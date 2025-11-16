Women's Coalition News & Views

Doc Blue's RECKONING
K N O W THUS. Mamas, AS F A C T =

" The TRUTH .IS.: IF a man, abusive or not, wants custody,

the judges ( PLURAL ) will A L L usually grant it. "

Dr Millett from her 1980s' WISDOM in re the Patriarchy:

" The CHIEF Institution OF THE PATRIARCHY ... ... .IS. The F A M I L Y. "

INCLUDING, and ESPECIALLY, P O S T - separation.

IF Daddee wants i) to PUNISH Mama, ii) " look good to all, " and

iii) not pay the Pussy any do$h in kiddos' support, WHY, A L L judges,

no matter their gender, give Daddee TOTAL CONTROL.

K N O W THUS of Chapter Four: No Witnesses, But Hey, Still NO Contact =

https://womenscoalition.substack.com/p/chapter-4-of-the-saga-of-one-fked?fbclid=IwY2xjawOHOBBleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETFPZ0Q4QU5OeUxYQVhhWGp4c3J0YwZhcHBfaWQQMjIyMDM5MTc4ODIwMDg5MghjYWxsc2l0ZQEyAAEeTkhQCB1O6qUBnYF3n7w4lBu-unZMNvqkvOEn3hA9cwDLH7CjnISou-1iyfE_aem_yc7LUeYqa6ZO-va0_iUNQw

in re judges Worldwide and in re kiddos' daddees of the Patriarchy. Also Worldwide.

" No witnesses. But, hey, still no contact Judge Butcher carved out. And so ordered.

“And you know better?” Detective Sunday queries the American Gigolo.

“Some people are above the law,” Julian Kay responds coolly.

“Well, how do these people know who they are?”

“They know. They ask themselves.”

Case closed. "

Doc

Joyce Booth
6h

Family court is about male power and control. The best interests of the child don't matter. Removing a child from their loving mother is harmful. Males that request custody usually get it. It doesn't matter if they're abusive. Facts and evidence don't matter. Children are considered male property. Family court judges abuse their power and face no consequences. Their opinion is what matters. Male entitlement rules family court. Family court judges enable men to use children and destroy mothers. Women have no enforceable rights in family court. They are often left penniless and powerless. Mothers cannot keep and protect their children. They are usually helpless and many become hopeless. Children need to be with their mothers. The mother-child bond is sacred. Women must continue to unite and fight for a new system. A civil court would give women and children a chance at justice. Family court must end.

