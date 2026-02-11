Pretended Justice: How Far Will They Go to Protect the Lie? is the sequel to Everything Is Going to Be Okay, a heart-wrenching story about a mother who finds herself in Family Court fighting desperately to protect her children from her ex-husband, who is sexually abusing her young sons. The novels are based on the author’s own experience.

She thought nothing could hurt more than losing her boys until she tried to get them back… Faced with the devastating findings of Family Court, Amanda picks herself up and keeps on fighting for her sons. Through family court and criminal court, she navigates a complex maze of professional people and settings in pursuit of a justice that eludes her at every turn. A pretended justice.

In the last chapter, Mandy has her first contact with the boys since she was caught in hiding and they were taken from her. It is supposed to be a FaceTime call, but Wanda, the social worker, only allowed a regular call. Wanda takes notes on everything, her job to monitor for anything said about the abuse, the “case” or the father that would interfere with the boys “reunifying” with Damian.

Mandy passed, so she is allowed a FaceTime call the next week. They are thrilled to see each other. Then the report by the court-appointed custody evaluator is issued and, as Mandy suspected, does not go her way. She is found to be sane, but her “belief” that Damian sexually abused the boys to be “delusional”. It is taken as fact that she drugged the boys to support her false and “rigid belief” in her efforts to “alienate” the children from their father. This “belief” makes Mandy the abuser and the recommendation is that she have no contact with her boys until she changes her “belief”.

Mandy, however, is getting some comfort on social media. She’s discovering that this same scheme and lingo are being used on countless mothers to aid in switching custody and covering up sexual abuse by fathers in family courts around the world. A mother’s contact with her children is their most powerful leverage, and she sees how they are using it to stop her from trying to protect her boys.

But Mandy is not about to give up…

* * * *

CHAPTER SIX

“Whatever else is unsure in this stinking dunghill of a world, a mother’s love is not.”

—James Joyce

With the arrival of summer, came a relentless stream of court hearings, with little respite. When I wasn’t physically present at court, my time was consumed by meetings with Wanda, poring over emails from my solicitor, and grappling with the complexities of the case. However, amidst the chaos, the fortnightly FaceTime calls with my boys became my lifeline, and theirs. Those precious moments filled with their laughter and voices sustained me. Oh, how I yearned to hold them, to caress their cheeks, to play with them in the park, and to tuck them into bed at night...

One mid summer’s day in July, whilst sitting at my kitchen table, I started to read through Wanda’s latest report. My eyes scanning the pages. One paragraph caught my attention. It detailed an intimate conversation between Lewis and Wanda. Lewis had requested to speak to Wanda alone.

“It was me who told Mummy those bad things that Daddy did. Mummy and Mama Bear didn’t tell me to make it all up. It was me who told them...” I was in awe of the bravery of my nine -year- old son. Lewis was well aware of the court’s efforts to reunite him and Daniel with their dangerous father. He recognised that time was slipping away. Fuelled by a deep-rooted instinct to protect himself and his brother, Lewis tried desperately to get Wanda to see the truth that would bring him and Daniel back to the safety and love they longed for.

As I continued reading Wanda’s report, the words pierced through my heart. She had shared with Damian what Lewis had disclosed. “Damian’s responded in an admirable way, he expressed genuine sorrow that Lewis had carried that weight for such a long time, and recognised Lewis’s need for support. Damian then went on to say that he had genuinely believed that Amanda and her mum had made Lewis say those terrible things.”

Tears pricked at my eyes. Lewis had confided in her and she broke his trust at the first available opportunity. I couldn’t help but wonder if this courageous act of Lewis would be his final attempt to tell the truth. It was a cruel reality that he was being persistently ignored, his cries for help falling on deaf ears within a system that was meant to safeguard him and his brother. The very people that should have protected them were instead pushing them further into danger.

A few days later I received a call from Wanda. ‘Mandy, Daniel’s had a little accident. He’s absolutely fine though.’

‘What happened?’ my heart started to race, as I stood up and walked around my room.

‘It happened when he was with his dad,’ she replied. ‘They were having a lovely time at the park when Daniel ran over to a bench, fell into it and his tooth came through this lip.’

My cheeks burned red hot.

‘So, just to clarify, this happened during an unsupervised visit?’

I was furious!

‘Seriously, Mandy, it’s nothing, the foster carers took Daniel to Accident and Emergency to get him checked out.’

‘So Madford couldn’t even be bothered to take him to A&E?’ I said, starting to sob. ‘My baby wanted his Mummy, but instead he had him!’

That afternoon, I found myself reading the second report of the week, this time by the court appointed child psychologist, Janice Samson.

Lewis and Daniel have suffered emotional harm due to the loss of their father in their lives, without an acceptable reason such as illness or death. It appears that the maternal family tried to erase Damian Madford from the boy’s lives, and certainly, in Daniel’s case, were successful for a short time.

The boys had been taught about descriptions of sexual abuse at a young age where they should not have any knowledge of such subject matters and have been made to see their father as somebody who is abusive and to be feared. Since then, they have had to merge the forced image of Damian Madford with the reality, a positive attachment figure.

The boys have also suffered emotional harm by being removed during the court judgement, realising that they were in hiding. I am concerned that the mother believes the police and court as being responsible.

On a lower level the harm continues. The children have restrictive FaceTime contact with the mother, which is frustrating for them, and they are used to experiencing her as an overindulgent parent. I saw the large quantity of gifts she had sent to them at the Foster Carers.

I believe that the father should be involved in the life story work so that the boys can perhaps address certain issues with him. This will be a branch off the life story work and will represent family therapy but just between the father and the children. The mother should not be involved at this stage. I believe it very unlikely, at this stage, that the parents could work together. However if it was possible for a couple of sessions to take place where the mother amended her view of the father in front of the boys and took responsibility for her misunderstanding what the boys said to her, then this would without doubt be a step in the right direction. However, the mother’s latest statement does not suggest her opinion has changed and she appears to see things from the perspective of her own needs. She uses very melodramatic language such as “torn apart, cruel, irreversible damage of separation”, to describe how she believes the boys are experiencing the situation, despite their pleasure of seeing the paternal family and being settled with the foster family.

I put the paper down and shoved it one side, so I didn’t wet it with the tears that fell relentlessly. It didn’t matter how many times and how many ways I read the professional betrayal of my sons; it never didn’t hurt to the core.

However, in the midst of all the bleakness, a glimmer of hope had emerged in her otherwise gloomy report. She recommended supervised face-to-face contact between me and the boys. Though strict conditions would be imposed, this breakthrough offered hope, a chance, however constrained, to finally be in the presence of my beloved children once again.

She proposed a set of stringent conditions under which the reunification could potentially take place. I was to meet Wanda in a neutral location, devoid of any personal belongings, she would accompany me to the high-security local authority building. There, two social workers would supervise the contact, carefully monitoring the interactions and providing recommendations to the court based on my adherence to these conditions and my conduct during the reunions.

There was a surreality to the level of monitoring they were putting me under. I was 5’ 6” and 8 stone nothing, with no criminal or psychiatric history, not even an unpaid parking ticket to my name, being treated like some kind of underground kingpin. Still, if it meant being able to hold my boys… This was just one expert opinion, though. The real battle would now be in convincing the judge.

* * * *

In the courtroom, the tension was palpable as Charles stepped forward. The room hushed, all eyes on him as he prepared to speak.

‘My Lord,’ Charles began, his voice steady, ‘Janice Samson’s report highlights the importance of facilitating face-to-face contact between my client and her sons. It is evident that such interactions, under strict supervision, would be in the best interests and well-being of the children. The boys love their mum and would benefit enormously from this contact.’ He paused and then continued. ‘This proposal offers a balanced approach, allowing for the court’s continued oversight while acknowledging the fundamental need for a mother’s presence in her children’s lives. We implore the court to consider the weight of these recommendations and grant the opportunity for supervised contact.’

The room fell silent once again as the judge took a moment to reflect on the arguments put forward by Charles. He nodded.

‘Based on the recommendations of Janice Samson and the points raised by Mr Rogers,’ the judge said calmly, ‘I will approve the proposed plan for supervised contact. The contact will begin at the convenience of the Local Authority.’

He peered over his glasses, fixing his eyes on me for a brief moment. I met his gaze.

It was a small step forward, a positive turnaround amidst the overwhelming challenges. The path to re-establishing a connection with my sons seemed laden with obstacles and surveillance, yet it was the beginning of good things. I knew I would have to approach these sessions with utmost care and strength, for the future of my relationship with my beloved children hung precariously on the thread of them.

* * * *

It was five o-clock in early October and daylight still lingered. I stood at the window of the cramped room overlooking the car park. The road beyond was my focal point, as I eagerly awaited the taxi. The anticipation of seeing my sons was overwhelming. I had marked the two months since our last court hearing off day by day. I had literally counted the hours to this moment.

Wanda sat in the corner of the room, her attention was on her mobile phone. Suddenly a minibus turned onto the car park. My heart leapt.

‘I think the boys are here.’ I said, emotion and excitement soaring through my body.

Wanda stood up, looked outside and left the room.

‘Wait here Mandy,’ she said.

My eyes glued to the minibus, I watched Lewis climb out of the side door. He walked around to the other side. I couldn’t contain the tears that streamed down my face. Lewis! My Lewis! Seconds later, they both appeared in the doorway. Little Daniel had grown. Lewis walked in first. His eyes met mine, and in that instant, all the pain melted away. They were here with me. Nothing else mattered.

‘Oh Lewis.’ I pulled him close and embraced him, feeling his small body close to mine.

Releasing Lewis I bent down to Daniel, pulling him towards me, feeling him wrap his little arms tightly around me.

As I stepped back to take a good look at my boys, my heart swelled. I reached out to hold their hands, feeling their warmth and softness. They had both grown a little, not just Daniel. They were dressed in school uniform and their hair was a little longer than usual. They had each brought a small lunchbox.

‘Oh, do you want to have something to eat and drink?’ I asked.

‘Yes, I’m hungry,’ Daniel replied, as I showed them to the seats and table just below the window. They began to quickly eat their sandwiches. I watched them intently, my eyes moving from one to the other, keen to drink in every perfect second.

Lewis spotted a “Connect Four” game.

‘Mummy we used to play this.’ he said.

‘Let’s play, shall we?’ I said, reaching forward and taking the game from the shelf. ‘Just like old times. Come on, Daniel, you can be on my team.’

Little Daniel jumped up and came to sit at my side. I kissed his head. He looked up at me, his big brown eyes staring hard into mine. I took hold of his soft hand, giving it a gentle squeeze.

‘Oh boys, I love you so much’ I said, looking at their perfect faces.

Lewis’s expression suddenly took on a worried look. He stood up and walked over to Wanda, who was still sat in the corner. ‘How long have we got left with Mummy?’ he asked her.

Wanda looked at her watch.

‘Well Lewis, you’ve got just over ten minutes left,’ she said, smiling.

His face dropped and he rushed back over to sit down next to me. I wrapped an arm around my eldest son, as he leaned into me.

At each contact session with my boys, our bond grew stronger, blossoming with every precious moment we shared. Their smiles, laughter, and tight embraces filled my heart with indescribable joy. We would usually engage in a simple activity, like a board game and reading stories, cherishing every second together. However, a bittersweet sadness lingered in their eyes as the time to part ways drew near. It was evident that the separation weighed heavily on their young hearts. The farewell hugs were accompanied by whispered promises of love and reassurance, as we reluctantly let go, knowing that we had to wait for two whole weeks to be together again.

A couple of days later I had just left the gym one morning, when my phone rang. It was Wanda.

‘Hi Wanda,’ I said.

‘Hi Mandy, Daniel has had another little accident. He trapped his little finger in the car door,’ she said. ‘He needs surgery, as you have parental responsibility, I wanted to ask your permission for Daniel to have general anaesthetic for his operation.’

‘You have to be kidding me!’ I shouted loudly enough to alarm passersby.

‘Let me guess, Wanda, did this accident also happen when my sons were in his care?’

‘Mandy, you need to calm down,’ Wanda took on a school teacher’s tone. ‘Daniel was getting out of the car, and Damian accidentally shut the car door on his finger.’

The revelation hit me like a blow. Two accidents in such a short space of time.

‘I’m concerned about your reaction,’ Wanda said. ‘You really are going over the top about this. I wonder why?’

‘You need to start putting my sons first and get your priorities the right way round, Wanda!’ I replied. ‘I need to be there when Daniels’ having his operation. He needs his Mummy.’

‘That’s not going to happen, Mandy.’ Her voice was cold and detached. ‘Not when you’re the one who is the danger to your sons.’

In between seeing my boys, Ruth called me one afternoon. ‘Charles thinks we should book you in to see another psychologist. He said you should never have been sent to see Doctor Adamson as she’s a psychiatrist. You need a psychologist assessment.’

Putting down the phone, my hands shook. I dreaded the thought of yet another assessment, given the damage the last one did but I wasn’t paying Charles a fortune to ignore his advice.

A week or so later, I drove up to the office of the court appointed psychologist, Jane Clark. I arrived at her premises, tucked away in the Lancashire countryside. Checking my watch, I saw I was just on time, as I knocked on the door. A slim woman with short dark hair answered.

‘You must be Amanda,’ she said. ‘Come in.’

After bringing me a cup of tea, she took a seat opposite me and ran through the standard questions to assess if I had any psychological malfunctions. Then, after going through a second lengthy series of questions about my ideals, beliefs and behaviours, she got to the nitty gritty of where I was in terms of accepting the court findings.

‘Thank you, Amanda, I’ll be in touch. Here’s my card should you need to speak any further. She gave me a warm smile.

I was reluctant to speculate how any given appointment went, given the unpredictable nature of court appointed professionals, but, leaving her house, I felt as hopeful as I dared. It felt like it had gone well.

* * * *

I sat in the dimly lit room of the contact centre, cradling my youngest son on my lap, his injured finger carefully bandaged from the operation. Lewis was sat on the chair beside me, leaning into me, my arm draped protectively around his small frame.

‘Dad was angry when he slammed the car door on Daniel’s finger,’ Lewis suddenly announced, as he looked up at me, his eyes fixed on mine as he spoke, a mix of innocence and concern in his gaze. My heart ached at his words, a torrent of emotions surging through me. I wanted to press further, to ask for more details, to comfort my son, but my throat felt tight, aware of Wanda’s presence, and her prolific notetaking. Instead, I managed a faint nod, my eyes conveying the unspoken reassurance I longed to give.

In spite of the accidents, Damian’s contact with the boys was accelerating at an alarming pace. They were now forced into having regular overnight stays with him. The court and the so-called experts continued to turn a blind eye to the truth. It became evident that these individuals were merely motivated by financial gain, willing participants in this charade. It was their bread and butter, and they were making a killing from my children’s dire situation.

Meanwhile, time seemed to slip away swiftly, as the days melted into weeks. I eagerly awaited those cherished moments with my beloved boys. Every fortnight I poured my love into them, selecting gifts that I would take them, and lovingly written letters from Mama Bear and Aunty Nonie.

As the seasons shifted, Autumn transformed into Winter. The days grew shorter, while the nights stretched out. The beginning of December approached swiftly, marking another court date on the calendar. The anticipation weighed upon me, stirring a mixture of anxiety and determination. Damian had made an application to the court for the boys to live with him and his girlfriend.

Whilst winter winds wailed outside, carrying the promise of a fresh start, I prepared myself for the courtroom battle that lay ahead. I knew it wouldn’t be easy, but I had my faith and I prayed for the strength to get through the next phase.

As I entered the courtroom on the cold December morning, the atmosphere was tense and charged with anticipation. My eyes immediately locked onto Damian, who arrogantly met them, like he didn’t have a care in the world. With a deep breath, I took my seat, conscious of the eyes upon me. I refused to let his apparent confidence freak me out. That was his game plan. I took a seat next to my solicitor, Ruth, who provided a barrier between him and I. Rubbing my cold hands together, I adjusted my scarf, and kept my focus straight ahead.

The courtroom buzzed with whispered conversations and the shuffling of papers, as the legal teams prepared for the proceedings. A court usher dressed in a long black robe appeared.

‘All rise!’ she said.

The judge glided into the room, and as he took his seat, the room fell into a hushed silence.

Ramsbottom rose to his feet.

‘My Lord, the best interests of the children lie in granting full custody to their father, Mr Madford. He has shown commitment and dedication to their well-being. He is a capable and loving parent who can provide a stable and nurturing environment for the boys.’

The judge addressed Charles.

‘And what do you have to say in response, Mr Rogers?’

‘My Lord, we respectfully disagree. While we acknowledge Mr Madford’s rights as a parent, it is our position that the children’s safety and emotional well-being are of utmost importance. The children should stay in foster care for the time being, until the...’

The judge interrupted, ‘I see. That is all please Mr Rogers. Now let’s hear from Mr Cooper, representing the Local Authority.

‘My Lord, based on our thorough assessments and professional opinion, we support the application for the children to be placed in their father’s full custody. We believe it is in their best interests, considering the stability and support that Mr Madford can provide. I respectfully remind the court that he has no findings against him.’

‘Thank you,’ the judge said. ‘I will consider the submissions and prepare my judgement. We will reconvene in twenty minutes.’

I sat at home that evening, sipping as much wine as my empty stomach would allow, trying to understand how my boys were now in the full-time control of their dad. I’d left court the minute the judge stopped speaking, I couldn’t face Ruth or Charles and the meaningless platitudes they’d feel obliged to say. It wasn’t their fault, they’d tried really hard, but the judge was never not going to make that order. It’s so obvious to me as I sit on the sofa. This was what we had been building up to for all these months. I started thinking about his new girlfriend. That made me a feel a bit better. I was glad there was going to be another woman in the boy’s lives, an outsider, whose very presence might unwittingly protect them. I didn’t want them living with their paedophile dad, but if I couldn’t stop it, then they felt safer if she was there too.

* * * *

It had been two weeks since the last court hearing, and I’d filled my time with trips to toy shops, searching for the perfect Christmas presents for my boys and writing and rewriting their Christmas cards. I spent a fortune, but I didn’t care. Every day I’d swear I was done but then I’d find myself back in the toy shop. It wasn’t that I was trying to buy their love, it was simply that I couldn’t bear the build up to the holiday season without them. Every Christmas ritual, and we had a lot of Christmas rituals, was like a slap in the face and the only way I could get through my first Christmas without them was to buy one more gift and wrap one more gift and imagine the joy on their faces as they opened them.

I stood by the window of the lounge, gazing out onto the road that stretched beyond. The stark, barren trees stood tall, their branches stripped bare. The air hung heavy, and I felt surrounded by an eerie stillness. Holding a mug of hot chocolate in my hands, I watched as the world outside remained motionless. My phone message alert broke the silence. I took my mobile and opened my messages. It was from Kevin. “Hi Mandy, I’m in the area. Are you around?”

An hour later, a knock echoed through the quiet house. I made my way to the back door. Opening it, I was met with Kevin’s warm smile, instantly lifting my spirits. In his hands, he held a large bunch of flowers.

‘Got you these,’ he said with a grin. ‘I remember you mentioning that purple is your favourite colour.’

* * * *

Today I was seeing the boys. It was our last contact before Christmas. A surge of excitement tore through me as I applied my makeup. This was just the beginning. If I played by their rules, things would progress quickly, and the boys would be back in my care in the near future. Surely, the authorities would see that this was in the boy’s best interests to be with their mum?

Meticulously I placed the final items into the massive gift bags, brimming with presents from myself, Mum, and Naomi. Naomi and I carried the bags outside, as Mum walked ahead, opening the car boot. We carefully loaded the gifts into the boot and the back of the car. Mum and Naomi embraced me tightly.

‘Tell them how much we love and miss them.’ Mum said, wiping her eye.

I nodded.

I waited eagerly in the room at the contact centre, whilst Wanda went to collect the boys as they were being dropped off at the reception by the taxi. I paced around the small room, until the door swung open, and there they were, my two boys, their faces breaking out into smiles when they saw me.

‘Mummy!’ they exclaimed in unison, rushing towards me with outstretched arms.

We embraced tightly. My eyes welled up with tears as I whispered, ‘I missed you both!’

As we pulled away, their faces lit up with excitement.

‘Look, Mummy! We made Christmas cards for you!’ My youngest son exclaimed, eagerly handing me a colourful creation adorned with glitter and heartfelt messages. I held the card close to my heart.

‘Thank you so much Daniel.’

‘And guess what, Mummy?’ Lewis chimed in. ‘We got you these.’ He said, thrusting a couple of parcels into my hand.

I quickly unwrapped the parcels.

‘Oh wow! Look at this gorgeous jewellery!’ I exclaimed.

‘The necklace is from me,’ Lewis said.

‘And the earrings are from me, Mummy,’ Little Daniel added.

‘Those are your Christmas presents over there,’ I said to the boys. ‘But why don’t you save them until Christmas?’

Their little faces fell.

‘Maybe you could open a couple now?’ I suggested.

‘Yes!’ The boys shouted in unison.

A couple of minutes later they had ripped into some presents and were charging around the room shooting out plastic pellets into the wall. After a few manic minutes of playing, Daniel spotted the chocolate milkshakes and sweets on the table.

‘Come on, boys, let’s have some treats.’

Guiding them to their seats, I handed them their requested treats, chocolate milkshakes, a bag of jellybeans for Lewis and some chocolate buttons for Daniel. We soaked up every moment, cherishing the simple joy of being together. As the visit drew to a close, the boys reluctantly finished their treats.

‘Right boys, your taxi will be here in five minutes!’ Wanda said.

‘Oh no!’ Lewis exclaimed. ‘That went way too fast.’

We exchanged hugs and promises of a joyful reunion after the Christmas break. When their coats were on and Wanda had taken their gifts, I wrapped my arms around Lewis.

‘I love you so much, sweetheart.’

We embraced for a few seconds, before he stood up, walking away, turning around every couple of seconds as he walked slowly down the corridor behind Wanda.

‘We’ll miss you, Mummy,’ my youngest whispered, his eyes filled with a mixture of confusion and sadness. He hugged me, not wanting to let go.

‘I love you, precious boy.’ I inhaled his soft hair.

‘Come on, Daniel!’ Wanda called from the other end of the corridor.

Reluctantly, he slowly stood up and walked away. Lewis turned around again waving at me, until he and Daniel vanished around the corner.

* * * *

AUTHOR

Samantha Baldwin: Proud mum to two awesome children.

*Special thanks to Samantha for sharing her books with our readers to raise awareness about the Custody Crisis.