A new survey confirms what we all already know: children are being routinely removed from mothers via Family Court, and this is very harmful to both mothers and children.

But the use of the term “child removal” is a new and more accurate way of describing this court-enabled horror.

“Action Against Child Removal” is a new study initiated by the NGO’s Right to Equality and Survivor Family Network. Although it was conducted in the UK, the results jibe with other investigations internationally and, of course, the lived experiences of countless women.

There have been a few UK government studies in recent years that have raised concerns about mothers losing custody, such as the Child Safeguarding Practice Review Panel and the Ministry of Justice Harm Report. And we reported on the recent study Everyday Business: Addressing Domestic Abuse and Continuing Harm through a Family Court Review [pdf] last month.

This latest study aims to understand the scale of the phenomenon of child removals and in what specific circumstances it is occurring. The survey was completed by mothers who had children removed in custody proceedings in England and Wales from 2014 to present. It was co-designed by academic experts and mother victims themselves.

The quantitative results of the survey were released this week, due to urgency in getting this information out. The complete, qualitative analysis and report will be published in the spring. [We will update with that.]

Our full qualitative report is due in Spring 2026 but we believe these early insights are urgent.

“Child removal” is a unique way (at least in the U.S.) to describe the scourge of mothers losing their children in family courts. The term, in and of itself, suggests that these custody orders are unjust, that children were wrongly taken away, rather than the mother simply losing custody.

Child removal better describes what judges are really doing—kidnapping children from good, primary-nurturing mothers. This lingo more accurately conveys the seriousness of the action, that it is much more than just a change of custody, which leaves open to speculation that the mother may have justifiably lost custody.

We’ll give some Takeaways on this new data release, but first let’s look at some of the actual quantitative results and a summary. [The full list can be found here.]

SURVEY RESULTS

Children’s living arrangements prior to removal

● At the start of proceedings, the vast majority of children (81.6%) were living with their mother

● The remainder of the children were living with their father (2.3%) or in a shared care arrangement (14.3%)

Numbers and ages of children removed from the care of their mothers

● In total, the 217 mothers had 342 children removed from their care

● Mothers had between 1 and 6 children removed from their care, with an average (mean) of 1.6 (standard deviation: 0.8)

● Children ranged in age from under 1 to 16 years, with a mean of 8 years.

Health conditions or disability of mothers

● Over a third (34.6%) of mothers reported having health conditions or disabilities and multiple conditions were common

● 15.7% of mothers reported having mental health difficulties and/or trauma including PTSD, C-PTSD, complex mental health

● 13.4% of mothers reported having physical, autoimmune, pain and/or other medical conditions such as fibromyalgia, ME, neurological disease, physical disability, Coeliac, and Crohns

Legal representation

● A majority (86.6%) of mothers reported that they were represented, either throughout the proceedings (40.3%) or for part of the proceedings (43.3%)

● 13.4% of mothers were not represented at all throughout the proceedings

Allegations of abuse

● The vast majority of mothers (96.8%) had raised allegations of abuse during the proceedings, including multiple forms of abuse

● The most common allegations raised were domestic abuse (88.5%) and 30.4% of mothers had raised sexual violence

● Almost two-thirds of mothers (61.8%) raised emotional abuse of the child/children by the father, over a quarter (27.6%) raised child sexual abuse and 37.8% raised child physical abuse

Findings of abuse

● In nearly half (45.6%) of cases no fact-finding hearing was held on the mother’s allegations of abuse

● Where fact-finding hearings were held, findings were made in 6.5% of cases and some findings were made in 11.7% of cases, with no findings were made in 36% of cases

Allegations of parental alienation/alienating behaviours

● Over four-fifths (81.1%) of mothers reported being accused of not facilitating or supporting the relationship between the father and child/children

● Allegations of failure to support the father/child relationship were most frequently made by fathers (72.6%)

● Other people or agencies who made allegations of ‘parental alienation’ were Cafcass (43.4% of cases), social workers (40.6% of cases) and experts (22.6% of cases)

Findings of parental alienation/alienating behaviours

● Just over a third of mothers reported all (27.6%) or some (6%) findings made on allegations of parental alienation/alienating behaviours against them

● Almost a third (31.8%) of mothers reported no findings made against them

● A further third (34.6%) of mothers reported that there was no fact-finding hearing on

the allegations of parental alienation/alienating behaviours

Court-appointed experts

● Two thirds of mothers (66.4%) reported that (at least one) expert was appointed in their case

● The types of experts appointed were psychologists (44.2%), independent social workers (30.4%) and psychiatrists (10.1%)

Who recommended the removal of children from their mothers?

● Just over half (50.2%) of mothers reported that the removal of their child was based wholly or partly on the recommendations of the court-appointed expert, with the largest proportion being independent social workers (28.8%), followed by psychologists (25.1%)

● Nearly three-fifths (59.4%) of mothers reported that their child/children were removed based on the recommendation of Cafcass

● Child removals were also based on recommendations of local authority social workers (53%) and the judge (48.8%)

Barring [Restraining] orders

● 37% of mothers reported that an order had been made against them under Section 91(14) Children Act 1989 (which prevents them from applying to the court for a specified period without the permission of the court).

SUMMARY OF FINDINGS

The vast majority of children lived with the mother before removal.

An average of 2 children were removed, ages ranging from 1-16 years-old with a mean of 8 years-old.

Over 1/2 of mothers had a mental or physical health condition related to the loss of their children.

A large majority of mothers had legal representation for all of part of the proceedings.

Almost all (97%) mothers had reported abuse by their ex of themselves and/or their children.

Over 1/3 of the mothers were found to have alienated their children.

2/3 of cases had court-appointed experts (evaluators), over half of whom recommended child removal.

3/5 of cases involved child removal based on recommendations by the legal representative.

Over 1/3 of mothers were subjected to a Restraining Order which kept them away from their children and from filing a motion for their return.

OVERALL SUMMARY: Judges are depriving primary-carer mothers of due process and making false findings to remove their children and give them to abusive fathers, often aided and abetted by appointees. This is seriously damaging to mothers and happens even though they have attorneys.

PRIMARY CARER vs PRIMARY BOND

Throughout the study, mothers are referred to as “primary carers”. In the U.S., the term used is usually “primary caregiver”. Both are gender neutral terminology denoting the physical caretaking of children.

Anyone can be a physical caregiver more hours a day than a busy parent, including nannies or grandmas. It is the primary emotional bond that really counts for children’s well-being. Even if it is just a few hours at the end of a long day, the children’s connection with their primary bond matters most.

John Bowlby’s research clearly demonstrates it is the primary attachment figure who is most important for a child’s healthy mental and emotional development, and their sense of security, safety and ability to trust. The primary bond is virtually always the mother, because she gestates, births, and nurses the child and is almost always the primary caregiver in the first years of life.

The mother remains the primary attachment figure throughout the child’s life, even if taken away. That’s why it causes so much damage to children to remove them from her.

Removing children from their primary-safe carer can lead to children experiencing further abuse and lasting harm, particularly if all or nearly all contact is suspended between children and their primary carer.

This innate bond between mother and her offspring has been evolving for 250 million years. But it has been conveniently disappeared by the Old Boys in law and societal consciousness, in service of replacing it with the concept that mothers and fathers are the same.

The fallacious notion gives men power in the family after divorce and supports legislation for mandatory 50/50 parenting. But the truth is, the best interests of children is to live primarily with their primary bond, their mother. Duh…

We need to reintegrate that truth socially and legally. So, it would be better if future studies of this kind make the distinction between primary carers and primary attachment figures. That would help show it is extra terrible to remove children from mothers. The deprivation of this deep bond explains the severe physical and psychological conditions of mothers resulting from the removals.

Child removal can have lethal mental health effects on some mothers, including suicidal thoughts and attempts to take their own life.

TAKEAWAYS

First, it is great that the survey uses the term child removal. Also, that it is unapologetically gendered, exclusively focusing on removals from mothers, not just from gender neutral “domestic abuse victims”, as is usually the case in these types of Family Court studies.

However, there are a few criticisms warranted, some of which are encompassed in the tagline of the article written about the survey.

A new survey reveals rising child removals from mothers in family courts, often linked to pseudoscientific ‘parental alienation’ claims amid domestic abuse concerns.

It is unclear how they deduce child removals are rising. The truth is mothers have been losing custody in alarming numbers for decades, ever since at least the late ‘70’s and 80’s, when women gained the power to divorce. And there is no way to know exactly how many. [See our History of the Crisis series.]

The tagline implies child removals are occurring because judges are finding mothers guilty of parental alienation, which they say is unscientific. The real problem is judges are falsely finding mothers to be alienating, not that it is unscientific, along with a whole host of other not-so-scientific things to justify switching custody to fathers.

The subtitle also implies that it is only domestic abuse cases in which child removals are occurring. But children are commonly removed from mothers even when they do not report abuse by their ex. Fathers often want to avoid child support or punish the mother. The truth is, if a man, abusive or not, wants custody, the judge will usually grant it.

The fact that the study is openly gendered, is a step forward. However, it stops short of saying why it is gendered—the reason being systemic male entitlement. Maybe that will come out in the finished report? Probably not…

The authors of the study say they hope it will be a first step towards overcoming the harm to mothers and children and restoring justice in family courts.

We hope that the insights gained by the survey will provide a first step towards overcoming the untold harm to children and protective parents and restoring justice and integrity to the family justice system.

But there is no way for women to receive justice in family courts as they are designed so judges can do whatever they want. Family Court needs to be dismantled and cases heard in a real court.

Join The Women’s Coalition where we are uniting to demand a new system.

