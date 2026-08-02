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From The Beginning...'s avatar
From The Beginning...
4d

We need more men like this to call out these abusive men -- publicly. Shame them because they deserve that shame for the abuse they inflict upon others. Maybe then people will start to understand the magnitude of impact the broken system, that everyone seems to know is broken but just shrugs, has on people. The human cost. The fear no mother should have to endure. The childhood no child should lose. The scars everyone will carry for life.

My daughter disclosed to her psychiatrist on her own, with me to witness, that she doesn't feel safe at her father's and only self-harms at his house and wants to live with me 100% and the best I could get was 75% because he is 'entitled' to have 'time' with her because he's her 'Dad'.

I'm so tired that biology or the title of 'parent' carries more weight regarding custody than their behaviors do.

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Doc Blue’s RECKONING's avatar
Doc Blue’s RECKONING
4d

O, A G A I N, I am weeping.

AFTER 51 years' time. MY three. Gone Kids. As well.

q MAN who actually l i k e girls and women ?

T H U S of his / of Mr Tyler's ?

Thus, of q man. OUGHT TO BE ... ... ORDINARY.

OUGHT TO BE ... ... q man's USUAL RESPONSE.

q fucking time the MAMAs L O S E.

q fucking time the MAMAs LOSE T H E I R WORLDS.

Doc Blue

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