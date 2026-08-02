In an amazingly poignant post, a mom’s fiancé describes witnessing the horror of her world being torn apart by Family Court and pledges his undying love and support.

I watched a mother’s entire world be torn apart.

This devoted fiancé fled with the mom into hiding in a last ditch effort to save the the children from her abusive ex. But they were caught in February and all three children taken away from her, while he watched helplessly.

So this mother joins the “gone mamas” who were unsuccessful in their escape. There were three new gone mamas just last month, but one turned herself in, terrorized by a faux Amber Alert: Mom Surrenders—Sobs as Police Take Son Away to Molester Father.

Two are thankfully still gone mamas: WomanHunt Launched for “Tea Heiress” Who “Abducted” Her Kids! and Police Hot on Heels of Fleeing Mom but Public Outcry Stops Them!

The children in this case are now in the process of being alienated from the mom, an essential strategy in the entitling of fathers via Family Court.

First, the children were told you had abandoned them for me.

The vicarious experiencing of the brutal afore-and-aftermath of the oppressive Family Court process by loved ones is horrible. New partners, as well as friends and family, are deeply impacted by watching the mother being destroyed over the course of many years.

Some families and friendships cannot bear the stress and strain and are destroyed in the process. This mother has experienced betrayal by loved ones as well.

The fiancé’s heartfelt “testimony” provides a window for the public to witness not only an example of the oppression of victims of the Custody Crisis, but how loved ones are negatively affected.

This is my testimony about what I personally witnessed happen to the woman I love.

Tyler’s unique and wonderful declaration of love and support for Ashley and his promise to always be there for her stands out—there hasn’t been anything quite like it.

So it is posted here in its entirety.

“ASHLEY MY LOVE”

Tyler and Ashley

THEY SAW A COURT CASE.

I WATCHED A MOTHER’S ENTIRE WORLD BE TORN APART.

Ashley my love, this is what I have witnessed.

I remember the first time we met in La Grande [Oregon]. You showed me an incredible time, from an underground restaurant to sitting together, sharing a pastry and talking about life.

I remember looking across at you as you slowly trusted me with your story and thinking, Wow…this woman has been through hell, yet somehow she still carries so much love inside her.

I had no idea that one day I would have to hold you upright while your entire world was being ripped from your arms.

We began FaceTiming almost nonstop. At first, I saw your smile and heard your laugh. Then I slowly watched your illness begin stealing pieces of you. I watched everyday chores become mountains. I watched your body weaken, your face grow tired, and ordinary tasks take everything you had. Some days, I could see that simply making it through the day was becoming a battle.

And while your body was already fighting to survive, chaos continued closing in around you.

I watched you report restraining-order violations, threats, intimidation, and frightening incidents, only to be dismissed, questioned, or treated as though you were the problem. I watched people in your community, people you had trusted, people you had once called friends turn against you one by one.

Every betrayal seemed to take another piece of your heart.

Then we fled because the kids and your safety was at risk.

And on February 2, I watched your children be taken away from you.

I will never forget hugging them. I will never forget the fear and desperation in their eyes as they looked deeply into mine, as if they were silently begging me to do something, fix something, save something I had no power to stop.

Their mouths said nothing, but their eyes were screaming.

That moment will follow me for the rest of my life.

Then came the courtrooms.

Thirteen times.

Thirteen times you stood before a judge. Thirteen times we made a fourteen-hour round trip in a single day so you could represent yourself. Thirteen times you walked into a courtroom carrying binders, evidence, fear, exhaustion, and the unbearable weight of knowing that strangers held your children and your future in their hands.

I watched you face the people you said had harmed, intimidated, and failed you. I watched you stand across from your abuser, your landlord, and the father of your children. I watched you fight to remain composed while your life was discussed as if it were merely paperwork.

I watched law enforcement belittle you, dismiss you, contradict you, and leave you pleading just to be heard. I listened as hundreds of texts, emails, and messages poured in, many placing the children directly in the middle of adult conflict and forcing them to carry messages they never should have been responsible for carrying.

I was there when you established insurance and tried to arrange medical care for your children. I watched you raise concerns and ask that they receive care. I watched appointments, counseling, and decisions surrounding their well-being become another battleground. I watched you learn that their counselor had been changed without your knowledge, and then watched that very situation be used against you in court.

We contacted every agency I could think of. We carried evidence packets, made calls, wrote emails, and begged for someone to look closely. We reached out from local law enforcement all the way to federal agencies and the White House.

Door after door seemed to close.

I watched doctors and nurses dismiss what we were saying while you continued to suffer. I sat beside you in hospitals and examination rooms, watching you search for answers while your body continued sending signs that something was terribly wrong.

But nothing I witnessed compares to the day you lost custody.

I watched your knees buckle beneath you.

I watched you collapse to the floor, wailing as though your soul had been torn open. It was not simply crying. It was the sound of a mother being separated from the children she had built her entire life around.

I had to pick you up.

I had to carry you out because your own legs could no longer hold the weight of what had just happened.

There are sounds a person never forgets.

I will never forget yours.

Afterward, I watched new wounds appear.

First, the children were told you had abandoned them for me.

Then you were accused of being a drug addict. Then I was called one too.

I watched your children become confused and pulled into a story that did not resemble the mother I knew, the mother who arranged their appointments, carried their schedules, worried over every sickness, celebrated every milestone, and never stopped trying to bring them home.

Then came June 28.

The order said your parenting time was supposed to begin at 5:00 p.m. We waited.

Five o’clock came and went.

Your children never arrived.

Instead, new demands were made, for financial information, for the names of people in our home, and for details that were never supposed to be conditions for seeing your children.

I watched you realize that, once again, you would not be wrapping your arms around them.

I watched another piece of hope leave your face.

Then, after your protected address was spoken aloud in court, our lives changed again. Our mailbox was damaged. We began noticing vehicles that appeared to follow us through the city and onto the freeway.

Ordinary trips became calculations. Every unfamiliar car brought another glance in the mirror. Every time we left home, fear climbed into the vehicle beside us.

People may see posts, court papers, and pieces of evidence.

I see what happened when the cameras were turned off. I see the woman waking up without her children. I see the empty arms. I see the unanswered questions. I see the nights you cried until your body had nothing left. I see the mother who has completed every class, filed every page, made every drive, appeared at every hearing, and continued fighting even when the systems that were supposed to protect her made her feel invisible.

And through all of this, I have never seen you stop being their mother.

Even while sick, frightened, exhausted, and shattered, your first thought has always been your children.

I did not fall in love with a broken woman. I fell in love with a woman who has been forced to survive things that would have broken most people. I fell in love with a mother who kept standing after the world knocked her down again and again. I fell in love with someone who still carries compassion after being given so many reasons to become cold.

This is not gossip.

This is not entertainment.

This is not just “content.”

This is my testimony about what I personally witnessed happen to the woman I love.

Ashley, I cannot give back the months that were stolen from you. I cannot erase the courtroom floors your tears fell upon. I cannot take away the memories that wake you in the night or fill the empty spaces where your children should be.

But I can promise you this:

You will never walk through this darkness alone. When your legs cannot carry you, I will carry you. When your voice trembles, I will stand beside you while you speak. When the world tries to convince you that you are invisible, I will remind you that I see you.

I saw what happened.

I remember what happened.

I know how hard you fought.

And through every courtroom, every hospital, every fourteen-hour drive, every betrayal, every unanswered call, and every night you cried yourself to sleep, I was there.

I am still here.

And I am not going anywhere.

* * * *

The Women’s Coalition extends our appreciation to Tyler for his support of Ashley, one of the millions of mothers who are victims of the Custody Crisis around the world.

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