Pretended Justice: How Far Will They Go to Protect the Lie? is the sequel to Everything Is Going to Be Okay, a heart-wrenching story about a mother who finds herself in Family Court fighting desperately to protect her children from her ex-husband, who is sexually abusing her young sons. The novels are based on the author’s own experience.

She thought nothing could hurt more than losing her boys until she tried to get them back…Faced with the devastating findings of Family Court, Amanda picks herself up and keeps on fighting for her sons. Through family court and criminal court, she navigates a complex maze of professional people and settings in pursuit of a justice that eludes her at every turn. A pretended justice.

In Chapter 7, Mandy anxiously awaits her next visit with her boys after the wonderful Facetime call, but the social worker is not returning her messages. She makes another application to the court for her visits to resume, but in the meantime there’s been a fire at Damian’s girlfriend’s house, where he has just moved to with the boys. The local authority and the court treat her as a suspect in the arson and use it as a pretext to keep her from having visits with the boys.

Meanwhile, Mandy’s mother has been criminally charged with perjury for having told police she did not know where Mandy went with the boys for the mere three weeks she was in hiding. Mandy thinks she should plead guilty to avoid the possibility of prison time, but her mother decides to risk it and plead not guilty to support Mandy and for the sake of getting the truth out: the boys’ disclosures of sexual abuse and trafficking by their father were true and they would be in danger visiting their father.

Mandy continues to be active on social media with sympathetic Family Court survivors and activists. A man named Kevin gives her some much-needed attention and distraction from the pain of missing her boys, so she begins going out with him. But something feels off...

NOTE: The Chapter 7 summary was mistakenly posted last week. Following is the summary for Chapter 6:

In Chapter 6, Mandy notices in the social worker’s reports that Lewis had made a point to say that his mother did not tell (coach) him to say the bad things his father had done to Daniel and him and that they really had happened. Of course, Wanda did not tell this to the judge. She knows her job is to report only things that are favorable to the father.

The evaluator’s report went totally against Mandy, saying she had coached the boys to disclose abuse. It stated in no uncertain terms that she was the one who had abused and greatly harmed the children. Her attorney suggests she go to another evaluator. Although she hates to be assessed by yet a third mental health professional, she does, in the hope this one will be more honest.

Mandy is finally allowed to have supervised visits once every two weeks for a couple hours, a step up from the Facetime calls. She is thrilled to be able to see and hug her children again after so long. Throughout the year, she lives for these short reunions with her boys, hoping against hope she will get custody returned to her.

The boys are still with foster parents, but Daniel had two serious accidents during unsupervised visits with Damian. Mandy feels helpless when she is not allowed to comfort him while he is getting emergency treatment and surgery. Damian is never held accountable by the judge or anyone affiliated with the case for this negligent parenting.

At the end of the year, Mandy is horrified that Damian is given sole custody and the boys move in with his girlfriend and him. She is somewhat comforted that there will be a woman in the house, thinking she will provide some protection. And she is happy to be able to give them lots of gifts at their Christmas visit.

* * * *

Chapters are published every Wednesday. Previous chapters are accessible on the menu bar of Women’s Coalition News & Views. The first book is also accessible there.

CHAPTER EIGHT

“There is no greater tyranny than that which is perpetrated under the shield of the law and in the name of justice.”

—Charles-Louis de Secondat

In the aftermath of the arson, and of being denied contact with my boys, life felt surreal, as if time itself had lost its meaning. Of everything to happen, this seemed to be the final straw. The sooner the police investigation was finished, the better.

My small window of hope took the form of monthly video exchanges between the boys and me. It was both a blessing and a bittersweet reminder of the distance that now separated us. Every month, I would visit Wanda’s office, eager and anxious to see the boys’ faces on the screen. Their videos were nothing short of incredible. My little boys poured their hearts into each recording, telling me about school, describing their new friends, and places they had visited. They would show me around their bedrooms, pointing out their favourite toys and clothes. It both warmed and broke my heart to witness their lives from afar.

I did my best to be upbeat during my video responses, masking the pain that gnawed at me from within. I wanted them to feel loved and supported despite the physical distance between us. I reminded them how much we adored them and how deeply we missed them. I shared light-hearted anecdotes about the cats and dogs. I told them that I had started going to the gym.

In truth, the gym had become my sanctuary. I threw myself into working out and found the harder I pushed my body, the clearer my mind became. Until I stopped and then slowly, the reality of where I was would return. None the less I persisted, knowing it was better than the alternative, drowning my sorrows.

One Wednesday afternoon, I was jogging on the treadmill at the gym when I received an email from Ruth. I slowed down to read the message. ‘Hi Mandy, we have a date for an oral hearing at the Court of Appeal. The fact that they agreed to an oral hearing is a positive sign, considering it’s usually just a paper exercise for Leave to Appeal. The hearing would be in front of a couple of High Court judges, who would decide if there was merit to the appeal. If all went well, they might proceed with the appeal at a hearing right after.’

A wave of hope washed over me as I processed the news. Finally, there was progress, and things were starting to look hopeful. The Court of Appeal presented an opportunity to have my case heard and, with any luck, lead to a positive outcome. I couldn’t help but feel a glimmer of optimism that justice might be on the horizon. The prospect of the original findings being overturned was a significant step forward. The drugging findings being removed would then give grounds for the fact finding to be re-opened. As I continued my workout, my mind raced with thoughts of reuniting with Lewis and Daniel.

My legal team were hard at work, diligently preparing for the upcoming oral appeal. Skeleton arguments were being meticulously crafted and sent to the court and all other involved legal teams. As expected, the Local Authority stood firm in their stance, opposing my appeal. Their skeleton argument merely echoed the judge’s original findings, and it was evident that they were unwilling to entertain any possibilities of revisiting those conclusions. They were determined to stand by their position regardless of the evidence.

However, amidst the challenging landscape, there was some good news regarding CAFCASS’s stance on the matter. To my pleasant surprise, they would be supporting my application for appeal. It was a relief it wasn’t just me against the three of the other legal teams. It was an equal divide, which gave me a fighting chance.

‘I thought we could stay at this apartment. What do you think?’ Naomi handed me her iPad. I scrolled through the slides of the spacious open plan apartment with three bedrooms and a couple of bathrooms.

‘Looks perfect,’ I said, smiling at my sister. ‘Let’s book it.’

The plan was set. Mum, Naomi, and I decided to stay in the central London apartment, conveniently located just minutes away from The Strand, the night before the crucial oral hearing. With the hearing scheduled to start at ten o’clock, we needed to be at the court by nine to meet my legal team and prepare for the day ahead.

The day of the court hearing finally arrived, and there was a mixture of nerves and determination in the air. We had all slept well. After showering, blow drying hair, applying make-up and getting ready in our smartest clothes, we gathered around for a quick breakfast of coffee and toast.

‘This could be it,’ Mum said with a glint in her eye. ‘The catalyst for getting the boys’ back.’

‘Cheers to that.’ I said, lifting up my cup of coffee in the air.

Half an hour later our black cab pulled up outside the Royal Courts of Justice. I climbed out nervously, looking up at the impressive but imposing Gothic style building, silhouetted against the blue sky. It was quite mild for March. We walked over to the entrance, where a small queue of about four or five people waited in line to place their belongings onto the conveyor belt, before walking through the security stand. Once through security, we headed out into the enormous room, known as ‘The Great Hall’. We walked for what seemed like ages, past ancient archways that lined all sides of the room, our heels tapping on the marble floor, until we saw a sign pointing to our Court.

‘We need to take this one.’ Naomi said. The door led to a passageway where we walked for another couple of minutes, through another set of doors, and then another doorway, until we reached another sign.

‘This way.’ Naomi led us to a staircase. We walked up one floor up the stairs, then through another, and finally reached a waiting room. I immediately saw Ruth standing with a couple of barristers in wigs.

‘Hi Mandy’ she said, coming over.

‘This is my Mum and sister.’ I said, as they all shook hands.

‘How are you feeling?’ Ruth asked.

‘I’m okay, feeling quite hopeful actually.’ I replied, though I was on edge, mindful of the fact that Damian was somewhere lurking in vicinity.

‘Let’s go and stand over there,’ Ruth said, sensing my tension. ‘You can have a quick chat with Charles before we start.’

‘Mandy, good to see you.’ Charles gave me a warm smile. ‘Rest assured, I’ll do my best for you today.’ His air of authority, coupled with his kindness and understanding, immediately put me at ease, until he spoke again. ‘I can’t promise you’ll get the result you want, Mandy, I need you to prepare yourself for all outcomes.’

‘I have every faith in you.’ I told him, willing us both to believe it.

Charles smiled. A court usher approached us and muttered something to him.

‘We’re in court now,’ he announced.

As he made his way quickly inside, Ruth hung back with us. Mum, Naomi, and I exchanged glances, a silent understanding passing between us. No words needed.

On the first row were the four barristers. On the row behind them were their assistants and on the row behind that were the parties with each of their solicitors. Mum and Naomi sat at the back of the room on the bench that was for family members and friends.

I walked through the doors behind Ruth, into the court room. Although it had wooden-panelled walls, there was quite a modern feel, compared to what I had seen of the rest of the building.

At the heart of the courtroom, elevated above the rest, sat the judge’s bench. Behind the bench, a grand tapestry displayed the scales of justice. The well of the courtroom lay before the bench, wooden benches stretched out in orderly rows.

‘Let’s sit here,’ Ruth said, as she took a seat a couple of chairs away from Madford’s solicitor. ‘I’ve already showed your Mum and sister where to sit.’ I looked back and smiled at my family. Taking a deep breath, I tried to prepare myself for what was to come.

A few minutes later, a hush settled over the courtroom, with only the occasional rustling of papers and soft murmurs breaking the silence. The door behind the judge’s benches swung open, and a court usher entered, prompting everyone to rise to their feet. In walked a small, frail-looking man with a bald head, donning glasses and a suit. Following close behind was another man, with grey hair and sunken cheek bones.

‘You may be seated,’ the first judge spoke, taking a seat behind his bench alongside the other judge. The room sat down, except for Charles. I leaned in to whisper to Ruth.

‘Who are they?’ I asked.

‘The bald one is Lord McDonald, and the other is Lord Jefferson,’ she replied in a low tone.

Charles began to address the court. ‘My Lords, I act as counsel for Miss Taylor, the appellant mother. The matters before this Honourable Court today are extreme in nature, and if successful, will grant the appeal to be heard immediately.’

‘Please continue, Mr Rogers,’ Lord McDonald encouraged.

‘My Lords, in short, the mother denies drugging her sons. She seeks to appeal the judge’s findings on this matter. We request the court’s permission to appeal, presenting expert evidence from Cansfield Laboratories that disprove the judge’s findings in March 2017, regarding the timing of the administration of sedatives to the boys.’

Lord McDonald asked the first question. ‘How can we be certain that the mother did not simply shop around different hair testing laboratories until she obtained a favourable response?’ he asked.

‘My Lord, this is the only company the mother approached,’ Charles replied firmly. ‘The findings from Cansfield Laboratories are unequivocal. The results indicate the presence of Zolpidem, a commonly used date rape drug, and Benzodiazepines in the boys’ hair samples. Both samples contained traces of drugs throughout the entire lengths of the hair, with Daniel’s measuring seven centimetres, representing approximately seven months of drugging, and Lewis’s measuring five centimetres, representing five months of drugging. Pausing for a moment, Charles continued as the judges took notes. ‘My Lords, the hair samples were collected by a doctor on the 6th of January 2015. The judge’s assertion that the mother drugged her sons after becoming “dissatisfied with the police investigation and realizing it would not progress without corroborative evidence” is simply impossible. Such a conclusion places the date of the drugging anywhere between mid-December and the 6th of January. According to expert evidence, drugs would not even have appeared in the hair at this point, let alone reach the tips of the hair. In summary, this evidence strongly indicates that the drugging likely occurred over a period of several months, dating as far back as March 2014 for Daniel, and May 2014 for Lewis.’ Charles paused, taking a sip of water. ‘My Lords, this powerful, unequivocal evidence needs to be heard in an Appeal.’

‘Thank you, Mr Rogers, we will hear from counsel for father, Mr Ramsbottom, please.’ Lord McDonald said.

Sebastian Ramsbottom rose to his feet. ‘My Lords, I present the case on behalf of the respondent father, Mr Madford. He is deeply concerned that the mother adamantly refuses to accept the court’s findings. The Cansfield evidence merely offers an alternative perspective on the results, which are open to interpretation. Therefore, the mother’s application for leave to appeal is not supported in any way,’ he said.

‘Thank you, Mr Ramsbottom,’ Lord Jefferson said. ‘Mr Cooper, can we hear from you next, please?’

John Cooper sprung to his feet, clearing his throat before addressing the court. ‘My Lords, firstly, I would like to remind the court that the mother’s approach to Cansfield Laboratories was not in accordance with the proper procedure, as it should have been obtained through an agreed court order,’ he spoke with his usual affected speech, as if acting in a bad play. ‘Secondly, the initial expert stated that children have variable hair growth rates. It is for these two reasons that the Local Authority does not support the mother’s application for leave to appeal.’

After John Cooper had concluded his submissions, Lord Jefferson turned his attention to the barrister representing CAFCASS, Kath Sutcliffe.

‘Ms Sutcliffe, can we hear your submissions now, finally, please?’ he inquired. Kath Sutcliffe rose to her feet. She had a calm demeanour and she spoke deliberately.

‘My Lords, the Guardian supports the mother’s application for leave to appeal. She believes that the new evidence should be thoroughly examined, as she deems it to be in the best interests of Lewis and Daniel,’ I observed the two judges as they diligently took notes. A brief silence filled the room, the weight of the moment palpable.

Then, Lord McDonald spoke, breaking the stillness. ‘Thank you. Okay, right, well, we have heard from everyone now. Mr Rogers, as it’s the mother’s case, can you please conclude your submissions before we render our decision?’

Charles stood once again, gathering his final thoughts. ‘My Lords, in concluding my submissions for the mother, I wish to emphasise that this is a mother who went to great lengths to provide her sons with a healthy and organic diet. She abstained from any pain relief during her labours with both of her sons, so as not to expose them to any potential side effects. She ensured they consumed bottled water due to her concerns about the chemicals in tap water.’ He paused, turning around to face me for a couple of seconds as he spoke. ‘This is not a mother who would endanger her children with a dangerous cocktail of adult-only prescription drugs, which could have had fatal consequences.’ Charles spoke with passion and sincerity. ‘On the contrary, Miss Taylor is a devoted mother, who is fiercely protective of her children’s well-being.’

As Charles finished his closing submissions, the entire court was silent, in recognition of the gravity of the stakes in an appeal. Lord Jefferson broke the stillness. ‘I am not in support of this appeal,’ he declared firmly. ‘The fact that the mother gave her sons a healthy lifestyle would make it more likely for her to drug her children, as she cares for them so much.’

I heard a gasp and locked eyes with Mum, who looked on the brink of collapsing.

Lord Jefferson continued. ‘In addition, as counsel for the Local Authority rightly pointed out, the mother did not follow the correct procedure in obtaining the evidence. Furthermore, I am not convinced that she has a strong likelihood of success in appealing this finding, considering the variable hair growth rates in children.’

Lord McDonald, nodding in agreement, concurred with his colleague. ‘I agree,’ he added. ‘The mother’s option to appeal has now closed.’

What just happened? I searched the faces of both judges and then looked at Charles and then Ruth. Was that it? They took all of two minutes to decide and explain why it was that my brand-new evidence that proved both my innocence and my ex-husband’s guilt wasn’t worthy of even exploring. Two minutes to consider the possibility that one of their own had made a mistake, with the most devastating consequences for my darling boys.

‘I’m so sorry, Mandy.’ Ruth was speaking but I wasn’t listening. I was focused on the judges, watching my only chance to right this awful wrong walk out the door, without a second glance.

* * * *

Leave a comment

Share

AUTHOR

Samantha Baldwin: Proud mum to two awesome children.

*Special thanks to Samantha for sharing her books with our readers to raise awareness about the Custody Crisis.