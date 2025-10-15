Women's Coalition News & Views

Women's Coalition News & Views

Yesterday, an ebook showing the long-term impacts on families of domestic violence went number one in five categories in the US and het night before it went number one in Australia. A lot of times the only way to educate the public on matters of this nature is with a fictionalized account that gets past the censors. From the prologue, it discusses the harm CPS does and shows how survivors are dissed and hated as opposed to receiving they deserve. If you get a chance, check out "Silent Deathfal"l (Natalie Trumphs)

