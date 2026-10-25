Women's Coalition News & Views

Women’s Coalition News & Views

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Joyce Booth's avatar
Joyce Booth
21h

Women cannot protect their children or themselves in family court. Men that request child custody usually get it. Male and female judges knowingly grant child custody to abusive males. Women and children suffer because of these horrific judicial decisions. Loving mothers and children die because of this judicial abuse of power. Women need the power to keep and protect their children. Women must continue to work together for a new system.

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krissyleigh's avatar
krissyleigh
1d

this is so despicable. i hate that i understand. what mother would willingly hand her daughter over to a monster like that? or you could flee, they’d call it kidnapping and throw you in prison.

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