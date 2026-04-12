Women's Coalition News & Views

Women's Coalition News & Views

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Mary Higgins's avatar
Mary Higgins
1d

She should spill the beans even if she gets her son back!

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Joyce Booth's avatar
Joyce Booth
1d

I think Amanda's strategy probably won't work to get her son back. However, her former friend's statement is raising questions. I believe Amanda will be brave enough to spill the beans. There is nothing more precious to a mother than her child!

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