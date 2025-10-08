Everything Is Going to Be Okay is a captivating novel about a woman who finds herself in Family Court fighting desperately to maintain custody and protect her children. It is based on the author’s own experience.

In the last chapter, Mandy gives birth to Daniel but shortly after tells Damian the relationship is not working. He agrees and moves out with his gay friends. Lewis is extremely distressed at going on visits and must be dragged out kicking and screaming into Damian’s car. Because of this, Mandy withholds overnight visits, and Damian gets a Family Court order to force them. Lewis begins wetting the bed, having nightmares, tics, and contracts molluscum contagiosum on his anus—all symptoms of sexual abuse. But Mandy does not know this—yet.

Chapter Four

We were well settled into our new home and preparing for our first Christmas. Despite the upheaval I had a real sense of hope about our move. This house was ours, and our financial dependence on Damian was severed. It was yet another new start, but I had managed to convince myself it was the one that counted. Neither boy was exactly stable, but with our change of circumstances there was the hope that it was only a matter of time.

We quickly developed a daily routine that gave the boys ample free time but also tended to their educational needs. They still woke early so they watched some morning tv before we all helped with breakfast. After eating, we’d have some outside play, followed by the first of four short educational activities. Acutely aware of Lewis’s anxiety around learning, the plan was to aim for little and often. We had some success with the model, but with Lewis it often felt like one step forward, two steps back.

It was an early winter’s Saturday morning, which meant no school lessons and lounging around. I was looking forward to taking Lewis ‘Horse Whispering’. I tried everything already that year, healing foods, homeopathy, reflexology, and now I was giving horse whispering a go. Whatever that was. Lewis had a special bond with animals, maybe this would help my son.

I felt a chill in the air hit me as I opened the front door.

‘Hi.’ Damian walked into the hallway. ‘You okay? Where are they then?’

He headed into the spacious living room where the boys were playing, pausing to take off his jacket.

‘Why don’t you show Daddy your new bedroom before you go?’ I suggested.

‘Wow, what a cool bedroom!’ Damian enthused.

‘We got the biggest bedroom!’ Lewis announced proudly.

‘My willy’s sore,’ Daniel suddenly spoke out of nowhere.

‘You’ll have to watch out for his foreskin getting tight,’ Damian said, yawning.

I nodded, not really sure what he was talking about.

‘So, you’re going to go horse whispering today I hear Lewis?’ Damian asked.

‘Yes, Mummy can we go now?’ Lewis asked, looking at me.

‘Just you and me then Daniel.’ Damian said, reaching a hand towards our youngest son.

‘No, Mummy!’ Daniel shouted, running into my bedroom.

‘Ah, come on you, come with Daddy.’ Damian said, going after him and carrying him downstairs.

‘Have fun, Lewis,’ he said, leaving the house as I reached out to touch my youngest son’s outstretched hand.

‘Love you, sweetheart!’ I shouted after Daniel. ‘Damian, I’ll drop Lewis off at yours for five.’

After a heart-warming couple of hours with Lewis getting to know ‘Sally’ the horse and learning how to lead her and read her body language, we decided to buy some food from the health food shop nearby.

‘We’ve got a bit of time to kill.’ I said to Mum.

‘Mummy, do I still have to go to Daddy’s?’ Lewis asked.

‘Yes, it’ll only be for a couple of hours, and then he’ll drop you off again.’ I tried to sound enthusiastic.

We dropped Mum off and said our goodbyes, but as I drove away in the car, I realised that I had forgot to check if Damian was at home, as we were arriving early. Maybe they’d be at the park? Ten minutes later it was just after four o-clock when I pulled up outside the painted white terraced house. I noticed the downstairs curtains were closed. Taking my phone out of my handbag, I started to ring Damian. There was no answer.

‘Come on, Lewis, let’s go and knock,’ I said.

We stood outside of the house knocking on the door for about five minutes before he answered, smiling.

‘How was it, Lewis?’ he asked.

Walking through into the lounge, I immediately saw Daniel sat on the black leather sofa, staring straight at the film on the television, Ice Age. He hadn’t noticed me and Lewis walk in.

‘Hi, Daniel’ I said.

He didn’t turn around.

‘I’ve never seen you glued to a film like this!’

He still didn’t make eye contact. He sat, totally still, staring at the screen.

‘Mum, can I not just come home with you?’ Lewis asked again.

‘Come and watch Ice Age with us,’ said Damian ‘Your brother’s favourite, he’s been glued to it,’ he laughed.

But on the drive home, I couldn’t shake off the strange feeling that something wasn’t right.

A few days later, on Tuesday 2nd December 2014, I awoke to the sound of Lewis getting out of bed.

‘Morning, love.’

‘Hi, Mummy.’

‘Here, put this on.’ I hugged him close before handing him his soft, fluffy dressing gown.

Once both boys were up and dressed and had polished off some pancakes with maple syrup, I sat down them down at the dining table.

‘Let’s do some little words,’ I suggested. ‘Then you can play for a bit.’

Daniel took a felt tip pen and began to draw circles on the paper. ‘That’s my name,’ he said proudly.

‘Beautiful!’ I smiled. And your writing is beautiful too, Lewis,’ I said, looking over at my eldest, who was struggling to hold his pen. ‘Let’s try with some two letter words, shall we?’ I was conscious of keeping my tone upbeat.

Lewis looked down at the paper. ‘I can’t!’ He flung his pencil across the room.

‘Of course, you can. How do you write the word “at”?’ I asked.

Lewis’ eyes filled up with tears.

His trauma was interrupted by a knock at the door. Climbing off their chairs, both boys went to look out of the window.

‘It’s Mama Bear!’ Daniel squealed in delight. Lewis’ response was more muted, but I could tell he was pleased.

‘My client cancelled so thought I’d come over.’ Mum beamed at her grandsons, giving each a hug and kiss. ‘What’s the matter, sweetheart?’ she asked Lewis.

‘I can’t write.’

Mum looked at me. I shrugged my shoulders.

‘It’s okay, Lewis, we’ll come back to it later,’ I told him, gathering up the pages and slipping them into their learning folders.

‘Do you want to come back to my house, Lewis?’ Mum asked.

‘Yes, Mama Bear!’ He ran to grab his coat off the hanger in the hall.

‘Thanks, Mum,’ I mouthed as Lewis yanked her hand and pulled her out the front door.

‘Just you and me, eh?’ I smiled at Daniel. ‘Fancy going to a cafe for some tasty treats?’

‘Yes, please, Mummy!’ he shouted, bouncing up and down in excitement.

It was good to have just me and him time. Yet another advantage to having Mum so close. Wrapping us both up snugly, I felt a rush of gratitude for where we all were in the world. Our local café was packed. There were still a few weeks of shopping to go, but by the look of the present bags piled around the seats, not much left to buy. Daniel and I found a place in the corner, and he set to work colouring the free picture mat, whilst I ordered for us both. Hot chocolates drank and brownies devoured, we strolled through the streets taking in the twinkly fairy lights and laughing Santas in the shop windows. By the time we got back to our house we were both exhausted, and Daniel climbed onto to the sofa to watch cartoons, whilst I set about making us fish fingers and mashed potatoes.

I smiled as I looked at him sitting on the sofa holding his favourite teddy, intently watching the Peter Rabbit show. My phone rang.

‘Hi, Mum,’ I answered, walking upstairs to escape the blaring television.

‘Hi, Mandy.’

There was a long pause.

‘Are you there, Mum?’

Eventually, she spoke, ‘Lewis has just told me that his daddy touches him on his bottom and willy when he plays on the Xbox.’

I didn’t respond. I wasn’t sure what she was saying.

‘Mandy?’ Mum’s voice sounded scared.

‘What do you mean?’ I asked. I must have misheard her.

‘Lewis just told me his Daddy touches him. He was just sitting stroking the cats in your old bedroom when he told me. He just told me just before I called you.’

I gasped. I was standing in my bedroom my back against the warm radiator. I walked to my bedroom door and stood in the doorframe for a moment. I heard a shriek. Did that come out of my mouth? Mum started to speak again. ‘And then he said that “I don’t mind though…” and that “Daddy said that Granddad Bill did the same to him when he was a little boy and he gave him sweets…”’

Time seemed to stand still. I don’t remember anything else about that night.

***

The following days were a blur. Day blended into night and night blended into one long nightmare. I awoke each morning with the same sick feeling. Was it all a horrible dream? I looked at the sleeping boy at the side of me and wanted to sob and scream.

‘We need to retain a level of normality, for the boy’s sakes,’ Mum said, a few days later.

I nodded in agreement, even though I knew nothing would ever be normal again.

‘Let’s go and choose a Christmas tree,’ Mum suggested.

That afternoon we headed out to the Garden Centre. Stacks of trees were lined up in the aisles. The scent of pine filled the cold air. The boys smiled as they gazed at the sparkly lights hanging overhead.

‘How about this one, boys?’ Naomi pulled out a plump tree.

‘Yes, I like it!’ Lewis gave her two thumbs up.

Daniel was more interested in the decorations. ‘Can I have this, Mummy?’ he asked, handing me a big, red sparkly bauble.

‘Of course, you can, love.’

Once home we decorated the tree until it was lit up and covered with colour and tinsel. The television blared out, and the boys were sat on the settee eating supper. My phone pinged. It was a text message from Damian.

I’ll come for the boys at 5pm tomorrow, it read. Dropping the phone onto the sofa I could feel my head spinning. I would have to think of an excuse.

‘Right, I think it’s your bedtime, sweetheart,’ Naomi said, taking hold of Daniel’s hand. ‘Let’s go and choose you a book.’

Half an hour later, Daniel was fast asleep.

Lewis and I lay sprawled on the couch, flicking through one of his books.

‘Lewis, it’s your bedtime, now,’ I told him, pulling myself up.

Lewis hesitated. He hugged his knees to his chest. ‘I have more stuff to tell you about Daddy,’ he said.

As he spoke, his eyes searched for mine. Turning off the television, I pushed baubles and tinsel out of the way and sat down on the carpet.

‘Come, sit here with me.’ I squeezed his hand gently.

‘Daddy said every day, “If you tell anyone then you’ll never see Mummy again”, and I love you so much, that’s why I didn’t say anything.’ Lewis looked straight at me. ‘Mummy, will I still be able to carry on seeing you?’

I pulled him into my chest and stroked his hair with my hands. Blinking back tears, I promised him, ‘Of course you will sweetheart. You’re safe now.’

‘I was so scared because I love you so much, Mummy. I had no one to tell, except Daddy, and Daddy said, “Get over it!”’ His imitation of Damian was spot on.

He leaned his body into mine, and I hugged him hard.

‘You’re safe now, though. You brave, brave boy.’

We sat there for the longest time with me rocking him back and forth, whispering words.

How could I have not known? How could I have been so blind that I didn’t see the signs? Why didn’t I put up hidden cameras? What could I do to help my son?

I scanned through the Amazon app on my phone, looking for a book that would help my traumatized son. I found one called The Right Touch. It had been recommended by top child psychologists.

***

‘We need to go to the police,’ Naomi said. She handed me a cup of tea.

‘I know.’ I couldn’t bear to think about it, but I knew I had to do it.

‘I’ve been thinking,’ Naomi continued. ‘He gave you his old laptop, remember?’

‘Yeah, I’ve been using it for months now. Do you think there will be something on it?’

‘I think it’s worth checking out,’ Naomi replied.

I’d already started to log on. I noticed a small Gmail icon in the corner, with “Damian Madford” on it. I clicked onto the icon. A window popped up on the screen with Damian’s emails. My eyes flicked down the list. It was mainly customers in the carpet trade. There was a calendar entry for once a fortnight every Saturday. It read “Office - boys.”

‘I can see Damian’s emails,’ I called to Naomi who was making us both a sandwich in the kitchen. She abandoned our snack and sat down on the couch beside me.

‘Okay, you might be able to see his search history,’ Naomi took the laptop from me and started to scroll.

‘There’s about eighteen months of history here Mandy. He’s accessed a lot of paedophile news stories, look.’

‘Young teen gang bangs…Rent boys…and look, he goes onto a porn site straight after each story.’

‘Teen escorts in Manchester,’ she continued to read. ‘Smothered.’

‘What in God’s name is “Smothered”?’ I asked.

Naomi shook her head. ‘You don’t want to know, Mandy.’

She was right, I didn’t want to know any of this but what choice did I have?

‘What’s this postcode?’ Naomi was continuing to read through his emails. ‘Write this down OL11, he goes to this address all the time.’

I typed the code into my phone. ‘Found it,’ I replied. ‘It’s in Heywood.’

‘I’ll have a drive over there tonight, check it out.’ Naomi said.

‘Look there’s another postcode.’

‘That’s his office,’ I said.

‘Why would he put the postcode in for his office?’

‘There’s a pattern,’ Naomi said. ‘Once a fortnight on a Saturday he put the postcode into his phone. And he goes to the address in Heywood nearly every day, sometimes twice in the same day.

‘Okay, I think I’ve worked out what he’s doing. He’s sending the postcode to other people. It’s a meeting place.’

‘Right, I’ll go look at that office space and let you know what I find, and you get some rest.’

‘I’m going to need it if I’m calling the police tomorrow, eh?’ My eyes filled with tears.

‘Don’t worry, Mandy.’ Naomi placed her arm around my shoulder. ‘The police are trained to deal with these situations. They’ll help us all make sense of this. It will be a weight off once you’ve spoke to them.’

***

The following morning, I dropped the boys off at Naomi’s and drove back home. Dialling the number slowly, I could feel my hands shake.

‘Hello, Greater Manchester Police. How can we help?’ a female answered.

‘I’d like to report a crime.’ My voice was barely audible.

‘Can you speak up, please?’ the woman asked.

I repeated my request.

‘Okay, can you give me the details please?’

‘My eldest son, Lewis, is being sexually abused by his father, Damian Madford.’

Later that afternoon there was a knock at the door. I answered and saw two men.

‘Hello, are you Amanda?’

‘Yes,’ I croaked.

‘I’m DC Colin Webster, and this is Keith Dawson from social services.’

DC Webster was a slightly overweight man in a too tight uniform that caused him to perspire, leaving a glistening effect on his face. His colleague Keith Dawson was taller and thinner and cleaner. I invited them both in.

‘I’m here to take a statement from you, and Keith is taking some notes for his report.’

I nodded.

‘Okay, so, Amanda, if you could just start from when your son, Lewis, disclosed.’

I began at the point where Mum had told me. The words didn’t seem to come from my mouth. I spoke for about ten minutes whilst both men took notes. When I finished, we all sat in silence for a couple of minutes before DC Webster spoke.

‘Thanks, Amanda. I am going to arrange for your son to be questioned tomorrow, okay?

‘I guess so,’ I replied.

‘I’ll go and arrange it now, Amanda, and call you back later.’ DC Webster was making his way towards the door. Keith Dawson quickly packed away his laptop and followed. As they drove away, I sat in my kitchen and sobbed.

***

The familiar pang of dread washed over me as I came out of my slumber. Pulling the duvet over my head, I tried to escape back into sleep. It was useless. After a few minutes I got up, stepped into my slippers, pulled on my dressing gown and headed downstairs to make a cup of strong tea. Sipping my hot tea, I planned on how I would tell Lewis. Minutes later, I heard footsteps coming down the stairs.

‘Mummy?’ Lewis sounded worried.

‘I’m in the kitchen, love,’ I called to him.

He walked through the door, and I gathered him in my arms.

‘Morning sweetheart,’ I said, inhaling the scent of his hair.

‘Mummy, what are we doing today?’ he asked.

‘How about we make Christmas decorations?’

‘Yes!’ Lewis clapped his hands together.

Art stuff was a great leveller, it didn’t make him feel desperate like academic stuff did.

‘Before we go get everything, remember how I said I spoke to the police yesterday?’ I chose my words carefully.

His eyes clouded over. ‘Yes,’ he whispered.

‘Well they want to speak to you about the things you told us that Daddy did.’

I watched him consider what I was saying before replying. ‘Okay, Mummy, I’ll talk to them. Will they protect me then?’

‘Yes, of course, sweetheart, they will. They’re the good guys.’

I glanced outside, watching the trees swaying around in the wind against the grey sky.

Later that morning we pulled up outside a big building with the sign, Greater Manchester Police. It had recently been treated to some kind of paint job that did little to make it more inviting. I gave Lewis some change and he ran off to put it in a meter.

‘Look, Mummy, there’s Aunty Nonie,’ Daniel said, waving at his aunty who was walking across the car park.

Naomi opened Daniel’s car door and helped him out of his car seat.

‘Hi Daniel.’

Mum and James appeared. Mum rushed over to Lewis. ‘How’s my brave boy?’

‘I’m okay,’ Lewis said solemnly.

Naomi called me to one side and whispered, ‘James and I drove over to that house in Heywood on Damian’s searches. It stands out. It’s a right mess, really rough.’

‘Hopefully, the police will search it,’ I whispered back.

Naomi took Daniel’s hand. ‘Let’s go and hang out with Uncle James,’ she told him.

Meanwhile Mum and I each took one of Lewis’ hands, and we walked into the small reception of the police station.

‘Hello, can I help?’ the officer behind the desk asked.

‘I’m Amanda Taylor. My son Lewis is being interviewed.’ I squeezed Lewis’ hand gently.

‘Okay, take a seat and someone will be with you shortly.’

It was a busy station, and officers milled about as we sat waiting. Mum kept Lewis occupied with a game of I Spy, whilst I silently prayed. At last a woman appeared in the doorway opposite.

‘Hi, Amanda. I’m DC Sawyer, I’m here to interview Lewis.’

She was about forty, quite attractive and looked friendly. I felt relieved. She seemed like someone Lewis might relate to.

‘Hi,’ I replied, standing up with Lewis who had my hand in a tight grip.

DC Sawyer looked down at Lewis. ‘Hi, Lewis. I’m going to ask you some questions, okay? But I’m not here to be your friend.’

Panic rose in Lewis’ face

Why would she say that to him?

DC Sawyer led us through an underground corridor past a maze of disused cells. Eventually we arrived into the interviewing area. It consisted of several rooms. A tiny waiting room, a couple of interviewing rooms and a viewing room with cameras.

‘This is the room where I will be with Lewis,’ she explained.

‘Can I come too?’ I asked. Lewis had graduated from squeezing my hand to digging his nails into me.

‘I’m afraid not. It’s policy,’ DC Sawyer responded. ‘I’m sorry.’

She didn’t sound it.

We looked round the room. It was sparce, containing a couple of blue sofas, a table, and a camera set up in the corner. There was no window.

‘And this is the observation room.’ She opened the next door along. Another policeman and a social worker were already seated, waiting for Lewis’ interview to start.

‘Hi, Lewis, we will be watching your interview and taking some notes.’ The policeman smiled at him.

‘Will Mummy be in here too?’ Lewis asked. I could hear the hope in his voice.

‘No, but she will be in the waiting room just over there, okay?’

Lewis looked nervous.

‘You’ll be okay, sweetheart,’ I wrapped my arms around him and hugged him hard.

‘We’ll just be over there, and you can have a hot chocolate when you’ve finished,’ Mum added.

‘Why did she say that thing about not being his friend?’ I asked as soon as Mum and I were alone.

‘I don’t know, love, but it’s no way to speak to a traumatised child.’

After about an hour, DC Sawyer popped her head around the door. ‘He’s just having a break. I gave him a hot chocolate.’

She gave us both a smile.

I sighed. Why was it taking so long?

Half an hour later, Lewis and DC Sawyer both appeared at the door.

I reached out my arms, and Lewis collapsed into them.

‘Lewis did well, didn’t you?’ DC Sawyer said. ‘He told me some things about Daddy touching him on the willy and bum. Lewis, why don’t you get Grandma a drink while I have a chat with Mummy?’ she said.

When she was satisfied Lewis was out of earshot, she told me, ‘we will be sending someone to arrest Mr Madford later today.’

The car journey home was exhausting with Lewis shooting at Daniel for no reason and continually kicking the back of my seat.

‘Stop it!’ I eventually snapped only for him to burst out crying. I pulled the car over, climbed in the back and held my traumatised child. ‘It’s okay, darling, the worst is over. Now it’s Daddy’s turn to answer questions; nobody will ask you any more.’

‘Will they lock him up?’ Lewis asked when his tears had subsided.

‘They will, darling, for a very long time.’

We arrived home, had lunch and the boys were playing in their bedroom. James and Naomi had come back to ours, and we were sitting in the lounge drinking coffee. Damian had been texting all afternoon. He wanted to see the boys, and he wanted to know why he hadn’t seen them. His messages were getting increasingly abusive. I read the last one out loud.

You really are the lowest piece of shit. If you don’t let me see the boys, I will take further steps which will be detrimental for everybody.

‘He could turn up,’ James said what we were all thinking. ‘Why don’t we just go out?’

‘We could go to the Top Brink, get some food? It’s out of the way,’ Naomi suggested.

‘Let’s do it. I’ll get my bag, you get the boys,’ I told them.

I couldn’t face it if he showed up, and I was worried what seeing him might do to Lewis.

Half an hour later we pulled up outside of Top Brink. It was a family run restaurant on the top of a hill, twenty miles from home. As I walked into the pub, I was transported back to my own childhood. We had spent many a happy Sunday teatime here.

The low ceilings had beams, and Naomi warned James, our tallest diner, to be careful. We had just been handed the menus when my phone started ringing. It was a withheld number.

‘Hello,’ I answered.

‘Hi, Amanda, it’s Colin Webster. We’ve arrested Damian Madford. I’ll give you an update tomorrow.’

Slipping my phone back into my pocket, I gave James and Naomi a knowing look and said a silent prayer of thanks.

The car journey home was quite mellow. The boys had both had bowls of pasta and garlic bread and, spaced out on carbs, were half dozing in the back, staring out separate windows.

‘I have to work and Daddy’s the teacher,’ Daniel said, suddenly, eyes wide open.

‘What do you mean, sweetheart?’ I asked.

‘Anyway, I’m not telling anyone ‘cos the police will get me…’ he continued.

‘What do you mean, darling?’ I asked again.

‘Anyway, can we have some cereal later?’

I watched Daniel’s face in the rear-view mirror. He was grinning as he reeled off his favourites, ‘Coca Pops, Cheerios, Rice Krispies. What’s yours, Mum?’

‘Cornflakes, every time,’ I answered.

I could barely sleep that night. The echo of Daniel’s words in the car kept ringing through my ears.

“Anyway, I’m not telling anyone ‘cos the police will get me.”

After making the boys breakfast, I carried a cup of tea upstairs. I checked my phone for the twentieth time. I still hadn’t heard anything. I scrolled through my contacts until I found the number.

‘Hello, DC Webster,’ I spoke sharply, ‘it’s Amanda Taylor. I’m calling because I haven’t heard from you...’

‘Oh, yes,’ he interrupted, ‘we released Damian, pending investigation. I was going to call around to see you late to give you more of an update. Is that okay?’

I must have said yes before I dropped the phone. He was out! He was out! How could that happen. They only arrested him yesterday. How could they have released him already? The rest of the morning was a blur of checking my phone and checking out the window. As soon as his car came into sight I was at the front door. I watched his large frame approaching through the frosted glass.

‘Hi, Amanda,’ he said,

‘Please come in.’ Holding the door open I was conscious my hand had a slight tremor.

DC Webster walked through the lounge and sat down on the sofa opposite. ‘Okay, so, as you are aware, I questioned Mr. Madford yesterday evening. He was bailed. During the investigation he’s not allowed to contact you or the boys, and he can’t be alone with any children under the age of sixteen.’ He paused, looking straight at me. ‘So, I’m going to be honest here. Damian didn’t look like a paedophile. His house was immaculate, and he was very helpful with the enquiries.’ He sat back into the sofa like he was in his own home.

“He didn’t look like a paedophile.” What does that even mean? ‘But, what about what Lewis said?’ I croaked.

‘Well, children can say these things when parents separate,’ he responded.

‘We separated three years ago.’ Keep the emotion out of your voice!

‘Well he’s an impeccable character that would stand up well in court.’ He continued, ‘Fathers have rights, you know. I asked him if he was attracted to children and he said “no”.’

What did you expect him to say? ‘What about the information on his laptops?’ I asked.

‘We’ll have a look at his laptop.’

‘He has two laptops,’ I retorted. Don’t snap! Don’t let him make you angry! ‘Did you look into the address in Heywood?’ My voice grew quieter.

‘Yes, I did. It’s a known property,’ he replied.

‘Known, known for what?’ I asked.

‘It’s known to the police.’ Webster stood up, as if he was intending to go.

‘What’s it known for?’ I needed answers.

‘I’m not allowed to give you that information.’ He had slipped his notepad back into his pocket.

‘But what if it’s known for child abuse?’ Surely, he could see how relevant that would be!

‘It wouldn’t matter if they were convicted paedophiles.’

‘I don’t understand,’ I confided, all pretence of strong woman having dissipated.

He looked me up and down before glancing around the room. ‘Nice house by the way.’

‘Thanks,’ I muttered, but I knew he hadn’t meant it as a compliment.

‘You remind me of my ex-wife.’ He gave me a sly smile.

‘What did you say?’ Had I heard him, right?

He paused at the door, grinned again and reiterated, ‘Yeah, you’re just like her.’

The rest of the night I kept myself busy. I sorted out the boy’s book shelves and re-organised their wardrobe. I was too agitated to sit and play with them, so I shoved an Octonauts DVD on a loop and focused on housework. We had tea in front of the telly, and then Lewis chilled with his iPad whilst I bathed Daniel and put him down.

‘Time for bed,’ I called to Lewis.

I hadn’t stopped since Webster left, like if I allowed my mind to think about what he had said, it would explode.

Lewis was easier to get ready for bed than Daniel, less wriggly, and as we lay side by side and he drifted off, I finally confronted my thoughts about the day. Madford didn’t look like a paedo, and I did look like the arresting officer’s ex-wife, and neither of those facts boded well.

‘Mummy, are you still awake?’ Lewis nudged me.

‘I am, darling,’ I replied.

‘Why did it have to happen to me, Mummy?’ His voice was slightly louder than a whisper.

‘I’m so sorry, sweetheart. It should never have happened to you.’ I fought back tears.

‘Why did you marry him, Mummy? Why didn’t you marry someone else?’

‘I wish I had married a nice man, Lewis; I really do.’ I took his hand and held it gently.

‘He did bad things to me, Mummy, horrible things.’ He cuddled into my chest.

‘What did he do to you?’ I asked.

‘He did horrible things with his body to my body, and when he put his willy in my bum, it really, really hurt Mummy.’

His voice seemed to pierce through the dark night straight into my heart as hugged into me. Eventually, his breathing slowed down. I pulled my aching arm from underneath him, and he rolled over. I slowly climbed off the bed and pulled the duvet over him. I paused at the door to look at my sleeping son.

‘God, please protect my little one,’ I whispered before gently closing the door, falling on my knees on the landing in a silent prayer. I prayed as I wiped the tears away that were streaming down my cheeks. I headed downstairs, curled up on the sofa and began having flashbacks. Lewis must have just been raped by his father when he told me he’d wee’d out of his bum…the poor performance at school... his separation anxiety...the immense fear at going with Damian…. the deterioration of his happiness… his lack of joy…the night sweats...curling up into a foetal position all the time…

Every unexplained incident began to make sense. The final piece of a strange and very large jigsaw puzzle had just been put into place. And I was jolted awake out of a long, deep sleep.

***

The night after followed the same pattern. With the lights out, and Daniel fast asleep, Lewis had more to tell me. Before he even spoke, I sensed he was about to.

‘Mummy, some of Daddy’s friends touched me. It was in a meadow near their house and in a park, you know the one we go to sometimes?’

‘What did they do, Lewis?’ I whispered.

‘They beat me up, they hit me all over my body, and they touched my willy and bum and did the same bad things as Daddy did with his willy.’

This was just too much. This was hell on earth.

‘Which of Daddy’s friends, sweetheart?’ I had to keep calm.

‘The ones with no wives. Jez. I can’t remember the other one’s name.’

Jez. Jeremy! And Adam? The gay couple. Adam was visibly uncomfortable in my presence the last time I saw them.

‘They started doing it to me before we got the black floor in the kitchen, remember the white floor, Mummy?’

I nodded and stroked his hair. I had been on the hen do in Kraków, and I had returned to find Lewis completely out of it. I thought he was just tired. Damian had said Adam and Jeremy had been over...

The following morning, I opened Facebook and searched through Madford’s timeline until I found a photo of Jeremy and Adam. Showing Lewis my phone, I asked, ‘Are these the men Lewis?’

‘Yes, Mummy.’ His face turned pale. ‘Mummy, can I go and play now?’

‘Of course, you can, sweetheart.’

They lived next to a primary school and a meadow that was very isolated in parts. Jeremy was charming and intellectual. Adam was witty and friendly. They were hedonists, like Madford. The rent boys…the drugs…

That evening, I knew what was coming. Once again, we lay in the dark and once again Lewis started to open up.

‘Grandad Bill said to me at Christmas, “If you tell someone what Daddy’s doing, you will never be able to see your Mummy again.” Grandma Jean was there and Daddy. Grandma Jean said, “If you tell anyone, all your family will all move to a different home, and you’ll never see your family or your pets again.” They wrote it on my hand so I wouldn’t forget.’

Hospitable, church going, flower-arranging Jean.

‘I was opening my Christmas presents, and then Daddy shouted for me to go upstairs. I thought he had another present. He did that horrible thing to me. All the time he was saying, “It isn’t real and it’s not happening.”’

My head was spinning. I had to keep calm.

‘Granddad Bill and Grandma Jean are the boss of Daddy. Grandma was badder than Daddy, and Granddad Bill was even badder than Grandma. He did all the same bad things that Daddy did to me.’

‘You’re safe now, none of them can hurt you anymore,’ I told him, stroking his perfect hair, running my fingers down his back. How could a dad to that to his own child?

***

Two excruciating weeks had passed since life as I knew it had changed forever. The magic of Christmas was a stark contrast to the daily horrors that Lewis was gradually divulging. Christmas music was constantly playing in the background, and I had a daily delivery of packages from Amazon. The table was full of sequins, tiny bells, string, felt and glue. I had just taught Lewis had to stitch fabric and he proudly showed me his first creation.

‘Look, Mummy, I made a little bag for the tooth fairy!’ He pressed the handmade bag into my hand.

‘Wow, Lewis, that is amazing!’ I said, wiping a tear from my eye.

He looked up at me. ‘Mummy…’ Lewis’s tone was different.

I braced myself.

‘I thought Daddy was putting poison in me.’ He stared down at the needle he had used for sewing his little bag.

‘What do you mean, Lewis? What was the poison?’

‘It was like a little injection that he put in me. It made me feel sick.’

What did he mean?

Daniel suddenly appeared at the side of me, handing me a LEGO figure he had made. ‘Look, Mummy, look!’

That evening I wrapped the rest of the boy’s gifts. It was about one in the morning when I finally finished. I looked at the two mountains of presents. There was more than I could afford, or they needed, but I was desperate to compensate Lewis for everything he was going through, and I didn’t want little Daniel feeling left out.

‘Father Christmas has been Mummy!’

I awoke to yelps of delight from downstairs. They were both sat gleefully tearing their way through their gifts. It was a precious sight. Their little faces filled with joy.

‘Wow! Just look at all those presents!’ Lewis made a vague attempt to count his, before getting bored and ripping another parcel open. I plonked myself down on the carpet next to them, watching them, until they had finished. Daniel crammed a whole chocolate reindeer into his mouth. Lewis laughed.

It wasn’t long before the room was soon one big pile of wrapping paper. I spent the morning inserting batteries and connecting games consoles. As I helped Daniel on with his Power Ranger outfit, he said, ‘Last Christmas when we were in Devon, Lewis was crying because Daddy and Grandma and Granddad were breaking his toys.’

Lewis, overhearing from the bathroom, shouted, ‘They did do that, Mummy!’

‘What a terrible thing to do.’

Why had I ever let him have them over Christmas?

‘Come on, boys, we better get ready. Mama Bear, Aunty Nonie and James will be here shortly,’ I said.

When everyone had had their fill of Christmas dinner, we relaxed in the lounge. Daniel was sat quietly playing with his Octonauts when he suddenly spoke, ‘Daddy put his willy in my mouth, and he wee’d in my mouth.’ He paused, as he pressed one of the Octonauts into their matching boat. ‘Daddy said, “How much do you want to drink some wee wee? Drink this magic wee wee, it’s really good for you.”’ He pushed his little boat around on the carpet for a few seconds. ‘Then he put my pull-up on, and wee wee just comes out of my bum.’ He looked up at me. ‘I concentrate not to wee, but it just comes out.’

The room fell completely silent, aside from the sound of the games console that Lewis was playing on. Mum got up from her chair and knelt on the carpet next to Daniel. ‘I’m so sorry that happened to you,’ she spoke softly. ‘Sweetheart, I promise you nothing like that is ever going to happen to you ever, ever again.’

She looked up at me, her face contorted.

I couldn’t speak. Not Daniel, too! Please God, don’t say he’d done this to both my boys.

Tears streamed down my face as I ran from the lounge.

‘I didn’t mean to make Mummy sad,’ my beautiful child told my mum.

‘You didn’t, Daniel, I promise you, it wasn’t you,’ I heard Mum’s reply.

The following day, Boxing Day, Lewis woke up with a start.

‘I had a bad dream Mummy, about Daddy and his band,’ he explained when I came rushing through from my room.

‘There, there, it’s okay, Lewis.’ I reached out my hands and encased his in mine. ‘It’s just a bad dream. How about I go and make you some delicious pancakes, with lots of Nutella?’

‘Yes, please.’

‘We’ll come over to yours again today, love,’ Mum said on the phone.

‘Okay. Good.’

The thought of leaving the house, our safe place, had now become a scary thought.

‘The boys will want to play with their new toys,’ she added.

After lunch, we decided to watch some telly. David Attenborough was on, much to Lewis’s delight. He sat intently in front of the tv. Daniel was showing Naomi his Power Rangers. ‘Look, Aunty Nonie. Look at these cool guys.’

‘Cool. What’s this one called?’ She asked, picking up a red Power Ranger.

‘He’s called “Red”.’

Daniel took the toy off Naomi. Suddenly, he began to bang the toy hard on the sofa. He paused, looking up at his aunty with glistening eyes. ‘By the way, Daddy’s a bad man cos he does scary things to us.’

‘What scary things does he do, Daniel?’ Naomi asked.

‘Daddy killed me. I was just dying. He put me in the bath and kept holding me down. He killed me.’

Grabbing my notepad, I scribbled down more words. This was my life now, bearing witness in scant shorthand to the horrific abuse my son’s kept disclosing, abuse suffered at the hands of their father.

***

One day blended into the next into the next. Between the chaos of Christmas and the devastation of Damian, time had lost all meaning. There was a stillness in the air that morning. The boys were unusually quiet. The cats lay fast asleep curled up on the windowsill. The fairy lights looked dimmer than usual. Outside a low mist hung over the still trees, that stood there bare, as if in mourning. Pulling up a chair, I sat down at the dining table where Daniel was colouring. He looked up from his drawing pad and placed his felt tip down.

‘Daddy kills babies.’

I looked at him. I must have misheard.

‘He just got the magic wand, and the baby was dead. Then he put its nappy back on.’ Daniel looked over at Lewis, who was sat with his hands clasped over his ears in the adjoining lounge. He continued with his drawing. I looked over at the paper.

‘That’s Daddy.’ He pointed to the central figure on the page. A menacing black figure holding a stick. I studied his drawing. ‘That’s the baby.’ He moved his finger and pointed to a tiny circle with sticks as arms and legs, lying on the table. ‘That’s the blood,’ he continued. The red scribble took up most of the baby’s body and spilled onto the floor below. ‘Those are all the other guys.’ He pointed to all the other figures that were standing around the table with the baby on it.

‘Who were the other guys, Daniel?’

‘I don’t know. They had cloaks on and masks.’

Lewis got up from the sofa walked over and sat next to me. ‘One of them was Grandma Jean. I could tell because her shoes were sticking out from under the cloak.’ His voice was barely a whisper.

‘There’s loads of them,’ Daniel explained.

“Where’s the dead baby?”Wasn’t that what Lewis had asked, when he woke up terrified, months ago?

AUTHOR

Samantha Baldwin: Proud mum to two awesome children.

