Doc Blue’s RECKONING
19h

in re Us Mamas: WE " have virtually Z E R O power to maintain custody IF ... ... men want it. "

Mothers: You want to believe that sexism, Worldwide and locally, has b e e n quashed.

Of course and after centuries of Our Struggling, All of You want to believe thus.

IT HAS N O T BEEN QUASHED. O. N O T AT ALL, Mothers.

C U Z, Worldwide and within y2026, IF Daddee wants YOUR children, T H E N

Other Men = Judges and Their Obsequious, Sycophantic ENABLERS

( VERY many of whom are patriarchy - cowed women ) WILL MAKE C E R T A I N,

NO matter the facts and the evidences and PARTICULARLY T H E I R LIES, T H A T:

Daddee W I L L have NOT ONLY TOTAL CUSTODY BUT ALSO A L L CONTROL OVER

them, and therefore also, OVER YOU, Mothers.

Doc Blue

sagaof1fdmother.com =

= vengeful and punishing Sperm Source + 23 male judges x three children =

March y1976 - November y1994

Betsy Warrior
13h

Dear Sisters, while "gender" refers to stereotypes associated with the way one dresses or displays behaviors like macho or submissive those superficial traits are performative rather than a factual condition like one's biological sex. Gender stereotypes are not grounded in reality as sex is; so anyone can claim a "gender" identity of the opposite sex like Dana Rivers aka David Warfield, or Robert Kosilek or Alxis Black. I hope in the future you will refer explicitly to "sex" rather than "gender" to identify women. Example below:

("So, while men have always known the battle for custody of children is a gender (sex) issue, women have been slow to the punch. They have been wrongly led to believe—by both fathers’ and mothers’ groups—that the Custody Crisis is not about gender (sex).This confusion divides women and prevents them from uniting to end the Crisis.")

