The Epilogue of Mother-Fucking: Saga of One Fucked Mother brings us to the close of the heartbreaking and infuriating story of devoted mother Legion, who fought incredibly hard and smart for her precious boys in Family Court. But like most mothers, she lost the battle.

The only silver lining is that two Appellate justices in their dissenting opinion found that the Family Court judge could not have been more wrong when he found that Herry would be the one to “help the children develop a strong relationship with both parents”—code for Mom’s alienating so custody goes to Dad.

What we all know here at The Women’s Coalition is that is just a pretext—the most common one used. The truth is, judges know the mother is not alienating. They falsely find her to be alienating to justify switching custody to the father, and then they deliberately enable the father to alienate the kids from her.

Doc Blue’s Saga is a perfect literary example of how the system is rigged against mothers. You can be a most accomplished woman and devoted mother and you will still most likely lose custody. It is validating for mothers everywhere to hear stories like this that know it was nothing they did—or did not do—that caused them to lose custody. It was simply that the Family Court system is rigged to entitle men/fathers and oppress women/mothers.

Thanks to Doc Blue for sharing her creative and captivating portrayal of a mother who did an amazing job fighting to Keep & Protect but lost anyway.

The Saga is now available on Amazon!

It is available as an e-book and will be available in paperback next week! It will also remain in the Saga subsection of Women’s Coalition News & Views.

AND: COMING SOON !

A new, compelling novel based on another mother’s experience of injustice and oppression in Family Court will begin next week.

So be sure and subscribe if you haven’t already and you’ll receive newsletter sized segments in your inbox every Wednesday.

Mother-Fucking: Saga of One Fucked Mother

EPILOGUE

The Jury is So. NOT. Out. on This Daddee … … Any Longer

Herod Edinsmaier writes thus to the Editor of the Charleston Gazette … … … … as if he cares at all about children:

“After the Sandy Hook shootings, did we hear any senator or congressman say something like, ‘I will do anything I can, work with anyone who will help, oppose whomever resists, never caring who gets credit to assure that a tragedy like this never happens again!’

Instead, our elected leaders reacted with the expected deference to the NRA and Wayne LaPierre, with statements like: ‘...the bad guys are still going to get weapons.’ (McKinley); ‘They [the media] will, one by one, put up pictures of dead children. They will show the carnage.’ (Manchin)

By contrast, teachers at the school went toward the shooter without armor, weapons or backup, and several were killed. I believe there are teachers in every school in America who would risk their lives to protect children, but it seems our politicians won't even risk their chances at re-election.”

Herod Edinsmaier, Grubtrop, 22 February 2013

A hook is many things, one of which is a landform shaped such that its sand or dirt or other ground type spits out in to and, thus, can partially or nearly encircle around some of the body of water and that water’s contents to which that specific dirt extends. In this epilogue’s explanation, similarly the Good and Wonderful Former (middle school) Teacher and Now Doctor Herod Edinsmaier himself serves, Jury, as that metaphoric—ensnaring hook. This man, this daddee, this “father” attempts—with his vague and weak missive to a newspaper’s editor after the OUTRAGE which were the kiddos’ killings at Sandy Hook Elementary School a couple of months’ time back—ever so succinctly and subtly to hook onto and snatch up much of your thinking brains in order to excuse away his historic behavior which so gravely and evilly impacted several other people’s lives with utter carnage, those of both adults and children alike.

My closest friend in the World—you, Jury, know of her from back within Chapter Five/Friends and from within Chapter Thirteen/Finishing School (her Listening College) for Fathers—told me when she, Ms Grace Portia, read Hypocrite Herry’s chatty hooking blather exactly one month after it was published, “I guess Herod needs to profess what he’s done ‘to protect’ children.”

Friend Grace is referring to not only that one OUTRAGE of Patriarch Edinsmaier’s androcentric, asinine and criminal entitlement of himself near Chapter Twenty-Nine’s conclusion whereat he, an adult male modeling an allegedly accountable fathering role, literally leads Dr. Legion True’s two minor—Boys, Jesse, then just labeled with bipolar brain, and Mirzah—right into, onto and throughout another woman’s property, not only without her permission but also without the DEhuman even being present at her own residence, for his and the teenage Boys’ motherfucking, dissing-of-all-women’s and mocking purpose of home invasion, stealing and subsequently absconding with my (from AmTaham True) guns kept and stored there in Friend Linda’s basement. But Grace also refers in that one wee profundity of hers regarding King Herod and his ‘fatherly protection’ … … to absolutely all.all.all of The Opera: We Were Mothers Once, and Young, that is, to what Smug Thuggish, Elitist, Terrorist and Savage Herod Edinsmaier has unconstitutionally and criminally perpetrated upon me and upon my Three Boys within, and outside of, the state’s custody court system throughout all of the many decades’ worth of Hypocrite Herry’s comings and goings and thinkings and doings.

Within the scathing dissent of Appellate Judge Pansy Shawshank’s first page’s first half and immediately succeeding Legion’s second appeal (Act Three, Part Five of The Opera!) completely written, all of it printed off in to its mandated ! 21 total copies ! with Dr. True’s never missing in the appeal’s unfolding sequence even one correct document’s file-stamping nor even one deadline therefor and orally argued by herself— ! pro se ! —before the three-judge panel of Tuesday, 07 June 1994’s Iowa Court of Appeals, Judge Shawshank states thus: “LOOKING AT THE RECORD BEFORE US IN THIS APPEAL,

I DO NOT THINK WE COULD HAVE BEEN MORE WRONG

WHEN WE PREDICTED HEROD WOULD HELP THE CHILDREN DEVELOP A STRONG RELATIONSHIP WITH BOTH PARENTS. I CAN ONLY CONCLUDE FROM THE RECORD BEFORE US THAT AFTER HEROD RECEIVED PHYSICAL CARE, HE AND HIS CURRENT WIFE ENGAGED IN A COURSE OF CONDUCT DESIGNED TO TOTALLY CUT LEGION OFF FROM HER THREE YOUNG SONS WHO HAVE CONTINUALLY DECLARED THEY WISH TO BE IN THEIR MOTHER’S CUSTODY.”

Ms Pansy here, of course, writes of the “verdict,” the decisioning about children’s parenting and their well-being by three men of the State, only one of whom had heard Legion True’s second appeal. Yes, you, Jury, guessed him: Allen Donnellson. Donnellson, the dirty dude who had perped That Very B I I I I G, Big Mistake from The Opera’s First Appeal (Act Two Part Three) wherein all three of those men had unconstitutionally decided that Hypocrite Herry actually be the Truemaier Boys’ custodial, read that, ‘protecting’ … … daddee.

Know this especially though, Jury: that of those three appellate judges’ verdict after Legion True’s second appeal? TWO of those three, Judge Pansy Shawshank and the quite newly appointed Judge Barry L. Crowrook, rule in favor of restoring full custody back to Dr. True. 2 to 1 the Truemaier Boys’ Mama prevails!

Dr. Legion True WINS back full custody of her three Truemaier Boys: Jesse, Mirzah and Zane!

Only when that Court of Appeals’ Chief Donnellson, similarly pillared in the eyes of the Iowa community as the Good and Wonderful Dr. Edinsmaier considers himself to be so statured, … … only when Dastard Donnellson, because he as daMan possesses the corrupting, aprovechar-taking and blindingly absolute power in his little “justice”-system keystrokes to do so, invokes and hooks in to this second appellate decisioning two more additional but different judges, also patriarchs and who previously had had nothing at all to do with the True appeal and who had heard of it no arguments whatsoever and because, primarily, To The Cuntly DEhuman, Dr. Legion True, There Is No Mother-Fucking Way, Ever, That Judge Donnellson of the First Appeal Is Going To Admit Having Committed Such a Carnage-Wrecking Mistake as His Declaring Herod Edinsmaier Any Kind of An Actual Father, … … is Vengeance-Taking and Hypocrite Herry through years and years’ worth of his trying to hoodwink and hook You, the Operatic Audience-Jury, in—actually “legally” capable of causing the children who are the three Truemaier Boys and all of their lives—now by an androcentric “verdict” of Dastard’s 3 to 2 against Legion True—to be lost to the Mother and causing their Mother, the DEhuman, to be for all of their youths invisible, then never existent to Mirzah, Zane and Jesse.

Daddee Herry Edinsmaier’s Gutting-of-the-Bitch Butchery, Jury.

The bones of this Displaced Wartime Refugee’s True Father who is Righteous Ancestor AmTaham … … rest.

But only because, now, they are of osseous ash and carbonaceous dust.

Not because, Jury, of any justice at any time anywhere done to or for this matter, My Case: The Opera, of the True Father’s Child: the Ancestor-in-Training and, now, One Woman Well Put Together, Legion True.

True it is. O, so head-bangingly true it is!

“Nobody puts Baby in a corner.”

—Patrick Swayze portraying the film role of Johnny Castle in Dirty Dancing, 1987

- fin -

Leave a comment

Share

CAST OF CHARACTERS

Dr. Legion True: One Fucked Mother

Dr. Herod (Herry) Edinsmaier: Legion’s husband/Sperm Source [“re: I am snide” backwards]

Jesse Truemaier: Legion’s son

Mirzah Truemaier: Legion’s son

Zane Truemaier: Legion’s son

AmTaham True: Legion’s father [Mahatma backwards]

Mehitable True: Legion’s mother [Me hit-able—i.e. she was abusive]

Ardys and Endys: Legion’s sisters [names backwards]

Sterling: Legion’s brother [her mother’s planned name of next son (who never came)]

Mi Sprision O'Revinnoco: Herry’s sister [misprision: concealing knowledge of treason/O'Revinnoco = O'Connivero backwards]

Juggern Aut Misein Edinsmaier: Legion’s father-in-law [juggernaut; aut = 0; misein = “to hate (misogyny)”]

Detanimod Edinsmaier: Legion’s mother-in-law [dominated backwards]

Ava Saffron True and Zebulon True: respectively, Legion's paternal grandmother and her husband, Legion's paternal grandfather

Rowland and Wyman Natures: respectively, Legion's most favored uncle and most favored male first cousin

Fannie Issicran McLive: fawning enabler of ex [narcissi(st) and Mc(Evil) backwards]

Mary Jane: daughter of Fannie Issicran McLive; stepsister of Zane, Jesse, and Mirzah

Legion’s Friends: Margaret, Mona, Yanira, Stormy, Lynda, László, Jane, Kincaid, Sheryl, Abraham (Quaker elder), Frieda, Teri Lynn

Dr. Joseph: Forestry professor and good friend

Legion’s Best Friends: Ms Grace and Dr Lionel Portia and Rachel

Wende: Legion's friend after divorce [committed suicide due to Custody Crisis]

Cyan Song Goodwater: boys’ art teacher

Jim Cornball: Herry’s acquaintance from AA and realtor

Loser Lorn: Insurance agent referred by Cornball

Judge Sol Wacotler Seizor: 1st Family Court judge

Judge Harley Butcher: 2nd Family Court judge

Judge Barry Crowrook: Appellate Court judge

Judge Pansy Shawshank: Appellate Court judge

Judge Sol Wacotler Seizor: District Court judge on first two trials

Judge Allen Donnellson: Chief, Appellate Court for second and third trials' appeals

Judge Harley Butcher: District Court judge for third trial

Jazzy Jinx: Legion’s first Family Court lawyer

Carlotta Klutz: Legion’s second Family Court attorney

Shindy Scheisser: Herry’s lawyer [shindy = noisy; scheisser = German for shithead]

Li Zhang: Herry’s Aussie affair

Dr Freddie Goldstein & Ella: Herry’s colleague and wife

Mick: = Herry's acquaintance from high school; best man [not in Herry’s life after that as he had no true friends]

Varry Wussamai: Herry's AA sponsor (not a real friend) [I am a wuss backwards]

David Humes: nursing student; classmate of Legion's, y1968 - y1971, New York City

Edmund Silver: Legion's boyfriend pre-Herry

Braemore St: where Legion and her family lived, y1983 - y1986

Havencourt condominium: Legion's Ames apartment; after separation

Zephyr: tabby cat of Zane's, Mirzah's, Jesse's [pronounced “Zay – fear”]

Rex: Jesse’s pet Eastern Florida Kingsnake, female

Lady: Zane's pet Zebra Finch, female

Madonna: realtor

Larry Brouhaha: court-mandated marriage counselor

Dr. Shark: Herry’s residency supervisor who fired him

Carrie Canard: twice judge-mandated custody evaluator

Ms Tsianina Snowball: Legion's friend who instructs her in re The Look

Fairvale, Montclank & Grubtrop: WV cities Herry moved boys to

Author: Doc Blue, aka Ofherod, BSN, DVM, PhD = Commander Edinsmaier's Handmaid (Commander reiamsnidE's Handmaid)

PURCHASE THE SAGA

Women's Coalition News & Views is a reader-supported publication. Please consider a paid subscription of just $5/mo, $50/yr or $200 founding member to support our important work of exposing and ending the Custody Crisis! [Check alternate inboxes.]

You may also give a gift subscription to a friend who would appreciate our content.

Give a gift subscription

Or feel free to support the Coalition’s work through a one-time or recurring contribution through the Paypal Giving Fund.

Giving Fund

All contributions are greatly appreciated!

FACEBOOK

TWITTER