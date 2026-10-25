A Texas Family Court judge gave sole custody to a father, whose daughter had disclosed continuous sexual abuse; and placed the mother on supervised visitation.

Cibelle and Vivian

Tragically, rather than hand her baby over to her identified molester, the mother killed herself and child. She was obviously out of her mind with shock and horror and desperation.

To be clear, we are not justifying what she did; just providing an explanation. MSM is not giving her side of the story, and context is necessary for the full truth of the matter.

Their lives will not be in vain if their story can be used to raise awareness, and as a cautionary tale for all women entering Family Court.

The series of events leading up to the custody switch from the child’s first disclosure occurred in lightening fast progression, a little over two months. There was not even a pretense of an investigation in Family Court in this unjust case.

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TIMELINE TO A TRAGEDY

Cibelle was born in Brazil and practiced law there. She moved to Houston, Texas, where she worked in human resources for the tech sector.

Cibelle married in 2020 and gave birth to Vivian in 2022.

The same year Vivian was born, Cibelle left her husband. This is a major red flag, since mothers with newborns are generally quite reluctant to leave the father unless there is a compelling reason.

In 2024, when Vivian was just two years old, the divorce was finalized. Apparently the father did not fight for custody at that time and was content with visits.

At some point, Cibelle remarried, it seems happily.

DISCLOSURES OF SEXUAL ABUSE

It was earlier this year, in July, that Vivian began telling about what was going on at visits with her father.

On July 23rd, Vivian told about sexual abuse by her father to a therapist. She may have been in therapy due to concerning behaviors, which are common in abused children. Cibelle probably chalked it up to the divorce and maternal separation during visits with the father, because she said she had no idea before that.

The same day, the therapist made a mandated report of the sexual abuse to CPS. She told Cibelle what Vivian had said. Cibelle was likely shocked.

The CPS worker came to Cibelle’s home and interviewed Vivian the next day. Vivian told the social worker about the sexual abuse.

The social worker reported Vivian’s disclosures of sexual abuse to the police.

On August 11th, a special victims detective opened a criminal investigation and scheduled a forensic interview at a child advocacy center [CAC].

Vivian disclosed more abuse to the forensic interviewer on August 20th.

On August 25th, Cibelle filed for a Temporary Restraining Order [TRO].

In her application for the TRO, Cibelle cited Vivian’s disclosures to the therapist, detective, CPS, and forensic interviewer. She made sure to point out that the investigation was ongoing and both the detetive and CAC recommended more forensic interviews with Vivian.

TO THE THERAPIST:

On July 23, 2026, Vivian attended a scheduled individual therapy session with her play therapist, [redacted]. During that session, Vivian disclosed information regarding improper boundary violations and physical contact by her father... Specifically, Vivan disclosed to Ms. [redacted] that her father came in her bed and touched her ‘privates.’ Based on Vivian’s disclosures, Ms. [redacted] immediately filed a mandatory report with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (‘CPS’).

TO CPS:

During her interview with the CPS investigator, Vivian disclosed that she co-sleeps unclothed with her father and stated that she feels cold and uncomfortable during those instances.

TO POLICE & CAC:

Vivian also disclosed that she watches unclothed people on television while her father is also unclothed in her presence. Officer [redacted] advised me that when the forensic interviewer attempted to ask further questions, Vivian shut down emotionally and stated, ‘I don’t want to talk about it.’

HPD [Houston Police Department] and the CAC [Child Advocacy Center] determined that a follow-up forensic interview is necessary to fully investigate the extent of the conduct described above.

FAUX HEARINGS

On Tuesday, September 8th, there was an initial TRO hearing.

Apparently, the father denied the abuse and struck back by accusing Cibelle of some version of her alienating Vivian from him. The usual fathers’ rights ploy.

Judge Audrie Lawton-Evans

Judge Audrie Lawton-Evans issued a sort-of TRO.

Instead of the typical TRO that prohibits any contact with an alleged victim until investigations can be completed, she merely restricted the father to supervised visits, supervised by—wait for it—four named males! At least two of the men were family members.

And get this: Judge Lawton-Evans actually put in her order that none of these men are allowed to sleep with Vivian! Full-well knowing that would not stop them if they were so inclined. This is the kind of despicable judge deciding our children’s fate.

On September 18th, the sort-of TRO was extended, awaiting a hearing. A Family Court investigation into the sexual abuse was not ordered, which is, if not law in Texas, best practice everywhere. And a criminal investigation should be completed first.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Judge Audrie Lawton-Evans made the custody switch at a short, perfunctory hearing; in other words, without Cibelle being afforded due process. She dismissed the TRO, granted sole legal and physical custody to the father and placed Cibelle on professionally supervised visitation.

Twisting the knife: Judge Lawton-Evans ordered Cibelle could have no contact with Vivian’s school. And she ordered her to pay child support to the father. She must have really enjoyed sticking it to such a beautiful, accomplished woman like Cibelle.

The father was given decision-making authority and, hence, could keep Vivian from going to the therapist to whom she was disclosing the abuse. Additionally, he could bring her to another therapist who would coercively persuade her into silence.

Cibelle was undoubtedly in shock that a judge would disregard all the evidence of the sexual abuse and order the little, defenseless girl under the full custody and control of the perpetrator.

She returned home and ended her child’s and her lives.

Many a mother has at times felt like this world of perpetrators and their judicial enablers is not worth existing in, but few, thankfully, resort to suicide or murder. Most just suffer immeasurably for long periods of time from the fallout, if not until the end of their lives.

Condolences to Cibelle’s and Vivian’s family.

TAKEAWAYS

This case must be viewed in the context of the Custody Crisis to understand the full truth of what happened and why.

There is an undeniable pattern in family courts:

A child tells about sexual abuse by her/his father; the mother reports it in Family Court; the evidence is disregarded and concealed; the father is given sole custody; the mother is placed on supervised visits (or no contact).

The reason for the drastic measure of stripping these mothers of custody and placing them on supervised visitation is inarguably to silence both mother and child about the father’s abuse. Judges often also prohibit mothers from going to the child’s school, as in Cibelle’s case, for the same reason.

Note how the father in this case, credibly accused of sexual abuse, was allowed to have relatives supervise his visits, but the mother was restricted to professionals supervising hers. This is common.

How much more obvious can it get—that Family Court is there to continue men’s entitlement to sexually (and otherwise) abuse their children and punish their exes?

It is not a stretch to claim that this judge is largely responsible for the deaths of this mother and child. If she had not disregarded the abundant evidence and handed a child over to her identified molester—especially before an investigation could be completed—they would undoubtedly still be alive today.

MSM is not getting the truth out. They are portraying the mother as having killed her child because she was upset that the father was given primary custody. None reported that there were credible disclosures of sexual abuse and a criminal investigation was active when the judge switched custody.

So it is up to us.

Cibelle’s story should used as a warning for all women about the inability to protect their children if they are unlucky enough to find themselves trapped in Family Court. And this is not only occurring in cases involving abuse. It is all cases in which a father decides he wants custody, for whatever reason, even if only to get out of child support.

Cibelle’s and Vivian’s lives should not be lost in vain. Their story can aid in women’s greater understanding of the systemic discrimination and oppression in Family Court that is devastating so many women’s and children’s lives.

It is up to independent media like Women’s Coalition News & Views to get the truth out. Kudos to the one other independent reporter, Tobias Gold, who put out Cibelle’s side of the story: The investigation Was Not Over. Harris County Family Court Flipped Custody Anyway.

By subscribing, liking, commenting, and sharing, you are helping to raise awareness about how mothers are unjustly losing custody and unable to protect their children after divorce.

Join us at The Women’s Coalition where we are raising awareness and fighting for a new system.

Join us at Sisters in Solidarity if you’d like to engage in activism.

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Join our Discrimination against Women in Family Court lawsuits [see below].

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Note: The father pointed to the mother’s “potential emotional abuse” of the child in his statement to the press.

IN OTHER NEWS

PANEL DISCUSSION

Tomorrow, Monday, October 26th at 5pm Eastern, there is a free panel discussion at the New England Law Boston campus. You may also attend by Zoom:

Meeting ID: 945 1760 1810

https://nelboston.zoom.us/j/94517601810

The topic is “Not Strict Enough: Gender, Scrutiny and Unequal Protection” and the panelists are two attorneys: Wendy Murphy and Leah Gould.

Wendy is the civil rights attorney helping with our Discrimination in Family Court lawsuits. She gave a presentation at a Women’s Coalition webinar at which she linked the systemic sex discrimination in family courts to women’s overall lack of equality. If you missed it, you can view a recording on Substack or Youtube.

DISCRIMINATION LAWSUITS

Over 250 mothers from 36 counties have already joined our Discrimination against Women in California Family Court lawsuit! We hope to file in December.

If you are a mother who has or had a case in one of California’s 58 counties, you can join by filling out this form. Feel free to share the link with other mothers: bit.ly/CAlawsuit.

We also have an active lawsuit in New York. The initial hearing will be on Dec. 3rd at SDNY at 2pm Eastern. If you’d like to attend, sign up here. We will send a link for virtual attendees.

If you are a mom from another state who wants to join a lawsuit, fill out this form.

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