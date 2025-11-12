Everything Is Going to Be Okay is a captivating story about a mother who finds herself in Family Court fighting desperately to maintain custody and protect her children. It is based on the author’s own experience.

In the last chapter, Mandy’s mother takes the stand for three days. Damian’s attorney subjects her to the same type of brutal harassment and accusatory questioning. She is accused of coaching and drugging the children because she is a lonely old woman and wanting Damian out of the picture—a version of alienation. But she holds up well.

The biased detective, his supervisor, experts and doctors take the stand. Mandy is painted as both mad and bad: hysterical and alienating. These witnesses provide alternative explanations and, hence, plausible deniability. The drugs in the boys’ system could be from surface contamination; the sexually transmitted disease from sharing towels; the boys’ reports of sexual abuse from active imaginations; and the boys may simply believe they had been abused, even if they had not been.

Damian’s gay friends and father take the stand and deny abusing the boys, of course, and tell their version of Mandy being mad and bad—a damaged woman and liar. Mandy notices the judge has been nodding in sympathetic agreement with Damian’s witnesses but none of hers. This is not a good sign and her anxiety about the outcome increases.

Damian is next up on the stand. Mandy dreads this witness more than any of the others and does not sleep at all the night before…

CHAPTER NINE

I had got up earlier than usual and spent longer on my appearance than any of the previous days. Make-up was the closest thing to armour I had, and I needed to look my strongest if I was going to face him. Satisfied that I’d done my best, I headed downstairs where my already excitable children were helping themselves to cereal.

‘We’re making breakfast, Mummy,’ Daniel squealed with delight.

I sighed at the sight of spilt milk and scattered cornflakes as Lewis missed the aim on both counts. My mum was on it, wiping down the table with one hand and gathering up the flakes with the other. She had insisted on staying last night so she could help this morning.

‘You look really pretty, Mummy,’ Lewis declared. ‘Is there a special day in work?’

‘Something like that,’ I replied.

Michelle’s face appeared concerned as we sat waiting for proceedings to kick off. The judge had entered, Ramsbottom had called Madford and an usher was swearing him in.

‘I swear to tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth, so help me God.’ Madford spoke clearly but quietly.

‘You wouldn’t know the truth if it hit you across the face!’ I wanted to scream, ‘and you’ll never know God!’

‘Mr Madford, you may be seated,’ the judge instructed him.

Sebastian Ramsbottom rose to his feet, slowly. He spoke deliberately and softly. ‘Mr Madford, can you tell the court about the relationship that you once had with your sons?’

Madford paused, looked wistfully at the judge and cleared his throat before answering,

‘Yes, we were a close unit, we had so much fun together. I used to love having them to stay at mine. It was great. They were good boys.’

‘And how has Miss Taylor’s allegations made you feel, Mr Madford?’ Ramsbottom asked.

‘Well, we, just totally in shock, really. I don’t know where she gets these things from. She needs help, bless her. We used to be in love and stuff at one time, you know.’

I need help! You’re the one raping kids! Could anyone else see this fake display? I looked around the room, unable to read expressions.

‘Mr Madford, have you ever been arrested for anything up until Ms Taylor’s accusations?’

Madford cleared his throat, looking up at his barrister.

‘No, not at all. I have never been arrested for anything in my life up until that utter nonsense.’

He reached forward, picked up a cup of water and took a sip.

‘How long were you and Ms Taylor in a relationship for?’

‘Eight years. I thought they were good years, I never expected her to do anything like this,’ Madford’s eyes started to glisten.

You’re a liar! A liar! A Liar!

‘Do you need five minutes?’ Ramsbottom feigned concern.

‘No, I’ll keep going. Best to get it over with.’ Madford looked at the judge.

‘Are you in a long-term relationship now, Mr Madford?’ Ramsbottom took the briefest of glances at his notepad.

‘Yes, I certainly am. I am very lucky to say that I have a lovely girlfriend. She’s amazing. All the more so for putting up with me.’ He laughed, a forced laughed, which abruptly stopped after a couple of seconds.

‘Does your long-term girlfriend have any children?’

‘Yes, she does, a boy and a girl. Teenagers. They’re great kids.’

Ramsbottom paused, looking at the judge, until the judge met his eyes.

‘How would you and your sons typically spend time together? What would you do together as a family?’

‘We would do lots of fun and stuff, like playing with toys and watching a good film on TV, going cycling in the park, that kind of stuff.’

He smiled shyly.

You liar! You drugged and raped them! You terrified them!

‘No further questions, Thank you Mr Madford.’

Ramsbottom took a seat, the slightest of smirks betraying his otherwise stoic look.

Madford crossed his arms behind his head and leaned back into his chair. Michelle stood up and turned to face him

‘Mr Madford, going back over two years, why did your sons never want to spend time with you? Why would they kick up such a fuss, crying and screaming, whenever you collected them?’

Madford shook his head, ‘I don’t know, I honestly had no idea why they behaved like that. They were always okay once they got to mine, though.’

No, they weren’t okay! You attacked my sons! You terrorised them!

He looked away, as if to hurry Michelle on to the next question.

‘Did your father abuse you?’

‘No. That’s utter rubbish.’ He snorted and glanced downwards.

‘Well that’s not what you told Lewis is it, Mr Madford? You told Lewis that “Granddad Bill did it to me when I was a little boy and gave me sweets afterwards” didn’t you?’

Madford looked furious for a split second then regaining his composure, he looked straight at Michelle.

‘No, of course I didn’t say that. I don’t know where that came from.’

‘What about the injections Mr Madford? Why did you drug your sons?’

‘I didn’t drug my sons. I have no idea where the drugs have come from.’

He was keeping a calm veneer but I could tell Michelle was rattling him.

‘Lewis said, very clearly, in his ABE interview that you injected him. He kept saying that you did this to him. Are you saying that your son is lying?’

Well done Michelle!

‘No, of course not, but maybe he’s confused. His mother has confused him with her nonsense.’

The judge paused and peered down at Madford, scribbling something on his court papers.

‘Mr Madford, I’d like you to turn to File D, page twenty-eight.’ Michelle continued.

Madford turned a few pages until he stopped at a page. He raised his eyebrow slightly, as he studied the page.

‘Found it.’ He said.

‘Mr Madford, you’ll recognise this as being some of your web searches from October 2014?’

Michelle paused.

‘I can explain that.’ He spoke quickly.

‘Mr Madford, with all due respect, please wait for the question,’ Michelle replied.

‘Sorry, yes of course.’

‘Mr Madford, you searched for Manchester Teen Escort Duos. Look at the time stamp. It was 3pm on a Wednesday afternoon.’

‘I was just looking,’ he sounded contrite.

‘Mr Madford look at the previous week. Please turn to the previous page. Same time, Wednesday afternoon you type in “Manchester Teen Escort Duos” again, Mr Madford.’

‘Just having a look,’ he repeated.

Liar. You wanted to have sex with teenagers.

‘Mr Madford, you said that your current partner has teenage children?’

‘Yes, a boy and girl,’ he answered.

‘We already know that,’ Michelle cut in. ‘Do you go to see teenage prostitutes, Mr Madford?’

‘No, no, no, I was curious, that’s all.’

Each reply was fainter.

‘How do you think your current partner would respond to this? She has two teenagers. How old would they have been when you first started seeing her?’

The judge suddenly interjected.

‘I don’t think Mr Madford needs to answer that question, can we move on please?’

Michelle appeared unphased by the judge’s sudden interruption.

‘Please turn to page thirty-one, Mr Madford.’

The room was silent for about twenty seconds, aside from all the advocates and the judge quietly leafing through their files and tablets.

‘Got it.’ He said.

‘You’ll see at 1:33pm you googled the news story about Ian Watkins from the band Lost Prophets. I have the exact news story here for all who don’t know who he is. “The rock singer Ian Watkins has received a thirty-five-year sentence, after admitting a string of sex offences involving children including the attempted rape of a baby. The South Wales Police investigation into Watkins codenamed “Operation Globe”, required the co-operation of GCHQ to decrypt a hidden drive on his laptop, which was found to contain video evidence of his abuses.” Then you’ll see at 1:36pm, Mr Madford, that you immediately googled a porn site called “You Jizz” opening another tab, so you could keep referring back to the story about Ian Watkins. Why were you doing that Mr Madford? You were clearly very aroused by those stories about child rape, weren’t you?’’

‘No, not at all. Not at all.’ He shrugged his shoulders.

‘Were you masturbating, Mr Madford?’

‘No. I was just reading and thinking about women, that’s all. I just fancy women, that’s all. Can’t remember really it was ages ago. But I don’t do that anymore, I think I must have been feeling a bit down.’

Madford looked at Ramsbottom, who gave him a reassuring nod.

‘Because you have a pattern of reading these type of news stories and then going straight onto a porn site. You were clearly aroused by what you read, Mr Madford, so much so that you went straight to a porn site so you could masturbate.’ Michelle flicked through her notes. ‘There are many others I could refer to. More stories of children and babies being raped and tortured and then the same pattern of you immediately going to a porn site such as “You Jizz” or “UK Perv”.’

‘That’s quite enough, please,’ the judge interrupted Michelle again, ‘I think we have the idea.’

I could see Michelle calculate the risk of continuing and deciding against it. I was disappointed as we had dozens more examples of his perversion, but I conceded she was probably right. There was no point in disobeying the judge and he’d already said, “I think we have the idea.”

‘No further questions,’ Michelle took her seat.

‘Very well, you may step down, Mr Madford,’ the judge instructed.

‘Your Honour, if I may redirect?’ Sebastian Ramsbottom spoke suddenly.

The normally controlled Michelle swore under her breath.

‘What’s wrong?’ I whispered.

‘He’s going to have the last word,’ she hissed back.

Having been granted permission to ask another question, Ramsbottom was enjoying his moment.

‘Mr Madford, so much of this trial has focused on the hyperbolic allegations of your ex-wife, accusations that have been refuted by yourself and your co-accusers, the police and the CPS,’ he took a minute, making sure every word had sunk in to his audience of one, the judge. ‘My question to you is quite muted, mundane even, compared to Miss Taylor’s lurid claims, but none the less, it is a very important question.’ He paused again.

The impressive built up meant we were all on the edge of our seat in expectation of a big reveal.

‘Do you miss them, Mr Madford? Do you miss your two sons?’

The simplicity of his question was like a kick in the stomach, and Madford’s contrived answer was like a second kick in the head.

‘Every minute of every day,’ Madford’s voice faltered. ‘I keep thinking what they’ll look like by now, I don’t get any photos.’

That’s because you’re a sick paedophile!

‘I keep these, Your Honour.’ Madford had switched his focus from his barrister to the judge. He had taken his wallet from his pocket and was leafing through it, until he found a photo. I couldn’t see it clearly, but it wasn’t for my eyes. He handed it to the judge, who seemed slightly embarrassed as he glanced at it and returned it to Madford.

‘If you had one hope, regarding the outcome of this hearing, what would it be?’ Ramsbottom asked.

What kind of question is that? He’s already said what he wants from the hearing. That’s literally why we’re having a hearing…

‘I just want to see my son’s faces,’ Madford’s personal plea was seeking a lot less than his legal plea. ‘Your Honour,’ he once again stared straight at the judge. ‘Children need fathers.’

* * * *

AUTHOR

Samantha Baldwin: Proud mum to two awesome children.

Special thanks to Samantha for sharing her book to raise awareness about the Custody Crisis.