Women's Coalition News & Views

Women's Coalition News & Views

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Marta Bryceland's avatar
Marta Bryceland
29m

Let’s go ladies. Let’s earn our right to leave abusive relationship and not to risk losing the child as a punishment in the broken system.

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Bryce S.'s avatar
Bryce S.
3m

Congratulations! By any chance have you come across a lawyer with this type of skillsets in Canada? I know someone with a grant to get an initial legal opinion for a similar human rights case, but she can’t find a lawyer with the skillsets to do so. She’d be happy to share her proposal with you if it would help.

Congrats again, this is amazing and so inspiring.

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