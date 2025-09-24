Following is Chapter Two of Everything Is Going to Be Okay, a captivating novel about a woman who finds herself in Family Court fighting desperately to maintain custody and protect her children after divorcing her abusive husband.

In Chapter One, Mandy is out celebrating her newly minted post-grad degree in marketing when she meets Damian and begins a whirlwind romance. When they move in together, red flags begin popping up, like his propensity for partying, unexplained absences, his odd family, and difficulty connecting on anything but a superficial level. Despite misgivings, she says yes when he asks her to marry him in grand fashion in front of the Taj Mahal.

Sequential sections of the novel are released every Wednesday. You may access them anytime at Women’s Coalition News & Views on the top menu bar, but be sure and subscribe and you will receive them in your inbox (free to subscribe and no paywall).

Everything Is Going to Be Okay

Her first mistake was trusting him. Her second was trusting the state.

Chapter Two

We were only a week back from our Indian excursion when Damian brought me a coffee in bed.

‘Thank you honey.’ I sat up and sipped the hot coffee.

‘I don’t want one of those long engagements,’ Damian said, gently pushing back a stray hair from my face. ‘I want you to be my wife right now, babe.’ How romantic.

‘What’s got into you?’ I asked, smiling.

The following Saturday afternoon we were sitting at the dining table which was covered with bridal magazines.

‘Do you like this dress, love?’ I glanced at Damian.

‘I think you’d look good in any old thing.’ He smiled, leaning over to stroke my cheek. ‘I love planning our wedding together, babe. We make a fine team, don’t we?’

At last, we seemed to have stumbled across a project we could really connect on. It was as if Damian was born to plan a wedding. After work, every evening, our time was spent writing lists, visiting potential venues and pulling together what would be a truly magical day. We were completely caught up in the excitement of it all; trying on dresses and suits, choosing flowers, tasting food for the menus, hen and stag dos, deciding who to invite, and which exotic location to spend our honeymoon in. So swift was our organising, that in no time at all, we were counting down the days.

The morning arrived, and it was a perfect mid Summers day. I awoke to the sun peeping in through the cracks of the blinds. Rubbing my eyes, I climbed out of bed and looked out of the window. The sky was completely blue, without a cloud in sight. Moments later, I heard Naomi’s voice from downstairs.

‘Coffee’s ready!’

The patio doors to the garden were wide open. Naomi was sitting at the outside table.

‘You nervous?’ She grinned at me.

‘More excited,’ I replied, half truthfully.

‘Me too.’ She smiled, sipping her coffee.

We sat with the hot sun on our faces for a few minutes.

‘Here, make sure you have something to eat.’ Naomi said, passing me a plate of hot buttered toast, which I gobbled down.

‘I’d better go and get showered and ready then!’ I jumped up in excitement and pulled Naomi to her feet.

‘Okay, bride to be!’ She laughed.

Taking the stair two at a time, I got first dibs on the bathroom. The next couple of hours were like a military operation, as we showered, had our hair and make-up done, and fielded a string of last-minute texts about the arrangements.

About one o’clock people started to slowly arrive. Mum was the first.

‘Mum, you look beautiful’ I said.

‘You too’ Mum chuckled, eying my cut off t-shirt and shorts.

‘Very funny. Come and help me on with my dress.’

The dress was the last thing to do. It was a fairy tale ball gown with billowing skirts and a fitted corset. Having helped tie the corset up, Mum stepped back to admire me.

‘Mandy, you look like a princess,’ she said, wiping a tear from her eye.

‘Where’s the bride to be?’ I heard a voice yell from downstairs.

‘Hi Dad!’ Naomi and I called out in unison.

He was waiting with my other bridesmaid, Isabel.

As I walked carefully down the stairs, he gave me a reassuring thumbs up.

The flowers had also arrived, stunning bouquets of delicately scented roses, the centre of each dotted with a glistening diamante. Picking them up and handing them out to Mum and the girls, I was walking on air. This was the wedding I’d always dreamed of.

* * * *

After the first car had arrived to collect Mum and the bridesmaids, it was just Dad and I left. We giggled, as we sipped a little brandy to steady our nerves.

‘How are you feeling?’ he asked.

‘A bit anxious but so excited. I can’t believe I’m getting married!’

My dad gave me a wry smile and I could see the sadness at the back of his eyes.

Within fifteen minutes our car had arrived. The drive over was surreal. I couldn’t quite believe it. Was I really getting married today?

My bridesmaids were standing outside the impressive entrance of the Town Hall. Taking a deep breath, I gathered up my skirts and climbed out of the car.

Naomi wiped a tear from her eyes. ‘Mandy, you look beautiful.’

The registrar greeted us on the way in.

‘Your groom awaits,’ a woman, with a booming voice, announced.

I made my way up the stone staircase, my bridesmaids in tow and Dad at my side, smiling as I noticed the lit tea lights and rose petals that had been arranged on the windowsills. Approaching the doorway at the end of the corridor, we heard the soft sound of violins. As we entered the room, the guests started to turn around. My heart raced as the band played, “Cannon in D”. My eyes travelled to the other side of the room where Damian stood. He gave me a reassuring nod. Behind him, in the front row, his father stood. His face was rigid as if he was at a funeral not a wedding.

Before I knew it, I was standing next to my husband to be. The registrar started talking. I couldn’t take in what she was saying. I can’t believe I’m getting married. The best man passed Damian the ring. We both said something, then I heard the words, ‘You may now kiss your bride,’ and Damian pulled me towards him and gave me a full-on snog.

* * * *

A couple of days later we jetted off on honeymoon to beautiful Mauritius. It was pure luxury. An all-inclusive resort on the coast with white sands, aqua seas and state of the art swimming pools. On our first morning, we drank fresh coffee and ate a breakfast of delicious fresh fruits and pancakes before heading down for a swim. As we walked down the path and onto the pool area, Damian turned around.

‘There aren’t any kids. It must be one of those resorts that don’t allow children.’

‘Good, it’ll be nice and peaceful,’ I said.

‘I can’t wait to have my own children.’ He smiled.

We settled on a couple of sun loungers, and a waiter immediately appeared out of nowhere asking if we would like a drink. A couple of cocktails later, we lay outstretched, listening to the sound of the gentle waves. We spent our days sunbathing, drinking cocktails and reading books.

‘This is heaven.’ Damian stroked my hand. ‘I love spending time with you.’

‘Me too, babe,’ I replied.

After a day of lounging around we would get dressed for the evening. First, we would have dinner, followed by cocktails, followed by table football in the games room.

‘I’m not leaving until I’ve won!’ Damian declared.

I laughed. ‘No chance, we’ll be here all night in that case!’

Damian came over to my side of the table, grabbing my hand and pulling me away out of the room. ‘Come on, wifey, we’ve got a baby to go and make!’

I giggled. ‘But I thought you couldn’t leave until you’d beaten me.’

* * * *

Once our relaxing honeymoon came to an end, we returned home to start our lives as a married couple. It was a typically dark and dreary November, and visions of our sun-drenched perfect holiday faded fast. Damian’s hints and jokes about impregnating me had morphed into a sort of obsession. He paced up and down the kitchen. Had he always paced like this?

‘Why aren’t you pregnant yet?’ he asked for the fiftieth time.

It was all he seemed to think about.

‘Chill out it’s only been a few months, Damian. Give it a chance.’

‘Well, I don’t want to take any chances, Mandy. We need to go to the doctors and get checked out. I need to get my sperm count tested first. That’s what they usually do before anything else.’ Clearly, he’d done his homework.

‘We’ve been trying for such a short time, babe,’ I spoke softly. ‘The professionals are going to say the same as I have been, “give it a while longer”.’

‘Good point!’ Damian seized on my analysis. ‘We need to tell the doctors that we’ve been trying for a year, babe, otherwise they might fob us off.’

‘I’m starting to think you only married me so that you could have kids.’ I poked his ribs as I spoke, and we both laughed.

* * * *

A week later, I was late with my period. An hour later, a pregnancy tester kit confirmed that I was pregnant. Damian could hardly contain himself.

‘Yessssss! Get in!!’ he shouted. He picked me up and twirled me around. ‘Babe, that’s amazing, amazing! I’m gonna be a dad.’

I was happy too. I’d worked with kids, I loved them, and I’d always imagined having them. I was also relieved. One thing I’d become certain of was that Damian wasn’t going to let up until I sired him an heir.

As soon as the news sunk in, Damian began pushing me to move to a bigger house.

‘We need a family home, more room.’ He kept telling me.

‘Babies are tiny,’ I tried to rationalise with him. ‘We could actually down-size and the baby won’t care.’

My attempts at humour fell on deaf ears. Damian had a plan and was determined to stick to it.

After a couple of months of viewing everything on the market, we had our offer accepted on an impressive four-bedroomed detached house, complete with its own private road. It was a brand-new building that had only been built a couple of years’ earlier. I liked it, but I was concerned about the isolation as Damian travelled a lot. There was wasteland and fields directly behind the house. I would be there on my own with the baby.

‘What about when you’re away, Damian? It’s a bit isolated here with no proper neighbours.’ I wrung my hands together nervously.

‘Don’t worry, babe, you’ll be safe here. I’ll get electric gates. It’ll be fine, I promise.’

* * * *

In spite of married life and my pregnancy, Damian continued to party like a single man. He would go out with his friends a lot, as well as travel abroad with his work. I had hoped that after marrying, he would wind things down, but he wasn’t showing any signs of giving up his old ways.

It was May 2007, and we decided to have a house-warming for friends and family. The civilised afternoon gathering with a buffet and a few glasses of wine had now turned into a raucous party. Damian’s friends were dancing around the lounge, with the music on full blast. There were lines of cocaine on our living room table, and a crowd of people were smoking weed out the back. At about one in the morning, Anne a friend of Damian’s from “way back” – Who wasn’t? – staggered over to me in the kitchen.

‘Please can Damian come to the night club?’ Anne widened her eyes and fluttered her eyelashes.

I didn’t reply, and she wandered off into the hall. A few seconds later, Damian creeped over to me. ‘Can I go to the nightclub with them?’ Damian giggled, looking back at his small group of friends. Laughter came from the hall, followed by loud shushing and then more laughter. Was I his wife or his mother?

‘A nightclub?’ I could barely lift my face to look at him.

‘Yeah, see you later, babe!’

And with a wave of his hand, Damian shuffled off to join his group of wasted mates. I heard the door closing and the sound of hysterical laughter outside. I stood against the ceramic sink, in the brand-new fitted kitchen, heavily pregnant, alone and utterly abandoned.

This was not what I had signed up for.

* * * *

It was on a hot August Sunday when I gave birth to my baby Lewis. The midwife passed me my tiny and precious boy. Holding him, I had never felt love like this before. He seemed to looked up at me. His tiny little fragile arm around mine. I couldn’t sleep a wink that night. I kept looking at my perfect little baby boy in his cot at the side of me in the hospital. I felt a happiness and a pure love that I had never felt before.

I was truly blessed with this tiny and perfect baby, but boy, he was exhausting! Getting to grips with the new routine of disturbed sleep and breastfeeding took time, and lots of tears. Lewis was only a week old when Damian first suggested leaving me alone with him.

‘I’ve been offered a once in a lifetime opportunity,’ he told me, as our infant son suckled on my breast, ‘to meet Ricky Hatton, after a boxing match, in Dublin.’ He waited for my reaction. ‘Ricky Hatton!’ he repeated, having twigged my blank expression.

‘Who the heck is Ricky Hatton?’ I asked him.

‘Ricky Hatton…the boxer.’

It didn’t matter how indignant he sounded, I had never heard of the man.

‘But, Damian, we’ve just had a baby. I need help and it’s a bit early to leave us.’ Panic was creeping in at the thought of me and my tiny baby, without help.

Damian’s response was cold. ‘I didn’t know you were poorly.’

‘I’m not poorly.’ Who said anything about being poorly? Lewis was still so small, yet such a big responsibility. Was I being unreasonable?

Later that evening, he booked a fight to Dublin.

A week later Damian arrived back home from a day at the office. The sun was streaming in through the windows from the back garden, and I was propped up with pillows at the end of a sofa, breastfeeding my hungry baby.

‘Mum’s going to come and visit for a few days. It will help us having her here, I think.’ He sat down on the opposite end of the sofa, unlacing his shoes.

‘Okay, yes, that would be good. When is she coming?’

‘Tomorrow, babe.’ He ruffled my air as he grabbed the television remote control.

Jean arrived the following afternoon.

‘I’ve come to ease the load!’ she announced in her shrill voice, as she sailed through the front door.

‘I know how difficult it is, especially with your first baby. Here, look, Mandy, I’ve brought gifts,’ she chuckled, pulling out some teddies and baby grows and tea towels from her bag and thrusting them into my arms. I was half grateful for an extra pair of hands and half-wishing she wasn’t here.

‘Right, son, let’s go and buy those wooden clothes hangers,’ she said. ‘Organising your wardrobe is the first job.’

Damian jumped up, grabbing his coat. ‘Told you mum would help, babe.’ Kissing me on the cheek, he added, ‘Mandy, that’s what mothers-in-law are for, to make your life easier.’

The following morning I had just finished feeding Lewis, and after gently placing my baby boy down onto the padded changing table, I twisted the dial on the mobile that hung over him. “Ba-ba-black sheep” started playing when Jean suddenly appeared at my side out of nowhere. She let out a laugh when I jumped.

‘Your nerves are all over the place, Mandy’ she snorted.

‘Good morning Jean.’

Lewis let out a small cry.

‘Sorry, sweetheart, let’s get this nappy changed.’ I stroked his soft downy hair as Jean came closer, peering down at Lewis.

‘Makes you wonder how anyone could hurt them, doesn’t it, Mandy?’

As a nervous new mum, the very thought of someone harming a tiny helpless new-born baby made me flinch.

‘Come on, Mandy, let’s go down for a cup of tea.’

I followed Jean out of the room and down the stairs.

‘Just wait until you see what I’ve done with Damian’s wardrobe,’ she said proudly.

But I didn’t care what she’d done with his wardrobe, now all I wanted was her out of my house.

* * * *

New motherhood is the perfect place to hide from marital problems, and I did. I was so engrossed in my baby. I absolutely adored Lewis. His big smile, his baby-scent, his giggle, our cuddles. I whiled away hours staring at him sleeping.

‘I’ve never seen you this happy,’ Mum observed. ‘You’ve got a constant smile on your face.’

‘It’s true, Mum. I’m on cloud nine!’ I told her, and I was, except when I thought about Damian, so keen to be father and yet so reluctant.

Mum and Naomi relished in their new roles as Grandma and Aunty. They loved Lewis so much. His little face would light up whenever he saw either of them.

***

As Lewis grew older, Damian and I grew apart though I was the only one who seemed aware of this. I tried to explain my feelings to Damian, but he’d just dismiss me, with a hug or a ruffle of my hair. Coming in from work one evening, he pulled me close.

‘I’m so glad I met you.’

‘Me too.’

His words would give me hope for a small time, like hanging on a thread. I would cling to each syllable. He wouldn’t say these things, if he didn’t mean them, deep down?

One night in early summer, Lewis had been asleep for a few hours and I was getting tired. ‘I’m going up, honey. Are you coming?’

Damian was sitting back on the sofa, arms outstretched above him. ‘I’m going to go and download some music, babe. I’ll be up shortly.’

‘You never come up at the same time as me,’ I said. ‘We may as well be sleeping in separate beds.’ My eyes filled up with tears.

‘Come here, babe.’ Damian pulled me gently towards him, smiling. ‘I don’t care.’

***

‘Let’s have another baby!’ Damian suggested, out of the blue, a few days after Lewis’ first birthday.

‘No way. Not yet.’ I rolled my eyes.

Bringing up baby Lewis was a dream. He was an adorable and happy baby. He slept through the night after only a few weeks. Sometimes, I would even wake up before him in the morning. But I was certainly not ready for another one. There was four years between me and Naomi. I thought that would be a good age gap. It worked well in my family. There was a similar age gap between Damian and his sister, Sarah.

* * * *

Damian’s family had recently re-located to Devon.

We would go to stay with them in their thatched cottage in the country at least a couple of times a year. On the one hand, I liked the break from the routine of bringing up baby, but on the other, they had some strange and odd ways about them. On top of that, Damian’s dad, Bill, was a typical male chauvinist.

‘Dad’s very liberal,’ Damian would explain, as if I couldn’t tell the difference between a liberal man and a sexist pig.

It was plain to see that Bill was the head of the family. He was loud and domineering and reminded me of a large toad. He was also sleazy. Damian had told me a lot about his father.

‘My dad had lots of affairs with other women when he was younger.’

‘Why didn’t your mum leave him?’ I asked.

‘She did leave him, for about a year. We moved down to Devon when I was about eight and we lived with my aunty.’

‘Really? You haven’t ever mentioned that before.’ I was surprised that Damian had kept something so significant to himself. ‘That must have been hard for you?’

‘I can’t really remember it.’ he said.

‘So, what made her take your dad back then?’ I asked.

‘He charmed his way out of it,’ Damian replied, half laughing, before quickly changing the subject.

Jean was welcoming and friendly but had a strangeness about her. She would laugh at things that weren’t funny and sometimes seemed a bit shrill.

‘Mum hasn’t been the same since Sarah got married,’ Damian told me when I asked about her.

‘Why would that be? She likes Stuart.’

‘Just hasn’t been the same. It all sent her mad.’ Damian shrugged his shoulders.

His reply didn’t make any sense to me.

* * * *

Damian wasn’t as keen on the reality and responsibility of having a baby as he was on the idea of it. Post the birth of our first child, my life changed beyond recognition. My husband’s life, in contrast, continued to be that of a single man. He even joined a band, as a drummer. They met for rehearsal once a week and played the occasional venue.

‘We’re doing a gig next Saturday, babe. It would be great if you could come.’

‘I’d love to!’ I agreed immediately. I craved adult company and the chance to be somebody other than a mum.

Naomi agreed to babysit for Lewis for a few hours. I would collect him on the way home. I got dressed up in my tight jeans, a crisp white shirt, and some high heeled strappy sandals. Glancing at myself in the mirror, I was quite pleased. I was looking good, for a new mum, who barely slept or stepped out of my jogging pants.

‘You look great, Sis!’ Naomi greeted me at the door with a hug. I waited until Lewis had fallen asleep and then drove over to the pub where Damian’s band were playing.

‘Hi, Mandy!’

Damian’s sister, Sarah waved at me. I was relieved to have someone to watch the gig with. We danced, as the band played a few songs. When they paused for a break, I waited for Damian to come over. I spotted him walking towards us.

‘Hi, babe, that was amazing,’ I told him, but Damian just walked right past me.

Sarah laughed. ‘He’s a proper charmer, isn’t he?’

I nodded, giving her a weak smile.

A few minutes later Damian re-appeared at my side. ‘I have to say babe, I’m disappointed that you’re not wearing a skirt,’ he whispered.

‘What?’ I snapped, but he’d already walked away.

‘You let me down, babe,’ he told me, later that night, when we got back home.

Cradling Lewis in my arms, after I’d fed him, I replayed Damian’s words in my mind. I’d disappointed him by not wearing a skirt, that’s what he said. Why would he say that? Why would he even think that?

* * * *

Somehow, we stumbled on. Me, engrossed with the baby. Damian, being Damian. Lewis’s first food, Lewis’s first step, Lewis’s first word, witnessed by me. That’s not uncommon, though, is it? Mums doing the lion share, Dads showing up for the good bits. We weren’t perfect, but we were still together.

The following summer, when Lewis was almost two, we went on holiday to the Greek Island, Lindos. On the second week Mum and Naomi joined us.

‘Wow, this is so nice!’ I exclaimed as we opened the doors to the villa. It was airy and spacious with sea views and its own swimming pool. We walked down to the pool, which was surrounded by a sweet-smelling herb garden. Lewis was absolutely ecstatic at the prospect of all-day swimming. He could hardly contain his excitement.

‘Mummy! Look at that! Look at that!’ he shouted.

‘Look at that!’ I repeated, echoing my young son’s enthusiasm.

* * * *

‘Happy Anniversary.’ I handed Damian a card, as he brought the coffee over to the kitchen table in the villa.

‘Oh babes, sorry I totally forgot. I was so busy with trying to get things organised at work. I’ll make it up to you.

‘Don’t worry,’ I mumbled, conscious that my cheeks were starting to flush.

Who remembers anniversaries after the first?

Mum and Naomi glanced over at me sympathetically.

‘Why don’t you two go out tonight to celebrate?’ Mum suggested.

‘Yes, I could look after Lewis,’ Naomi said, kissing him on top of his head.

‘Fab!’ Damian replied.

‘Yeah, that would be great,’ I told Naomi. ‘Thanks.’

After a day on the beach, we got ready for our date, whilst between them, Mum and Naomi made dinner and looked after Lewis. We walked down the steep path, lined with white-washed houses splashed with shocking pink bougainvillea. I reached out to hold Damian’s hand.

‘Where do you fancy going?’ I asked.

‘How about that Italian over there?’ he suggested.

‘A romantic evening out, is it?’ the waiter asked us as we sat down.

‘It’s our third anniversary,’ I replied. ‘You’re quiet,’ I said to Damian as I took a slice of pizza from the plate. ‘What are you thinking about?’

‘Nothing,’ he said. ‘Pizza’s nice, isn’t it? Fancy another bottle of merlot?’

‘I’m okay, thanks, honey, maybe we could go to another bar for a drink?’ Maybe Damian would liven up then?

Back in the villa, we said our goodnights to Mum and Naomi and went to bed. I leaned over to kiss my husband.

‘I’m tired, babe,’ he said, shoving me away. ‘Goodnight.’

I rolled over to the edge of my side of the bed feeling unwanted and unloved. We hadn’t had sex all holiday. Why was Damian so distant? Why didn’t he want me?

* * * *

Back home, I was distracted from the problems of my marriage by the problems with Lewis’s behaviour. My easy-going baby wasn’t negotiating the toddler years so well.

‘He’s been hitting babies again,’ I said to Mum on the phone. ‘I’m scared to take him out. I have to have eyes in the back of my head.’

‘I’m sure it’s just a phase,’ Mum tried to reassure me. ‘All young kids go through it.’

‘Did I?’ I asked, hopefully.

‘No,’ she replied. ‘But you were very gentle.’

I didn’t tell Mum that we’d started to avoid certain groups and cancel playdates. It was all well and good her saying this was normal, but none of the other toddlers were terrorizing babies.

* * * *

At the beginning of 2010, when Lewis was two and a half, I had quite a few weekends away. This was very unusual for me and I wasn’t without misgivings about leaving him, but Damian had been very persuasive.

‘You work so hard, babe, and you worry about our boy so much, it will do you good to have some time for yourself,’ he told me, when my close friend, Janine, rang to say she wanted to go on a weekend break to Krakow for her hen do.

‘I’ve already been to Bath this year, and to the yoga retreat. I’m not sure I want to leave him again.’

‘He’ll be with his father,’ Damian insisted. ‘Or don’t you trust me?’

Of course, I trusted him, I just didn’t like being away from my baby.

My instincts proved right because when I returned, Lewis seemed unusually subdued. He sat listless on the sofa, barely able to shove a shape through a hole in his favourite toy.

‘Did you have a nice time with Daddy, sweetheart?’ I asked, stroking his hair.

Damian interjected, ‘We’ve had lots of good fun, Lewis-Daddy time, haven’t we, angel?’

Damian fussed over us both, insisting that Lewis needed a nap, and I should have a bath.

I was touched that he was being so attentive, but I craved some alone time with my boy.

‘I missed you so much, darling.’ I kissed my son’s head.

‘He was proper wiped out,’ I told Damian, after putting Lewis down. ‘I haven’t seen him crash so easily since he was baby.’

‘I had Adam and Jeremy over,’ Damian explained. ‘We all ran riot in the back garden.’

That made sense of Lewis’s exhaustion, but I couldn’t help but wonder why two blokes (gay or otherwise) would willingly spend their weekend playing with another bloke’s child.

‘Jeremy played on your piano,’ Damian continued. ‘He’s very good.’

‘Oh, right, is he?’ I asked.

* * * *

I was home from Krakow less than a month when I noticed my period was late. We had only just started trying for another baby; I thought these things took a while. They had the first-time round.

Lewis would be turning three soon, which the experts say is a good age for a sibling, but Lewis continued to be not be atypical of his peers. He’d stopped hitting other children, which was good, but he’d developed a terrible stammer.

‘What’s wrong with Lewis? He seems really down,’ Naomi asked, one day when we were out in the garden.

‘I don’t know,’ I replied, and I didn’t. No matter how hard I tried, Lewis never seemed as happy as other kids.

As his days were plagued with a heaviness most three-year-olds didn’t seem to carry, it was only a matter of time before these thoughts invaded his nights. Lewis, a one-time fantastic sleeper, started to have nightmares. Every night, without fail, he would scream out and run to my bed before I had time to rise.

‘Mummy’s here,’ I would whisper, wrapping his sweat drenched body round mine. ‘You’re safe, now.’

He even started to scream about his father putting him to bed. If Damian took him upstairs, within minutes, I would hear Lewis crying, ‘No! No! I want Mummy!’

I would rush to my frightened child’s side.

‘You’re not doing him any favours, pandering to his fear of me,’ Damian snapped one evening as I held our weeping child.

* * * *

One Sunday morning, towards the end of the Summer. I heard the gates opening at around six am, then the sound of the door closing and footsteps coming up the stairs. I sighed. Damian’s social life, already full, seemed to increase with my second pregnancy. Please don’t let him wake Lewis. Too late! I heard Lewis cry out, and Damian talking to him manically before he took him downstairs. I dragged myself out of bed. He was too wasted to be alone with our son.

‘This isn’t what I signed up for when we married,’ I told him later, when I finally got a wound-up Lewis settled in front of the telly for half an hour.

‘Why have you got a problem with me having a social life? It’s not normal! You should go out more yourself! You want to take a hard look at yourself,” he shouted, before grabbing his wallet and jacket and slamming the door shut as he left.

* * * *

A few days later, Mum was visiting. We had put Lewis to bed and were having a glass of wine.

‘Would you like me to have a word with Damian, love?’ she asked, her face creased with worry.

‘Yes, please, Mum. He might listen to you.’

I was embarrassed asking Mum to intervene on my behalf, but I was also desperate.

Mum went downstairs to the lounge where Damian was sat watching television. I came out onto the landing so I could hear the conversation.

‘Damian, I just wondered if we could talk?’ I could hear the nervousness in her voice.

‘Sure, Dianne. What is it?’ Damian replied.

The TV volume was lowered.

‘Well, obviously Mandy’s pregnant and trying to take care of a toddler, and she needs a lot of help. She doesn’t feel supported by you at the moment, and she feels you’re always going out. Like the other night, when you got in really late.’ Mum spoke slowly. Her voice was gentle and calm. To my shock, I heard Damian shout.

‘I don’t have to listen to this! Get out of my way!’

Damian was roaring at Mum.

He stormed into the hall, just below where I was stood. I walked downstairs, shaking, deeply regretting allowing Mum try to talk to him.

‘Get her out of my house!’ he yelled at me.

Tears welled up, and I started to cry. ‘No, you get out,’ I sobbed. ‘Get out now! Mum’s been nothing but good to you, and you do this to her.’

He looked at me, eyes glaring. I thought he was going to hit me, and I covered my belly with my arms. ‘I’m glad to be getting out of here and away from you,’ he spat the words at me.

Mum was shaking. I was crying. Lewis started howling from upstairs. What had just happened?

‘He pushed me,’ Mum said, her voice unsteady.

‘He did what?’

I held her close, whispering, “I’m so sorry, Mum,” over and over.

I couldn’t sleep that night; I couldn’t get my head round Damian hurting Mum. I was still awake when I heard the bedroom door creak open and the familiar pattern of footsteps from Lewis. He climbed into my bed and got under the covers. I reached over to his warm body, cuddling him, until he fell asleep in my arms. I inhaled the smell of his hair, and a tear rolled down my cheek.

* * * *

After the assault, Damian stayed with friends for about a month. He would come back to take Lewis out, but we hardly spoke. One evening, he asked if he could come in and talk to me.

‘Okay,’ I said. ‘But I’ll need to put Lewis down first.’

We sat on the sofa. Two strangers about to negotiate some kind of truce that would allow us to raise the child we had and the one we were expecting. I’d thought about this moment a lot. When he came back, because everyone said he would, and I had conditions that I wanted in place. I didn’t want a husband who still acted like a teenager. I didn’t want to walk on eggshells round his mood swings. I certainly didn’t want him ever resorting to violence.

‘Well, what it is, babe,’ Damian began, ‘is that I love you, and I can’t imagine a life without you. Can I come back?’ He reached over for my hand and squeezed it.

‘Okay.’ I started to sob.

What had happened to my list of demands?

‘I’ll go and apologise to your mum,’ he continued.

‘Thank you.’ My words were barely a whisper. I was pathetically grateful for the gesture.

‘But I could tell that she wanted me to hit her, you know, some women do.’ Damian’s voice was gentle, his delivery even.

I can’t explain why I didn’t respond. I was literally lost for words. Had my husband just accused my Mum of making him hit her?

If there was ever a time for brushing Damian’s behaviour under the carpet, now was the time. I was heavily pregnant and had a lively three-and-a-half-year-old boy to take care of. It was an understatement to say my husband wasn’t perfect, but what man is? I allowed him back and I allowed myself believe things would get better.

The first night back, he offered to sleep in the spare room. He said he couldn’t sleep properly in our bed together anymore. I didn’t counter that I hadn’t slept properly since Lewis was born. It was a large house and the spare room was at the opposite end of the corridor next to our boy’s room. He said he would get up with Lewis in the mornings.

‘It makes things easier for you babe. Give you a bit of a lie in.’

* * * *

It was approaching the end of the year and we were discussing New Year’s Eve arrangements.

‘Naomi’s invited us over for dinner?’ I said.

‘I’d rather it just be us two,’ Damian replied. ‘Let’s just stay in and have a cosy night together?’

He reached over to squeeze my hand.

On the morning of New Year’s Eve, Damian brought me a coffee in bed.

‘There you go, babe,’ he said, perching on the edge of the bed.

‘Shaun’s asked me out for a few drinks tonight,’ he said. ‘I’ll only be out for a few hours, then come back, and we can see the new year in together?’ Damian stood up and walked out of the room, not even waiting for my reply. That night, Damian said his goodbyes as I was putting Lewis to bed. I went down to watch tv at about nine pm and fell asleep. At midnight, I was awoken to the sound of my phone ringing. It was Mum. We wished each other a happy new year.

‘Where’s Damian?’ she asked, realising that he wasn’t with me.

‘Oh, he went out for a couple of drinks,’ I replied, looking at the empty space on the other side of the sofa. ‘I’m sure he’ll be back anytime now.’

‘Yes, love. Well, I’ll see you tomorrow. Good night, God bless.’

Turning the TV off, and heading upstairs, my heart sank as I got into bed, alone on one of the biggest nights of the year. I had married a total stranger.

* * * *

Leave a comment

Share

AUTHOR

Samantha Baldwin: Proud mum to two awesome children.

Women’s Coalition News & Views is a reader-supported publication. Please consider a paid subscription of just $5/mo, $50/yr or $200 founding member to support our important work of exposing and ending the Custody Crisis! [Check alternate inboxes.]

You may also give a gift subscription to a friend who would appreciate our content.

Give a gift subscription

Or feel free to support the Coalition’s work through a one-time or recurring contribution through the Paypal Giving Fund.

Giving Fund

All contributions are greatly appreciated!

FACEBOOK

TWITTER