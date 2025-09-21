Women's Coalition News & Views

Women's Coalition News & Views

Sep 22

Cases heard in a Real Court with a jury will automatically provide both transparency and accountability, along with due process and equal protection. So let’s stop trying to plug leaks and rearrange deck chairs in Family Court and demand a new system.

For more details about the system women are demanding, see: The Child Custody Act: https://www.womenscoalitioninternational.org/child-custody-act

Sep 22

I am a woman without children, trying to escape domestic violence and was legally abused by my ex who could afford expensive attorneys and I had attorneys who were frightened to fight for me because they would be punished by the "legal cabal". All women with or without children have to be able to buy justice and most of the time, attorneys will not even fight this corrupt system. I become discouraged because mothers and women without children will not come together to change this system for women. The mothers tend to feel they are special and women without children are further discriminated against and judged. Until women can learn to support each other, the battle continues.

