Today we begin our Consciousness Raising with Messages from Mamas series, in which messages sent to The Women’s Coalition from victims of the Custody Crisis will be shared.

In the late 1960’s, women began getting together in small groups to talk about their lived experiences under The Patriarchy. Women would take turns speaking about how they were being negatively impacted and oppressed in a multitude of ways. The others would listen without interrupting, judging, or debating.

These bygone meet-ups were referred to as Consciousness Raising. Women learned from each other’s experiences and applied a political lens, with the goal of making change and ending the oppression. The main idea was encapsulated in the saying: The personal is political. Women understood that the problems they were facing personally were actually being caused by systemic sexism.

These grass-roots activists provided the foundation for the Women’s Liberation movement, which firmly established women’s equality with men as citizens and human beings. This was an amazing turn of events after 12,000 years of Patriarchal dominance and subjugation. We owe these unsung heroes for being the driving force behind this sea change in culture, politics, and law.

LINGERING IRONY

But there is a lingering irony: Patriarchy literally means rule of the father, and the one arena in which women have not achieved equality or power is with children of the father. Women continue to be discriminated against in family courts, resulting in their children being unjustly taken from them.

Men were no fools. When women became liberated, they knew the one way to continue the age-old power and control over “their” women was via children. They were not about to let this potent power slip away.

So, they rigged systems to ensure they could take custody of children, and Family Court became the main staging grounds. The threat of taking children remained viable and potent, serving to keep women in bad marriages and punish them if they left. The power to take custody of children is Patriarchy’s last and most brutal prerogative and weapon.

Yet, most women are unaware of this persisting form of Patriarchy and enter Family Court like lambs to the slaughter. They believe equality has already been achieved and they will be afforded a fair and impartial process. They soon discover, to their shock and horror, that they have virtually zero power to maintain custody if men want it.

GENDER ISSUE

So, while men have always known the battle for custody of children is a gender issue, women have been slow to the punch. They have been wrongly led to believe—by both fathers’ and mothers’ groups—that the Custody Crisis is not about gender. This confusion divides women and prevents them from uniting to end the Crisis.

Hopefully, by listening to Mamas’ Messages in our virtual Consciousness Raising sessions, women will come to understand that the loss of their children is not just personal, but political. It is a result of systemic sexism, just as the early pioneers discovered the other forms of oppression were.

And so there is one last, major battle against the Patriarchal order: for the power to maintain custody and ensure our children’s well-being and safety after divorce. To be successful, we need to unite as women, as a class, as more than half the population, to take back the power that has always been rightfully ours.

Join us at The Women’s Coalition and join Sisters in Solidarity to engage in activism.

Feel free to participate in our Consciousness Raising by commenting on Mamas’ Messages and sharing snippets of your own experience. We don’t use names, so you can refer to a particular message by saying Mama 1, 2, 3, etc. And if you recognize your message here, feel free to identify yourself…

MESSAGES FROM MAMAS

MAMA 1

I was personally traumatized by the Sheffield family courts, with long-term damage to myself and my children. I am waiting on specialist trauma therapy to try and come to terms with it all. I would love to help the cause in any way I can.

It has been six years since the nightmare of court ended. I live with the fallout, humiliation, heartbreak, and devastation daily. It was so complex and corrupt what was done it is hard for me to explain to people.

I'm so afraid my young daughter will grow up believing the narrative her father will tell her. I told my solicitors, and the local authority to the Ombudsmen. Even though faults were found I still believe those in power were protected. The system protects itself.

In the end I was so burned out representing myself in two cases against two abusive fathers I stopped trying to get to the truth. Proving what was done to us. A court usher stopped me in public one day some time after and asked if I was ok. Explained who she was. Apologised for what I went through. That my case will stay with her forever. As much as it was validating to some extent it upset me that no one spoke up.

I would joke at the time of court I could hear the jangle of the asylum keys. I'd already experienced the family court prior to these proceedings so knew how things should be. I questioned and challenged decisions, and for that I was punished. As were my children.

I still have boxes of documents that I want to revisit. I need to make sense of the madness of it all. I have not felt able before now. Maybe now is the time to help the cause. And help myself to heal the trauma of it all. It's hard when my children, two as young adults now are so badly emotionally impacted by what happened to us. My young daughter at nine living with the fallout of a life made much more difficult than it ever needed to be.

Thank you for reading.

* * * *

MAMA 2

I think this [organization] is amazing because I too lost kids and became suicidal for 3 years. I’ve overcome it for about a year until about 3 months ago when my divorce was finally final and he got custody of my kids.

I don’t get to wake up with them. I go in their bedrooms when I go visit just to go through their things to get to know them and know what they like and who they are becoming as they get older.

It’s a complete void everyday that will never go away not having them. I wanna hangout and go places and do things and just know who they are as individuals. I know them but I wanna know them like I should. I should know everything about them yet I’m limited.

It kills me EVERYDAY TO BE AWAY FROM THEM. NO IT NEVER GETS EASIER U JUST COPE THE BEST YOU CAN AND ITS NOT ALWAYS A COPING MOMENT OR DAY. SOME DAYS ARE HARDER THAN OTHERS. I JUST MISS THEM SO MUCH I CRAVE THEM TO TOUCH AND LOVE ON THEM AND HUG THEM. TO ASK THEIR PLANS FOR THE DAY OR HOW THEIR DAY WENT. THANKS FOR LETTING MOMS WITHOUT THEIR CHILDREN BE HEARD.

SOMEONE NEEDS TO LISTEN BC THE PAIN IS UNREAL.

* * * *

MAMA 3

I have an abusive ex-husband who sexually assaulted a 10th grader.

He was given custody of my children because of our messed up judicial system.

I'm out of money and don't know what to do.

* * * *

MAMA 4

I am a registered nurse and proactive, protective mother who survived severe coercive control, sexual violence, and physical assault by my former partner. I was raped and dragged down a flight of stairs on Christmas of 2024, and in the immediate aftermath I transported myself to my place of work to undergo a forensic rape examination, believing that following every medical and legal protocol would ensure protection for myself and my children.

Despite documented evidence and full compliance with recommended steps, I have been repeatedly met with resistance, minimization, and systemic obstruction. I have witnessed firsthand how coercive control does not end with separation, and how power imbalances and external legal relationships can continue to endanger survivors through the systems meant to protect them.

I am seeking to join the Women’s Coalition to connect with other women who understand post-separation abuse, institutional failure, and the long-term impact of coercive control. I bring lived experience, professional insight, and a commitment to advocacy, accountability, and reform so survivors are believed, protected, and not retraumatized.

* * * *

MAMA 5

My son was taken away by family court without due process and under hearsay. He was 13 at the time. He’s been gone for 2 years.

My life has gone downhill and I’m now homeless, without a job, and bankrupt. All because my child that I loved and was a great mom to was allowed to be manipulated by his father and step mom.

The system allowed him to just not come home. We followed a parenting plan for 13 years and I was the custodial parent. That was taken away in 15 minutes. I also didn’t have an attorney at the time and wanted one. I asked them to continue the hearing and they ignored my request and ruined my life and family.

* * * *

MAMA 6

I’ve been in a custody battle for 5 years without a trial date. All temporary orders punish me and not him.

The judge has blatantly ignored crucial evidence. Had a bunch of in chambers hearings and then would “forget” what he ordered.

So by year 2-3 years of this, I started requesting everything on record. I got punished even more. The first psychologist that was court ordered was as corrupt as they come.

* * * *

MAMA 7

5 year court case no trial.

Corrupt judge and corrupt court ordered psychologist.

All while the evidence of emotional and psychological abuse have been ignored.

* * * *

MAMA 8

6 years of post separation abuse enforced by the family courts and judge saying "it’s become fashionable to call disagreements between spouses, domestic abuse"

Drained of finances, lost my family home and now lost custody of my 7 year old son after Cafcass ignored the psychologist experts’ advice that I pose no risk to my sons....yes I have full time care of my 7 year old’s half baby brother.

Human rights breached, constantly fighting for justice. Isolated from friends and family, have now multiple debilitating auto-immune diseases and have lost my job as a registered nurse of 20 years. Driven me to near suicide.

Life is continued torture since I fled abuse on 6/5/2020 and my ex-husband applied for full custody of our then 1 year old son. Most days I wish I never woke up.

But I want family court abuse and cafcass workers to be held accountable and it not be another woman in the media that has taken her life. This is trauma, and ongoing psychological abuse.

* * * *

TO THESE AND ALL MAMAS who’ve survived Family Court oppression: we believe you, we feel your pain, and we support you. Hang in there…and help us end this scourge!

Join The Women’s Coalition to be part of the battle to take back our power to maintain custody and ensure our children’s safety and well-being.

Join Sisters in Solidarity if you want to engage in activism with us. Our next forum will be on March 21st.

Leave a comment

Share

IN OTHER NEWS

Pretended Justice: How Far Will They Go to Protect the Lie? is the sequel to Everything Is Going to Be Okay, a heart-wrenching story about a mother who finds herself in Family Court fighting desperately to protect her children from her ex-husband, who is sexually abusing her young sons. The novels are based on the author’s own experience.

She thought nothing could hurt more than losing her boys until she tried to get them back…Faced with the devastating findings of Family Court, Amanda picks herself up and keeps on fighting for her sons. Through family court and criminal court, she navigates a complex maze of professional people and settings in pursuit of a justice that eludes her at every turn. A pretended justice.

In Chapter 7, Mandy anxiously awaits her next visit with her boys after the wonderful Facetime call, but the social worker is not returning her messages. She makes another application to the court for her visits to resume, but in the meantime there’s been a fire at Damian’s girlfriend’s house, where he has just moved to with the boys. The local authority and the court treat her as a suspect in the arson and use it as a pretext to keep her from having visits with the boys.

Meanwhile, Mandy’s mother has been criminally charged with perjury for having told police she did not know where Mandy went with the boys for the mere three weeks she was in hiding. Mandy thinks she should plead guilty to avoid the possibility of prison time, but her mother decides to risk it and plead not guilty to support Mandy and for the sake of getting the truth out: the boys’ disclosures of sexual abuse and trafficking by their father were true and they would be in danger visiting their father.

Mandy continues to be active on social media with sympathetic Family Court survivors and activists. A man named Kevin gives her some much-needed attention and distraction from the pain of missing her boys, so she begins going out with him. But something feels off...

* * * *

Chapters are published every Wednesday. Previous chapters are accessible on the menu bar of Women’s Coalition News & Views. The first book is also accessible there.

*Special thanks to Samantha for sharing her book to raise awareness about the Custody Crisis.

Women’s Coalition News & Views is a reader-supported publication. Please consider a paid subscription of just $5/mo, $50/yr or $200 founding member to support our important work of exposing and ending the Custody Crisis! [Check alternate inboxes.]

Or feel free to support the Coalition’s work through a one-time or recurring contribution through the Paypal Giving Fund.

Giving Fund

All contributions are greatly appreciated!