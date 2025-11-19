Everything Is Going to Be Okay is a captivating story about a mother who finds herself in Family Court fighting desperately to maintain custody and protect her children. It is based on the author’s own experience.

Sequential chapters are released every Wednesday. Today’s post is Chapter Ten. You may access past chapters anytime on the menu bar at Women’s Coalition News & Views. Subscribers receive posts in their inbox, so make sure and subscribe if you have not yet.

In the last chapter, Damian takes the stand. His attorney’s questioning makes him seem like a good father who’s been wrongly accused and kept away from his children.

But Mandy’s attorney, Michelle, does a good job dirtying him up on cross. She asks Damian about the boys screaming and crying when having to visit him; about how he’d injected them with date-rape drugs before sexually abusing them; about his father having sexually abused him as a child, etc. Of course, he denies everything.

Damian could not deny his computer activity. Michelle asks him why he often views news articles about child rapists being caught while simultaneously viewing porn sites on another tab—was he masturbating to child rape? There were so many of these occurrences documented by the analysis of his computer that the judge shuts down her questioning, saying “We get the idea.”

Damian gets the last word via a staged and scripted re-direct. His attorney asks if he misses his children, and he tearfully pulls out a picture of the boys, handing it to the judge. When asked what he wants most, he wistfully says he just wants to see them. He tells the judge children need their fathers. And on that, the case rests.

Mandy nervously awaits the final judgement…

CHAPTER TEN

27th March 2017

‘Where are we going Mummy?’ Lewis asked.

I glanced at him through the rear-view mirror of the car I’ve hired. Lewis looked pale. He could sense something was very wrong. Suffering severe abuse had made him hyper vigilant.

‘Just on a little holiday, that’s all,’ I replied, my words came out rapidly. ‘Sorry, sweetheart, I can’t really talk. I’ve got a bad headache and I’m trying to concentrate on the driving.’ I added.

The second part was true. My morning in court had ended dramatically. I was planning to be in court until lunch-time. Michelle had said that the judgements were long and convoluted and often took several hours. Because I walked out within twenty minutes, I can’t answer to the veracity of her claims. I did not see it coming until it was too late and his words, like a train crash, were derailing the only family life my children had ever known.

“I find the Mother to be irretractable in her conviction that her children were victims of abuse…” That’s a lot of fancy words for the statement, “She believes her children”, only that wasn’t what he was trying to say. He was blaming me, for all of it, saying that my belief was “unfounded but strongly held”. Unfounded. How could he say that? I showed him why I thought it, the boys showed him. He watched them both bare their soul in their police interviews in a desperate attempt to be heard and then he says that the abuse allegations had no foundations?

‘Mummy, I need a wee!’ Lewis sounded almost apologetic.

Looking out over the open road ahead, I judged we were twenty minutes from a petrol station. ‘Can you wait a little while?’ I asked.

‘Okay, Mummy, but not too long!’ He scrunched up his face then let it relax again.

‘Why don’t you sing a song with your brother?’ I suggested. That would take his mind of a wee.

‘I don’t want to sing! It will make me think of weeing!’ Lewis retorted.

I wasn’t about to have an argument, so I shuffled around my bag until I found one of two brand-new iPads and handed it to him. I had planned to give them each one as a gift, when the court case was behind us. Now, that idea seemed fortuitous because I’d left my own mobile at home, with my car. I knew I was being paranoid. How hard were they going to look for a mum and her little boys? But I’d never done anything like this before, and I was pretty sure cars and phones were the easiest to track.

The sat nav was telling me where to go next, and I tried to keep focussed, but my head was pounding. All I could hear were the words of the judge going round and around in my mind. I checked the time. It was one-thirty. If we stopped for the bathroom and picked up some snacks and groceries, we would still be at the lodge in under an hour.

I still couldn’t believe I was doing this, running away with my kids, like a common criminal, but what choice did I have? What had the judge called me – irrational? Which is court speak for crazy. How could he call me crazy? I’ve never experienced mental ill health in my life. There is nothing anybody said in court that suggested otherwise. How can he just decide I’m crazy? How could I not have seen it coming? “Counter allegations,” that’s what he’d said in his opening speech, and I knew then, only I talked myself out of it, because it made no sense. As if he’d made up his mind before ever hearing any evidence.

‘Mummy! Move!’ Lewis shouted. I was vaguely aware of a horn beeping. The lights had changed, and I hadn’t noticed. Keep your eyes and your mind on the road!

Pulling into a service station with a Marks and Spencer attached, Lewis started to clap.

‘I need to wee soooooo badly.’ He had his car seat already open and jumped out the second I stopped the car. I quickly unbuckled Daniel, and we followed him into the shop to ask for the key.

Once Lewis had finished in the toilet, I grabbed a basket and flew around the shop at lightning speed, filling it with food. Anything. I just needed to get out of the shop. The checkout assistant barely looked up as she served me, chatting to her friend at the other side of the counter. Carrying a couple of carrier bags full of goodness knows what, I left the shop, with the boys running along to keep up with me. My head hurt, and my mouth was dry. Turning the ignition on we set off on the last part of our journey.

Back on the road, the boys munched on apples, and I focused on trying to see, as sheets of rain began to fall. “I find that the father did not perpetrate physical, emotional or sexual abuse…” The words rang in my ears. I wanted to scream. How could he find that? I brought him doctor’s evidence and teacher’s evidence and drug samples. “I find that the Mother caused the boys to ingest drugs…” Obviously, that’s what Madford was hoping for but how? I felt conflicted if I gave them Calpol! I’d had natural child births! We only ate organically (when we weren’t running from the courts). It didn’t make sense. This was a nightmare. How had this happened? None of it made sense. “I find the mother to be wholly unreliable…” But on what basis? The only people calling me so were those I was accusing of heinous crimes. Nobody else. The police had failed in their duty. That made them unreliable, not me. And the CPS had decided not to prosecute when the drug findings, alone, were proof my sons had been victims of a crime. But I was the unreliable one? This was one big sick joke.

I barely remember fleeing the court room. I could hear my heart pounding and feel my legs weakening, and I knew if I didn’t leave, I’d collapse. Standing in the corridor, I caught my breath and looked around. A few lawyer types were milling in and out of various courts and a security guard was leaning against the stair railings. I’d planned to take a few minutes and go back, but like an epiphany, I realised that wasn’t the answer. It didn’t matter what the judge said. I had to protect my boys from their father, and there was, now, only one certain way to do that.

‘We’re here!’ Lewis tossed his new iPad to the side.

‘Yay!’ Daniel enthused.

Returning to the Lodge we’d stayed in at Christmas was like a holiday for the boys. I told them it was a treat for us all because I’d been away so much recently.

‘I can’t wait to use the hot tub.’ Daniel jumped up and down with excitement as I unloaded the car.

‘Quick, get inside both of you,’ I whispered. The boys looked at me, puzzled. They knew it was out of character for me to be this stressed. ‘Come on, don’t let anyone see us.’ I hurried them in.

Daniel bounced on the bed, and Lewis gathered all the bathroom soaps into a pile and placed them in the drawer of the locker beside the bedroom door.

‘This is my locker,’ he explained to us both, ‘and if you want fancy soap, you’ll have to come to me.’

I gave him a smile, but my eyes must have betrayed me.

‘What’s wrong, Mummy? ’Lewis asked, his face clouding over with concern.

‘Nothing,’ I lied. ‘A last-minute holiday with my two favourite boys! Does life get better?’

I breathed a sigh of relief as soon as I closed the door to the lodge. I unpacked our bags as the boys explored the kitchen and living room. I had a dozen underpants each, but only a few t-shirts and trousers and one jumper, between them. It was hardly surprising. Once I’d made up my mind we were going, I knew we had to go quickly. My suitcase didn’t fare much better as I pulled out a few formal blouses and a pair of ripped jeans I used for painting. None of this matters, I told myself. We’re together and we’re safe. No-one will ever look for us here.

* * * *

Of course, they did look for us there, and they found us, and the rest, as they say, is history. They took my boys and gave full custody to the tyrant I’d sworn to protect them from. They considered charging me for kidnapping my own children but decided against it. I think they were afraid it might stir up more publicity. By taking the boys and running, I had inadvertently forced them to reveal a dirty family court secret – children are taken from good mothers who allege abuse and placed in the care of alleged abusers – and to make that truth palpable, they cloak it in lies. The mothers are the abusers. The allegations are the abuse. Once the boys were in the care of the state, the cover up began. The court released a statement to the press. In it, they named and shamed me and accused me of drugging my own children. Simultaneously, they shut down my right of reply by barring me from speaking about either child, making their version the only publicly available version.

Everything in retrospect is obvious, and it is now very obvious to me that you can trust no arm of the state. Not the police. Not social services. Not the CPS nor the courts. Not the media. We pay lip service to the idea of having learned lessons, from the horror of Jimmy Saville through to the corruption and ineptitude of Rochdale, but we have learned nothing. #metoo taught us to believe victims, it made us understand that people didn’t make this stuff up, it made us see how widespread and endemic sexual abuse is, but, in the end, it taught us nothing.

I thought my boys would be listened to with compassion and an open mind. I thought the police would act swiftly and decisively. I thought they would seek out new evidence, instead of disregarding existing proofs. I thought the doctors were supposed to be looking for warning signs not ignoring them. I thought the guardian would speak for them, not put words in all our mouths. I thought the family court would keep our family together, not rip it apart at the seams. I thought, if I told the truth and prayed, God and the law would protect us.

But just like that, I have gone from being a full-time loving mum to a cardboard cut-out of a cliché, the woman scorned. And just like that, the epicentre of my universe, my two beautiful boys, have been taken from their home and world.

* * * *

AUTHOR

Samantha Baldwin: Proud mum to two awesome children.

*Special thanks to Samantha for sharing her book to raise awareness about the Custody Crisis.