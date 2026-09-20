Famous civil rights attorney Wendy Murphy, J.D. will speak at a special Women’s Coalition Webinar: Discrimination against Women in Family Court—Meets—Women’s Battle for Full Equality.

Wendy worked with Executive Director of The Women’s Coalition, Cindy Dumas, to draft the core Discrimination against Women in Family Court lawsuit, so it is her incredible legal expertise behind it!

The core lawsuit was written so as to be adaptable to other states and countries. Sarah Howland, Esq. was the first to adapt and file it in New York in May. It was amended in August and the first hearing is scheduled for Nov. 13th [see below]. We are looking for attorneys in other states who are willing to file pro bono.

As the title of the webinar implies, Wendy will be speaking about the nexus of the systemic discrimination against women in Family Court and the fight for full equality for women. Serendipitously, our lawsuit has become part of that historic battle.

Many people do not realize that women do not yet have full equality and that is necessary to protect women’s rights and power in so many areas of their lives. This webinar will shed much needed light on this important issue.

So, this webinar is a must come! It is taking place on Saturday, October 10th: 1pm Pacific, 4pm Eastern. You will be able to submit questions for Wendy and participate via chat.

It’s free—just register with your email address here. You will be sent the link to join by Oct. 5th. [Check alternate inboxes.]

Encourage others to attend by sharing the url or bitly for this article: bit.ly/wendywebinarsubstack or the link to register: bit.ly/webinarwithwendy.

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In the meantime, here’s some important background.

THE ROAD TO EQUALITY

Women began serious activism for equality with men in the early 1800’s. Elizabeth Cady Stanton organized the first women’s rights convention at Seneca Falls, New York in 1848. She wrote the Declaration of Sentiments, which adapted the U.S. Declaration of Independence to equal rights for women.

This initial push was for women’s full equality, including in divorce and custody cases. But along the way, activists decided the right to vote should be the first and foremost battle in the war—and, they hopefully wagered, full equality would follow.

But that was never to be—not yet anyway.

In the early 1900’s, Alice Paul was instrumental in gaining women the right to vote. The movie Iron Jawed Angels is an excellent dramatization of her leadership in the fierce campaign for the 19th Amendment to the Constitution. Highly recommended viewing for all women!

What most people don’t know is that Alice Paul used women’s newly gained right to vote in an effort to gain full equality for women. For that, another Constitutional amendment was necessary.

She was the architect of the Equal Rights Amendment [ERA], and the text has remained the same a century later:

Equality of rights, under the law, shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex.

The ERA was first brought before Congress in 1923, just three years after the 19th amendment was added to the Constitution! Unfortunately, it did not pass and has been in various stages of activity and inactivity ever since.

Amazingly, in 1973, when Alice was 88 years-old, she was able to resurrect the ERA. It finally passed the House and Senate and just ratification by 38 states. Unfortunately, it was short three states, and she passed away without seeing the legislation she pioneered realized.

Never fear, Wendy Murphy picks up the torch!

ENTER WENDY

As a young, sex crimes prosecutor passionate about protecting women and children from sexual violence, Wendy Murphy recognized the importance of women gaining full equality in law. So she took up the ERA torch and has fought for it ever since.

Wendy became what is called an impact litigator. She works in state and federal courts to change the law to better protect the rights of victimized women and children. She has been writing and lecturing on the constitutional and civil rights of women and children for decades.

Wendy is now working with Equal Means Equal, an organization with the singular mission of enacting the ERA into law.

EQUAL MEANS EQUAL is a national non-profit organization dedicated to the immediate publication, adoption and enforcement of the original Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) to the U.S. Constitution, which became enforceable federal law on January 27th of 2022.

As you can see from their mission statement, they assert that the ERA should have become enforceable federal law in 2022 when enough states finally ratified it.

But, long story short, it’s been stuck in legal limbo due to technicalities—and, of course, the Old Boy Network [OBN] not wanting it to pass.

STRICT SCRUTINY

Now we need to get into the legal weeds a bit to be able to understand what exactly makes women equal under the law. Hang in there, because this is important!

In the 1970’s, women’s equality got a boost. The U.S. Supreme Court held that sex discrimination violated the 14th Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause in Reed v. Reed. Women gained lots of rights and power they did not previously enjoy.

But that still did not give women full equality.

That case precedent was a giant step forward, but the appellate standard applied to sex discrimination cases was determined to be intermediate scrutiny, when strict scrutiny is necessary for full equality.

Strict scrutiny basically means the government has to meet the highest (strictest) legal standard before it can treat people differently because of a protected characteristic, of which sex is one. The argument for strict scrutiny in sex discrimination cases is the government must prove that treating women differently (i.e. worse) is truly necessary—not merely that it has a reasonable (lowest scrutiny) or important reason (intermediate scrutiny) for doing so.

The 14th Amendment states that every “person” is entitled to equal protection of the laws. The argument is that women are persons too, so laws that treat women differently because they are women should face the strongest possible constitutional test—i.e. strict scrutiny.

Race is a good example. The Constitution requires strict scrutiny for racial discrimination. Treating women differently because they are women should receive that same highest level of constitutional protection. Instead of the government getting considerable leeway to justify treating men and women differently, it should have to meet the same kind of demanding constitutional test used for racial classification.

This is where the ERA comes in. The Equal Rights Amendment was designed to make sex discrimination subject to the highest level of constitutional review—strict scrutiny.

A NEW STRATEGY

Since the ERA has been stuck in limbo, Wendy has taken to barking up another tree—trying to achieve the strict scrutiny standard via the judiciary, rather than the legislature, through case precedent—Circuit or Supreme Court rulings.

To that end, Wendy has filed a case in the U.S. District Court for the State of Massachussetts: Equal Means Equal v. Donald J. Trump. This case argues that women are being discriminated against by being prohibited from registering for the Selective Service (the draft).

A motion to dismiss by Trump was granted in the District court, and the case is being appealed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit.

Wendy raises these issues with the Appellate Court:

Whether the Equal Rights Amendment is now the 28th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution because it has satisfied the conditions of Article V.

Whether the Equal Rights Amendment’s ratification deadline is invalid.

Whether this Court must apply a strict scrutiny standard of review under the Equal Rights Amendment.

Whether this Court must apply a strict scrutiny standard of review under the Equal Protection doctrine.

Whether the Military Selective Service Act, 50 U.S.C., § 3801 et seq, is unconstitutional because it excludes women based on their sex.

Status of the case: last month, oral arguments were requested on the matter.

The District and Appellate case documents are linked at the Equal Means Equal website.

Note: This is not political or partisan. Trump is the Defendant as the head of the Executive Branch, which is in charge of the Selective Service.

THE NEXUS

So, finally, what is the nexus between this long, fraught battle for women’s full equality and the systemic discrimination against women in Family Court? And where exactly does our Discrimination in Family Court lawsuit fit in?

That is what Wendy will be speaking about at the webinar—so be sure and attend!

Along with expounding on the issue of full equality and strict scrutiny and discussing her other cases (yes, she even has another one!), she will explain the importance of this for women’s lives.

Simply stated, The Women’s Coalition et. al. v. NY Unified Court System et. al. is demanding strict scrutiny review in its “Equal Protection” Cause of Action:

Defendants [the NY Court System, chief judge, and chief administrative judge] are responsible for the pattern of discriminatory judicial practices that has deprived Plaintiffs and similarly-situated female litigants of their right to the equal protection of the laws in violation of the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment of the United States Constitution. The Equal Protection Clause applies to “persons.” Women are persons. Any disparate or unequal treatment of women by any judge or in any court, including unequal treatment by the application of intermediate scrutiny by this court, is a denial of Equal Protection. Hence, Plaintiffs demand strict scrutiny review of Family Courts’ pattern and practice of discriminating against women. Under strict scrutiny, Defendants cannot demonstrate a compelling state interest in having the New York Family and Supreme Courts discriminate against women, nor can Defendants establish that such discrimination is narrowly tailored to serve a compelling interest, nor that discriminating against women is the least restrictive means of achieving any compelling state interest.

Fortuitously, New York passed the ERA last year. This provides a much stronger position for establishing strict scrutiny review at the state level.

If/when our Discrimination in Family Court case goes up to the Appellate or U.S. Supreme Court, we have a chance to make headway in the battle for full equality and create historic precedent!

So, join us in making history by coming to the webinar!

IMPORTANT CAVEAT: As huge of a leap forward for women as it would be to establish full equality for women, it will stop judges from taking children from mothers in Family Court.

For that, we need an entirely new system, a system in which judges do not have the power to decide custody. Judges in custody cases should have no more power than a regular civil court judge; a jury must act as the fact finder; and a new code for custody cases must be implemented.

To that end, The Women’s Coalition is proposing the Child Custody Act, which codes for a new system in which mothers will get a fair process and, thus, have more power to maintain custody and protect their children. It will go a long way in eliminating the systemic sex discrimination that underlies the Custody Crisis.

WENDY & FAMILY COURT

Wendy has been aware of the discrimination against women in custody cases for decades. She refuses to practice in Family Court because judges there “can do whatever the hell they want”.

She has brought cases in appellate courts for women who have unjustly lost custody. However, the appellate standard for Family Court cases is just “abuse of discretion”. This low bar enables Appellate judges to empower Family Court judges to get away with doing whatever the hell they want—which translates in practice to discriminating against women.

Wendy filed an appeal for actress Kelly Rutherford (of Gossip Girls) in New York’s District Circuit in 2015, but her children had already been taken, shipped to France, and placed under the full control of her ex.

Kelly never did regain custody in the U.S. She was forced to quit acting and move to France in order to be able to visit her children. The Women’s Coalition covered her case on Facebook back in the day.

Kelly’s oldest child has finally just aged out of the Family Court system and her daughter is not far behind! Congrats to Kelly for making the best of a discriminatory custody ruling.

WENDY’S BIO

For more than fifteen years, Wendy Murphy has served as adjunct professor of sexual violence law at New England Law|Boston, where she also co directs the Women’s and Children’s Advocacy Project under the Center for Law and Social Responsibility. A former Visiting Scholar at Harvard Law School, Wendy prosecuted child abuse and sex crimes cases for many years. In 1992 she founded the first organization in the nation to provide pro bono legal services to crime victims.

Wendy is an impact litigator whose work in state and federal courts has changed the law to better protect the constitutional and civil rights of victimized women and children. Wendy writes and lectures widely on the constitutional and civil rights of women and children, and criminal justice policy.

She is a contributing editor for The Sexual Assault Report, and writes a regular column for The Patriot Ledger. Wendy has published numerous scholarly articles including a landmark law review article explaining the legal relationship between sexual assault on campus and Title IX.

Wendy’s impact litigation in the area of campus sexual assault, beginning in the early 1990s, includes groundbreaking victories against Harvard College in 2002, and Harvard Law School and Princeton University in 2010, which cases led the way to widespread awareness and reforms, including the well-known April 2011 Dear Colleague Letter.

Wendy Murphy is a law professor, a constitutional and civil rights attorney, a former prosecutor, an author, and an advocate for women’s and children’s rights.

Wendy is the Director of the Women’s & Children’s Advocacy Project at New England Law and an adjunct professor specializing in sexual violence. A former prosecutor, she has spent her career addressing some of the most difficult issues involving constitutional rights, sexual violence, women’s rights, and the protection of children.

Wendy is the author of And Justice for Some: An Expose of the Lawyers and Judges Who Let Dangerous Criminals Go Free.

Her book brings a critical perspective to the ways our legal system can succeed—or fail—the people it is intended to protect.

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IN OTHER NEWS

DISCRIMINATION LAWSUIT UPDATE

The Oct. 1st hearing in our Discrimination against Women in New York Family Court has been cancelled.

The Defendants—NY Unified Court System, Chief Judge Rowan Wilson and Chief Administrative Judge Joseph Zayas—requested an extension of time to October 22nd to file an answer to our Complaint. It still has not been announced who will be representing them.

Judge Denise Cote granted the extension and postponed the initial hearing to November 13th.

Defendants’ answer will most likely come in the form of a motion (motions) to dismiss and we will have 14 days to file our opposition. Then they will have 7 days to reply. That puts us right before the initial hearing.

If you are interested in attending the hearing in person or virtually, contact info@womenscoalition.org.

Please share our lawsuit far and wide! Let women everywhere know we are fighting to stop the scourge of judges taking children away from mothers. This is the link you can use to share: https://bit.ly/NYComplaintAmended

We may be adding Plaintiffs later. If you are from New York and would like to join the lawsuit, fill out this form.

If you are from another state or country, fill out this form. We are looking for pro bono attorneys…

Or feel free to support the Coalition’s work through a one-time or recurring contribution through our Paypal Giving Fund.

Giving Fund

All contributions are greatly appreciated!