Women's Coalition News & Views

Women's Coalition News & Views

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Teresa's avatar
Teresa
5h

Thank you; and well done in getting the word out. This crisis effects everyone and we must work like hell to end it. The same judges and men in power who have had over 1000 bills legislating women's bodies, and none against men. The same men protecting pedophiles, child marriage, child porn and promotes violence towards women, revokes our voting rights, revokes pro choice rights....enough. ENOUGH.

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Joyce Booth's avatar
Joyce Booth
4h

The publicity this case has generated is wonderful. Hopefully, it'll make it harder for Judge Michael Fanning to escape consequences. The abuse of power is glaring. Family court judges abuse their power. They must no longer have the power to do so. Juries should decide child custody cases. Women and children deserve a chance at justice. The media needs to continue to shine a light on these cases.

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