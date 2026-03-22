A Pennsylvania Family Court judge was arrested and has been indicted for brutally assaulting his wife and daughter.

He is charged with aggravated assault, strangulation, simple assault, and reckless endangerment. He has pleaded not guilty. Not surprisingly, he was released immediately on his own recognizance.

While this is not a Custody Crisis case, since the daughter is an adult and there is not a custody battle, his arrest is relevant to our issue. The fact that a judge may be a violent perpetrator [albeit alleged] helps prove our contention that judges should not have the power to decide custody of our precious children. But that is not just because judges may be perpetrators.

More on that in the TakeAways but first, more about the judge and his assaults.

THE JUDGE

Judge Michael Fanning is 60 years-old and has a 58 year-old wife. They have a 30 year-old daughter.

Fanning was a trial attorney in Philadelphia for about 25 years. He also worked as an ADA [assistant district attorney]. He has been a judge in Family Court since 2014 and was retained in last year’s election with 89% of the vote. (Note that most judges are retained regardless of their performance.)

Judge Michael Fanning

Fanning is not popular with many of his female litigants, more accurately: Family Court victims, as is clear from the many negative comments on the MSM posts following his arrest. These confirm that he favored men in his custody rulings, some violent ones [see COMMENTS section below].

These male-entitling rulings have endangered and harmed countless children. Ironically, Fanning served in the child abuse unit in the Bucks County D.A.’s office.

THE ASSAULTS

The violence at his home occurred nearly two weeks ago on Monday evening. Fanning got in an argument with his wife in front of their adult daughter.

According to police and court documents, Fanning repeatedly punched his wife in the face and head and threw her to the ground, breaking her glasses. He then proceeded to strangle her.

Their daughter intervened, trying to protect her mother. Fanning grabbed her by the hair and yanked her violently to the ground, causing a laceration to her face.

Police were called and Fanning was arrested. He was brought to the station and charged with aggravated assault and strangulation of his wife—felonies. He was also charged with simple assault and reckless endangerment of his daughter—misdemeanors.

Strangulation is the #1 precursor to intimate partner murder. And any time you strangle someone, it can cause death. This act should have arguably been charged as attempted murder. But the prosecution would have to prove he had the intent to kill her. Factors such as the duration of the choking, whether she lost consciousness, and if he threatened her during the act can be used to support intention to kill.

UNSECURED BAIL & E.P.O.

Fanning was released on his own recognizance, despite the serious nature of his crimes—not surprising given his Old Boy status and its concomitant privilege. His bail is unsecured, meaning it allowed him to be released from jail without paying money or posting collateral.

He simply signed an agreement promising to appear at court dates. If he fails to appear, he is obligated to pay the full bail amount, which is set at $200K.

A bail magistrate issued an EPO [emergency protection order] against Fanning, which prohibits him from having any contact with his wife or daughter. If he violates this condition, his bail will increase to $1 million. But that is likely irrelevant, as the D.A. will surely give him a sweetheart plea deal, being he is one of their own.

Days after the indictment, Fanning was placed on administrative leave without pay by the Judicial Conduct board, and all of his cases were reassigned. The ABA [American Bar Association] issued a statement claiming they are “deeply concerned” about the severity of the charges against him but that he is innocent until proven guilty.

That all looks great on the surface, but there will only be real accountability if he is removed from the bench and his license revoked. There is already enough corroborating evidence to support the ABA suspending his license indefinitely and enough bad publicity to put a stain on the judiciary if they do not remove him. After all, in a civil court he would undoubtedly be found liable, so no need for him to be criminally convicted.

But, since violence against women and children is not taken seriously (to put it mildly) by the power elite and the Old Boy agenda is to entitle men after divorce (and he is doing that admirably), he will most likely be back on the bench in no time.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

THE COMMENTS

MSM picked up the story and it has been big news locally.

Many women are commenting on the MSM posts negatively about Judge Fanning. They are saying he made unfair and unjust rulings and in many cases, endangered their children. Here are a few of them:

He gave my daughter’s dad full custody even after I explained why he shouldn’t and he walked out and went back into his chambers while I was in the middle of talking!

I’m one of them [his victims]. He forced me to have contact with my abuser, disregarded my evidence as if it wasn’t substantial enough. He sides with abusers bc he is one smh.

Wow it is almost like a job title doesn’t make a man have morals. That’s crazy! Or wait…

I feel like any case he’s ruled over that dealt with DV in the last 12 months should be re-evaluated.

This is the judge my son’s dad and I went in front of for custody court. He wasn’t trying to hear anything I had to say because my son’s dad had a lawyer and only wanted custody because I took him for child support after 10/11 years and he didn’t put anything at all detailed in the court order. The whole fiasco was a JOKE! I’m not surprised in the least.

No wonder my ex was able claim zero income for fifteen years system rigged.

He dismissed my case, he didn’t look at any of my evidence and was super dismissive. Now I understand why. I’m going to try and appeal.

Crazy he was my judge and he allowed someone I did not trust to see my kids unsupervised.

But we’re gonna act like he was honorable in all those court hearings, right.

No one is surprised by this.

Hmm...And that’s who was handling PA cases. Wow!

I wonder if this guy is why 50/50 seems to be the mindset in this city’s family court cases…

TAKEAWAYS

Having highlighted that this judge should not be on the bench deciding custody cases being a domestic abuser, it is important to not let that distract from the real problem: NO judge should decide custody of children, no matter their background, perpetrator or not.

The bottom line is, it is insane to give any one person complete power over the most important part of people’s lives—their children. But this is especially true for judges—members of the power elite since they are eager to do the Old Boys’ bidding and entitle men to their perceived property—their children. This is how keep their seat at the table and get promoted, or at least maintain their elite status.

And it’s especially insane for one person to have the power to override what should be mothers’ natural right to continue to raise children whom they gestate, birth, and primarily nurture before divorce. Not to mention the power to take children away from their primary attachment figure, whom they need for safety, security, and healthy development.

Even in the best case scenario when a perpetrator judge is removed from the bench, that is not going to make any difference in the Custody Crisis, just as removing individual judges who make unjust or illegal rulings.

No, we must instead remove the power to decide custody from judges and put it in the hands of a jury of our peers—outside of the rigged Family Court system, in a real court where judges have no more power or discretion than a regular judge.

That is the only way women will have a fair shot at maintaining custody and protecting their children post-separation.

Join The Women’s Coalition where we are demanding a new system.

Join Sisters in Solidarity, our activist group, if you’d like to help make change.

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IN OTHER NEWS

SIS FORUM

Thanks to all who joined our March Sisters in Solidarity forum yesterday. It was a great discussion.

Sisters in Solidarity is the activism arm of The Women Coalition. If you’d like to engage in activism to end the Crisis, please read about SIS here and fill out the enclosed form. You will be sent a zoom invite a couple days before the meeting. [Check your spam].

Thanks also to all the New York mamas who have joined our Discrimination against Women in Family Court lawsuit. We will be filing next month. If you’d like to join, please fill out this new form (only for New York mothers).

For more information on our lawsuit, see: Discrimination against Women in Family Court Lawsuit.

CHAPTER 11 IS OUT!

Chapter Eleven of Pretended Justice: How Far Will They Go to Protect the Lie? is out this week. It is the sequel to Everything Is Going to Be Okay, a heart-wrenching story about a mother who finds herself in Family Court fighting desperately to protect her children from her ex-husband, who is sexually abusing her young sons. The novels are based on the author’s own experience.

Chapters are published every Wednesday. Previous chapters are accessible on the menu bar of Women’s Coalition News & Views. The first book is also accessible there.

In the last chapter, Mandy’s former friend, Kevin, is found guilty for setting Damian’s house on fire and another arson, as well. He refuses to speak at his trial so did not exonerate Mandy of participating in his crime. But he does not incriminate her either.

Mandy is at court again requesting visits with her boys resume and also re-testing of the boys’ hair for drugs, which could exonerate her and show if the drugging continued after the boys were taken away from her. The new judge, a woman this time, simply found it not in the children’s best interests to “subject them to further testing”—a blatant lie since it would undeniably be in their best interests. But nobody objects.

The social worker, guardian [ad litem], and court-appointed children’s therapist testify against visitation with Mandy resuming. The therapist actually brags to the judge about her successful brainwashing of the boys against their mother—the whole point of keeping them away from Mandy.

Mandy anxiously awaits testimony from Harry, the man who had surveilled Damian, believing this would be irrefutable evidence Damian was guilty. The judge is provided his statement to the court that he had filmed Damian sexually assaulting one of the boys through a window. But, not-so-coincidentally at the last second, an arrest warrant issues for Harry for supposed “harassment” of the previous judge due to social media posts exposing his cover-up of the sexual abuse.

The new judge uses this criminal case as a pretext for not allowing Harry to testify in Mandy’s case. She completely ignores his statement and the video evidence that Damian is continuing to sexually abuse the boys.

The new judge is apparently acting just like the old one: going far to protect the lie...

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