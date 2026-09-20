Women's Coalition News & Views

Women’s Coalition News & Views

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Joyce Booth's avatar
Joyce Booth
Sep 21

It's wonderful that Attorney Wendy Murphy will speak at the Women's Coalition Webinar! I can't think of a better attorney to help us! She fights hard for women's rights! Thank you Attorney Murphy for helping draft our Discrimination in Family Court Lawsuit!

Catherine Youssef Kassenoff link:

https://womenscoalition.substack.com/p/mom-uses-suicide-to-warn-women-about

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Tricia Steele's avatar
Tricia Steele
Sep 28

Absolutely- take it to California too. You will likely gain more traction there, but no promises. It does not matter- you are setting a precedent. Well done and I registered for the conference.

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