda said she’d let me know when a venue had been booked,’ I replied. ‘But I haven’t heard anything yet. I’ll message her.’

The next day there was still no reply. That wasn’t like her. I didn’t want to message her again and be accused of hassling her, but I didn’t like it. Wanda was my immediate link to the boys. I needed to know I could get in contact with her. However, as another day slipped by without any response, my unease grew. The silence was deafening.

The following morning, frustrated at leaving yet another unanswered voicemail on Wanda’s phone, I sought refuge in the routine of the gym. As I stepped into the outside world I quickened my pace, my feet setting a determined rhythm. Crossing roads, the world around me became a blur of motion. A sense of unease prickled at the back of my mind. The sound of a slowing engine caught my attention, drawing my focus to a van behind me. I stepped back and turned. It was Kevin. The van’s window glided down, revealing his familiar face.

‘Are you going to get in then or what?’ He laughed, opening the passenger door. Pausing for a second, I climbed into the van. Kevin, still smiling, set off driving.

‘Where are we going?’ I asked.

‘Surprise!’ he replied, his words carrying a hint of mischief. ‘Sounded like you needed some cheering up from what I sensed in your voice the other day.’

‘But I’m dressed for the gym.’ Looking down at my jogging pants, I regretted the impulsiveness of getting in his van. What was he even doing outside my gym? How did he even know I was at the gym? Feeling the intensity of his stare and fearing he could read my mind; I gave him a smile.

‘You look nice just as you are.’ He leaned into me as he spoke.

Twenty minutes later we had pulled up outside a charming looking country pub. I chatted nervously to drown out the concern creeping into my mind. Inside, it was cosy and charming and a welcome respite from my outside world.

‘Table for two, please.’ Kevin said to the friendly waiter that greeted us. The waiter led us to a spot next to the inviting glow of an open fireplace.

Scanning the menu, I wasn’t hungry in the slightest. I felt like I had to order something as Kevin had come a long way just to see me. That gnawing doubt about where he’d come from and why was back again. I tapped my fingers on the table, waiting for the wine to arrive.

‘You’re very nervous,’ Kevin placed his hand on mine to stop the tapping. The waiter finally returned with the glass of merlot I’d ordered, and I pushed his hand off to reach for it and took a large sip, followed by another. By the time the cheese sandwich arrived, I had almost finished my wine and Kevin ordered me another. He’s just a nice guy who is distrustful of the system! I told myself. It seemed easier to believe with the second glass of wine. I let him do most of the talking as I nibbled at the cheese in my sandwich. A chuckle escaped Kevin’s lips.

‘You’re like a little mouse,’ he teased, his eyes crinkling with amusement. He shovelled a forkful of chips into his mouth. ‘Unlike me!’ He laughed.

I called Wanda repeatedly over the coming week, but each time, the phone just rang out. I left several voicemails.

‘It’s like she’s completely gone off the radar,’ I said during a phone call to Ruth, ‘and I haven’t seen my sons now for three and a half weeks.’

‘Don’t worry, we can use this against her in court,’ Ruth reassured me. ‘I’ll email the Local Authority solicitor now and find out what’s going on. Oh, and before I forget, Mandy, your last psychologist report was very favourable. I’ll forward it to you.’

I went downstairs to make a cup of tea. Mum was out and the house was eerily quiet. Taking the drink upstairs to my room, I scrolled aimlessly to pass the time. Eventually the phone rang.

‘There’s been a fire at Madford’s girlfriend’s house.’ Ruth’s words hit me like a tidal wave, leaving me feeling disoriented and slightly dizzy. I slowly sat down on the edge of my bed.

‘What?’ I managed to stammer. ‘Say that again,’ hoping I had misheard her.

Ruth’s voice remained calm, providing a small measure of reassurance.

‘There was a fire on New Year’s Eve. No-one was hurt, thankfully. She was on holiday with Madford and the boys, at the time,’ She paused. ‘They’re investigating the possibility of arson.’

‘Arson,’ I repeated, struggling to catch my breath.

‘Mandy,’ Ruth’s voice sounded softer. ‘The Local Authority think it’s too much of a coincidence for this not to be connected to you somehow, giving the timing...’

‘What?’ I shouted into the phone.

‘I know it’s crazy but that is the position they are taking.’

‘That I burned down Madford’s girlfriend’s house? But I don’t even know where she lives! I don’t know anything about her except what the boys have said…’ My words fell into one another in a vain attempt to make sense of what Ruth was telling me.

‘The Local Authority will always err on the side of caution in a circumstance like this, no matter how unlikely a scenario is. They have said no contact until the next court hearing, and hopefully we will know more by then.’ Ruth explained.

‘It’s not just unlikely, it’s absurd!’ I snapped into the phone.

‘I know,’ Ruth agreed. ‘I really wish they weren’t doing this, but they are, and all we can do is wait it out.’

‘I’ve got to go, Ruth,’ I spoke hurriedly and hung up. I needed to throw up and made it to the bathroom basin just in time. Sitting on the tiled floor, my back against the sink, I could feel my whole body shaking. What had just happened? An arson attack! In a house my boys had just moved into. And the Local Authority think it was me! Which means they have no idea who did it or why! In a house my boys might be in! It was too much for my system and I retched, again, into the toilet bowl, until I was certain there was nothing left in my system. Then I slid onto my side and lay on the bathroom floor, unwilling and unable to make it the few feet to my bed.

A couple of days had passed when I remembered the latest psychological assessment from Jane Clark. Ruth had emailed it to me, but the news of the fire had taken over. Sitting in bed one morning I took my laptop and opened it. I clicked onto my emails, tentatively opening the attachment containing the report. My eyes flicked through in my usual style of reading these days, speedily. This report was a stark contrast to Dr Adamson’s bleak one. Her report stated that I wasn’t of any danger to my boys.

Miss Taylor’s early childhood experiences were reported to be stable and nurturing...This foundational psychological stability is indicative of a robust resilience and positive functioning in her adult life...Miss Taylor presents as warm and amiable, with a pronounced capacity for relating effectively and empathetically to others. There appears to be a propensity in Miss Taylor to steer clear of confrontational situations, potentially leading to a pattern of excessive leniency. This trait could suggest a tendency to prioritise harmony over addressing personal grievances or asserting her own needs...Miss Taylor exhibits an extremely low risk of causing harm to her children. Her belief systems and perceptions do not reach the threshold of delusionality and remain within the spectrum of normative psychological functioning.

The following weeks passed in a haze. My lifeline, seeing the boys, had been taken from me, arbitrarily, on the whim of the Local Authority and my ability to keep going was almost at a standstill. I maintained my gym routine and kept the house in some semblance of order and continued, as best I could, to pray, but I felt beaten. Every waking hour, I was in pain. The physical pain of missing my boys. The mental anguish of not knowing where they were, how they were, who they were with. The psychological torture of being blamed and punished for believing my children. I crawled into bed at night desperate for an escape into sleep, but even that was fractious and tormented.

The only respite was my time with Kevin. Our friendship had turned into a relationship of sorts.

One Thursday, almost two weeks later, Mum picked up a letter from the hallway.

‘It’s from the police,’ she tore the envelope open. I watched her read the document and the colour drained from her face. ‘I’ve been charged with perjury.’

‘Oh Mum!’ I wrapped my arms around her. ‘This is all my fault!’

‘No,’ Mum countered. ‘This is all his fault, Madford’s. He’s the reason all of this happened. Every last bit of it.’

I nodded, afraid to disagree with her but it didn’t stop me blaming myself. When I’d fled with the boys, in the wake of the judges’ findings against me, Mum had been forced to lie to the judge to protect all three of us. And now, Mum was being charged with perjury. And James… My stomach lurched as I realised he would be charged as well. Mum was already back to her resilient self.

‘We’ll fight this, Mandy. We’ll get a good lawyer, and we’ll explain our side of things and it will all be okay.’

I nodded again, but I didn’t share her faith in a system that was weighted against the innocent.

Time moved on, the impending criminal trial replacing the civil one, in the short term. One wet Tuesday afternoon in February, after yet another lengthy telephone conversation with the solicitor, Mum shared the latest developments with me.

‘We’re scheduled to meet with the barrister, Thomas Williams.’ she said. ‘He will take us through various scenarios, discussing potential outcomes and helping us determine the most appropriate plea.’

The following week we all went with Mum to meet Thomas Williams. Mum had spoken to him on the phone, but this was her first time to see him in person. The offices of his law firm were right in the middle of the High Street, and over a hundred years old. What they lacked in modernity on the outside, they more than made up for in the chic reception. The white space paired simple statement furniture with bold abstracts and angled mirrors. It could easily have been a design studio or even a gallery. We were greeted by a middle-aged receptionist with dyed blonde hair and a wide smile. She showed us into a large meeting room on the second floor and suggested we help ourselves to a tea or coffee from the pod machine.

The meeting room predated the work that had been done at reception. It was adorned with dark wooden panels and bookshelves that must have been as old as the original building. They had been well cared for and probably refurbished and gave the impression of old money to match the newness downstairs. The atmosphere was tense as we waited for Thomas Williams to arrive. Seated around an enormous table in the centre of the room we exchanged nervous glances.

The door swung opened and in sauntered Thomas. He was a tall man, with thinning hair combed over the top of a balding head. He had a nice smile, though, and an air of confidence as befits someone who charges £1000 an hour. He wasted no time in addressing the situation at hand.

‘You have two options,’ he began, his voice steady and certain. ‘First option: ‘Not Guilty’, you didn’t do anything wrong, and we will fight the charge against you with all our resources.’ He paused and poured himself a glass of water from the carafe on the table. ‘However, this route comes with a risk of a custodial sentence. Alternatively, you can plead ‘Guilty.’’ He paused again, making sure we were all keeping up. ‘If you choose this route, I will focus on the mitigating circumstances surrounding your actions. We will present the situation that led you to commit perjury, explain it was driven by the strong belief that your grandsons were in danger, and you were doing everything possible to protect them.’ He looked at Mum for some feedback.

‘Whilst there’s no doubt in my mind,’ Mum said, ‘I was trying to protect my grandsons from imminent danger. I want to plead ‘Not Guilty’. It was necessity of circumstance.’

Naomi and I glanced at each other.

‘Mum, are you sure about this?’ Naomi asked. ‘Pleading ‘Guilty’ could be the safer option.’

I nodded in agreement.

But Mum stood firm. ‘I’ve made my mind up, girls.’

Winter seemed relentless, dragging on with its snowstorms and freezing temperatures. The bitter cold seemed to mirror the bleakness of my situation. Months had passed without seeing my precious boys, and each day that went by felt like an eternity. Time was slipping away, and the ache in my heart intensified as I yearned to hold them again. My little guys must be feeling so confused wondering why contact had been disrupted. It pained me to think of their hopes being shattered, like delicate glass, every time they anticipated seeing me, only to be disappointed. The anger within me surged when I thought about the arson attack that created such chaos.

In the midst of the cold and darkness, I clung to the flicker of hope that justice would prevail, and my boys would soon be back in my arms. With each passing day, my resolve to fight for them grew stronger, knowing that I needed to be their unwavering advocate in a world that had turned so cold and unforgiving.

Eventually, I was back in court. This was a hearing in light of the recent events surrounding the arson and, once again, I was applying for contact. I had arrived laden with birthday gifts for little Daniel, who was about to turn seven.

The courtroom fell silent as every person present awaited the judge’s entry. I pushed the large bag containing Daniel’s birthday gifts to the side. The door at the back of the room swung open, and a stern-looking usher stepped forward, his black robe flowing behind him.

‘All rise,’ he said in a commanding voice and as if choreographed, every person in the room sprang to their feet. The judge, wearing a grey suit and tie walked slowly out of his quarters. A slight smile graced his lips as he took in the scene before settling into his seat.

The Local Authority barrister, John Cooper, stayed standing, as everyone else took their seats. The judge acknowledged him with a nod, giving him permission to talk.

‘My Lord,’ he began. ‘Today’s hearing is centrally concerned with the alarming events that have recently taken place at the house of Mr Madford’s partner.’

The judge nodded. ‘Yes, very alarming indeed. Do continue.’

‘My Lord, the fire brigade and the police are currently investigating the fire. They have stated that arson is looking highly likely.’ He paused. ‘For that reason, the mother’s contact with the boys has ceased, until we have more information about the fire and its cause.’

The judge’s gaze then shifted to the other side of the courtroom, where Charles stood to present his argument. ‘My Lord,’ Charles began, his voice carrying authority and respect, ‘it is simply ludicrous that contact has been stopped. In fact, the proper approach should be that mother’s contact should continue. Once the investigations are concluded this can be re-visited if necessary. I would also add that the mother’s most recent psychological assessment concluded that she did not hold any delusional beliefs and that she is not any danger to her sons.’ His voice softened slightly. ‘My Lord, the children are clearly missing their mother, enormously. They need her love and support during this difficult time.’ His voice trailed off into the silent court room as he sat back down.

The judge invited Sebastian Ramsbottom and finally Kath Sutcliffe to give their submissions. After hearing all submissions, the judge retired to his chambers for twenty minutes.

I counted every second he was out of the room to distract myself from what was to come. I knew he was going to reject my application; I could feel it in my bones. And he did!

‘I think it’s pertinent we wait for the conclusion of all investigations before considering any contact.’ His words killing the hope I needed to get through another day.

I wasn’t even allowed to pass the gifts onto Daniel, as Damian said he was worried that I could’ve placed a “tracking device” into them. Grabbing my handbag and the large carrier bag containing Daniel’s gifts, I walked as fast as my legs could carry me, away from the suffocating courtroom. With tears streaming down my cheeks, I rushed out of the automatic doors, down the steps, and made my way over to the train station.

A couple of days later I was lounging in the living room watching daytime tv when Mum came in.

‘Do you fancy going to Boundary Mill? I’ve got a voucher for a free coffee and cake. ‘It’ll do us both good to get out.’

I didn’t fancy it at all, but I didn’t have the heart to say no to Mum.

‘Sure,’ I told her. ‘I’ll go and get ready.’

I was glad I’d made the effort, once we’d left the house, and after a cuppa, Mum and I had a look round the shops. I got a navy-blue dress in the sales and a peach scarf for Mum that was perfect for her colouring. I also got a few tops for the boys. I picked up something for them, whenever I was out.

‘Hopefully, they won’t have outgrown them before I see them,’ I confided to Mum as the sales assistant folded them.

On the drive home, my mobile phone rang. It was Ruth. ‘Mandy, the police want to speak to you about the arson.’

I nodded. That made sense, and once they cleared me, I’d get to see the boys again.

‘I’ll go and see them tomorrow,’ I told Ruth.

‘Don’t speak to them without a solicitor present,’ she warned.

‘I don’t mind speaking to them,’ I replied, ‘I haven’t got anything to hide...’.

I had barely finished my sentence when Ruth repeated, ‘Mandy, don’t speak to them without a solicitor. You need to take my advice. That’s why you pay me.’

