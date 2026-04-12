Seems they have messed with the wrong mama this time! This mother claims she has devastating dirt on two of the most powerful people on the planet: the U.S. President and First Lady.

And she is threatening to go public with it, apparently to get custody of her son back…

That is what appears to have motivated Melania to stage an impromptu press conference on Thursday, surprising the White House press corps, none of whom were given any idea what she would be addressing.

It was not really a presser, just a six-minute statement with no questions permitted. Flanked by giant flags with the Presidential Seal looming above, Melania declared that she was never friends with, nor a victim of either Jeffrey Epstein or Ghislaine Maxwell, the two most infamous child sex traffickers of our time. She insisted they were only acquaintances with whom she had briefly crossed paths at parties.

Apparently, Melania has never heard of the Streisand Effect.

Her valiant effort to put a lid on any notion she may have been associated with the evil duo had the opposite effect: it’s blown up speculation about whatever the reason could be that the extremely private First Lady, who’s assiduously avoided commenting on anything Epstein, would suddenly speak out about the #1 scandal of the century.

Why would she do this. And why now?

Turns out, you don’t have to look far. Amanda Ungaro, a long-time friend of Melania’s, has just publicly slung some nasty threats in her direction, implying that the President and she are guilty of being involved with child sex abuse and/or trafficking.

And she is ready to tell all.

These threats are most certainly being made in an effort to get her 15 year-old son returned to her custody, after her ex implemented an elaborate scheme with which to take their son away from her. The fact that she says, “I have nothing left to lose” indicates it is because she has lost what is most precious to her: her child. And she will do whatever it takes to get him back, including incriminating the President and First Lady.

Ironically, this particular crime—child sex abuse—is the one thing that can take down even the most powerful people, and, hence, whoever has the evidence has the ability to control the perpetrator, which is exactly why Epstein gathered this kind of dirt on everyone. This kind of blackmail is virtually always used for nefarious purposes, but Amanda is actually using her information in a good way—to get a child back who never should have been taken from his mother in the first place.

Amanda is fed up and wants her son back—soon—before he is completely brainwashed, as she says his father has been alienating him. So she is chomping at the bit to use her lethal weapon in what could turn out to be the Custody Battle of the decade. Now, she says, it’s war and and she’s intending to win.

Now it’s war. We’ll see who wins.

Question for the comment section: Do you think her strategy will work to get her son back? If not, will she be brave enough to spill the beans?

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[NOTE: Everything in this article is alleged and unverified.]

TWEETS THAT TWEAKED A CUSTODY BATTLE

Earlier this week, Amanda tweeted Melania that she “has nothing left to lose” and for her to “be careful with me, bitch”.

Amanda says she will “tear down your corrupt system, even if it is the last thing she does in her life”.

She tells Melania that she should be afraid of what she knows—of “who you are and who your husband is”.

And the capper:

I will take legal action against you and your pedophile husband.

That is not subtle. Sounds like she has some serious dirt on Donald and her. No wonder Melania felt like she had to come forward publicly and attempt to exonerate herself. Notably, she made no attempt to exonerate her husband.

Trump has been accused of sexually assaulting children, so it is not out of the realm of possibility. Katie Johnson (pseudonym) filed a lawsuit in 2016 claiming she and a girl named Maria had been sexually assaulted by Trump and Epstein when they were 11 and 12 years-old at Epstein’s NY mansion. She withdrew the suit due to threats on her life, but it can still be found online. Recent evidence in the Epstein files indicate that Trump sexually assaulted a 13 year-old girl (name redacted), who retaliated by biting his penis.

All of these disclosures appear to have corroboration, but none has been investigated. Trump denies them all. This is just to say that Amanda’s claims are not totally unbelievable on their face.

To be clear, Amanda does not explicitly say she will tell all if her son is not returned. That is extrapolated from the entirety of her story.

AMANDA’S STORY

Amanda was born in Southern Brazil in 1984. At 13, she was discovered as a young beauty and her mother traveled with her to various events. She officially entered the modeling world at the age of fifteen, signing on with an agent.

When she was 16, a new agent, Jean Luc Brunel (another child sex trafficker who died behind bars), took her from Paris to New York for a modeling job. He was friends with Jeffrey Epstein and they flew there on his plane (later dubbed the Lolita Express). That was the only contact she had with Jeffrey.

There were about 30 girls on the plane. I found it very strange. They looked more like students than models—beautiful and very young, but not with a model profile.

She stayed in New York and later that year, she met Paolo Zampolli, an Italian with a modeling agency in New York.

Paolo had discovered Melania in 1995 and introduced Trump and her to each other a few years later. Trump and Paolo were friends and business associates, involved in the modeling and pageant world.

Amanda and Paolo began a romantic relationship when she was 19 and he was 32. In 2010, she gave birth to their son. Amanda was 26.

She left the fashion industry and concentrated on mothering him.

Amanda has admitted recently her marriage was filled with Paolo’s control and abuse, but she was afraid to leave him.

I was living at the mercy of a psychopath who abused me psychologically, sexually, and physically…but I couldn’t leave without my son and he wouldn’t sign the authorization.

Paolo denies the abuse but admits they had a “toxic” relationship.

Amanda and Melania maintained a long-time friendship.

Paolo has recently been named Special Envoy of the President of the United States of America for Global Partnerships, a position created for him by Trump.

THE SPLIT & THE PLAN

In 2023, after a text from Paolo to a sex worker went public, Amanda decided she had had enough. She left him and moved to Florida. She met a Brazilian doctor there, and they were married.

Paolo was none too happy about this and set out to punish her. The first thing he did was launch a custody battle. He not only wanted to deprive her of custody but did not want to pay child support either.

Amanda says he is also alienating her son from her. That is arguably the most potent weapon men have up their sleeve to punish women who leave them. And Family Court usually enables it.

But that was not enough. Paolo wanted to completely destroy Amanda. So he came up with an elaborate plan.

It wasn’t enough for him to destroy me during our 20 year relationship. He wanted to destroy me again after when I started a new life, when I got married.

An “anonymous” call was made to law enforcement in June, claiming Amanda and her husband were practicing medicine (cosmetic procedures) without a license. They were both arrested and pled not guilty. Her husband had a green card, so he was released on bond.

But Amanda was not allowed to leave or granted bail. The second half of Paolo’s Plan needed executing and law enforcement appeared to be in on the plan.

Paolo and/or Trump had contacted a top Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) official in the plan to get her deported. Paolo was aware Amanda was in the process of renewing her visa and was presently in legal limbo. He had had promised he would take care of her residency status and would get Trump to issue her a U.S. passport. But that was before she left him and one of the things he’d held over her head…

Amanda was transferred to a horrible Texas detention facility (they’re all horrible), where she survived what she describes as a hellish three and a half months. She was not allowed to see or contact her son, so it was a sudden, traumatic separation for both of them.

In October, Amanda was deported to Brazil, where she has not lived since she was a child.

And this month she has finally decided she will not go quietly.

I kept quiet for years, and that’s why people are judging me. “Why are you speaking out now?” they ask. “Because the guy wouldn’t let me live in peace!”

And, boy, has she come out with guns blazing! Nothing quite like threatening the First Lady and the President of the U.S. with a tell all!

It’s amazing that a mother has some real, albeit unconventional, power to possibly get her child back. Most women have zero power…

Amanda: You go girl!!

WHAT’S NEXT

Amanda has done some mainstream media interviews but has not discussed her threats. This is understandable since, once she spills the beans, she has little leverage.

The NY Times and Brazilian and Spanish media outlets have published articles about her situation. Amanda will be interviewed tomorrow on CNN.

A better investigation is being done by Tiktoker Bekah Day. She has been investigating and posting about Amanda’s case for nearly a year and is in touch with her. She also has a Substack: https://substack.com/@bekahdayyy

The threat tweets were removed and it’s unclear whether it was Amanda who deleted them or X did it on behalf of Melania/Trump. But, as they say, the internet is forever and her tweets are still circulating.

Today it is being reported that Paolo has offered Amanda money for her silence. It is unlikely she will take money without her son being returned.

There is a hearing scheduled for next week. Watch this space…

Question for the comment section: Do you think Amanda’s strategy will work to get her son back? If not, will she be brave enough to spill the beans?

Leave a comment

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Join Sisters in Solidarity if you’d like to engage in activism. (There will be no April forum due to the filing of our lawsuit.)

IN OTHER NEWS

FINAL CHAPTER OUT!

The final chapter of Pretended Justice: How far will they go to protect the lie? is out this week!

Pretended Justice: How Far Will They Go to Protect the Lie? is the sequel to Everything Is Going to Be Okay, a heart-wrenching story about a mother who finds herself in Family Court fighting desperately to protect her children from sexual abuse by her ex-husband. The novels are based on the author’s own experience.

She thought nothing could hurt more than losing her boys until she tried to get them back…Faced with the devastating findings of Family Court, Amanda picks herself up and keeps on fighting for her sons. Through family court and criminal court, she navigates a complex maze of professional people and settings in pursuit of a justice that eludes her at every turn. A pretended justice.

Chapters are published every Wednesday. Previous chapters are accessible on the menu bar of Women’s Coalition News & Views. The first book is also accessible there.

In the last chapter, it has been 4 years since Mandy has seen her boys. She decides to apply for her bank account to be unfrozen in order to have access to her badly-needed money. But the same judge who took her children away and gave them to the child-predator father, allocates every pound left in it to the three men who had raped and trafficked her children.

The crowning torment—financial ruin—is thus inflicted upon Mandy, who dared interfere with a man’s prerogative to sexually abuse his own children, by a court that supposedly exists to uphold children’s best interests. Mandy is figuring out that Family Court is actually there to protect men’s interests.

Today’s post is Chapter 14, the final chapter. It takes place in 2023, two years later. Mandy applies for contact with her boys. Daniel is almost a teen and Lewis just a couple years shy of aging out of the system.

Mandy is revulsed at the sight of Damian at the hearing. The judge requires Mandy to accept the court’s finding that she is guilty of the arson that burned down his place.

It is a common tactic for judges to coerce women to incriminate themselves using contact with their children as bait, even though it violates the basic civil right against self-incrimination. This “evidence” will serve as the finishing touch in the cover-up and enabling of father-child sexual abuse, exonerating not only the father, but the judge who has executed the cover-up.

Continue reading to find out if Mandy accepts the false findings or not…

*Special thanks to Samantha for sharing her books with our followers to raise awareness about the Custody Crisis.

Her books are available on Amazon.

Women’s Coalition News & Views is a reader-supported publication. Please consider a paid subscription of just $5/mo, $50/yr or $200 founding member to support our important work of exposing and ending the Custody Crisis! [Check alternate inboxes.]

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All contributions are greatly appreciated!