Cries for “Transparency!” and “Accountability!” in family courts are prevalent around the globe.

This is understandable since custody cases are often shrouded in secrecy, with courtrooms closed, mothers gagged, and records sealed; all while judges and their lackeys have little accountability for their corrupt and discriminatory conduct.

But it begs the question: Will more transparency and accountability make any significant difference in the Custody Crisis, or is it like trying to plug the leak in the Titanic with gum? Is promoting these as solutions just more distraction and diversion from what will truly end the scourge of mothers losing custody?

That is what we’ll be delving into in this latest segment of our Rabbit Holes series. You may listen on our new Custody Crisis Stories podcast if you prefer.

The purpose of the Rabbit Hole series is to help mothers and the public understand the true nature of the Crisis. Common false narratives are addressed in the series which must be dispelled and replaced with true ones. The goal is to unite women under a true set of facts about what the Crisis really is, why it is happening, and what will end it once and for all [see Takeaways].

The two branches in this Rabbit Hole—Transparency and Accountability—are interrelated. Transparency serves as one form of accountability.

So, we’ll begin with Accountability.

ACCOUNTABILITY BRANCH

There are five main ways judges could theoretically be held accountable.

1: APPELLATE COURTS is theoretically the only legal avenue to hold judges accountable for unjust decisions in custody cases. But Family Court rulings are appealable under the most deferential standard of review: “abuse of discretion”, meaning they are the hardest to overturn. Appellate justices virtually always rule a judge is within her/his discretion.

In the rare cases in which a custody ruling is overturned, it is usually just remanded back to the same—or new—judge, who easily finds another, more “discretionary” way to keep the father in control. Judges often brazenly challenge mothers in open court, “If you don’t like my ruling, take it to the Appellate Court!” Knowing that will do nothing but drag the case on for years, which supports the agenda.

So, appellate courts are expensive, time-consuming, and ultimately useless in holding judges accountable.

2: JUDICIAL COMMISSIONS provide another theoretical way to hold judges accountable. Judicial conduct commissions address ethical violations (bias, corruption, conflicts of interest), misuse of judicial office (favoritism, retaliation), criminal behavior, impairment (mental illness, substance abuse), and failure to follow laws or judicial canons.

If misconduct is found, the commission can impose actions ranging from a reprimand or continuing education (i.e. slap on the hand) to suspension or removal from office. But it is extremely rare for any serious discipline to be meted out to Family Court judges, much less a significant enough punishment to hold them accountable or to make any difference in a mother’s case.

After all, members are part of the power elite, just like the Family Court judges they supposedly oversee, and thereby uphold the father entitlement prerogative. Judicial commissions are just as rigged against mothers as family courts.

3. LICENSING BOARDS are the equivalent of judicial commissions for Family Court affiliates and appointees. They theoretically provide accountability by regulating the conduct of legal and mental health professionals assigned to custody cases.

These boards handle complaints against attorneys, psychologists, therapists, and social workers involving ethics violations, misconduct, and incompetence. Mothers may file a grievance against their children’s attorney or their own attorney with state bar associations. Complaints against mental health professionals may be filed with state boards of psychology (also called boards of behavioral health).

Licensing boards have about the same success in providing accountability as judicial commissions: close to zero. But the core problem is that judges should not be able to appoint anyone, ever; or, for that matter, not have anything at all to do with the case other than making sure the law is upheld and due process afforded to litigants—as happens in a Real Court.

4: DISQUALIFICATION is another way mothers can theoretically hold judges accountable. However, the motion to disqualify goes to the judge the mother is trying to disqualify. Of course, the judge is not going to admit s/he is biased or corrupt and grant the motion, unless it is causing other problems and s/he wants off the case, such as bad publicity.

Sometimes you can ask for another judge to review the motion, but that is likely one of their buddies, who will simply dismiss it. So this process is a dead end as well.

5. LAWSUITS are the most theoretical way of holding judges accountable, since suing judges is prohibited by the doctrine of judicial immunity. This applies even if the decision is malicious or there is legal error.

And this immunity is not-so-coincidentally extended to court-appointees, who are instrumental in deflecting blame from judges, often referred to as derivative or quasi-judicial immunity. The reason given for this generosity is that they are acting in a judicial capacity. Right. The truth is, these lying actors assist judges in switching custody to fathers and deflect blame from judges.

The idea behind mothers’ cries to “End judicial immunity!” is that if judges could be sued, they would be less likely to make bad rulings. But it would more likely work in the father’s favor. Judges would be more fearful of being sued by men’s attorneys than women’s.

However, there is no realistic way to overturn the doctrine of judicial immunity, which has been around since the Magna Carta. So the common cries to end it are a waste of breath.

Hence, all forms of accountability in the family court system are not-so-coincidentally theoretical. All doors marked justice are dead ends.

But what about transparency?

TRANSPARENCY BRANCH

Mothers’ cries for “Transparency!” are as prevalent as for “Accountability!” That is understandable, since the glaring opaqueness of Family Courts makes it seem like that is the problem.

Family courtrooms are either closed to the public by default (as in the UK) or can easily be closed if a judge is annoyed by public attention to a case. Even if the courtroom itself is open, judges can still seal records and gag mothers. They override mothers’ right to free speech by deeming it in children’s best interests to keep family matters private—the age-old mantra that aids in covering up men’s abuse in the family.

Even where courts are open, MSM is discouraged from following cases through other tactics, such as the endless continuing of cases, waiting until the attention dies down. Also, MSM is loathe to put blame where it belongs—on the judges and the system.

There have been plenty of examples over the decades that open courts and freedom to speak about cases will not make much of a difference. There are lots of mothers who’ve gotten a ton of public attention, whose children were never returned. Having said that, public pressure can help to keep the worst from happening.

Bottom line is, judges will choose short-term bad publicity for long-term gain. By toeing the line, they get a warm seat at the Old Boys’ table, replete with promotions and other kudos.

TAKEAWAYS

When women gained the power to easily divorce husbands a half century ago—and divorce they did in droves—the Old Boys were no fools. They knew their most coveted patriarchal prerogative—control over “their” women and children—was threatened, and they had to act.

Hence, the Family Court system was created in the image of man.

The Old Boys made it as opaque as they possibly could in a functioning democracy, justifying it with the private family matters mantra and extrapolating that to being in children’s best interests. Additionally, they made it virtually impossible to hold judges accountable in any meaningful way.

They were way ahead of unsuspecting women, who believed they had fought successfully for equality. They had no idea what the Old Boys were up to. They naively thought family courts were Real Courts where they would be afforded due process and justice would prevail.

They could not have been more wrong.

For over a half century now, Family Court judges have gotten away with switching custody from loving, primary-nurturing mothers, to abusive, self-serving, and molester fathers, with little public awareness of their evil endangering and traumatizing of children.

Hence, the prevalent and impassioned cries of “Transparency!” and “Accountability!”

To be sure, totally open family courts and an effective means of holding judges accountable would be far preferable to what is going on. But here’s the important takeaway: that would not end the Custody Crisis. It would just make it a bit more difficult for judges to do the dirty deed.

The truth is, the Family Court system itself is the problem. It is deliberately rigged from the top down to entitle and empower men, and no amount of piecemeal reforms will stop judges from taking children from mothers and endangering them.

The fish rots from the head.

Focusing on anything but the system is like trying to plug the leak in the Titanic with gum. It does distract and divert from understanding what is causing the Crisis and what will end it.

Cries for transparency and accountability should be replaced with:

Get Custody Cases Out of Family Court and into a Real Court with a Jury!

Cases heard in a Real Court with a jury will automatically provide both transparency and accountability, along with due process and equal protection. So let’s stop trying to plug leaks and rearrange deck chairs in Family Court and demand a new system!

For more details about the system we are demanding, see: The Child Custody Act.

Join The Women’s Coalition’s where we are demanding a new system where judges do not have the power to take and endanger our children.

