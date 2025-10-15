Everything Is Going to Be Okay is a captivating novel about a mother who finds herself in Family Court fighting desperately to maintain custody and protect her children. It is based on the author’s own experience.

In the last chapter, Lewis tells Mandy about his father raping them, sometimes along with his parents and friends. The police arrest Damian but he is released the next day on bond with the condition that he cannot be around any children under the age of 16, including his own. At first Daniel is too afraid to tell, but soon he does too.

The boys continue to disclose horrific, continuous abuse now that they are safely away from their father. Lewis tells of being injected with something that makes him feel sick. Daniel tells of being pretend drowned. He says, “Daddy kills babies” and draws a picture of people in black cloaks and masks standing over a bloody, dead baby.

Mandy is in shock, but this explains all the behavioral, emotional, educational, and physical problems the boys have been experiencing. She is angered Damian is out free so is able to harm other children but thankful she is able to keep her boys safe. She has no idea how difficult that will get…

CHAPTER FIVE

It was New Year’s Eve. The boys were huddled together on the carpet in front of the television watching Octonauts on TV, leftover pancake crumbs on plates pushed to the side. As I looked outside onto the quiet cul-de-sac and the hills, it dawned on me that it had now been over three weeks since DI Karen Wright had said that she would be assigning another officer to the case, after my complaint about DC Webster. Time was ticking. The boys would need to be examined. Finishing the last mouthful of my toast, I waited until the TV show had finished.

‘Boys, we need to get ready to go to the doctors. Then we can bake fairy cakes.’

‘No!’ Daniel screamed, throwing himself backwards onto the carpet.

‘What is it, sweetheart?’ I scooped up my hysterical child, sitting him on my lap.

‘D-Daddy will be there,’ he sobbed.

‘No, sweetheart, he won’t be there.’ I wiped away a tear that was running down his cheek and hugged him close.

Lewis turned around. ‘Mummy, I know why Daniel is saying that. It’s because Daddy pretends to be a doctor and then does horrible things to us.’

I gasped and quickly masked the horror that must have been drawn across my face.

‘Last time he did that, I got away, but he caught Daniel, and then he injected him.’

My mind flashed back to the last time I saw Damian. He stood at the front door whilst Daniel stood crying unconsolably in the hallway. I was bundling him up in his coat, hugging him, telling him he would be okay and that Daddy loved him. Then I packed him and Lewis off with him. I shuddered.

‘Boys, nothing bad is ever going to happen to you again. I promise.’ I pulled them both close in a group hug.

Dr West was a woman. I had specifically asked for a female doctor. Hearing my name being called, we walked through the reception, to her door. I knocked.

‘Come in,’ a matronly like voice called.

As we walked through into the bright room we were greeted with a smiley face, looking across from the other side of the desk.

‘Hi, boys.’

‘Hi,’ the boys replied, as they climbed onto two of the chairs to the side of the room.

‘So, how can I help you today, Amanda?’ the doctor asked kindly.

‘My sons have disclosed sexual abuse by their father and others,’ I blurted out.

Dr West immediately sat forward in her chair.

‘We haven’t been offered sexual health checks and it’s been almost a month since they last saw him,’ I explained.

‘I am so sorry. But I can’t carry out those checks here. The police should have organized them for you.’ She sighed frustrated as she started tapping at her computer keyboard. ‘I’m going to call social services. You should expect a visit from them later.’

That evening, we sat expectantly in the Christmassy lounge of our new house, fairy lights twinkling on the tree that was starting to wilt. The aroma of cake and buttercream filled the air. It was New Years’ Eve for the rest of the world, and their celebrations were just beginning whilst we sat quietly waiting for social services. James twiddled his thumbs, Naomi had that permanent look of worry that was becoming a feature, and dear Mum kept pacing the room, sighing. At last we heard a knock at the door. I jumped to my feet.

‘Hi, Mandy, this is DC Alice Scott,’ Keith Dawson, the social worker, said after I opened the door.

DC Scott, a young woman in police uniform, smiled at me. Her dark hair hung either side of her pretty face.

‘Good to meet you. Please come in.’ I hoped I didn’t sound as anxious as I felt. ‘Can I get you both a drink?’

‘No, thanks,’ Mr Dawson replied.

DC Scott shook her head.

‘This is my mum, Dianne. And this is my sister, Naomi, and her partner, James.’ I said, as I took them through to the living room.

‘We’ll go upstairs and play board games with the boys,’ Naomi said to James.

Keith took out his notebook as DC Scott began the conversation. ‘So, Amanda, your GP contacted us earlier to say you had requested sexual health checks for the boys?’

‘Yes, the boys have now made more disclosures. Rape, injections, other abusers…’ I said, aware that my voice and hands were trembling.

DC Scott pulled out a pocketbook and started making notes. Mr Dawson was already filling his pad with an eloquent scrawl. ‘Okay, so I’d like you to go through the boy’s disclosures first, Mandy. Then I’d like to talk to Lewis.’

DC Scott continued to write, as I read out the notes from what used to be my red and white spotty dream book. Page after page, I cited the boy’s recollections in the haphazard, sporadic way they told me. Closing the book and placing it on my lap, I looked from one of them to the other. Neither returned my stare. Instead, they continued to write. The sound of two consecutive pens moving across paper lasting for several minutes.

‘Okay, I’ll book in sexual health checks for next week. Although, after all this time, it’s likely that any trauma and tearing to the skin would have healed by now. They should have been offered a check straight after Lewis’s first interview,’ DC Scott spoke in a calm and measured way.

‘What about the injections that Lewis described?’ I asked.

‘We can ask the doctor to also take hair samples from the boys to be tested for drugs,’ she replied. ‘I’ll book them in for the day after tomorrow when the clinic opens again. Can you go and get Lewis now?’ she added.

I left the room and went upstairs. There was laughter coming from the bedroom. I walked into the large pale blue and white room crammed full of new toys. Lewis and Daniel were sitting in the middle of the floor with Naomi and James, playing “Buckaroo”. Little Daniel squealed with delight as he placed a bucket on the donkey’s saddle.

‘Lewis, sorry to spoil your game, could you come and meet Alice the police-woman?’

‘Okay, Mummy.’ Lewis climbed to his feet. His face changed from happy to concerned.

‘She’s nice,’ I whispered to him as we walked hand in hand downstairs. ‘Lewis, this is Alice.’

‘Hi, Lewis, it’s lovely to meet you. Wow, you’re tall for a seven-year old.’ DC Scott outstretched her hand to shake his. Lewis smiled and took her hand.

‘Hi, Lewis,’ Mr Dawson echoed his colleague. He had been sitting quietly taking notes. ‘I’m going to write some stuff down, whilst you talk to Alice.’ He smiled.

‘Okay.’ Lewis looked nervous.

‘So, tell me what you’ve been playing upstairs?’ Alice asked playfully.

‘Buckaroo. Have you ever played it?’ Lewis’s face loosened a little.

‘I have indeed,’ Alice replied. ‘We’ll have to have a game one day?’

Lewis nodded.

Alice’s face took on a more serious look. ‘Okay, it’s a deal! But, tonight I’m here to find out about everything you have been telling Mummy. Do you think you could tell it again to me?’

‘Okay. But can you ask them to go out of the room?’ he whispered loudly to her.

Alice looked over at me and Mum.

‘Come on, Mandy, let’s go up and see the others.’ Mum tugged at my hand gently.

I didn’t want to leave my son alone, but I didn’t want to stay if he didn’t want me to.

* * * *

‘What’s going on here then, Daniel?’ I asked as I sat down next to my youngest upstairs.

‘A pirate game, Mummy. I’m winning Aunty Nonie and James.’ he giggled. ‘Do you want to play?’

‘Sure do!’ I lied.

We must have played ten games, maybe more.

‘Mummy, try harder!’ Daniel scolded.

At last, the bedroom door suddenly swung open.

‘Right, Mummy, you can go downstairs now.’ Lewis said, sitting down next to James. ‘What are you playing? I want a go.’

‘Okay, sweetheart.’ I stroked his flushed red cheek.

‘Well done, love,’ Mum whispered to him as we left the room.

‘Well, he said a lot.’ DC Scott looked down at her notepad as Mum and I returned tentatively to the lounge. Keith Dawson looked up, nodding in agreement.

‘Lewis described Daddy putting his willy in his bum. He told me that Jez and the other man hit him and touched him all over his body. He said, “There was no stopping them.” He told me about the injections, and he told me that Grandma Jean and Granddad Bill did bad things to him too.’

Alice paused. ‘I think he wanted to protect you both, and that’s why he asked to speak to me alone.’

My eyes started to fill up. I looked away. Mum was pacing the room. Alice stood up whilst Keith zipped up his bag.

‘I’m going to have Jeremy and his friend arrested. We will ask Mr Madford to come in and be questioned again, and I’m going to send someone down to Devon to the grandparents.’

‘What about the boys?’ Mum asked, her face creased with worry.

‘Well, I definitely need to interview Lewis again. Daniel can have a play interview as he’s under five. But first, I would like to meet the boys a couple of more times, to build a rapport with them.’ Alice sounded both matter of fact and warm when she spoke.

***

After a forty-minute car journey we arrived at the modern looking building. The large NHS sign read, Sexual Assault Referral Centre. The receptionist was bright and bubbly, as if she hadn’t figured out where she was working. She led us down a corridor and into a room with brightly coloured shiny plastic chairs and bright white walls.

The boys immediately made a bee-line for the large lava lamp in the corner, momentarily transfixed with the bright purple blobs slowly changing shape and reforming.

‘Mama Bear, look at this!’ Daniel shouted gleefully.

‘Dr Sullivan will be with you in a minute,’ the receptionist said with that same sense of brightness, like she was auditioning for the Disney Channel.

Dr Sullivan was a quiet lady with mousy hair. She appeared after a few minutes, clutching a file and looking down slightly. ‘Hi, I’m here to see Lewis and Daniel,’ she said. ‘but first of all, can I speak to Mum?’ She squinted up at me.

Dr Sullivan lead me into a small room at the other end of the corridor. The sun streamed into the bright room, making it too warm. ‘Please, take a seat. I’m just going to ask you a few questions, if that’s okay?’

‘Yes, that’s fine.’

‘Right then, can you start with Lewis’ first disclosures and go from there?’

I blurted out everything I had heard over the past month until Dr Sullivan interjected.

‘Injections, you say?’ She looked up, screwing up her nose.

‘Yes, that’s what Lewis told me. Can you take hair samples from the boys?’

She paused. ‘I don’t think there would be any need to do that.’

‘What?’ Why would she say that? ‘It all makes sense now, Lewis’s extreme behavioural, emotional and educational problems over the years.’ I was conscious that I was speaking fast, but I wanted her to know how long it had all been going on, how much the boys had been through.

‘He could be on the autistic spectrum,’ she replied, smiling slightly.

‘My son’s problems were caused by the abuse.’ I gulped, as I tugged at the sleeves of my cardigan.

‘Okay, well I need to have a chat with Lewis and Daniel, and after that I’ll examine them. Can you go and get Lewis please?’

Holding Lewis’s clammy hand, the doctor inspected first the upper part of his body, and then from the waist down. His cheeks flushed. I squeezed his hand and smiled at my brave boy.

‘I can see that Lewis has had molluscum contagiosum? The scars are on his buttocks and anus.’

‘Yes, he had it a couple of years’ ago,’ I replied. ‘Can the disease be sexually transmitted?’

‘Yes, it can, but it can also be passed, skin to skin, in children,’ she replied. ‘Okay, Lewis, you can get dressed now.’

‘Thank goodness for that!’ he replied, quickly pulling on his clothes.

‘Are you going to take the hair samples now?’ I asked.

‘Well, just give me a minute whilst I find the scissors and a suitable bag.’ She scuttled to the other side of the room near the window and searched out the items. ‘Okay, Lewis, I need you to sit still whilst I cut a bit of your hair off.’ There was the distinct sound of scissors slicing through hair. ‘I will be sending this off to the police forensic department for analysis.’ She said, carefully sealing the hair into the sample bag.

‘It feels really spiky!’ Lewis said, running his fingers over the bare patch at the back of his head.

Taking Lewis back into the waiting room where Mum was playing with Daniel, I took my youngest son’s hand. ‘Sweetheart, it’s your turn now. Let’s go and see the lady.’

Dr Sullivan smiled as Daniel walked into the room. ‘I just need to have a quick look at the rest of your body, Daniel. Mummy is going to help you get ready.’

‘No!’ Daniel screamed at the top of his voice.

‘Sweetheart, the doctor is here to help. She just wants to have a quick look. It won’t hurt, I promise.’

‘No!’ his eyes were filling up with tears.

‘Okay, we’ll leave it then. Let’s just cut a little bit of your hair, Daniel, and then you can go.’

With Dr Sullivan having collected evidence and Alice Scott on the case, I was feeling hopeful. That first DC had been too inexperienced and easily taken in by Damian. This new woman, she’d look after the boys and put their evil father behind bars, where he couldn’t hurt any of us ever again.

* * * *

At home I was the strong and protective mother for my sons. A rock for them to start to feel safe and secure. I’d always have a smile on my face and keep the tone light and upbeat but inside I was dying. The realisation of what horrors I had heard coming from the mouths of my babes would hit me at the most unexpected times. Silent screams would tear through my entire body, in the queue at Asda or as I went for a quick run, whilst Mum kept an eye on Lewis and Daniel. Sometimes I would go for a drive alone, so that I could yell at the top of my voice, until my throat felt raw.

It was a couple of weeks after the examination, and Alice came round for her third visit with Lewis and Daniel. As agreed, I left them all together to allow her to develop a connection with the boys. She appeared to naturally like children and both mine had warmed to her.

‘Wow! Thank you, boys, for a fantastic time,’ she said, as she scooped up the props, felt tip pens and colouring books.

She came into the kitchen, where I was chopping a bag of carrots for soup. Walking over to me at the sink, she kept her voice low. ‘I think it would be a good idea to interview the boys in a couple of days. Lewis is engaging much better now. He’s so much easier to work with now he hasn’t seen his father for a few weeks.

I nodded, wordlessly, relieved that the investigation was finally moving forward.

* * * *

We were back in the police station. The grey building was as imposing as the last time, with its maze of corridors, where we walked past disused police cells, and into the interviewing rooms.

‘Hi, boys!’ Alice warmly greeted Lewis and Daniel. ‘Would you like a hot chocolate?

‘Yes, please,’ both boys said at once.

‘Daniel, I’m going to speak to you first, okay, in this room over here?’

Daniel nodded. He toddled off behind Alice, wrapped up in his warm hand knitted cardigan. He looked like a baby.

‘Bye, sweety,’ I tried to keep my voice upbeat as I watched my tiny three-year-old son head off with the Detective Constable. Time ticked on in the small waiting room, Lewis was starting to get restless. He scrambled through boxes of grubby plastic toys that were only suitable for toddlers, and books that he couldn’t read.

‘Mummy, this is rubbish. I hate it in here!’ he grumbled.

‘I know, love.’ My heart went out to him.

‘I’m bored waiting for Daniel. When will he be finished?’

‘Soon, Lewis, any minute now. How about a game of “I spy with my little eye”?’ I’ll start. I spy with my little eye something the colour of red.’

‘Handbag?’ Lewis suggested.

I shook my head.

‘Fire truck!’ he squealed, pointing at a sad little engine that was well past its prime.

‘Well done!’ I enthused.

We somehow managed to keep the game going until Alice appeared with Daniel. ‘Okay, Lewis, it’s your turn now.’

Lewis gave me an anxious look before scrambling to his feet. ‘At last! Then I want to go home,’ he told Alice.

Alice led Lewis off into the same room. This would be harder for him; he’d seen more. I hated having to put my sons through this after all they had been through already. Daniel immediately sat on the floor and found a toy. It was a talking phone.

“Daddy! Daddy! Daddy!” the voice on the phone said on repeat.

Mum grimaced as Daniel hit the toy with his fist.

‘Shut up, I hate you, Daddy!’ he said, his little voice breaking.

‘How about this toy, precious?’ Mum handed Daniel a power ranger figure. All I could think about was Lewis being quizzed about his horrific abuse for the second time. I twisted the end of my cardigan until it started to fray.

A gruelling hour and a half passed when Lewis finally came through the door and practically collapsed onto my lap.

‘There, there, sweetheart.’ I said, rocking him gently.

‘He did really well, didn’t you, Lewis?’ Alice said

Lewis looked up. ‘I hated it, Mummy,’ he whispered to me.

‘You brave, brave boy,’ Mum said, reaching over to squeeze his hand.

‘Lewis, I just need a quick chat with your mum,’ Alice told him.

I gently stood up, and Lewis immediately went to cuddle into Mum’s arms. I followed Alice back to the interviewing room. The air was thick with the words that had been spoken in here over the past few hours.

‘So, Daniel said that Daddy had wee’d in his mouth.’ Alice came straight to the point. ‘And Lewis said that Daddy had put his willy in his bum, and that other men Jeremy and Adam had done everything that Daddy had done. But to be honest, I don’t think it will be enough evidence for Damian to be charged.’

‘Why not? Daniel said how daddy wee’d in his mouth, Lewis described being raped by him, and Jeremy and Adam!’ I was conscious my voice was raised, but she was making no sense.

Alice gave me a sympathetic look. ‘I believe them,’ she said quietly, maintaining eye contact. ‘And it will be enough evidence for family court.’

Family court? What had that to do with anything?

‘When will we find out the results from the boy’s hair samples?’ I asked. Surely, that evidence would change things?

‘I haven’t heard anything about that yet,’ Alice replied.

A few weeks more passed, and we still hadn’t received the results for the hair analysis. I decided to call DI Karen Wright. ‘Hello, Karen Wright speaking.’ Her strong Northern Irish accent rang down the phone.

‘Hello, it’s Amanda Taylor,’ I said. ‘Have you received the results back yet from the hair samples?

‘No.’ Her tone seemed abrupt, and I was a little taken back.

‘Do you know when they will be back?’

‘No, I don’t.’ She was definitely snapping at me.

‘It’s just that Lewis disclosed that his father would inject him and Daniel, so I’m keen to get the results,’ I continued, my voice faltering.

There was silence at the end of the phone.

‘They also both described being abused by lots of men,’ I continued.

‘Injections? Other men? This sounds fantastical!’ she snorted.

‘What did you just...I can’t believe what I’m hearing…Will you meet me? I think that…’

She interrupted me before I could even finish a sentence. ‘No!’ she snorted. ‘Goodbye.’

I slowly sank down the wall until I was a crumpled heap on the carpet. Burying my head down into my knees, I began to sob.

* * * *

The long harsh winter, with its bitter lies and broken promises laid bare and exposed like the naked trees, gradually turned into spring. Little shoots of green emerged in the garden, followed by bunches of bright yellow daffodils, offering a glimmer of hope as life went on in the strange way that life now was. Bit by bit, I put the boys back together, never mentioning to them the debauched police investigation, and in order to survive, rarely thinking of it myself.

* * * *

It was Easter Sunday, and Lewis and Daniel were tearing into their Easter eggs as the morning sun streamed in through the bright airy lounge.

‘Mummy, can you open this?’ Daniel passed me a little bag containing sweets.

I carefully opened the packet. ‘There you go, sweetheart.’

I handed him back the little bag of brightly coloured sweets. Lewis unwrapped a large chocolate egg. Pausing, he shook his head, and threw the egg on the ground.

‘What did you do that for?’ I asked him. It wasn’t like either of my kids to discard sugar.

‘Daddy used to give us sweets after they did bad things to us,’ he explained quietly.

Daniel nodded his head in agreement.

‘Lewis, who were “they”?’ I asked, hoping the panic in my voice didn’t show.

‘It was the guy who was in Daddy’s band. Liam and Alanna’s dad,’ he said.

‘And the other guys from Daddy’s band. One of them had a pet snake. Remember? Remember?’ Lewis demanded of me.

Grabbing my iPhone, my hands shaking as I scrolled through Facebook, I held the phone in front of Lewis, so he could see the photograph of Damian’s band at their last gig.

‘Here, sweetheart. Which guys?’

‘Him, him and him.’ He pointed, without hesitation.

I looked at who he’d picked out. It was the keyboard player, Ken Davey, the percussion player, Gavin Pearce, and the guitar player, Stan Lee.

‘That one with the pet snake, he rubbed poo on my face.’ He pointed to Stan Lee. His face had turned pale. ‘And that one, he punched me hard in the stomach.’ He pointed to Gavin Pearce.

I was not sure how I retained my composure but somehow, I did. If I showed too much emotion right now, the boys might stop talking.

Daniel sat closer, leaning in to look at the photo. ‘Yes, Mummy, he did that to Lewis,’ he said, nodding. ‘He did that.’

Taking a deep breath, I put my iPhone down. ‘Boys, this is never going to happen to you ever again,’ I promised.

‘The other guy was Liam’s dad,’ Lewis continued.

I picked up the phone again. ‘This one? Ken?’ I asked.

‘Yes, Liam’s mum did bad things to us too.’ Lewis’s demeanour changed, as if he was transported back to his horrific past. I stroked his cheek.

‘It’s okay, sweetheart.’ I wrapped my arm around him as he leaned into me.

‘Mummy can we watch Tinkerbell and the Neverbeast?’ Daniel pleaded, wiping his messy face.

Pulling him close with my other arm, I kissed his chocolate cheek. ‘Yes of course, sweetheart.’

I found the disc and placed it into the DVD player and sat in between the boys on the sofa, an arm around each of them, like a mother bird protecting her babies. As the film played, a stream of realisations sped through my mind, like a highspeed train.

* * * *

All Damian’s strange behaviour… His obsession with getting me pregnant so soon… the computer that he was so desperate to dump…Damian’s father’s hold over him …His dad’s hold over the whole family … Jean’s strange comment when Lewis was a newborn…My encounter with Elaina in the play area…Jeremy and Adam’s hostility towards me…Damian’s band member’s acting weird around me …Lewis’ stammer…his facial tic…the nightmares and night sweats…the extreme separation anxiety…the boys’ screaming about going to their father’s…when Lewis said wee had come out of his bottom…the boil on his bottom from being injected…

Lewis’ inability to cope with any stress…Lewis’ problems at school….the bruises on Lewis’ back…the disease on Lewis’ bottom and anus…Lewis’ depression…Lewis asking where the dead baby was … eating problems with both of my sons…the sexualised behaviour of both Lewis and Daniel…Daniel’s anger…the headaches and stomach aches after returning from their father’s…the time when I turned up early to collect Daniel and Damian took ages to answer the door …Daniel not responding sitting and staring straight ahead…the odd feeling around Damian and his housemate Mark when they were waiting for me to go…the unexplained cash…the regular trips to Holland and Belgium…

Taking me to family court for overnight stays and holidays…Damian’s lack of emotion…his lack of empathy…how he had only wanted me to have his children…why he never talked about his childhood…why he wasn’t interested in sex with me …Lewis asking where the dead baby was… Daniel asking why his daddy always showed his willy…the times when Damian would carry the boys straight up to bed after they had spent the day with him…the prolonged bed wetting…Lewis waking up in the middle of the night telling me how much he loved me… Lewis asking where the dead baby was…

***

That evening after the boys had fallen asleep, I decided I had to search Facebook. I had rarely been on at all since this whole nightmare began. I scrolled through the profiles of the three band members. I paused when I saw a photograph of Damian Madford with two other men. I studied the picture. The date was the 11th December 2014. The day after his arrest. It looked like a Christmas do. But Damian was wearing his winter jacket. The other men were wearing dinner jackets. I looked at the names of the other two men. Duncan Lee and Paul Bell. Lee? It dawned on me that he was the brother of Stan Lee. I quickly rang Naomi.

‘Have a look at the photo I’ve just sent you.’

‘Yes, that’s Duncan Lee on the right,’ Naomi rushed her words together. ‘He served years in prison for the rape and attempted murder of his ex-wife.’

The following evening both boys were curled on the sofa wating tv. Daniel was starting to get a bit restless, and it was annoying his brother.

‘Come up here and draw something,’ I told him.

He climbed onto a chair next to me at the dining table. He brought with him his drawing pad and a box of crayons. He took out a black crayon, a red crayon and a brown crayon. Finding a blank page in his drawing book, he quietly started drawing. I looked over at Lewis, who was lost in his programme. Good, I liked it when I could tell his mind was fully occupied. Other than the cartoon background, the room fell quiet for a few minutes, whilst I sipped my tea and ate a piece of leftover chocolate.

Daniel’s voice broke the silence. ‘Mummy, this is Daddy’s office.’

He slid the piece of paper over to me. Bracing myself I inspected his drawing, I sensed Daniel’s large brown eyes burning into me.

‘Those are all the bad Daddies.’ He pointed to a mass of crayoned stick figures, all crowded into what looked like a room. ‘That’s Daddy.’ Daniel pointed to a single stick figure. ‘One hundred pounds please.’ He spoke in a gruff voice.

‘Who says that, Daniel?’

‘Daddy, of course.’ He looked at me like I was stupid. ‘We had to work for Daddy and then loads of men gave Daddy money. Daddy’s got lots and lots of money.’

Lewis had remained quiet until now. Then he suddenly spoke as he walked over to the dining table. ‘Daddy got lots of men to do bad things to us in the office,’ he shouted at me. ‘And in other places. In houses. You dropped us off at the office, remember, Mummy?’ His big eyes locked onto mine.

I felt like I might vomit. ‘Yes, I do remember, sweetheart.’ I reached out to touch him, but he flinched.

‘Daddy would close the blind in his office. Then he would give me an injection in my bum. He took me into another room and lots of men would be waiting outside, in a line. Jez and that guy were always there. And Mark, the guy who lived with Daddy.’

‘Who were the other men, Lewis? Do you know any of their names?’

Lewis shook his head. ‘No, sorry, Mummy. Daddy told them not to say their names, to forget them. And most of them had brown bodies and talked funny.’

I pulled my eldest towards my aching heart. ‘You’ve nothing to be sorry for, Lewis, you hear me?’ I tucked my hand under his chin and stared into his terrified face. ‘You are the bravest boy in the world.’

‘And me, Mummy, too?’ Daniel declared.

‘The two bravest boys in the world.’

Daniel came to join us for a group hug. Clinging to them both, I could taste the salt as tears streamed down my face.

Damian had asked me to drop the boys off to him at the office. He said he was dropping carpet samples off there and would be taking them to the park. I remember the boys getting upset. ‘You’ll have a nice time with Daddy’ I reassured them. Lewis pointed out his father’s office to me – ‘that’s it, up there, Mummy, with the blinds.’ I remember the car park being full and being puzzled as it was a Saturday afternoon. A couple of Pakistani men hung around outside their cars.

I could have checked on the boys. I could have stopped this.

* * * *

AUTHOR

Samantha Baldwin: Proud mum to two awesome children.

