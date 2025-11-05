Everything Is Going to Be Okay is a captivating story about a mother who finds herself in Family Court fighting desperately to maintain custody and protect her children. It is based on the author’s own experience.

Today’s post is Chapter Eight of the novel. Sequential chapters are released every Wednesday. You may access past chapters anytime on the menu bar at Women’s Coalition News & Views. Subscribers receive chapters in their inbox, so make sure you subscribe if you have not yet.

In the last chapter, the hair samples come back positive for three types of sedatives, confirming the boys’ accounts of being injected by their father. However, the original detective, who had been removed for negligence, reappears, telling the new senior detective that Damian had not been with the boys at the time the samples show the drugs were present in their systems. But Mandy can prove he is lying. The math maths, as the saying goes.

Mandy now suspects that the detective had purposely not done a proper investigation, that it was not just incompetence a sexual assault exam was not done, nor Damian’s house searched. But why? Why would anyone, much less a detective, cover up for a child-raping father and his pedophile friends? Nothing was making sense.

Even though Mandy knows she has the truth—and a ton of evidence to support it—she is tremendously anxious in the months leading up to the final custody trial. She has taken to constantly repeating a mantra to keep herself calm: Everything is going to be okay…Everything is going to be okay…

However, the first day of the trial portends everything may not be okay. Mandy bravely testifies on direct about all the times the boys told her about the sexual abuse. But under cross, Damian’s attorney is brutal and accuses her of being neurotic, deranged, paranoid, manipulative, and having coached her sons to disclose the sexual abuse. Mandy is close to tears at times. This is clearly badgering of a witness, but her attorney does not object, nor does the judge stop it.

Still, there are many more days of trial left and more witnesses to come, and Mandy hopes for the best. Her mother, who is a first-hand witness and will corroborate everything she and the boys are saying, is next up on the stand…

CHAPTER EIGHT

It was day two, and Mum’s turn in the witness box today. I’d tried to dissuade her from testifying because I couldn’t bear for her to be ridiculed in the stand, like I was, even though I was desperate for her words to support the boys’ disclosures. She was having none of it.

‘It’s your job to protect your boys, and it’s my job to protect you.’

Glancing over at her now, as she sat opposite Madford, I could tell she was nervous, but she held herself steady, keeping her focus on her hands which she’d placed on her knees. She looked so lovely in her pale pink blouse, her blonde hair immaculate, her make-up subtle and flattering. I’d never been as proud of her.

Michelle led Mum through her testimony, which basically confirmed everything I had already told the court. As a practising counsellor, Mum was confident and articulate and, in my view, came across as very plausible. Michelle’s questioning went smoothly with the judge interrupting once to ask Mum why she so certain of particular dates, and Mum explaining that she had kept a diary of events since Lewis had first confided in her.

Michelle sat down, and Sebastian Ramsbottom stood up. Mum stole a quick look at me.

I gave her a reassuring smile.

‘Thank you for coming today, Ms Roberts,’ Ramsbottom began. ‘The court and my client appreciate your time.’ He paused and took a sip of water. “I know you’re a very…’ he paused again ‘involved grandparent and that you’ve spent a great deal of time looking after them.’

‘Those boys are my world. It’s a pleasure to care for them,’ Mum replied. She was speaking to Ramsbottom but looking at me.

‘“Your World”,’ Ramsbottom repeated, ‘and I have no difficulty believing you would do anything for them?’

‘I would,’ Mum confirmed.

‘Including lie for them, if you thought it was in their best interests?’

Mum didn’t answer, and I could see that she was shocked at his suggestion. Ramsbottom continued, ‘You live alone, Miss Roberts?’

‘Yes,’ Mum agreed.

‘And are single?’ he asked her.

Mum didn’t answer him, like she was confused at the question.

‘Is this relevant?’ the judge directed his question at Ramsbottom.

‘I believe it will help shed light on Miss Roberts’s motivations,’ Ramsbottom explained to the judge.

The judge nodded.

‘Miss Roberts, you must answer the question,’ he instructed Mum.

‘Yes, I’m single.’ Mum told the court.

‘So, you’re a single divorcee of somewhat advanced years,’ Ramsbottom paused and appeared embarrassed to have point out Mum’s age, ‘perhaps lonely, certainly devoted to your grandchildren. Perhaps unhealthily so?’

Though spoke like questions, Ramsbottom was making statements. ‘You’re obsessed with paedophiles aren’t you, Ms Roberts?’ This time it was a question,

‘No,’ my mum said.

Poor Mum getting harassed by a privately educated bully.

‘Lewis was clearly messing around. He wasn’t disclosing sexual abuse. He was just trying to get your attention, wasn’t he?’

‘No. He was telling the truth about his horrific abuse,’ Mum said. Though she kept her voice low, she glared at Madford.

Sebastian Ramsbottom shook his head. ‘I think you’re lying, Ms Roberts! It’s all one big lie, isn’t it?’

‘I am not lying. I’m telling the truth.’ Mum was starting to sound exasperated.

I looked over at the judge. Surely, he should be stepping in?

‘This is all a fiction, isn’t it, Ms Roberts? You coached the boys into making disclosures about their father, his family and friends, didn’t you?’

‘No, of course not. The boys came to me. Why would I do something like that?’

Ramsbottom ignored the question. ‘Then why didn’t they tell you sooner, Ms Roberts?’ he asked her.

‘Lewis told us that his daddy would constantly threaten him with, “if you tell anyone then you’ll never see Mummy again.”’

‘Oh, shut up, Ms Roberts! Have you ever thought about the emotional consequences of the boys not seeing their father for two years?’

‘Once we found out what their father was doing, our only thoughts have been for the welfare of the boys. The negative consequences of seeing him were so obviously outweighed any positive ones. In any event, they have blossomed since they haven’t seen their father. They were all over the place a couple of years ago. Now they are like different children. They have improved drastically because of his absence.’

Good old Mum! Explaining basic child welfare to the experts.

‘Ms Roberts, I watched the boys’ ABE interviews, and none of them showed any emotion when describing the alleged abuse by their father, isn’t that unusual?’ The question came from the judge.

‘Your Honour, I’m a qualified counsellor. In my experience, this is what both adults and children do when describing their abuse. They have to dissociate in order to be able to keep going. They function by shutting off from the emotion when describing the abuse. It’s a coping mechanism. With children, it is even more complex because they don’t fully grasp the concept of time so they have even less context for what has happened.’

‘Thank you for that clarification, Miss Roberts,’ the judge said, then nodded his head to indicate Ramsbottom could continue.

The lights flickered. I glanced over at the wall with its peeling paint and a dated picture, probably a few decades old, of a beach scene. It had faded over time and now appeared as depressed as the room it hung in.

‘You helped plan this entire charade, didn’t you, Ms Roberts? So that you and your daughter could raise the children without a father? You should be utterly ashamed of yourself.’

‘No,’ Mum protested, ‘It was nothing like…’

Ramsbottom interrupted with his next question. ‘You’ve already explained that your job as a councillor means you have a professional understanding of paedophilia. That’s where the idea to accuse the boy’s father of incest came from, isn’t it?

‘No, goodness, no.’ Mum’s voice sounded strained.

‘You both wanted to make sure Mr Madford was deprived access to his children. You ordered the drugs off the internet and gave them to the boys, didn’t you?’

‘No,’ Mum said quietly.

‘Because Mr Madford never sexually abused either Lewis or Daniel, did he?’ Ramsbottom asked.

‘He did,’ Mum replied, but she sounded defeated.

I shook my head. I was furious. Why had Michelle and the judge allowed my mother to be harassed like that? She was performing her civic duty; she wasn’t a criminal. I looked up to see Madford smirking as he leaned back into his chair.

Hours later, with the kids in bed, I was still seething. I sipped a glass of wine and went over the day’s events in my head. As I recalled Ramsbottom’s rapid fire questions and Mum’s reluctant answers I realised the significance of what Madford’s barrister had said. “You ordered the drugs off the internet and gave them to the boys, didn’t you?” Madford was going to say we drugged the boys.

My poor mum was attacked in the witness box for another two whole days. By the end of it, she had the migraine from hell. Ramsbottom had been so relentless in his false accusations, continual questioning and name calling, that the judge finally called for an end to the gruelling twenty-hour ordeal.

Naomi and James were the final witnesses for our side. They were both subjected to the same set of farcical questions as Mum and I had been, but thankfully for much less time. Their combined evidence took us up to three pm Friday, after which the judge decided to call time for the first week.

‘These proceedings are never easy,’ he said in a paternal tone. ‘Ordinary people with no previous experience of the courts find themselves having to speak about the personal and intimate details of their lives and having to sit and listen as allegations and counter allegations are bandied about. To that end, I’d like to congratulate both parties and all concerned for getting through the first week. Court will reconvene at ten am on Monday.’

‘All rise,’ the usher ordered us as the judge stood up and headed back to his chambers.

“Counter Allegations,” hearing the phrase again, I shuddered. At least I knew what it meant this time…

* * * *

Week two began wet and miserable, in perfect synchrony with my own emotions. DC Webster and DI Wright were pencilled in for Monday, and I felt sick to the stomach at the thought of what lay ahead.

‘Try not to worry,’ Michelle whispered to me, as we sat waiting for Webster to be sworn.

I gave her a weak smile.

After he took his oath, Webster caught my eye and winked. I glanced at Michelle, to see if she had noticed, but she was quietly whispering to the CAFCASS solicitor.

Sebastian Ramsbottom was the first to address Webster. ‘DC Webster, I am counsel for the father. How did Mr Madford cooperate during the investigation?’

‘He cooperated fully with our investigation. He was polite and handed over his phone and laptop.’ Webster replied.

‘Would you say that you acted in a biased way towards Mr Madford?’ Sebastian Ramsbottom continued.

‘No, not at all. I acted in an unbiased way, at all times, abiding by the police codes of conduct.’

No, you didn’t, you liar!

‘Are you happy with your role in the investigation into the allegations brought by Miss Taylor against Mr Madford?’ Ramsbottom continued.

‘The investigation was carried out thoroughly and efficiently.’

His reply was so practised, he began speaking before the question was finished.

‘Thank you, DC Webster, that’s all.’

Ramsbottom sat down.

Michelle did a quick check of the notes she’d scrawled on her pad and stood up.

‘Mr Webster, Miss Taylor stated that you made some very inappropriate comments during your second meeting with her. You said that “you can tell what a paedophile looks like, and Mr Madford isn’t one”, you also said “children say these things when their parent’s divorce”. What have you got to say about that?’

‘I don’t recall saying any of those things, perhaps Miss Taylor is confused, she was clearly very stressed when I spoke with her. But what I will say is that Mr Madford came across as innocent, it was as if he didn’t have anything to hide.’ He directed these comments at the judge.

Michelle continued. ‘What about the email to DCI Montford in which you state, regarding the drugs results, “boss, here’s the report, doesn’t change a great deal, but she will make a big deal of it.”?’

DC Webster shrugged and mumbled something inaudible.

‘I’m sorry, Mr Webster, I didn’t quite hear that, could you repeat that please?’

‘I found Miss Taylor to be quite hysterical and not that credible. I guess this email reflects that.’ His voice was quieter than previous comments.

‘But Lewis disclosed that his father had injected him, then the hair analysis indicates the presence of a number of date rape drugs. I would suggest that IS indeed a big deal?’ Michelle said.

‘I just meant that it still doesn’t prove how the children ended up with drugs in their hair. It may have been surface contamination.’

Surface Contamination, I scrolled the words on the front of the pad Michelle had given me. What did that even mean?

Madford smirked and leaned further back into his chair.

‘Finally, Mr Webster, did you carry out a full house search at Mr Madford’s?

‘No, it wasn’t necessary. All we needed was his phone and laptop, as I say, which he handed over.’

‘So, despite both boys having disclosed that they had been drugged, you didn’t see any reason to search the house for drugs and drug paraphernalia?’

‘Had we found anything questionable on either his phone or laptop, we would have done so,’ Webster replied.

After lunch it was DI Karen Wright in the witness box. She sat perfectly still, waiting to be sworn in. This was the first time I had ever seen her. She had highlighted hair, cold eyes and pointy features. She was probably in her early fifties.

Sebastian Ramsbottom stood up. ‘DI Wright, how long have you been a serving police officer?’

‘Twenty-five years,’ she barked in her harsh Northern Irish twang.

‘How many child sex abuse investigations have you carried out?’

‘Countless. There are too many to name,’ she said proudly.

‘Can you give us a summary as to the investigation you carried out into the allegations brought by Miss Taylor about Mr Madford?’

‘Yes, arrests were made, interviews were carried out, devices were seized. A thorough investigation was done.

‘And what did you conclude?’ he asked.

‘The boys wanted to please their mum and grandma and they knew how to do this. They were given a book about sex abuse so they didn’t know the difference between real life and pretend. I have never been as concerned about two children as I have about these boys. The disclosures were fantastical, injections, groups of men. It doesn’t sound real. Mr Madford presents well. He seems like a good decent man. This will have no doubt had a detrimental effect not only on the boys, but on Mr Madford, who is clearly the victim in all of this.’

I glanced at Madford. He was affecting a sad pose as if to suggest all this was hard on him.

‘Thank you, Miss Wright. I have no further questions.’

Michelle gave Wright a smile before beginning. ‘Thank you for your time, Miss Wright. My first question is why would you say that the boy’s disclosures were fantastical? Aren’t Rochdale Police the same police force that failed miserably with the grooming scandal?

‘Yes, in that case, mistakes have been made but lessons have been learned,’ Wright conceded.

Michelle continued, ‘Children were abused by groups of men? Children were drugged by groups of men?’

‘Yes,’ Wright replied.

‘So, why did you describe Lewis and Daniel’s disclosures as fantastical?’

‘It just didn’t sound real, that’s all. And to be honest they were very young children, who can often get mixed up with what is real and what is imagined.’

‘But, Ms Wright, the boys were telling the truth. And now the hair analysis indicates the presence of date rape drugs.’

‘That’s true, but we don’t know how they got there. They could have been picked up of worktops.’

Worktops? What did that even mean? I scrawled the word worktops next to surface contamination on my notepad.

‘Finally, Miss Wright, have you ever met Miss Taylor and her sons?’

‘No.’

After the questioning had finished for the day, Michelle indicated for me to meet her in the waiting room. ‘I tried, Mandy, but those police, wow, what is their problem?’ She looked as defeated as I felt.

‘Why were they talking about surface contamination and workshops? What does that mean?’ I asked.

‘They’re clutching at straws, trying to find alternative explanations for the hair samples. It’s to be expected, they have to say something.’

‘But the judge will see right through it, won’t he?’

Michelle paused before replying, ‘Let’s hope so, eh?’

As James and I walked back to the carpark in silence we passed a café and I saw the silhouette of Webster and Wright sat in the window. I stopped in my tracks and watched as DI Wright stroked DC Webster’s cheek. He smiled and leaned into her, whispering something in her ear.

That evening after the boys were bathed and ready for bed, I poured myself glass of red wine and squeezed onto the sofa between them to watch an episode of, You’ve Been Framed. It was part of our nightly routine. The boys each had a cup of warm milk. It was a perfect end to an awful day. A tear streamed down my cheek as Lewis and Daniel giggled at the tv show.

The next day started with Doctor Sullivan was in the witness box. She almost blended into the wall with her mousy hair, beige clothes and transparent glasses.

As usual, Sebastian Ramsbottom was the first to address the witness. ‘Dr Sullivan, can you please tell us about the disease that caused scaring on Lewis’ buttocks and anus?’

I flinched. I hated that a room full of strangers were listening to my son’s private medical details.

‘Mollscum contagiosum can be passed from child to child through sharing towels,’ Dr Sullivan explained.

My GP in Littleborough’s words rang through my mind, “I would always inform parents that it can be sexually transmitted if it’s contracted in the genital or anal area.”

‘You took hair samples of the boys? Are you aware that a number of sedatives were found in the boy’s hair?’

‘No, I didn’t know that.’ She glanced at me, and I could see a flash of guilt in her eyes.

Good! She should feel guilty. They all should.

‘Dr Sullivan, did you notice any signs that the boys had been subjected to gang rape?’

‘Daniel refused to have his pants taken down, and I only checked Lewis externally. But I was informed that the last contact with the father had taken place five weeks prior to our appointment. We suggest sexual health checks are carried out within two weeks. Children’s bodies heal very quickly plus abuse, such as oral rape, cannot be detected on medical examinations.’ She cleared her throat before adding, ‘If children are drugged, then this will mean tearing is less likely.’

If Ramsbottom was annoyed at how the questioning was going, he didn’t show it. ‘It is ridiculous, wouldn’t you say, Dr Sullivan, that Mr Madford is alleged to have gang raped a three-year-old and seven-year-old, and they don’t have any physical signs of tearing?’

‘No, most children don’t have tears, especially after two weeks, and I didn’t get to examine Daniel because…’

‘That’s enough, thank you, Dr Sullivan, no further questions,’ Sebastian Ramsbottom interrupted.

‘I have no questions for the witness,’ Michelle told the court.

That afternoon, after we had returned from the lunch break, a representative from Alore Forensics—the company that carried out the testing of the hair samples—Kirsty Thomas, took the stand. She had straight, lank, dyed orange hair and was chewing her nails.

Ramsbottom rose from his seat. ‘Ms Thomas, can these drugs be injected?’ he asked, getting straight to the point.

‘Yes, Zolpidem can be injected. I think the benzodiazepines can be injected, but I’m not too sure. It’s not really my field.’ She scrunched up her nose slightly, then looked quickly down as if she was uncomfortable.

‘Could these drugs be picked up from contaminated worktops?’ he asked.

‘Yes, it could be surface contamination, I suppose,’ she replied, shrugging.

She sounded more like a moody teenager than our star witness, and I could have cried.

‘How much should you give to a child for it to show up on a hair strand test?’ Ramsbottom asked.

What a strange way to phrase the question.

‘I’m not sure,’ she replied. ‘There is no research on children with these types of drugs.’

‘Thank you, Ms Thomas,’ Ramsbottom said, before taking his seat.

‘Miss Thomas,’ Michelle began, ‘can you tell us when the boys had been administered the drugs that were found in their hair and the likely time of exposure?’

‘It’s difficult to tell on children’ she replied.

It’s very easy to tell! What’s wrong with you?

‘What is the average hair growth rate?’ Michelle asked.

Thank God for Michelle!

‘Well, its roughly one centimetre per month, but children’s hair is variable.’

‘So, taking that growth rate into account, then for Daniel, for example, whose hair sample measured seven centimetres, would that equate roughly to drugs being administered regularly in his hair during the seven months before the hair samples were taken?’ she asked.

‘Yes, that’s right,’ she replied.

* * * *

Then I was back at home kissing my babies goodnight in their beds after quickly catching up with them about their days. Then I was awake staring at the ceiling till the small hours. Then it was morning. Getting ready for court, Mum picking up the boys, James picking me up. Then I was sat in the court room, Michelle by my side.

It was Shirley Milton, the guardian, in the witness box today. She appeared relaxed and composed. I prayed a silent prayer that she would present favourably in her evidence. She had met Lewis and Daniel after all. She could see that they were telling the truth.

‘Either the boys have been sexually abused, or they believe that they have been sexually abused but haven’t,’ she said when Michelle asked her what she had concluded.

My jaw almost hit the floor. Why on earth would any child believe they had been sexually abused if they hadn’t?

I was barely aware of the rest of her evidence. I caught snippets as my head reeled.

‘I do have concerns about the book The Right Touch and how it could have negatively influenced the boys.’

It was a stranger danger book! There was nothing in there about being raped and drugged! Who IS this woman?

‘I do not have any thoughts as to who administered the drugs or how they arrived in the boy’s systems, safe that I am extremely concerned about that.’

‘I leave it to Your Honour to decide how they ended up in the boy’s hair.’

‘I did find the mother to be an incredibly anxious woman.’

You’d be anxious too, if your children were being raped! I’d allowed this woman into my home. I’d told both my boys to trust her and tell her the truth.

‘I don’t like that lady, Mummy.’ Wasn’t that what Daniel had said? Out of the mouths of babes…

* * * *

‘Why do you have to keep going out all day, Mummy?’ Lewis asked that evening as the three of us snuggled up on the sofa.

‘It’s just boring work stuff,’ I lied. ‘It’ll be over with soon. Only a couple more days sweetheart.’ I ruffled his hair.

I sensed that he knew I wasn’t being honest.

The following morning as I arrived in court, I saw the familiar outline of a group of men huddled together in the waiting area. Jeremy Green, dressed in a tweed suit and brief case immediately spotted me and smiled, lifting up his hand to wave. Shivering, I quickly raced towards the meeting room where Michelle was waiting.

‘Are you okay, Mandy?’

‘No. I feel sick. I just saw them all outside.’

Michelle gave me a reassuring smile. ‘Yes, we have a few of them in the witness box today. I’ll try to get through them pretty quick.’ She handed me a glass of water. ‘Drink this and then we’re going to have to go in.’

‘I swear to tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth.’ Green’s voice sounded as arrogant as I remembered.

‘Mr Green, I’m counsel for the father, how long have you known Lewis and Daniel?’ Ramsbottom began.

‘All their lives,’ Green replied. ‘Although I haven’t seen them since the…’ he paused, ‘since their mother made false allegations involving her ex-husband, my partner and me, and God knows how many others. It’s not right that she can get away with this.’ He glared at me, and I pictured how his evil face must have terrified my sons, with his bald head and forehead etched with a deep scar.

‘How has this affected your life, Mr Green?’

‘It’s caused so much stress. You know, Mandy and I used to be friends, at one time, we used to all socialise together. It’s just so sad that it’s come to this.’ He looked at me again, this time with pity.

‘Finally, Mr Green, and I apologise for the directness of my question, have you ever sexually abused Lewis and Daniel Madford?’

‘Never. Everything she has said is lies. She must have trained the kids well. She is a very damaged woman.’ He looked at the judge as he spoke.

‘Thank you, that is all,’ Ramsbottom concluded.

Michelle stood up. ‘Mr Green, in your police interview you state that you hardly ever saw the boys. That you hadn’t seen them for three-four-five years. But you go on to describe Lewis’s character. Why is this?’

I could see tiny beads of sweat breaking trickling down his bald head. ‘Well, sometimes one can lose track of time, and yes, you can sometimes forget certain gatherings that you have attended, as I am sure everyone in this room has done.’

‘Your husband, Mr Wood, said something very different in his police interview. He said that you had both last seen Lewis and Daniel at a picnic just a couple of months before your arrest.’

‘Yes, well, that’s an easy mistake for him to make. He was getting mixed up with another child, friend of the family.’ He smiled. ‘We may be gay men, but we live very conventional lives and a lot of our circle have children.’

The judge looked up and gave a slight nod.

‘You regularly have young rent boys over for sex, don’t you, Mr Green?’

‘My husband and I enjoy an open marriage. I don’t see that this has any relevance.’

‘Not so conventional then?’ Michelle quipped.

‘Keep it relevant, Ms Moore,’ the judge cautioned.

‘Mr Green, Lewis described you and your husband doing some “bad things” to him, such as “hitting him all over his body”, he also said that you “hit his willy” and “did bad things to his bottom”.’

‘That is totally false. I have never done such a thing. I have always got on well with the boys.’ He turned again to the judge. This time his face was pleading.

‘Mr Green, in your police interview you say that you hadn’t seen Lewis for three-four-five years, so, can I clarify that when you say that you have always got on well with the boys, taking into account Daniel’s age at the time which was three years old, then you wouldn’t have ever met him?’

‘Well, I can explain that, with the passage of time and so on and so forth, and seeing and meeting up with various friends with children and gatherings, it can be easy to become confused as to who you have seen, and these scenarios roll into one another, and you are left with life itself, which difficult to place into specific time categories. I have never been good at pinning things and people down to certain time frames.’

What kind of answer was that? Answer the damn question!

‘Mr Green, that will be all. Thank you.’ Michelle sat back down.

‘Thank you, Your Honour. And apologies, I have a tendency to be fairly verbose,’ Green said before leaving the witness stand.

The judge gave him a slight smile.

Next in the witness box was Bill Madford. He looked older and weaker than I remembered but he still had his toad-like hooded eyes. When he spoke, it was in his husky, west country twang. ‘I haven’t been able to see my grandsons for over two years,’ he croaked. ‘It’s made both me and my wife ill. It’s all a load of rubbish. Anyone with any ounce of sense can see that. That woman sat over there, and her family, are an utter disgrace.’ He pointed a shaky hand at me spitting out the last sentence.

The judge paused from taking his notes, momentarily glancing toward Bill Madford and nodding.

‘He can’t do that,’ I whispered to Michelle. ‘He’s as good as said he believes him.’

‘Try not to worry,’ Michelle whispered back. ‘He does that with everybody.’

But he didn’t. He didn’t nod in agreement with me or with Mum or with James or with Naomi. Nope. He was very selective who he nodded in agreement with.

After lunch Stan Lee took the stand. He was unshaven, and though wearing a suit, it had neither been washed nor pressed. Like the previous witnesses, he denied everything, even knowing the boys.

‘They were the kids of a band member. To be honest, I didn’t even know either of their names. I mean I might have met them, socially, sure, but only in a big group situation, and off the top of my head, I can’t even think when.’

‘It must have come as a shock, then, to find yourself accused of sexually assaulting both boys?’ Ramsbottom asked.

‘Yes,’ Lee agreed. ‘It literally made no sense then Damian explained to me that things were really bad between him and Amanda, and that she’d stop at nothing to hurt him. Even still, it’s so extreme.’

‘How has this ordeal impacted on you, Mr Lee? It can’t be easy to be accused of such a shocking crime.’

‘It’s affected my job, my mental health, I had to be signed off, and I was too ashamed to tell the doctor what had happened, my home life, everything. It’s the worst thing a human being can be accused of, isn’t it?’ He appealed to Ramsbottom.

‘It is,’ Madford’s council agreed. ‘It certainly is.’

Michelle tried to dent his certainty that he barely knew the boys but wound up making him sound even more credible.

‘No further questions,’ she declared, after asking only a couple.

* * * *

I read to Daniel first. ‘Which books do you want tonight, darling?’ I helped him into his pyjamas.

‘The glow in the dark one. I love that one, Mummy’

‘Okay, let’s make the room nice and dark then. You get into bed, sweetheart.’

Daniel quickly got into his lower bunk and under the covers. I took the book off the shelf, closed the door and felt my way through the pitch-black room. I pulled out my mobile phone, shining the torch onto the pages in the book to activate the glow in the dark sea creatures. Then I pulled the duvet over us both as I climbed in with Daniel. We both giggled. Daniel never failed to be delighted in seeing the lit-up jellyfish, squid and lantern fishes. We lay like this for about ten minutes.

‘Shall I read about the creatures now?’

‘Yes, Mummy! I want you to read about the shark and the octopus.’

Daniel proudly told me the name of each one as I showed him the page.

‘Okay, it’s time for sleep now. Give me a hug.’

My precious boy snuggled up in my arms, I breathed in the scent of his freshly washed hair and stroked his soft cheek with the back of my hand. I didn’t want this moment to end. ‘I love you so much, Daniel.’

‘I love you more than all the stars in the sky, Mummy.’

‘And I love you more than all the rainbows and all the stars and the entire universe,’ I replied.

‘Mummy don’t forget the Lord’s prayer,’ Daniel said sleepily.

‘Of course, sweetheart.’

I stroked Daniel’s hair, and together we recited the Lord’s prayer. It had been part of our nightly routine for the past few months.

Putting some gentle music on my phone to help him fall asleep, I crept quietly out of his bedroom and into mine, where Lewis was patiently waiting, with the cat curled up next to him.

‘Look at you two,’ I sighed, ruffling my son’s hair as I climbed into the bed next to him.

‘Mummy, she’s just so cute.’ He smiled, stroking Molly as she stood up and stretched, before climbing up onto Lewis’s pillow and curling up next to his head. Lewis giggled as I picked up the book next to me. Wild Horse Island, it was called. I started reading. After a few minutes, Lewis started giggling.

‘Mummy, Molly’s nibbling my head!’ he exclaimed. ‘It tickles!’

‘Molly, you naughty little cat.’

Once Molly had settled down, I managed to finish the rest of the chapter.

‘Mummy, can I sleep in your room?’ Lewis widened his eyes.

‘No, you’re going into your room, sweetheart,’ I said, gently.

‘Okay, but can you come and lie down with me for a bit, Mummy?’

‘Of course,’ I said, following him into his room, where sleeping Daniel lay on the bottom bunk, gently snoring.

Tomorrow, Madford was in the witness box, I wasn’t going to sleep a wink.

* * * *

AUTHOR

Samantha Baldwin: Proud mum to two awesome children.

* Special thanks to Samantha for sharing her book with everyone to raise awareness about the Custody Crisis.