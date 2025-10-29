Everything Is Going to Be Okay is a captivating novel about a mother who finds herself in Family Court fighting desperately to maintain custody and protect her children. It is based on the author’s own experience.

In the last chapter, Mandy tells another detective about the boys’ new disclosures since the previous one was reassigned. Mandy asks her to get the surveillance tapes from one of the crime scenes but she refuses. She informs Mandy that the brother of one of the boys’ identified assailants had been recently convicted for rape and attempted murder.

But still, she inexplicably closes the case without investigating, saying she’ll pass the new information to CPS—who also do nothing. Mandy cannot understand why nobody is doing anything when the boys have so bravely disclosed so much horrific abuse.

Then comes the inevitable next step—from substandard and negligent police and CPS investigations to Family Court. Damian files for custody accusing Mandy of emotional abuse of the boys by falsely accusing him of sexual abuse. But before there can be a hearing, Mandy learns there is an Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse [IICSA] following institutional failures to protect children after the Jimmy Saville debacle.

The IICSA agree to investigate her case and a new, senior detective is assigned to it. He procures the police videotapes of the boys disclosing the drugging and raping by their father and many other men, many of whom they named, in detail. He also orders the hair samples finally be tested, saying he cannot not understand why that hadn’t been done. New hope arises in Mandy…

CHAPTER SEVEN

Smiling, as I leaned against the doorframe of the back door, I looked out onto the small but perfectly landscaped garden complete with decking, a small patch of grass and raised beds containing bursts of colour. The boys were playing, their laughter filling the air as they threw the ball to one another. They were so happy. The neighbour’s dog wagged her tail, desperately wanting to join in with their game as the scent of burning logs wafted over from their firepit. I heard a swishing email alert on my phone. Leaning over the kitchen worktop I clicked onto the correspondence from DCI Murray. This was it! The hair analysis report. I opened the first attachment and started reading.

Dear Miss Taylor,

I understand Daniel Madford and his brother Lewis Madford have alleged being sexually assaulted on multiple occasions. This is an historic allegation of sexual abuse against a number of males, one of which is the children’s father. It appears that the first allegation was made on the 9th December 2014, which was an initial report of sexual assault. On the 31st December 2014, it has been disclosed that Lewis had been injected in his bum and that, possibly, Daniel had also been injected with an unknown substance. We have been advised by DC Colin Webster that the last contact the children had with their father was August 2014 and that the allegation of the injection of drugs goes back further than this. On the 6th January 2015 a section of hair was obtained from Lewis and Daniel and subsequently submitted for toxicological analysis.

Skimming through the report, my eyes stopped dead at the third page, the table of results.

The hair samples were found to contain the following drugs: Nordiazepam, Temazepam and Zolpidem. These are all sedatives and are commonly used in date-rape…

My head started to spin.

Horrific images of my little boys, lying unconscious on the floor, invaded my mind. Taking a deep breath, I continued to read the report.

…Hair grows at a rate of 1cm per month. For example: if you wish to determine whether the victim had been administered drugs six months ago, then the hair would need to be at least six centimetres long. A period of at least four weeks must pass between the drug being administered and the hair sample being taken.

Pausing for a few seconds, I mentally worked out how the length of time my boys would have been drugged for. Daniel’s hair sample measured seven centimetres so that would be around seven months of growth—from around May 2014 to when he last saw Madford on the 1st December 2014. Lewis’s hair sample was slightly shorter. I re-read the dates. Something stood out. We have been advised that the last contact the children had with their father was August 2014. August? Where had that come from? Had Webster been lying to forensics to protect Madford? Or to ‘get back’ at me for complaining? Was this why the police had refused to test the boys’ hair samples eighteen months earlier? I felt the heat rising in my cheeks as panic spread through my entire body.

‘What’s up, Mummy?’ Lewis appeared at my side, his arm around my back.

‘Oh, nothing, sweetheart,’ I looked up at his worried little face.

‘Tell me, Mummy,’ he said, his eyes pleading with mine.

I paused, stroking Lewis’s hair, pulling out a stool to sit on. ‘Okay, remember when you had your hair samples taken ages ago?’

‘Yes.’

‘Well the police have finally tested them and there were drugs in your and Daniel’s hair.’

Lewis widened his eyes. ‘Mummy, I did tell you that Daddy injected me to make me sleepy. Did you not believe me?’

I reached out and took his soft hand into mine. ‘Of course, I did, sweetheart.’

‘Did the police not believe me?’ he asked.

‘Yes, it’s just taken them a while to test the hair,’ I lied.

Lewis’s expression suddenly changed, the colour visibly draining from his cheeks. ‘Mummy, you know when we had to go to Devon with Daddy?’

‘Yes, love.’

‘Well, Grandma Jean she gave us sweets. They were wrapped up in ‘Haribo’ wrappers, two in a pack. But they tasted horrible.’

‘Where they Haribo sweets?’

‘Definitely not! They were disgusting. Me and Daniel would always be sleeping when we went to Devon.’

I held my breath as Lewis continued.

‘And do you know Mummy, Grandma Jean had a special black tin where she kept the sweets and the injection stuff. It had material on the top.’

I shook my head slowly. How could a grandma do this to her own flesh and blood?

‘I wanted to tell you, Mummy, but I was scared, so I only had Daddy to tell. He used to tell me that I was getting confused, and then we’d play with a swingy thingy, and my eyes would get tired.’

‘A swingy thingy?’

Lewis mimed a pendulum.

‘Oh, Lewis…Lewis…’ my heart hurt.

‘Grandma Jean would call you horrible words, Mummy, and said that she would kill you if I told anyone.’

I reached over to Lewis and pulled him onto my lap, encasing him in my arms. It was pure agony to hear what that evil family did to my boys, hugging him close I reassured myself that Lewis was finally starting to feel safe.

* * * *

It was the day of the next court hearing, a humid early summer’s day. James had agreed to accompany me again. We parked the car and walked the five minutes down to the now familiar sight of the grey and oppressive building that housed the family court. The cleaners must have just finished as the smell of disinfectant hit me the moment we walked through the automatic doors. Once inside the building I immediately saw Damian Madford in the foyer. My whole body stiffened, and I felt my airwaves constrict as I caught his eye. He looked away quickly and made his way out the door towards the lift.

‘Morning.’ Michelle, my barrister, appeared at my side.

I jumped. ‘Hi,’ I replied, quietly.

The three of us went through security and waited for the lift Madford had taken to come back down.

‘I’ll be over there, Mandy,’ James said, giving me a reassuring look, as he headed over to the crowded waiting area.

‘I think that meeting room is free,’ Michelle said, leading me to a small stuffy room.

We sat down on opposite sides of the table. Michelle took out her file as I took off my suit jacket and pulled my hair back off my forehead.

‘Michelle, I take it this hair analysis will be enough to stop Madford from getting access to the boys?’ I asked, getting straight to the point.

‘Doesn’t quite work like that, Mandy. It’s compelling evidence, and the judge will certainly take it into account, but there’s a process that we have to follow. And the judge will look at all the evidence both sides present, and the case as a whole.’

‘Case as a whole, what does that even mean? He’s been raping my babies for years, that’s the case as a whole.’

Michelle nodded sympathetically. ‘Look, Mandy, you just stay calm, try not to react to anything you hear and leave the rest to me. That’s why you hired me.’

I didn’t reply. She was right, of course. I had to let her do her job and let the system to its job. No judge in his right mind was going to give children to a suspected member of a paedophile ring. As long as I stayed calm and told the truth everything would work out.

Half an hour had passed, and then a court usher knocked on the door. ‘You’re in now,’ she told us.

‘All rise.’ The cloaked usher loudly announced the judge’s entrance. We all stood up as the steely-faced judge glided in.

‘Yes?’ He smiled at Madford’s barrister, Sebastian Ramsbottom, who immediately sprang to his feet.

Ramsbottom was just about old enough to be a barrister. He had that equestrian look found almost exclusively in upper class circles and spoke like someone who had started elocution lessons before he’d learned how to walk.

‘Your Honour, this is the case of Madford and Taylor, concerning the children Lewis and Daniel Madford. It is unfortunate, Your Honour, that counsel for the mother has just, without warning, applied for what the mother describes as “new evidence” in the form of results of a hair strand analysis authorized by Detective Chief Inspector Murray.’

‘Yes?’ The judge nodded towards Michelle.

She rose to her feet. ‘Your Honour, yes, the hair analysis indicates the presence of a number of sedatives that were found in both boy’s hair samples that were taken in January 2015.’

The judge peered from behind his glasses. ‘What were the drugs?’

‘Your Honour, if I may just take a look?’

The judge nodded, and Michelle bent down to her desk for a few seconds and scrutinized the report in her file. ‘Your Honour, the hair samples were found to contain nordiazepam, temapazan and zolpidem.’

‘What quantities were found?’ he asked.

‘Low quantities, Your Honour’ she replied.

The judge glanced over at me and gave me a stern look. I could feel the colour rising in my cheeks.

Sebastian Ramsbottom stood up and cleared his throat before addressing the judge. ‘Your Honour, the father adamantly denies any knowledge of this drugging.’

‘Very well,’ the judge said, maintaining his eye contact with me. ‘This is obviously a complex case with some very serious allegations and counter allegations. I think it’s time to bring in some outside experts…

As his voice droned on, I was stuck at the words, “Counter Allegations”. What did that even mean? I’d accused him of initiating the gang rape of our children, multiple times. What was he going to accuse me of? Arriving early a few times? Mostly because the boys would beg me to. Calling too often to check in on them? Again, usually at Lewis’s request. There things weren’t comparable and yet something about how the judge had looked at me had unnerved me. Maybe that’s what he did with everyone, so that he appeared impartial.

‘Don’t worry.’ Michelle whispered to me as we left the room.

* * * *

I got home to a house so quiet I could have heard a pin drop. With the boys having a sleepover at Naomi’s, I would be on my own, which I was glad about and sad about. The doorbell rang, breaking the silence. Looking out of the bedroom window I saw the postman holding a large packet. I rushed downstairs.

‘Afternoon, love.’ The postman handed me the package.

I scrawled my name over his delivery pad, gave him a thank you nod and, taking the parcel from him, shut the door quickly. It was from my solicitors, but Michelle hadn’t told me to expect it. The trepidation that proceeded every legal document meant my hands shook as I opened the box to reveal a large file. The attached note read, “Police disclosure”.

Pulling a stool out from underneath the counter, I sat down. I knew what I was looking for and began leafing through the pages until I came to the section about the hair analysis. Reading the list of email correspondence, I noticed an email between DCI Mick Murray and DC Colin Webster.

Boss, copies of the hair report for your information. Don’t think this changes a great deal,

though I think she’ll make a great deal of the result. Webster had written.

Webster was still involved. How could this be? I bit the edges of my finger-nails and continued to flick through the pages. There were minutes of a meeting with social services and other professionals, including Webster. I searched for his name in the text. When asked for his view on Madford’s culpability he was quoted as saying, “I believe that the father is innocent.”

Pushing the stool back, I started pacing the small kitchen, images of Webster dancing in my head. Him standing in a different kitchen trying to justify why no charges were being brought against Madford. What had he said?

“Fathers have rights…” “Children say these things when their parents break up…” “He’s an impeccable character that would stand up well in court…” “You remind me of my ex-wife…” “He doesn’t look like a paedophile…”

My head was pounding. I needed fresh air. Abandoning the stack of paper, I headed out to garden. Sitting down on the decking, with the hot sun on my face, and fresh tears of rage and fear falling, it dawned on me that if that if DC Webster had done his job, a warrant would have authorized for a full house search, that would have revealed the date rape drugs, the needles, and God knows what else, and Madford would now be behind bars.

“…he doesn’t look like a paedophile.” What a dumb thing to say! Does he think I’d have married him if he looked like a paedophile?’

* * * *

As the year progressed, the seasons seemed to end almost as soon as they had begun. I longed for time to stand still, to enjoy each precious moment, but it rolled on with the chaos of child rearing and household management and the court case. At the back of my mind, all the time, the court case…

The date had been set for the fact finding. It was to be held in February 2017 over ten days. It was still five months away but if the last few months were anything to go by, it would be just around the corner. With each turn of the page on my calendar, I became more anxious.

September marked the start of a new school year for Daniel. He was moving up to Year One. I was so proud of his progress, and secretly amazed. My sweet and kind little Daniel. And Lewis was looking forward to the home-schooling classes starting again. His true nature was blossoming, it made me feel warm inside when I saw him laughing and chatting with his friends.

As I washed the dishes that evening a feeling of dread suddenly took over. What if this court case was going to implode like the police investigation? I never saw that coming. All it took was one bad apple. Look at the damage Webster had done. What if the judge had an ex-wife he hated or kids that hated him, and an ex-wife he blamed for it? My breath grew shallower as my thoughts spiralled. I focus on slowing it down and felt a sense of calm returning. Webster was my one bad apple. The judge was going to see the hair samples, and he was going to hear the boy’s testimonies. There was no way he’d let either of them near Madford after that.

* * * *

‘Let’s all go away at Christmas,’ Naomi suggested, as we sat in her lush back garden, blankets draped over our shoulders, feeling the cold more than James, who was chasing the boys around the garden. ‘The boys would love it, and it would be good to get away from all this court stuff.’

‘I think that’s a great idea,’ I replied, sipping my peppermint tea. I had one more court appearance before Christmas. Then we could really concentrate on enjoying our little holiday.

The Children and Family Court Advisory and Support Service, or CAFCASS, made their first appearance at this hearing.

‘CAFCASS are there to represent the voice of the child,’ Michelle, my barrister, explained.

I had to go to court alone that day. James had to go to an important business meeting that he couldn’t get out of. I took the twenty-minute train journey into Nottingham. As I climbed out of the train, the freezing cold wind hit me. I walked as quickly as I could down to the family court building. Michelle wasn’t there. After a few minutes of pacing around the different floors I sat down in a corner of the waiting room. I could feel eyes staring at me from across the room. Glancing up I saw a tall woman, in her mid-forties, at a guess, with a folder in her hands. She didn’t look like a solicitor. I took my phone out of my bag and flicked through my newsfeed. Shortly after, Michelle appeared at my side.

‘Hi, Mandy, I’ve got us a meeting room.’

Grabbing my handbag, I followed her through the dimly lit corridors.

‘I see CAFCASS have arrived,’ she said, glancing over towards the woman who’d been staring at me. ‘She’ll probably want to speak to you.’

As soon as we sat down Michelle began outlining the day’s procedure. She had a slim folder that she kept referring to as she talked me through what she expected to happen. Even though I nodded, I wasn’t really taking it in. Like all our conversations, it was punctuated with legal speak that I still didn’t fully understand, and I didn’t feel inclined to ask questions. I just wanted to be back home, away from all of it. A lady tapped on the window interrupting Michelle’s monologue.

‘The other advocates want me,’ she explained, ‘I won’t be long.’

I glanced down at the graffiti on the desk below. The words, “evil bastards” had been etched into the wood. There was a knock at the door. I looked up to see the CAFCASS lady’s face at the glass, and the door slowly opening.

‘Hi, are you Amanda?’ She smiled, but her eyes didn’t move.

‘Yes,’ I replied.

‘I’m Shirley. You look scared.’ She continued smiling. ‘There’s nothing to be scared of, I don’t bite, I promise. Can we talk?’

Yes, of course,’ I replied.

Shirley took her jacket off and sat down. Her hair was scraped back into a tight bun, and she wore no make-up. ‘Okay so I am the voice of the children. I am what’s called a guardian. Here’s a leaflet explaining exactly what I do.’

I shoved it in my bag. I already knew the role of the guardian.

‘So, I’ve got a lot of information already from the boy’s disclosures, but there is something I’d like to query. Have you ever been abused Amanda?’

‘No. Never,’ I replied.

‘Okay, well, that’s all for now. Damian is in the meeting room next door, so I am going to go and speak to him now. But before I do, I would like to arrange with you to visit Lewis and Daniel next Tuesday at five pm? I shall leave you my mobile.’ She handed me her card before gathering her bags and striding out of the room in very high stiletto shoes that seemed incongruous with her bare face but at least explained why she was so tall. She paused at the door to give me one last fake smile.

Had I ever been abused? Why would she ask that? What possible relevance could that have?

Seconds later, I heard the familiar tones of Damian’s voice from the other side of the paper-thin wall, and I immediately felt afraid.

Then I heard laughter coming from Shirley. The more laughter coming from him. I covered my ears to block out them both out.

* * * *

I had tidied the house until it was squeaky clean and put away toys that had been resting on the floor for the past month. I even cleaned the windows, though we had them done by a local guy every second Friday. I wanted our place to be perfect. I wanted Shirley to see what a good homemaker I was. A pan of butternut squash soup bubbled away on the hob. I always made homemade soups, that wasn’t for show, but I hoped the smell would add to the sense of warmth and cosiness. I wanted Shirley to see how well the boys were cared for. My mum and Naomi had gently mocked my frantic housekeeping reminding me she wasn’t a suitor, but a social worker.

I checked the kitchen clock, as the doorbell rang. It was eleven am exactly. She was very punctual. I gave the counter one last wipe, put a lid on the pot of soup and went to let Shirley in.

The boys played on their iPads in the lounge as I led her through and offered her a cuppa.

‘Just a glass of water, please,’ Shirley replied.

She sat on a stool, sipping the water. She was dressed similar to the day in court. No make- up, extraordinarily high heels.

‘You keep the place lovely, Mandy.’ She glanced around my neat as a new pin kitchen.

Make sure you write that down, I thought and hated myself for trying so desperately hard to impress this stranger. I wasn’t doing it for me, I was doing it for the boys.

Daniel had peered in the door a few times since Shirley’s arrival and decided to brave entering, immediately wrapping his arms around my legs.

‘Sweetheart, this is Shirley,’ I told him.

‘Hi, Daniel, how are you?’ Shirley asked, trying to make eye contact.

Daniel smiled shyly. ‘Fine, thank you,’ he eventually replied, hugging into me tighter.

‘Lewis, come and meet Shirley,’ I said, shouting so Lewis could hear me.

Seconds later Lewis appeared.

‘Oh, you must be Lewis,’ said Shirley. ‘I’ve come to have a little chat with you and your brother, if that is okay?’

Lewis glanced at me nervously.

‘It’s alright, sweetheart, Shirley just wants to have a little talk with you. Why don’t you go and show Shirley your new Minecraft figures? I bet she’d love to see those.’ I hoped I sounded more enthusiastic than I felt.

Shirley followed Lewis into the lounge. About fifteen minutes later he emerged from their conversation looking flustered and red-cheeked. He cuddled into me, and I placed an arm around him.

‘Lewis’s been a very good boy,’ Shirley said. ‘Daniel, can I have a little chat to you now?’

Daniel glanced from Lewis to me then back to Lewis. ‘Okay,’ he said reluctantly.

After another fifteen minutes Shirley appeared in the kitchen, Daniel behind her. He squeezed past her, rushing over to me, pinning himself to my side.

‘Okay, Mandy, I’ll be in touch,’ she said, as she took her coat and bag. ‘Good to meet you boys.’

I heard the front door close. I didn’t walk her out as both the boys were clinging to me like a life raft, and I didn’t want to let either go. We heard the engine of her car and the sound of her driving off. Lewis ran to the living room window to confirm she was gone.

‘Mummy, I don’t ever want to see that man again. Is that lady going to make me see him?’ He bit his thumbnail anxiously.

He’d taken to calling Madford “that man” only occasionally reverting back to “Dad”.

‘No, you will never have to see him again, Lewis,’ I promised my eldest son.

Lewis didn’t look convinced. ‘I would be so scared if I had to see him again, especially now that we’ve told.’ The pressure was too much for him, and he burst into tears.

‘I don’t like that lady either, Mummy.’ Daniel said. ‘She kept asking me the same questions about Daddy.’

‘I know, darling.’ I ran my fingers through Daniel’s hair. ‘The lady has to be sure of what you’re both saying and that’s why she keeps repeating the questions.’

‘She asked me what I liked most about “that man”,’ Lewis told us both. ‘And I said, “not seeing him, that’s what I like about Dad”.’

* * * *

The sudden chill in the air meant that winter was now here. Advent calendars were pinned to the wall and I watched each day disappear in front of me at an alarming rate. The log fire was lit every evening, and in no time at all the shops were filled with Christmas decorations, and we were on our way to a second festive season in our safe and cosy little home. Christmas day was spent at Naomi and James’s palatial house. But we had even more exciting plans on Boxing Day.

It was a crisp sunny day when we arrived at the lodge park. As soon as we were shown to our cabins, the boys immediately wanted to get into the hot tub. The whole family spent four adventure packed days cycling, toasting marshmallows in a cabin in the middle of the forest, going to archery and shooting classes and relaxing in the hot tub. The boys were in their element. I gazed at them in the hot tub with their smiling faces and rosy red cheeks. My guys. My precious little guys.

When we had the fact finding out of the way, then we could have more times like these…

Once back at home after the New Year, the stress was tangible. Life carried on as normal in January. The daily routine was still the same. The boys needed minding, the food needed cooking, the house needed to be kept ticking over, but the court case was always at the back of my mind. Looming. Daring me to chill out with my boys and forget about it and then reminding me, like a slap in the face, with another letter, another phone call.

I was in dire need of some new clothes for the fact-finding hearing. I would need to look smart. Being a full-time mum meant that I had given my work suits to charity. Apart from a few glittery tops, my clothes were all casual. I decided to go shopping for appropriate attire. Normally, I love a few hours, alone, in town rooting through racks in search of bargains but buying clothes, especially for court, was different. I resented it, the idea that a fitted suit and matching bag made me a better parent. Michelle had advised that appearance was vital, and I wasn’t paying her a small fortune to disregard her suggestions.

‘That style really suits you,’ a lady trying on jeans enthused about the navy two piece I was gazing absentmindedly at in the communal clock room’s full-length mirror. ‘A job interview, is it?’

‘Something like that,’ I replied.

I shoved the last bag into the car and tried not to think about another maxed out credit card. Another few hundred pounds wasn’t going to make much difference at this point, but it still bothered me. The cost of this case was endless, but my finances weren’t.

* * * *

It was the night before the first day of the hearing at Nottingham family court. With the boys tucked up in bed and the dishes washed, kitchen floor swept, clothes set out for tomorrow, I tried to relax in front of the TV. I flicked between channels until I settled for an episode of Friends. But I couldn’t relax. Thoughts of court took over completely. I decided to run myself a bath with a few drops of lavender oil. I breathed in the flowery scent and sank into the warm water. Everything is going to be okay, I told myself over and over, in the faint hope my mind would believe me.

* * * *

I was sitting opposite my barrister in one of the tiny meeting rooms. My new suit felt tight and restrictive as I crossed and uncrossed my legs and listened to Michelle’s instructions.

‘Okay, Mandy, so you’re first in the witness box. Just answer clearly and honestly. I will start off by asking you to describe the situation and say anything that you feel you need to say. Okay? And then Sebastian Ramsbottom will then be firing questions at you for most of the day. It won’t be easy, Mandy, but try to remember it’s nothing personal.’

I gave her a weak smile and tried to not to think about the fact that people only every tell you it’s not personal when it is.

The others were already seated when I walked in the court room behind my barrister. Madford was sat in the seat, adjacent to my left, with his barrister. Shirley, the CAFCASS guardian, was sitting in the row in front with her solicitor and my barrister. A couple of legal secretaries sat poised ready to type. I look anxiously at the clock. I was too cold to take my coat off. The room felt like it didn’t have any central heating, despite it being winter. I shivered, rubbing my hands together. The door to the judge’s chambers suddenly swung open, and the usher walked out.

‘All rise,’ she said in a loud, clear voice.

I clambered to my feet along with everyone else as the judge slid in, his grey hair sleeked back, wearing a smart grey suit and navy blue and white stripy tie with some kind of emblem etched on. He raised his eyebrows and gave a slight smile as he took his seat.

There were the usual formalities, Madford’s barrister outlining the case. My barrister agreeing to the outline. A rambling speech about the sensitive nature of family law from the learned judge, and eventually I was in the witness stand.

‘Will you be taking an oath on the Bible or without?’ the usher asked me.

‘The Bible, please.’

The usher handed me the bible. ‘Just hold that up in the air,’ she said, ‘as you read out from this card.’

I took a deep breath and started reading aloud the printed words. ‘I swear by almighty God that the evidence I shall give shall be the truth the whole truth and nothing but the truth.”

The judge looked at me. ‘Miss Taylor, you may take a seat now.’

As soon as I sat down on the cold seat, warm air started to blast out from the vents behind me. I took my coat off, feeling slightly self-conscious as I did. The room was deadly silent, and I was the its sole focus.

Michelle stood up. ‘Miss Taylor, why don’t you explain to us, in your own words, the lead up to this current court case? Perhaps the events that culminated in your ex-husband, Mr Madford, being arrested and questioned about multiple sexual assaults would be a good place to start.’

I cleared my throat and began on the day my life changed forever when my mum rang to say Lewis and Daniel were being abused by their father. I was certain what Michelle was going to ask and we had practised my testimony. She told me to take my time and to articulate my words slowly and not to be too concerned if I stumbled over details, to keep going. Following her advice, I got through a summary of the worst years of my life in a little over half an hour. She had a few points she wanted to clarify, and then she was finished. Sitting down, she gave me a quick smile.

Sebastian Ramsbottom stood up, peering at me from behind his glasses. ‘Miss Taylor, was Mr Madford ever charged for these horrific disclosures of sexual abuse?’

He asked the rhetorical question as if he was genuinely curious. My mouth felt dry, and I reached over to my plastic cup of water, taking a sip. ‘No, he wasn’t. But then again, the police didn’t properly investigate.’

‘With the greatest of respect, that’s not for you to decide, Miss Taylor,’ Ramsbottom replied.

The fluorescent lights flickered. The judge started to speak. ‘Miss Taylor, did you believe Lewis when he said he had been sexually abused by his father?’ He peered over the top of his glasses.

‘Yes, Your Honour, I believed him of course. My son wouldn’t lie.’

The judge paused as he scribbled something down with his pen before addressing me once more. ‘I have dealt with many rape cases, and it is unusual for the mother to believe her children. Most believe their partner or ex-partner is not capable of raping a child.’

Sebastian Ramsbottom took a minute to ensure the judge was finished before continuing. ‘Miss Taylor, please go to File C, and page thirty-four. Paragraph four.’

I looked at the files at my side, sliding out File C and flicked through the pages of the ring binder until I found the right page. It contained a print-out of emails sent between me and Damian in 2010. “You’re a pathological liar, Damian. Why do you always lie?”’ He read out slowly and deliberately. ‘Miss Taylor. What have you got to say about that?’

‘I think it was relating to when I asked Damian to leave for a couple of weeks when things were bad between us. It was almost seven years ago. I was pregnant with Daniel and he… things had become pretty bad between us,’ I said, failing to see the significance.

Sebastian glanced at the judge who scribbled something down. ‘Actually, you’re the liar, aren’t you, Miss Taylor?’ He folded his arms, starting straight at me. ‘Miss Taylor, you said that Daniel told you that Mr Madford had drowned him?’ he continued. ‘Do you seriously think Mr Madford, the man you married, would do that to his own son?’ He looked aghast.

‘I didn’t want to believe it, but I know Daniel wouldn’t lie about something like that.’

He rolled his eyes. ‘Did it never occur to you, Miss Taylor, that Daniel had a bad dream and that you twisted it into something else in your usual fashion?’

‘No!’ I shouted.

The judge looked up at me, as if surprised at my raised voice.

‘My sons know the difference between a bad dream and reality,’ I explained, my voice consciously lower.

‘And what about these ridiculous injection allegations against Mr Madford? The boys would have told you if they’d had been injected, wouldn’t they? There would have been visible marks. You did it, didn’t you? The boys didn’t show any emotion in their ABE interview, did they? Because they were making it up for attention. You told them what to say, didn’t you, Miss Taylor? Miss Taylor?’

I was speechless.

‘Miss Taylor, are you going to answer me or are you going to carry on sitting there ignoring these questions?’

I sat up straighter. The judge peered at me from behind his glasses. ‘Are you okay, Miss Taylor?’

‘My head hurts,’ I heard myself reply.

‘Very well, we shall adjourn for five minutes.’

Everyone leapt to their feet as the judge left the room for his chambers. My barrister appeared at the side of me and passed me two paracetamols. ‘Thought you might need a couple of these, Mandy.’

I swallowed them with a gulp of water. ‘Thanks,’ I said. ‘I need to use the bathroom.’

Pushing open the lady’s toilets I saw Shirley was in there, washing her hands. ‘How are the boys, Mandy?’ she asked, smiling that same joyless smile.

‘To be honest, Shirley, they’re not themselves. They’re wondering why I am going out every day. And I think they’re picking up on the stress of all this.’ I blinked back tears; I didn’t want Shirley to think I was weak.

‘You know the court always act in the best interests of the child, so don’t worry,’ she said, before exiting the ladies, her high heels tapping noisily against the hard floor.

As soon as she left, I made a beeline for the sink and splashed cold water in my face. Patting my skin dry with a paper towel, I saw the fear screaming in my eyes.

Once back in the court room, the interrogation by Ramsbottom continued. ‘Miss Taylor, you say that Lewis struggled to sleep properly at times?’

‘Yes, that’s right. Whilst he was being abused.’

‘So, you thought you would give him sedatives to help him to sleep, didn’t you Miss Taylor? He got too much for you, didn’t he?’

‘No, he drugged my sons!’ I pointed to Madford, opposite me, my outstretched hand shaking a little.

The questions continued like a machine gun. By the end of the court day I had been accused of coaching my sons, drugging my sons, manipulating my sons, manipulating my mother and family, manipulating Madford. I had been called vindictive, deranged and neurotic. I had been told Lewis was being home-schooled because I was paranoid about adults harming him, and that Daniel wasn’t home-schooled because I couldn’t emotionally blackmail him into learning at home. The brutal and relentless questioning by Ramsbottom became too much, and I burst into tears. When my character wasn’t being decimated, I was forced to concede points about Madford. Yes, he was a good provider. Yes, the divorce had been amicable, financially. Yes, I had over the years sent him texts and emails thanking him for various parenting tasks. In many ways, Ramsbottom suggested, Madford was a reasonable ex and a good father.

‘He raped and drugged his own children,’ I retorted.

‘To be clear, Miss Taylor, that wasn’t my question. Is it fair to say, in many ways, Damian Madford was a reasonable ex and a good father?’

I stared straight ahead.

‘Miss Taylor, I need you to answer,’ the judge instructed me.

‘Once again, Miss Taylor, is it fair to say, in many ways, Damian Madford was a reasonable ex and a good father?’

‘Yes,’ I croaked.

* * * *

AUTHOR

Samantha Baldwin: Proud mum to two awesome children.




