In the last chapter, Amanda marries Damian after a short courtship. While on their honeymoon, he insists they have kids immediately, and she is thrilled when Lewis is born a year later. But she is unhappy with his constant partying. Their relationship begins to deteriorate and Lewis shows behavioral problems after spending time alone with Damian. Mandy considers leaving but becomes pregnant again.

It was a new year, and a new start. We began the year with a new kitchen. The wooden farmhouse style cupboards were painted a Farrow & Ball pale green colour, a new dark floor and white tiles. It looked much better. We would be meeting our new arrival soon. New babies have a way of making everything alright, I told myself as I gazed out of the kitchen window, looking at the bare winter trees. This baby could be just what our family needed to bring it back to life again.

One cold Saturday afternoon, in February, as I lay on the couch watching television, I felt cramping in my lower abdomen. Lewis was having his afternoon nap.

‘I think the baby’s coming!’ I yelled, with a rush of excitement followed by a wave of fear.

Just over an hour later, my second precious baby boy came into the world. Daniel. I had arranged to have a home birth and that’s what I got. The midwife arrived just fifteen minutes before Daniel. She passed me my little bundle. He was darker than Lewis, with big brown eyes, long eyelashes and dark hair. I nestled my new baby and cradled him in my arms. I was besotted. Wrapping him up in a soft blanket, I started to feed him.

‘We need to take you to the hospital for some routine checks,’ the midwife explained. Baby Daniel and I spent the night in the hospital. I couldn’t sleep a wink. I kept looking at my little baby in awe. He was perfect.

Mum, Naomi and Lewis were at home waiting for our arrival.

‘Is that the baby, Mummy?’ Lewis asked as soon as we walked through the door.

‘Yes, sweetheart, this is your baby brother. Sit down on the sofa, and you can hold him if you like?’

Lewis’s eyes widened as he climbed onto the sofa.

‘Yes, I want to hold him.’ Lewis sat patiently at the back of the sofa, looking up at me expectantly. I placed Daniel very gently in his lap. Lewis was speechless, staring intently at the brand-new baby. Stifling a sob, I wrapped my arms wound them both. My babies. My world. My everything.

Like any Mum with a new baby and an active toddler, life was chaos. I was trapped in that early cycle of sleep deprivation, constant breast-feeding and never-ending nappy changes, all the while trying to make sure the older one didn’t feel pushed out. Damian was really helpful and involved for the first few weeks. He got up with Lewis in the mornings and helped with meals.

Daniel was less than a month old, when I got a tummy bug. It meant the hours I wasn’t feeding him; I was throwing up. I was so weak I had to crawl to the bathroom.

Damian appeared with a cup of tea. ‘There you go, babe.’ He placed the cup on the bedside table and then kissed me on the head, looking down at baby Daniel.

‘Please take him, I need to vomit again.’

I ran quickly to the en-suite bathroom and hurled into the bowl. I dragged myself up and was splashing my face with cold water, when I noticed Damian and Daniel in the mirror behind me.

‘I’m going away to China for a week. It’s free. Someone else has dropped out last minute, so Hattons have asked me. I’d be mad not to go. And it’d be good for business.’

My stomach turned. I was going to be sick again.

He’d made the bed and changed Daniel by the time I stumbled back through. ‘Please don’t go, Damian, if you don’t have to,” I begged him. ‘I’m exhausted. Daniel’s awake most of the night, and I’ve got this awful tummy bug.’

‘Sorry, babe, not my problem. Get your family to help. That’s what they’re there for.’ Handing me the baby, he left the room, shrugging his shoulders.

I burst out crying the second he was gone. Holding baby Daniel, his tiny body pushed into me, as if feeling my pain.

‘Mummy, I want breakfast now!’ Lewis shouted from his bedroom.

* * * *

In the weeks that followed Damian was going out more than ever. And when he wasn’t out, he was on his phone. Never present.

‘Why are you always making social plans, Damian? We’ve just had a baby, and you’re never around. It’s like you don’t love me anymore.’ A familiar pang of anxiety rose up my chest.

It was a Friday night, and as I piled washing into the machine, with Daniel on my shoulder and Lewis hanging round my ankles, Damian put on his new jacket. His expensive aftershave and slicked back hair assuring me he wasn’t popping out for nappies.

‘I don’t see what all the fuss is about.’ Damian sighed, rolling his eyes. ‘It’s no big deal. I have to work, I need a hobby, and I need to see my friends. Why should all that have to stop when we have another baby? I just don’t get it. You should do it too. Go out whenever you want, Mandy. I’m not stopping you.’

He paced the floor for a few seconds before walking past me and up the stairs. I stood, with my nightie on, cradling Daniel in my arms and Lewis pulling on my leg. Catching his baby brother’s eye, he made a face and giggled. I smiled, momentarily feeling lighter. Damian bounced down the stairs, humming a tune. Grabbing his phone, wallet, and car key, he headed off to band practice.

‘Bye everyone!’

‘Bye,’ I whispered.

* * * *

A couple of weeks later, the bubble of hope I’d somehow clung onto finally burst. I had dropped Lewis off at nursery and Daniel was tucked up and fast asleep for his morning nap. I put the kettle on and immediately noticed a mobile phone on the work top. My heart started to race. Picking the phone up, I tapped in the passcode. ‘Invalid’ popped up on the screen. I racked my tired brain. What was the code again? I had seen Damian tap his code in so many times, sat next to him on the sofa. I imitated his finger movements: 2-3-4-6. The phone immediately unlocked. I could almost hear my heart pounding in my chest. Pressing on text messages, I scrolled down a couple from work colleagues, a crass joke then a couple of messages from me then one from his friend, Robert. I opened it.

Is the ball and chain letting you go out tonight? It read. I clicked onto Damian’s response. It’s not up to her the stupid cow, it’s up to me!

A wave of nausea washed over me.

Why don’t you kick her out of the house and pack her off to one of your terraced houses in Rochdale? Ha! Ha! it read.

Don’t tempt me mate! Damian had replied.

If the listener doesn’t hear good about themselves, then the text reader may suffer the same fate, but nothing prepared me for the contempt in his exchanges. My heart was now racing faster and faster. Taking a deep breath, I steadied myself against the work top. My husband despised me.

* * * *

It was May that year, baby Daniel was three months’ old and finally beginning to sleep through the night. Lewis was nearly four. I had dropped him off at Mum’s for a sleepover.

‘Yeah! I’m going to Mama Bears!’ Lewis yelled excitedly, when I told him that he was going away for a couple of nights.

It was a Wednesday afternoon. I sat on the sofa, biting the edges of my nails. It was a recently acquired habit. Daniel was kicking around on his play mat gurgling and giggling. I glanced at the clock, again. He should be back soon.

At last, I heard the key turning in the front door.

‘Hi, babe!’ Damian walked through into the lounge. ‘You look nice.’

I was wearing more make-up than usual.

‘Hello, little munchkin!’ He bent down and picked up baby Daniel.

‘We have to talk,’ I told him.

Damian placed Daniel back down on the play mat and sat down on the couch opposite. ‘Okay, babe, what is it?’ He smiled, leaning back into the sofa.

I hesitated. I’d been planning this conversation for weeks, in my head, and now that it was here, I wasn’t sure I could go through with it.

‘Go on, spit it out.’ Damian looked relaxed but sounded impatient.

‘It’s just not working, this, between us anymore.’ I paused, feeling slightly out of breath. ‘You’re out all the time, you don’t love me, and I’ve had enough.’

‘I do love you, that’s not true,’ he said, slightly hesitating. ‘But you’re right, we’re not working out, and we haven’t been for the longest time. It’s best for the boys if we end it now. Don’t you think?’

I was nodding my head, but not really processing his words. Was this it? I had so much I wanted to tell him, but that was because I expected a fight or at the very least, a conversation. He agreed. We were on the same page. There was nothing left to say.

‘I need to change Daniel,’ I managed to mouth.

‘You stay here, I’ll do it.’ Damian was on his feet with the baby in his arms before I could argue.

Like a schoolkid anxious to avoid a scolding, he was keen to bring our chat to a close. I’m not sure how long I sat there before they returned. Our years together flashing before me. The night we met… our first date… our first holiday… our first home… our first child… With every milestone, I’d forced myself to be hopeful. To believe that the next step would consolidate us as the committed couple we were, beneath his insecurities. And now, there was no-where left to place that hope. My marriage was over. My husband was relieved.

Damian returned with a laughing baby. ‘I’ll need access to the boys,’ he said, placing Daniel back on his playmat.

‘That goes without saying,’ I said.

And yet, he was making me say it.

He was pacing around the lounge. Daniel was kicking his overhanging toys with a big smile on his face. I got up and walked over to him, bent down and kissed his soft cheek. He grabbed my hair and gurgled with delight.

‘I’ll see if I can move into Adam and Jeremy’s for a bit until I get my own place.’ Damian planned his single future, as I carefully prised my hair out of Daniel’s tight grip. ‘I’ll make us both some tea,’ he offered.

I nodded wordlessly. A couple of minutes later, Damian re-appeared holding a cup, scratching his head with his free hand. ‘So, I was just thinking, Mandy, that we should divide the assets, and you have half of the money from the house.’ He smiled at me.

‘Sorry?’ I rose to my feet. ‘We don’t need to start talking about settlements just yet, do we?’

I hadn’t even mentioned divorce, we were less than an hour separated and here he was, selling our home... The man was desperate to end our marriage.

Damian moved out of our house and into Jeremy and Adam’s. The transition was so smooth for him it was difficult to believe he hadn’t planned it. He would see the boys at weekends, and a couple of evenings in the week. Slowly, we began to adapt to this new life.

* * * *

The day before Lewis’s fourth birthday I had just fed Daniel his last bottle and was getting him in his onesie. He grinned up at me and then shrieked with joy when he saw Lewis coming into his room.

Lewis walked over to his baby brother and passed him a teddy. ‘Cuddle this in bed, Daniel,’ he said.

‘Lewis, how kind of you.’ I reached down to give Lewis a hug. Daniel let out a little cry. ‘Is someone getting jealous?’ I scooped Daniel up, hugging him close.

Lewis smiled. It was nice to see him smile.

Once the boys were asleep, I went downstairs. Shortly after, Damian arrived. I had asked him to help with the preparations for Lewis’ birthday. Sitting on the rug, bits of Sellotape on my hands, I wrapped the last of Lewis’ presents whilst Damian sat on the sofa blowing up balloons. Furtively wiping away a tear, I felt so very sad. We were a broken family. My precious boys were growing up in a broken home.

* * * *

After the birthday party, Damian hung around in the kitchen for a bit.

‘My living arrangements are changing,’ he told me, ‘I’m not staying with the guys anymore. I don’t want to be on my own, so I’m going to be renting a flat with Mark.’ He kept his eyes to the floor.

‘What’s happened with Jeremy and Adam?’ I asked.

‘They need their privacy.’ He sniggered.

‘What’s that supposed to mean?’ I hated Damian’s innuendo.

‘They’ve got a rent boy staying. Which is why I’m in a hotel.’

‘A rent boy,’ I repeated, unable to keep the disgust from my voice.

‘They’re grown adults, Mandy, they can do what they want. We’re not all as uptight as you.’

That was unfair. Lots of people didn’t approve of rent boys. That didn’t make them repressed. Paying a young man for sex was hardly a morally neutral act.

‘Who is this Mark?’ I changed the subject. ‘You’ve never mentioned him to me before.’

‘He’s a customer. Sales director for Mecada. Good guy. He has a girlfriend.’

‘I don’t see why you have to rent with him?’ I continued. ‘Wouldn’t you want to get a place just for you and the boys?’

‘You know I was telling you out of courtesy.’ Damian’s tone had completely changed. ‘I’m moving in with Mark. That’s where my sons will be staying. This conversation is over.’ Picking up his jacket, he walked coolly out the door, leaving me shaken and confused. Was he right? Could he just have anyone living with my boys? Was there nothing I could do to stop him?

* * * *

The boys would spend the night at the new flat almost every week, but it wasn’t going very well. Lewis had started to become extremely distressed at the prospect of staying with Damian. He would scream and cry whenever his father came to collect him and his brother. Tonight was following this pattern.

‘No, Mummy! No!” he shouted when Damian tried to pick him up. ‘I want to stay with you!’

‘It’s okay sweetheart. Daddy will do some fun things with you, won’t you, Daddy? l will see you tomorrow, that’s just one sleep!” I tried to sound enthusiastic.

‘Please, Mummy! I don’t want to go with him!’ He ran over to me, wrapping his arms around my legs looking up at me, pleading with his eyes. I could feel my chest tighten, as I forced my little boy to go with his dad. He used to be like this when I first left him at nursery. Maybe Lewis was adapting and needed to adjust to the new situation? Maybe he just needed time…

Time moved on and the situation became worse, not better. By now, the kids had been staying at Damian’s new place almost six months. In their short life, it was the new normal, but Lewis continued to resist. There was the knock at the door when Damian was due to arrive. Lewis immediately darted off to his bedroom, and the battle to get him into the car would commence. I would cajole him and beg him and bribe him. I would alternate between firmness and kindness. I would get cross. It didn’t matter how I approached it; the end game was the same. Lewis being dragged, kicking and screaming, to a house he didn’t want to go to, to stay with someone he didn’t trust. Every week, as I watched the car drive away, Lewis’s howling ringing in my ears, I was consumed with the same sense of guilt and hopelessness.

This Saturday had been particularly gruelling. As soon as he’d woken up, Lewis had asked if his dad was taking them that evening, and from the moment I confirmed, the panic started. By the time he’d actually left, he’d been crying, on and off, most of the day. Watching his dad wrestle him from my arms, I could see the fear in his eyes, and I felt like I was betraying him. Waiting until nine pm when the boys were sure to be fast asleep, I picked up my phone and started ringing Damian. There was no answer. I tried again, fifteen minutes later, and still no answer, and fifteen minutes after that. Eventually, he called me back.

‘What do you want, Mandy?’ he barked into the phone.

‘Damian, I’ve been thinking about how bad it is, at the moment, with Lewis, and how he gets so upset about going with you.’ I rushed my words together, determined to say my piece. ‘It must be really distressing for him, don’t you think? Which is why we should maybe wait a while before Lewis stays at yours again. You have the boys all day but then bring them back at night. What do you think?’

For a few seconds, there was complete silence.

‘Damian, are you there?’ I asked.

He finally answered. ‘You’re a shocking parent!’ he said. ‘Shocking and stupid. You should be the one in charge. Not running around after Lewis. We tell him what is happening, not the other way around.’

I took a deep breath. ‘Listen, Damian, I want Lewis to stay with his dad, as often as he wants to, but let’s wait for Lewis to decide. He should be happy to go with you.’

‘Don’t mess with my time with my boys. It won’t end well for you.’ I could hear the menace in his voice then the line went silent.

The following night I was playing with Daniel before putting him to bed.

‘Wow, look at you, clever boy!’ I said.

Daniel was sitting up and clapping his hands. He was such a happy little baby. I picked him up, cuddling him close, pressing my cheek against him.

‘You are irresistible!’ I told my perfect baby.

Half an hour later after Daniel had fallen asleep, I was tucking Lewis into bed. Turning the lamp off I reached over to where he was lying and stroked his hair.

‘I love you so much, Lewis.’

‘I love you too, Mummy. So, so much.’

Keeping my tone light, I asked him, ‘Why do you never want to stay at Daddy’s?’

‘Why should I want to stay with him?’ he replied. He sounded exasperated like I’d asked him a silly question.

‘Because he loves you and he’s your Daddy’.

‘I just don’t like going there, Mummy,’ he whispered.

‘Why not, sweetheart?’ I persisted. I knew I was pushing him, but I was desperate to help.

‘I just don’t,’ he replied, turning over. ‘I’m tired, I want to go to sleep, now.’

I sat on the edge of his bed caressing his face, as he drifted off to Dreamland.

Maybe he just preferred being with me? That wasn’t uncommon, little kids often preferred staying at their mums.

A few weeks’ later, I was in the kitchen preparing dinner. Lewis was meandering around on his swing car. Daniel was sat watching him and giggling. Lewis laughed back and upped the entertainment level making silly noises. I heard the phone ping with a new message. It was from Damian.

I want the boys to stay with me next weekend. This has gone on long enough. Lewis needs to know who’s boss.

My fingers sweated as I slowly tapped out a reply

I’m not sending Lewis to yours until he is ready. It may only take a few weeks. You can see them as much as you like during the day and then just drop them off at bedtime.

I placed my phone onto the worktop, my heart racing faster, anticipating an angry response. I continued chopping onions. Sure enough, within a minute, the phone pinged.

I disagree. We tell him, not the other way around. You’re not teaching him the right lessons in life. Life isn’t easy. It’s hard. You’re going to regret this.

* * * *

Christmas and New Year came and went. It was a cold, bright January morning when I went out to check the post. There was only one letter. I didn’t recognise the sender. It looked official. Shivering, I returned to the warm house and opened it. It was from Manchester Family Court. Family court? What was that? I studied the document. It was an application made by applicant, Father (Damian) for overnight stays with the boys. Why hadn’t he told me he was going to do this? Why hadn’t he waited for Lewis to be ready? Why was he forcing it through the court? I would need to get a solicitor, it stated. I thought I was going to be sick. There was a hearing set for March.

I hadn’t considered that the new year would consist of solicitor meetings, emails, phone calls and very expensive bills. It was a new world of recording and recalling information, double checking everything, as I prepared for the scrutiny of the legal system. Amy, my solicitor, had told me that things could go either way, that there was every chance the judge might compel Lewis to stay at Damian’s. I nodded, as she explained this, but I didn’t really take it in. With most of the education system and the caring system being child centred, there was no-way a court would force a kid’s hand.

As I walked into the cold grey building for the hearing, I immediately spotted Amy. She was stood with a large file in her hand. She held her other hand out to shake mine.

‘Mandy, you look very smart,’ she said, smiling.

After an hour, we were led into a dimly lit court room. Damian was already there, with his solicitor. In the raised chair ahead of us sat the clerk, dressed in a long black cloak. Damian’s solicitor started the proceedings.

‘The applicant father wishes to apply for overnight stays,’ she began. ‘The mother has been somewhat resistant to letting her sons stay with Mr Madford.’

‘Why is that?’ asked the clerk, peering over her glasses.

My solicitor stood up. ‘My client has had a number of concerns, namely that her eldest son, Lewis, is getting upset about having to stay at his father’s.’

After a few minutes of both our solicitors exchanging arguments, the clerk started to speak again. ‘I am ordering that overnight visits take place once a week.’ And with a swish of her cloak she left the room.

After the official order was made, I had no choice but to send the boys overnight, despite Lewis’s continued distress. I would have to try a different tactic. For the next couple of months, I made every effort to make Lewis feel more comfortable around his dad. I invited Damian over for tea, made sure he attended nursery functions and arranged family days out. I didn’t enjoy it. The court case had been the final nail in the coffin in any attempt at an amicable split, but I was determined to help Lewis.

The summer holidays were now over, and Lewis had now started his first year of reception. A few weeks into his first term, his teacher, Mrs Davies, approached me.

‘Mandy, we’re worried about Lewis. He isn’t making progress the way we would expect him to. We are going to bring in the psychologist to assess him, if that’s okay with you?’ She smiled at me, sympathetically.

‘Yes, anything that helps him,’ I replied.

Why did my son need a psychologist? I was a full time, hands on mother, that had always been there. Why was that not enough?

The following week I had a meeting with the ‘SENCO’ (Special Educational Needs Coordinator). She was a matronly woman with a kind face and a gentle voice.

‘Here are a number of activities I would like you to do with Lewis,’ she said, handing me a list.

‘Of course.’

The following day after school I sat down with Lewis to help him with his spelling. ‘Well done, sweetheart!’ I exclaimed, after a few minutes of teaching.

Lewis stood up with tears in his eyes. ‘Mummy, I can’t do anymore,’ he spluttered, trying to get the words out. We had only learned two words.

Springing to my feet, I bent down and hugged my little boy. ‘Don’t get upset, you’ve done great!’ I reassured him.

The activities set to help Lewis proved challenging. He didn’t seem able to retain the information from one day to the next. And I hated seeing him upset. I asked Damian to come over the following morning after I had dropped Lewis off at school.

‘I’ve been doing all these tasks the SENCO gave me with Lewis, but it’s just not making any difference,’ I told him.

Damian took a slurp from his coffee, slammed it down on the work top and started walking out of the room. ‘That’s because you’re a rubbish mother!’ he shouted back to me from the hall.

That night I was running Lewis a bath. He was getting undressed when I noticed that he had little blisters on his bum.

‘Sweetheart, you’ve got something on your bum, I’m just having a look, just stand still a minute.’

I inspected his skin. The blisters where nowhere else on his body. I could see they were around his anus too. The following morning, I booked an appointment with the doctor and managed to get a cancellation for the same day. After examining him, the doctor looked up at me. ‘It’s molluscum contagiosum. It’s common in children. It can spread from child to child, sharing towels, that kind of thing.’

‘Oh, he doesn’t share towels with anyone,’ I replied.

The doctor looked at me and smiled, deflecting my comment. ‘They will disappear on their own in time. Just keep the area moisturised.’

That evening I told Damian about the diagnosis. ‘It’s called molluscum contagiosum,’ I said.

Before I had got the words out Damian was replying, ‘Sounds like something out of Harry Potter.’

* * * *

It was now the summer holidays. We had activities arranged each week, as well as seeing family, meeting up with friends, and of course, seeing their father. And still Lewis cried every time Damian collected him. In fact, in spite of all my efforts to bring the family together, things were getting progressively worse. Lewis was wetting the bed, even though he’d been potty trained years. He was having nightmares. And he never wanted to leave my side.

Halfway through July, Damian took the boys to Devon for five days to stay with his parents. The contact arrangement order made by the family court included two holidays a year. He had made sure of that. The first morning after they left, I called to check in on them, especially Lewis, who had been inconsolable when his dad picked him up. I was about to hang up when Jean, Damian’s mother, answered.

‘Hello, Mandy,’ she said coolly. She must have caller ID.

‘Hi, Jean. I’m calling to see how the boys are?’

‘The boys are busy playing,’ she snapped.

‘Could I speak to them please?’

She paused. ‘They’re busy, Mandy. You’re having fun though, aren’t you boys?’ Her voice softened a bit. ‘I’ll get them to call back later, okay?’

But they didn’t call back. I rang that evening. There was no answer. Three days into their holiday I stopped trying to speak to them. There was no point. I dreaded that Lewis would simply think I’d abandoned him.

Summer turned into autumn and autumn turned into winter. I had my youngest with me full time, apart from the two mornings when little Daniel went to nursery. Drop off at nursery was very difficult, he would scream when they took him from me and beg to take him home.

‘He’ll take a while to settle,’ the nursery worker tried to alleviate my concerns. But it wasn’t just at nursery. Daniel was now screaming and crying just as much as Lewis whenever Damian came to collect them for the night.

‘No, Mummy, I don’t want to go with Daddy,’ he would shout, every single time, without fail. ‘I want to stay with my Mummy!’

I tried to talk to Damian, but it was like talking to a brick wall. He was completely indifferent to the boy’s emotional state. ‘But they always have a lovely time once they’re at mine,’ he’d counter, every time I queried his strategy.

As much as I wanted to believe him, I didn’t. If the boys were having such a blast, why were they always terrified to go?

Somehow, in this state of constant conflict, every weekly visit as certain as the last to induce anger and panic, we bumbled along. I did everything I could to encourage them and reassure them, but my words fell on disbelieving ears. I’d pretty much given up trying to reason with Damian about any of it. The longer we spent apart, the more unreasonable he became. Mostly, I just got on with it. Two small boys meant they were always something to pick up or clean or someone that needed attention. The days blended into one long round of childcare and worry, and before I knew it, Lewis was starting his second year in school.

‘Are you ready, Lewis?!’ I shouted up the stairs, on the first day of term. There was no answer.

I walked upstairs, and found Lewis in his bedroom, still in his pyjamas, his clothes scattered across the bedroom floor.

‘Lewis, why haven’t you got dressed? You’re going to be late for school!’

‘I’m not going to school. I hate it!’

‘Well you need to go and that’s that,’ I said. ‘Come on, here, I’ll help you with your clothes.’

The weeks that followed were one big struggle. I had to physically carry Lewis into school, sometimes, and walk away as he screamed my name, begging me not to leave. I had meetings with his teacher and the headteacher, Mrs Smith.

‘We just don’t know what to do with Lewis,’ Mrs Smith concluded our chat, looking concerned. ‘We’ve tried everything, and nothing seems to work.’

Excusing myself, I slipped into the nearest toilets and locking the door behind me, burst out crying. If the experts couldn’t help Lewis, what hope did he have?

In the days after I saw his head, Lewis kicked up a massive fuss at school time. He was working himself into states that it was frightening to witness.

‘Damian, you’re going to have to come and help me with Lewis,’ I said, when he answered the phone.

Twenty minutes later, Damian was over. Lewis got dressed.

‘I wish he’d do that for me.’ I sighed.

‘You’re too soft with him, that’s your problem,’ he replied.

‘Come on Lewis, let’s go,’ I called, once he had finished breakfast. ‘Damian. can you mind Daniel whilst I take Lewis to school?’

I pulled up in the car on the street outside the school.

‘No, Mummy, No!’ Lewis screamed, his fingers gripping the sides of his car seat, his little face white.

I looked at my distraught six-year-old son in the back of the car. I can’t do this anymore!

* * * *

‘I’m home-schooling Lewis.’ I announced to Mum the following day.

‘Really, love? Do you think you would be able to manage that?’ Mum couldn’t keep the concern from her voice.

‘I haven’t got any choice, Mum. I can’t make him go to school against his will, can I?’

‘No,’ Mum conceded.

That evening I broke the news to Damian.

‘Well let’s face it, Mandy, you’ll be rubbish at teaching,’ he sneered, ‘but have it your way. I’ll have Lewis on Thursdays, at least he might learn something then.’

I didn’t bother arguing with him. He’d agreed and that was what mattered. Since the court case, I made sure he was included in all decisions.

The following Thursday, Damian returned with the boys, having spent the day with them, and invited himself for a cuppa. As I plugged the kettle in, he settled himself on the sofa. Lewis was stood close to me when he suddenly looked startled.

‘Mummy! I’ve just wee’d out of my bum.’

Damian, who was leaning back into the sofa, arms over his head, piped up immediately, ‘That’ll be a wet fart.’

‘What?’ I asked.

Lewis dashed off to the bathroom and took off his underpants and went upstairs to get another pair. I picked up his underpants off the bathroom floor. They were wet and smelled of bleach, but they weren’t soiled.

* * * *

Within a month, I had enrolled Lewis at Forest School twice a week. It was run by teachers, and parents could leave their home educated children there for the day. It was essentially learning outdoors, with more freedom to participate in different activities. It sounded like the perfect answer to a kid who didn’t like the confinement of school. It turned out he didn’t like the outdoors either, least not if I wasn’t by his side. He would freak out if I left and if I hung back to comfort him, he’d freak out even more when I tried to leave again. The pressure got too much and I stopped taking him. What was wrong with my son?

By the end of winter, I was now home-schooling Lewis full time, apart from Thursdays when he would go to Damian’s. Daniel would go to playgroup a couple of mornings a week, and the rest of the time I would take the boys on home-schooling activities where the parents stay too.

One day, shortly after Damian had dropped Lewis off, I noticed that Lewis pulled a strange face.

‘Are you okay, sweetheart?’ I asked.

‘Yes,’ he replied.

A few minutes later he pulled the same expression, kind of like a grimace.

‘You did it again, Lewis, are you okay?’

‘I don’t know what you mean, Mummy,’ he replied.

It was after a few days that I realised Lewis had a tic.

* * * *

‘Do you fancy coming to Diggerland with me and the boys?’ I asked Damian, on a sunny Friday May afternoon. I was always on the lookout for family events to include him in.

‘Yeah, sure I’ll come along,’ he replied.

‘It will be good for the boys to see us together and doing something fun!’ I managed to keep my voice light.

On the drive up there, I felt Damian’s fingers on my leg. I sat there, frozen, my eyes boring into his hand, willing him to move it. He didn’t.

‘I could make good money out of you,’ he laughed.

‘What did you just say?’ I brushed his hand away

‘I could,’ he repeated, ‘make real good money out of you.’

The rest of the journey passed in silence, with me looking out the window, trying hard to mask my tears. Why was I always searching for answers to why the boys feared their dad? Fact is, he was a nasty, horrible man.

* * * *

Meanwhile, the house continued to not sell. It had been on the market over two years and whilst, initially, a few people seemed keen, now viewings had dwindled to a couple a quarter and no-one ever asked to return for a second visit. It was a beautiful house and I was grateful to have it but it wasn’t ours. I was desperate to make the final break from Damian and move to a new home.

It was late summer, and Damian had just returned from having the boys for a few hours, one weekday. Lewis had spilled a drink in the car and was pulling his t-shirt off as he came into the house. He hated being wet. Immediately I noticed dark bruising across his shoulders and down his back.

‘How on earth did Lewis get these bruises on his back?’ I asked Damian.

He paused, looking straight at me. ‘I was going to ask you the same thing.’

‘No! No! No!’ I raised my voice, ‘He didn’t get those when he was in my care.’

‘Oh yeah, I remember now. He fell off a slide’.

‘Really? That’s not like you, sweetheart,’ I said looking at Lewis.

He was such a careful boy.

‘We can’t all be helicopter parents like you, Mandy.’ Damian meant it as an insult, but I was proud my children never suffered major accidents when I looked after them.

The following evening, I heard the sound of the gates opening, followed by car doors shutting and then gravel crunching. I opened the door. Damian was carrying Daniel who was fast asleep. Lewis was struggling to walk.

‘Hi, Lewis, are you okay, sweetheart?’ I asked, taking hold of his hand. ‘Have you had a nice time?’

Lewis didn’t answer. When we got into the hallway, he sat on the stairs, looking exhausted.

‘You look tired,’ I said. ‘Come on, get you ready for bed.’

I helped Lewis upstairs and into his pyjamas.

‘Mummy, can you come to bed now too?’ he asked.

‘Of course, I can,’ I replied.

‘Damian, can you get Daniel ready for bed?’ I asked, running into his room to plant him a kiss on his soft cheek. He barely stirred.

‘Wow, he’s tired! You’ve tired them out, Damian! They’re never this tired for me.’

Lewis was already curled up in my bed when I went back into my bedroom. I got into bed and stoked his hair. It was wet, and his face was hot.

‘Goodnight, sweetheart,’ I whispered.

Later on, when the entire household was sleeping, he woke me up.

‘Mummy, cuddle me. Where’s the dead baby?’

I wrapped my arms around him, as he shook and cried, and whispered calming platitudes in his ears. It was harder to calm my own mind, as I searched for answers as to why my boy was always in some state of trauma.

The following morning as I sat drinking my coffee, I looked over at Lewis, who was playing with his toys in the kitchen.

‘Are you okay, sweetheart?’ I asked.

There was no reply. I looked over at him, he was moving his cars around intently. Was he autistic?

***

It was a Friday evening, and I was getting ready to take the boys over to Damian’s.

‘I’ll stay for tea?’ I offered. As much as I’d grown to hate his company, I knew the only way to make the boys feel more at ease was to spend time together.

‘I’ve only got pizza in, maybe another night?’ Damian suggested.

‘Pizza’s great!’ I replied. He didn’t want me here anymore than I wanted to be here, but I wasn’t doing it for him.

I sat on the sofa in between Lewis and Daniel whilst we ate our tea. Damian hung back in the kitchen. Mark, Damian’s housemate, arrived back from work. He looked in the front room and smiled charmingly at me.

‘Hi, Mandy.’

‘Hi, Mark,’ I replied.

He went into the kitchen briefly with Damian before going upstairs. I could hear the sound of the shower and music playing. Twenty minutes later, he appeared downstairs again going straight into the kitchen. I took our empty plates and cups into the sink. Damian was standing making a hot chocolate. Mark was standing beside him. They weren’t speaking, but I got the impression I was interrupting something.

‘Are you going to go then, Mandy?’ Damian asked. So, it wasn’t just an impression.

‘Yes, I’ll just go and sit with the boys for a few more minutes’

I sat down with the kids, and Lewis leaned into me.

‘I’m going soon,’ I said.

‘No, Mummy, don’t go!’ Lewis begged.

‘I can’t stay here, there’s no room for me to sleep,’ I said, smiling.

‘Please, Mummy, please!’

My insides twisted as my child’s fear increased.

Lewis brought his knees up and started to rock then he grabbed a toy car and started to swirl it around his head. Daniel started to hit one of his toy cars off the floor. I hugged each son before saying my goodbyes.

After a restless night I collected the boys the following morning. They were irritable and tired. They were wearing some cast-off clothes that were too small that used to belong to Damian’s nephews. I left loads of extra clothes; it made no sense. On the journey home the boy’s fought with each other. Opening his window, Daniel threw his toy out. I screeched the car to a halt.

‘Why did you do that?’ I snapped. ‘Now we have to go back and find it.’

‘No, Mummy!’ Daniel yelled. ‘It’s a horrible, disgusting car.’

Later that week, I took the boys to a local play area. Those ingenious spaces where kids can let off all their energy and the saviour of single mums everywhere.

‘Wow! Look at you two climbing!’ I enthused, tickling my boys through the netting.

Sitting down on a chair I had pulled up to the side I watched the boys playing. As I looked up, I noticed a woman who I had met though Damian. She was one of the band member’s wives. Elaina Davey. She had three children, including a baby. Her icy blue eyes seemed to pause and stare at me. It felt significant, but it had been a while since we’d spoke, maybe she was trying to place me.

Treating myself to a latte, I spotted Elaina in the café and decided to say hello. I walked over to where she was sat.

‘Hi, how are you all?’ I asked.

‘Oh, hi! I’m good, thanks, how are you?’

We exchanged pleasantries and chatted about the baby.

‘Is your youngest walking yet?” she asked.

‘I should hope so.’ I smiled, puzzled. ‘He’s three and a half!’

‘Is he indeed?’ she replied. ‘They grow up so fast.’

Our brief conversation over, I walked back to check in on the boys. There was something not quite right about our exchange, but I couldn’t put my finger on it. Glancing around, trying to locate Lewis and Daniel, I realised they’d moved. I climbed through the play area and found them in the dance room.

‘Hi, guys, are you okay?’ I called over to Lewis.

‘Yes, Mummy, we’re playing with our friends!’ Lewis yelled back.

I looked to see who he meant. It was Liam and Alanna. Elaina’s children. My earlier discomfort was starting to make sense. Why was she trying to make out that she hadn’t seen my sons for years? I had only recently seen a photograph on Damian’s phone, taken with her and Damian and the boys and her children.

* * * *

Finally, a couple in their sixties made a reasonable offer on the house. Hanging up on the estate agent I realised I was crying. We had been waiting for this for so long that I had started to doubt anyone would ever buy it. It had been over three years since we put the house on the market in June 2011. And now in July 2014, we could finally add a “Sold” to the sign outside.

I immediately started looking at houses near to my family. I wanted to live in the next village along. It was quiet with a few shops, and a lovely park and was close to my family and to the countryside. After I had viewed a handful of houses, I rang Mum one morning.

‘I’ve just seen a house I like the look of in Littleborough. Could you nip over and have a quick look for me?’

‘Yes of course, love,’ she replied.

That afternoon we both drove over to see it. The village was the nicest in the area nestled just below the hills. It had a rural feel to it, but it also had its own high street with cafes, shops and a local school. Best of all there was a scenic park on the other side of the road opposite the entrance to the cul-de-sac where the 1960s semi-detached house lay on a quiet, secluded row of houses. It had front and back gardens, with a little path leading up to the front door.

‘Hi, you must be Mandy.’ A friendly looking lady answered the door and gave us both a warm smile.

‘Please come in. Have a look around, on your own, if you like,’ she offered.

Taking off our shoes, I replied, ‘Yes, please.’

It had a spacious bright lounge with adjoining dining room, large windows, a decent sized hallway and a small old-fashioned kitchen, complete with a new boiler and central heating. Upstairs there were three decent sized bedrooms and a dated but good-sized bathroom. There would be room for a separate shower. It had been freshly painted and had brand-new carpets throughout. Roaming from room to room, imaging the colours I would paint it and the places I’d hang pictures. I could feel myself falling in love with its potential. It was perfect. After five minutes of looking around the cosy three bed semi I had decided what offer I was going to put in.

Within a week I was packing to leave. I had asked Damian to come over and pick up the last of his stuff. He arrived mid-morning and knocked on the door of Lewis’s bedroom. Mum had taken both the kids, and I was up to my elbows in soft toys and board games.

‘Here,’ he said, handing me a laptop.

‘What’s that for? We have the main computer,’ I asked, barely looking up. I was busy sorting stuff that mattered, from stuff they wouldn’t notice if I threw it away. It was a fine line. If the teddy they hadn’t played with in six months was disposed of, they might suddenly remember tomorrow he was their favourite toy.

‘You won’t have the room for the desk and this big computer in your house,’ Damian replied. ‘You may as well get rid of it. I’ll take it today.’

‘It’s still quite new though, we could sell it?’ I offered.

‘It wouldn’t be worth it!’ he snapped. Damian busied himself disconnecting the computer.

‘Hold on a minute,’ I said, ‘I’ve got photographs and things on there I want to keep.’

Damian sighed, scratching his head. ‘Okay, just give me ten minutes. I’ll nip home and get you some discs to copy them on’

‘It’s a lot of messing around for you, Damian, aren’t you flying out to Holland first thing? I’ll get some discs tomorrow and take it to the recycling at the weekend,’ I said.

‘I said I’d do it, now, didn’t I?’ Damian snapped again.

I didn’t want to argue with him, but I’d actually asked him over to help, and the only thing he seemed interested in doing was making sure we got rid of his computer.

* * * *

Contracts exchanged; the sale completed at the end of October 2014. After an exhausting few days, I had moved most of our things in and I was excited to show the boys around.

‘What do you think of your new house then?’ I asked them both.

‘I like it, Mummy’ Lewis shrieked, jumping off the freshly made bed in his room.

‘Me too!’ Daniel chirped in.

We were still waiting on our dining room table so that night we ate a picnic on the floor.

I sat on the carpet against the wall, with my arms around each of my sons. This would be the start of a new chapter. Things would get better from now.

Mum came over the day after we moved. ‘It’s so good to have you nearby,’ she said smiling.

‘I know, it’s wonderful! Do you want a cup of tea?’ I asked.

‘Yes, please, love,’ she replied.

‘I’ve been quite productive,’ I said, putting the kettle on. ‘I’ve enrolled Daniel at a local nursery for a couple of days. And I think I’ve found a decent tutor for Lewis to help out once a week.’ I handed her a leaflet. Mum read through it.

‘That sounds great, Mandy.’

‘And I’ve already hooked up with the local home ed groups. I’m taking Lewis to a sports session in the morning.’ I grinned.

The following morning, during our first sports class, I was sat with the other mums. and the children were running around playing with footballs. One of the other kids was joking around being a bit rough and tumble. Suddenly, Lewis burst out crying. Rushing over to him I put an arm around him.

‘It’s okay. sweetheart, the little boy was only playing.’

That evening, Naomi and Mum had come over for dinner. We sat around the newly arrived table eating pasta and salad.

‘I was thinking about taking Lewis to karate,’ Naomi suggested. ‘It could help with his confidence?’

Lewis seemed excited at the prospect. He was very close to his aunt.

So, my sister enrolled them both into a beginner’s class.

The first couple of sessions went okay. After his third-class Naomi took me aside. ‘He’s finding it difficult to take instructions and makes random erratic noises.’

‘Does he?’ I asked, sighing.

‘The instructor asked if there was anything wrong with Lewis, like autism. I said no. You don’t think he is autistic, do you Mandy?’

‘I’ve already looked into that,’ I told her. ‘He doesn’t tick many of the boxes. The school didn’t think he needed testing.’

‘I don’t know what to do, Naomi,’ I confided. ‘I’ve tried every remedy under the sun. Clean, healthy organic food, reflexology for children, homeopathic medicine, Bach’s flower remedies. I home school him. I make sure he gets lots of exercise. I’m always reassuring him and telling him how loved he is, and none of it makes a difference. What’s wrong with him?’

I hadn’t meant to get upset, but tears streamed down my face. They say you are only as happy as your least happy child, and my eldest son hadn’t seemed happy in years.

