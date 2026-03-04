Pretended Justice: How Far Will They Go to Protect the Lie? is the sequel to Everything Is Going to Be Okay, a heart-wrenching story about a mother who finds herself in Family Court fighting desperately to protect her children from her ex-husband, who is sexually abusing her young sons. The novels are based on the author’s own experience.

She thought nothing could hurt more than losing her boys until she tried to get them back…Faced with the devastating findings of Family Court, Amanda picks herself up and keeps on fighting for her sons. Through family court and criminal court, she navigates a complex maze of professional people and settings in pursuit of a justice that eludes her at every turn. A pretended justice.

In the last chapter, Mandy is once again restricted to Facetime visits with her boys. She misses visiting with them in person but is just happy to be able to connect with them.

Mandy is requesting permission to appeal the findings that she was the one who had drugged the boys, not Damian, on the basis of the timing of the administration of the drugs. The request is heard by a panel of two judges. The local authority (children’s protective services) is opposing her request, while the social worker (guardian ad litem) from Children and Family Court Advisory and Support Service (CAFCASS) is supporting it.

Despite the incontrovertible evidence that Damian had been with the boys at the time of them being given sedatives, a known tactic in child sexual abuse, the judges deny the request to appeal on completely bogus grounds. Mandy realizes the judges are not interested in the truth, only in supporting their colleague and going along with the cover up. “They took all of two minutes to decide and explain why it was that my brand-new evidence that proved both my innocence and my ex-husband’s guilt wasn’t worthy of even exploring.”

Mandy is devastated, as she feels that was her only chance of getting her boys back...

CHAPTER NINE

“Love is not a weak, spineless emotion; it is a powerful moral force on the side of justice.”

—Bernice King

In the weeks that followed, I, once again, found solace in the gym, making it a daily routine. The exercise became a form of therapy, a way to release the pent-up emotions that threatened to overwhelm me. With each workout, I pushed myself a little harder, channelling my frustration and anxiety into the physical exertion. Beyond the physical benefits, the gym provided a welcome distraction from the constant barrage of thoughts and worries that haunted me. As the weeks passed, I noticed changes in myself. My stamina improved, my body grew stronger, and I found myself sleeping better. The gym became my refuge, a place where I could regain a sense of control amidst the turmoil. One Wednesday I had finished my morning workout and was walking home. My mind felt clearer, and I had a renewed sense of optimism. Just as I approached my doorstep, my mobile phone started to ring. I glanced at the screen and saw Ruth’s name flashing. I answered the phone.

‘Mandy, they’ve got someone for the arson.’

As I opened the kitchen door, I saw Mum stood chopping onions.

‘Thought I’d do us a nice pasta dish for tea,’ she said, as I walked through. She turned around when I didn’t respond. ‘Gosh, Mandy, you look pale, what’s wrong?’

I gestured Mum to follow me into the adjoining living room and sat down on the sofa, my mind racing with Ruth’s words.

‘They’ve got someone for the arson,’ I repeated what Ruth had told me.

Mum’s eyes widened in surprise. ‘Do they have a name?’ she asked.

‘It’s Kevin. Kevin Harris.’

‘What?’ Mum covered her mouth with her hand.

We sat in silence for a minute or two.

‘It’s hard to wrap my head around. I thought I could trust him,’ I said, my mind filled with conversations we had.

‘It just goes to show that we never really know what’s going on in someone’s mind,’ Mum shook her head.

I got up from the sofa and walked into the kitchen, taking a glass and filling it with tap water. I took a gulp.

‘There’s going to be a court hearing in light of these recent developments. You know what they’ll say, don’t you?’

‘But surely they’ll know it’s nothing to do with you, love?’ Mum said.

‘I don’t know Mum, they’ve already said that I drugged my sons and they’ve stopped me seeing them whilst they’re investigating the arson, and now they’re saying it’s Kevin, someone I know, someone I trusted.’ The words were stuck in my throat.

‘Look, they’ve charged him and he’ll have a trial. There is a chance he didn’t do it.’ She didn’t sound convinced.

‘There’s also a chance he did, though, Mum, and what if he did? What will that mean for me?’

Tears streamed down my face and Mum wrapped her arms around me. ‘It’s going to be okay,’ she promised. I didn’t believe her, and I had a strong sense she didn’t believe herself.

In the stillness of the night, I lay in bed, my mind overwhelmed by the events of the day and the revelations about Kevin Harris. I wanted desperately to untangle this mess and bring an end to the turmoil that had consumed my life and to have my boys back with me, safe. The pain of not knowing how they were, where they were, and not being able to protect them was too much. As I lay in total darkness, with the ticking of the clock and the distant sound of the television coming from downstairs, I prayed through the unbearable pain with the quiet knowing that all would be okay. That I needed to put my complete and utter faith in God. As the words came out of my mouth in a mumbled whisper, I immediately felt at ease, and after a minute or two, I fell into a deep sleep.

The months that followed were a painful blur of distance and longing. My only connection to my precious boys came through the cold, impersonal form of a pre-recorded video message, closely supervised by a social worker. Each time I watched my boys speak through a screen to record me a message, my heart ached knowing that I couldn’t hold them, touch them, or feel their warmth against my skin.

Meanwhile, with my videos, I poured my heart into every word, every expression, hoping that, somehow, my love would transcend the digital barrier and reach my boys’ hearts. However, I couldn’t escape the torment of knowing that these videos were not truly ours. Madford, like a puppet master, wielded the power to edit and manipulate them as he pleased. He held the reins of our connection, pulling the strings of our lives with a sadistic glee. The knowledge that my boys and I were at the mercy of his malevolence haunted me every waking moment. I longed for the day when I could embrace my boys again, feel their little arms wrapped around me, and hear their laughter in person. But until then, we were trapped in a digital limbo, confined to the whims of a cruel and vindictive man and the court’s twisted sense of power and control.

It was May when I received some Mother’s Day cards from the boys. Even though I knew they had been made under the careful eye of Madford, they were still the highlight of my month. ‘I love you soooooooo much Mummy. I miss you so much. You are the best Mummy in the world. Love from Lewis xxxxxxxxxxxxxx.’ ‘To my Mummy. You are the bestest Mummy ever! I love you so much love from Daniel xxxxxxxxxxxxxx.’

* * * *

It was a particularly hot June afternoon, and I was sat in the shade of the back yard sipping an icy cold lemonade when my mobile rang. It was Ruth.

‘We need to meet, Mandy. I have police disclosure to go through with you,’ Ruth spoke with a sense of urgency. ‘Let’s get together the evening before the court hearing, and I’ll go through everything.’

The relentless heatwave showed no mercy as I stepped off the train. The sun beat down on the concrete, creating an atmosphere of stifling humidity. I had chosen to wear a loose-fitting dress, but the perspiration still trickled down my brow. Determined to stay focused on the meeting ahead, I made my way through the crowded streets to the hotel. The walk felt longer than usual under the unrelenting sun, and I was grateful when I finally arrived at the Hilton. As I stepped into the air-conditioned lobby, the cool breeze offered a welcome relief from the sweltering outdoors. I spotted Ruth straight away.

She had booked a small conference room to afford us some privacy and I followed her towards it. As the door closed behind us, Ruth placed a stack of documents on the table. My heart raced, knowing that these disclosures held the key to our case.

‘Do you want some wine?’ Ruth asked, and I nodded, grateful for the offer.

‘Red would be nice,’ I replied.

A few minutes later, a waiter arrived with a tray, carrying a bottle of merlot and a couple of glasses. Ruth poured the wine, and we settled into our seats, ready to delve into the stack of documents spread out before us. The afternoon sun filtered through the curtains, casting warm rays of light into the room.

‘He’s pleading “Not Guilty”,’ Ruth said. ‘They’ve also charged him with another arson attack in a different part of the country.’

‘What?’ I answered, in disbelief.

‘I’m sorry Mandy, you obviously trusted this man. I mean, how can you know a person’s true intentions? Especially when you’ve only met them a few times.’

Standing up, I walked to the other side of the room, and stood at the large window, looking out into the distance. The gentle breeze ruffled the curtains, bringing with it the scent of car exhaust fumes. The sound of traffic hummed in the background.

Taking a large gulp of wine, I walked back to the small table and chair and sat down. I leafed through the documents that Ruth had placed there, examining the witness statements and the text messages that Kevin and I exchanged. Each message was a snapshot of a time that now felt distant, a period when I trusted him, unaware of the darkness that might have lurked beneath the surface. As I delved into the stack of papers spread out on the table, my focus honed in on the intricate details of the case. Time seemed to slip away, as I sifted through witness statements, legal documents, and various reports. The room was hushed, save for the occasional rustling of paper and the distant sounds of the city beyond. Then, like a sudden jolt, my eyes fell upon a statement from the police. I began to read the handwritten document.

‘We spoke to Wanda Gonzalez, who mentioned that Miss Taylor has an unwarranted vendetta against Mr Madford. She said that Miss Taylor had made up false accusations of Mr Madford sexually abusing her sons and she had also drugged the boys to try to frame Mr Madford. She informed us that Miss Taylor was delusional.’

The words cut through me like a sharp blade. Looking up from the piece of paper in my hand, the room around me dimmed. The walls felt closer, and the air felt stifled. I clutched the paper tightly as my knuckles turned white.

‘Mandy, I know this must be really hard for you to read,’ Ruth said, ‘but you’ll get through it.’

‘What’s tomorrow’s hearing about?’ I asked, hesitantly.

‘The court will want to know more about your relationship with this guy,’ Ruth explained ‘The good news is there’s absolutely nothing in these messages that would suggest you knew anything about the arson.’

‘Of course, I didn’t know!’ I snapped.

‘However, we’ll still need to wait for the outcome of his trial. After all, he may be found “Not Guilty.”’

‘Do you think so?’ I asked, knowing that would be the best possible outcome.

‘No,’ Ruth replied simply.

‘At least after tomorrow, I’ll be able to see the boys again,’ I said, keen to move on from thoughts of Kevin.

‘Mandy, tomorrow’s hearing is unlikely to provide the court with enough information to make that decision, so the most likely outcome will be maintaining the status quo, as in no direct contact with the boys, until after Harris’s trial.’ Ruth avoided my eyes as she spoke.

Leaving the hotel that night, the stars glimmered above, and a cool breeze whispered through the streets. The oppressive heat of the day had given way to a cooler temperature. The carriage was relatively quiet, with only the subtle shuffling of fellow passengers and the occasional announcement from the conductor breaking the stillness. I made a mental checklist to prepare myself for tomorrow’s hearing. I would keep calm and confident, there was no point in rising to the bait, that would only go against me. The train’s final announcement signalled my arrival at the station. Stepping off the train, I made my way home, walking the short distance, eager to get into my nice comfortable bed, get some sleep and prepare myself for the battle ahead.

The morning sun gently streamed through the curtains, casting a warm glow in the room and gradually stirring me from a restful sleep. The comforting scent of fresh coffee wafted through the air as Mum appeared in the doorway with a mug in one hand and a plate in the other.

‘Here you go, love,’ she said, placing the mug and a muffin on my bedside table. ‘You’ll do great today.’

As I settled into the witness box, I placed one hand on top of the other to hide a barely perceptible shake. John Cooper rose to his feet and began talking in his affected, theatrical manner. In a different life, he would most definitely have been an actor.

‘My Lord, today we invite the court to make a further order following the police disclosure that has arisen from the arrest and charge of Mr Harris, who it has emerged is an associate of Miss Taylor’s.’

‘Yes, Mr Cooper,’ the judge replied, glancing over in my direction. ‘I understand that Miss Taylor will be in the witness box today.’

‘Yes, my Lord,’ John Cooper replied.

‘Miss Taylor, you may take a seat over here in the witness box,’ the judge instructed.

Nodding, I stood, and walked to the adjacent table and swore, as instructed, on the Bible.

‘You may sit down,’ the judge said.

As soon as I sat down, Sebastian Ramsbottom stood and stared straight at me. ‘Miss Taylor, have you had any contact with Mr Harris since his arrest?’

‘Absolutely not,’ I replied firmly.

‘But he’s still awaiting trial?’ the judge asked. I wasn’t sure if he was aware of the irony of his comment.

‘I prefer not to take any chances, My Lord,’ I responded.

‘How did you meet Mr Harris?’ Sebastian Ramsbottom continued.

‘I met him on Facebook.’

‘Wasn’t he a campaigner against child sex abuse?’

‘Yes,’ I replied.

‘Need I say more?’ Ramsbottom declared, pausing for effect.

As Sebastian Ramsbottom continued to question me, the judge sat silently, jotting down notes. Eventually his excruciating cross examination was over, and I could step down from the witness box. The judge retired to his chambers to deliberate. He returned a short time later and addressed the court.

‘A very serious crime has taken place; the father’s partner’s house has been burned to the ground. The Local Authority has taken steps to safeguard the boys and Mr Madford by halting all contact with the mother and concealing the boys’ whereabouts. It is not known at this stage if the mother had a part to play in the arson. While it is not certain if Mr Harris is guilty of committing arson, the risk remains real, if the mother’s contact with the boys is re-established. As the Local Authority has requested, a fact-finding trial will take place as soon as the court and all counsel are available for a week’s trial, which will realistically not happen until early 2019. Only upon the fact finding’s conclusion can the mother’s contact arrangements be determined. For now, I make the order that the only contact between the boys and their mother will be in the form of pre-recorded videos facilitated by the Local Authority once a month.’

I focused my eyes on the floor as I blinked back tears. You would imagine that, by now, I was used to unfair decision after unfair decision but, in truth, they never failed to shock me.

The following week I was watching Daniel’s video in the social work centre.

‘Hi Mummy,’ came Daniel’s sweet voice through the mobile phone. ‘I want to tell you what happened. I was playing in the front room, and I got burnt by Dad’s peppermint tea. It hurt my foot, Mummy.’ Daniel lifted his foot, pointing to it. I yearned to reach out and comfort him. ‘It hurt, Mummy!’ He continued, ‘They had to take me to the hospital, again, and they said I got a burn. I wish you were there with me.’ His voice trailed off and he started to show me some of his toys. When the video came to an end, I stared at the blank screen, trying to compose myself and process what I had just seen. I slid the phone across the table, pushing it towards Wanda. The room was charged with tension.

‘Right then, Mandy, do you want to make your video now?’ Wanda’s voice was its usual sing song.

‘No,’ I replied firmly. ‘I want to talk to you first about Daniel’s accidents, Wanda.’ My gaze bore into her.

‘I don’t know what you mean,’ she snapped, dismissively, but I could see the discomfort flicker in her eyes.

‘Come on, Wanda,’ I pressed on, my voice steady. ‘Do you honestly find it normal that my son keeps getting into “accidents”? It can’t be mere coincidence that he’s ended up in Accident and Emergency multiple times in such a short space of time.’

‘I haven’t a clue what you’re talking about,’ she replied.

‘So, you’re completely clueless about what I’m talking about? Does that mean that my sons’ well-being is of no concern to you, whatsoever, as long as you adhere to this absurd court ruling?’ I said, shaking my head in disbelief. ‘I will be filing a complaint to your manager.’ I sat up straight in my chair.

‘Mandy, you’re being totally unreasonable!’ Wanda replied, her voice no longer sing-song. ‘I am following the correct protocol.’

‘While we’re on the subject, Wanda,’ I continued, ‘let’s talk about you telling the police that I was delusional.’ I looked her straight in the eye. ‘Why did you lie to them?’ I leaned back in my chair, folding my arms across my chest, waiting for her to answer.

Wanda looked up at the ceiling. Her neck had turned crimson red, and her breathing was rapid. Eventually she replied. ‘Mandy, I’m not prepared to answer any more of your questions. It’s not my job.’ We sat in silence locked in a standoff between a mother seeking answers and a professional who was unwilling to provide them.

* * * *

The summer stretched out longer than ever, its relentless heat dragging on, a cruel reminder of the precious moments I should have been spending with my boys. The days should have been filled with laughter, water fights, and picnics in the park. Instead, I found myself lost in the stifling reality of separation, yearning for the simple pleasures of family outings and cherished memories we once shared. As the sun blazed on, I imagined the three of us building sandcastles on the beaches of Skegness, the boys’ laughter echoing in the breeze. I pictured their gleeful faces as we’d chase seagulls and dip our toes in the sea. But reality was a far cry from those idyllic moments, leaving me with an ache that the scorching summer only seemed to intensify.

I had moved in with Mum as a more permanent arrangement. Naomi and James had found a new place a couple of hours away, seeking distance from all the turmoil. I couldn’t blame them. My one and only focus was fighting for my boys. My old rented house, once filled with the laughter and vibrant energy of my sons, now stood as a haunting reminder of their absence. I couldn’t bear to be there without them, and I also couldn’t face emptying it until August when I had to. I sold most of our furniture, the remnants of a life that felt like a distant memory, for mere pennies. Everything else, the boys’ beloved toys, and clothes that still carried their scent, I had meticulously packed away in boxes, storing them in Mum’s garage, until their return.

The heat lasted well into September, and then the seasons began to change rapidly. I received an email from Ruth to inform me that the fact- finding hearing had been arranged for March 2019, and was time-tabled to be taking place over a week. Just a few more months, then I will be able to start seeing the boys again, and we can put this whole mess behind us.

The dreary month of November went by quickly, Christmas was a blur and just like that it was the start of a new year. One frosty morning I received a phone call from Ruth.

‘Mandy, you’re in court next week,’ she said. ‘I’ve received an email from a potential witness to the case. Charles will explain more, as I can’t go into detail on the phone because of legal reasons,’ It wasn’t like Ruth to be so evasive, but I didn’t press her.

Try as I might I hardly slept that night. Who was this witness?

The following week I was sat in a court meeting room with Charles.

‘Here’s the witness statement. I have to be in the room with you when you read it.’ Charles explained, looking at me empathically. I began to read the witness statement.

“My name is Harry Thomson, an undercover investigator. Since first learning about Amanda Taylor’s case when she and her sons went into hiding from the courts on March 20, 2017, I’ve been closely monitoring it. I’ve conducted surveillance on Damian Madford. On a specific occasion, January 17, 2019, I was engaged in surveillance near the property where he and his sons reside. Positioned in the back garden, I had an unobstructed view of the dimly lit living area. I observed Mr Madford on the sofa, partially undressed, holding a small boy across his knee. The child appeared to be unconscious. I could see very clearly that Mr Madford was touching the young boy sexually.”

I couldn’t read any more.

‘Are you okay, Mandy?’ Charles asked.

I nodded.

‘I just need a few minutes,’ I told him as I pushed back my chair and rushed out of the room.

Once I had had time to process the statement and its implications, I headed back to Charles. He wasn’t in the room, so I took a seat and waited. About ten minutes later, Ruth came in.

‘Mandy, Sebastian Ramsbottom has called Charles and the other barristers into the judge’s chamber.’

‘Is it because of the new witness?’

‘I’m not sure, to be honest,’ Ruth’s brow crinkled as she spoke. ‘I’ll let you know more as soon as I hear anything. Would you like a coffee or something?’

I nodded.

Sitting in the small room, waiting, I wondered how many hours of the past two years had been spent waiting, like this, for lawyers to make a move, or social workers to make a move, or police to make a move, or judges to make a move. Me and the boys were permanent pawns always waiting for someone else to make a move. Maybe not anymore, maybe this latest witness Harry Thomson was going to turn things around.

The return of Charles interrupted my thoughts.

‘Big development, Mandy,’ he said, laying a pile of papers on the table and pulling up the seat beside me. This new witness Harry Thomson has been tweeting about the judge, offensive stuff and, ultimately, prejudicial.’

‘Does that mean we can’t use him as a witness?’ My heart sank.

‘No, that is yet to be determined, but I don’t see why not. It means that our current judge has to recuse himself from the case.’

‘Recuse?’ I asked.

‘He has to step away from the case in order to avoid conflict of interest.’

My face broke into a smile.

‘We’re losing that judge?’ I asked again, to be sure I understood.

‘Yes, Mandy. He is gone. He’ll make a brief statement before the courts and that will be it for today.’

Walking back to the court to hear the judge recuse himself, I felt lighter and calmer than I had in months. This judge didn’t like me, from the start. As long as the next person we got was fair-minded, I had a real chance of being reunited with my boys.

* * * *

