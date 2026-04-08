Pretended Justice: How Far Will They Go to Protect the Lie? is the sequel to Everything Is Going to Be Okay, a heart-wrenching story about a mother who finds herself in Family Court fighting desperately to protect her children from sexual abuse by her ex-husband. The novels are based on the author’s own experience.

She thought nothing could hurt more than losing her boys until she tried to get them back…Faced with the devastating findings of Family Court, Amanda picks herself up and keeps on fighting for her sons. Through family court and criminal court, she navigates a complex maze of professional people and settings in pursuit of a justice that eludes her at every turn. A pretended justice.

Chapters are published every Wednesday. Previous chapters are accessible on the menu bar of Women’s Coalition News & Views. The first book is also accessible there.

In the last chapter, it has been 4 years since Mandy has seen her boys. She decides to apply for her bank account to be unfrozen in order to have access to her badly-needed money. But the same judge who took her children away and gave them to the child-predator father, allocates every pound left in it to the three men who had raped and trafficked her children.

The crowning torment—financial ruin—is thus inflicted upon Mandy, who dared interfere with a man’s prerogative to sexually abuse his own children, by a court that supposedly exists to uphold children’s best interests. Mandy is figuring out that Family Court is actually there to protect men’s interests.

Today’s post is Chapter 14, the final chapter. It takes place in 2023, two years later. Mandy applies for contact with her boys. Daniel is almost a teen and Lewis just a couple years shy of aging out of the system.

Mandy is revulsed at the sight of Damian at the hearing. The judge requires Mandy to accept the court’s finding that she is guilty of the arson that burned down his place.

It is a common tactic for judges to coerce women to incriminate themselves using contact with their children as bait, even though it violates the basic civil right against self-incrimination. This “evidence” will serve as the finishing touch in the cover-up and enabling of father-child sexual abuse, exonerating not only the father, but the judge who has executed the cover-up.

Continue reading to find out if Mandy accepts the false findings or not…

CHAPTER FOURTEEN

“Three things will last forever—faith, hope and love—and the greatest of these is love.”

—1 Corinthians 13:13

And that was two and a half years ago. And just like that, my youngest son is almost a teenager and my eldest, fast becoming a man. I wish I could tell you that they were back living with me, running up my phone bill and food bill, driving me crazy because they won’t turn lights off, or they want another half an hour on a gadget before sleeping. I would love every chaotic second of it. Having my boys back. Home with me. Where they belong.

But I can’t tell you that because that’s not where we are at.

It’s September 2023 and I’ve just filed my application to have contact with the boys. The Section 91:14 order has come to an end. I had decided to represent myself. This time I wanted direct access to the judge. A couple of weeks later, I received an email informing me that a court date had been set to take place at the High Court during the first week of October.

My alarm woke me at 4:30 a.m., I shower, get dressed, and leave home in the dark. Arriving in London I get the tube to the High Court. I am given a small map at the information desk. As I approach the hallway, outside the court, I anxiously look to the group of solicitors to my left with their clients. I couldn’t see Madford. The court usher comes over to my table.

‘Are you in the Madford hearing?’ she asks.

‘Yes,’ I reply, following behind her to the large courtroom. A female judge is presiding. She smiles at me.

‘Miss Taylor, do you know if the other party has been informed?’ she asks.

‘My Lady, I believe he has, yes, although I am not permitted to have his address, but I did inform the Local Authority solicitor.’

‘It doesn’t look like he’s received it,’ she says. ‘do you have any contact details for any of the social workers who facilitate the video exchanges with your sons?’

I pull my mobile phone out of my bag.

‘Yes, I can give you the details,’ I say. The judge nodded. I scribbled the name and mobile of the social worker down on a piece of paper and hand it to the court usher who hands it to the judge.

‘I’m sorry, Miss Taylor, but obviously the hearing can’t go ahead without the attendance of Mr Madford.’

I nodded.

‘I’m also sorry, that you’ve had to travel all this way,’ she added. ‘Would you prefer a remote hearing next time?’

‘Yes, please, My Lady.’ I reply.

‘Before you go, Miss Taylor, I wanted to say this is a truly awful situation.’ She made eye contact as she spoke, and searching hers, I could see sympathy, or empathy, or a spark of humanity, something usually absent from these proceedings.

* * * *

I had set up my camera carefully. I wanted to capture my face against a blank wall. There was nothing personal anywhere in the frame. I had pulled my hair back and was wearing a white blouse and black cardigan, my feet which were never in view, were in slippers.

Clicking on the Zoom link sent by the court, it opens to a virtual room with a couple of people already present. I didn’t recognise their names on the screen, so I assumed they were court workers. Another screen opened and I was staring into the dead eyes of Justice Roach. Glancing down, quickly, I composed myself and managed the weakest of smiles.

‘Miss Taylor, are you saying anything differently today?’ the judge asked.

She didn’t introduce herself, or the proceedings, just questioned me, straight off.

‘My Lady, Mr Madford isn’t present.’ I could hear the nervousness in my voice, and I tried to adjust it. ‘I was given to understand that we couldn’t proceed without his presence.’

She ignored me and repeated her question. ‘Miss Taylor, are you saying anything differently today?’

‘I haven’t seen my boys in person, or spoken to them in person in almost six years, My Lady. I desperately want to see my boys.’ I had promised myself I wouldn’t cry, but this woman was all that stood between me and seeing my boys and a tear fell.

‘Desperately enough to accept the findings in relation to the arson?’ The faintest of sneers slid across her thin lips. ‘Miss Taylor, in your statement, you don’t make any reference to my findings in relation to the arson. ‘Do you accept the findings, yes or no?’

Time stood still. I knew this was a possible question. Accepting the findings in Family Law is a sort of a get out clause that you are offered in return for more contact than you already have. Even though what I stand accused of, and what they want me to say I did is criminally and morally reprehensible, there is an actual legal advantage to accepting them. Much more pertinently, there is the opportunity to see, or speak, to my boys, maybe...

‘I’m going to ask you again, Miss Taylor, do you accept the findings?’

‘No.’ I replied.

‘Then, I’m sorry, but your application is rejected.’

I pressed the ‘Leave Meeting’ button, slammed the computer shut, and let out a scream so primal, it must have frightened the neighbours.

When I composed myself, I rang Ruth.

‘I don’t understand,’ I said. ‘The last judge wouldn’t speak to me without Madford. How come, this time, the whole hearing was without him?’

‘I’d have to enquire, to be certain, but at a guess, Madford might have been introduced if you had accepted the findings.’

If I had accepted the findings...The words take root in my mind, like so many snippets of legal conversations through the years. When said quickly, they sound fairly benign, a formal thing to do, like dotting an ‘I’, or crossing a ‘t’.

But the request, itself, was malignant. It asked of me to self-declare as a criminal, guilty of a violent crime I had no hand, or part in. A crime that appalled me, as all violent crime does.

Our story began with a violent crime. My young son came to me and told me that his father, his paternal grandparents, and his father’s friends, were hurting him and his younger brother, and I became witness to my son’s first-hand account of being the victim of violent crime. Witness and mother. From that point on, I did everything that the textbooks tell you to do. I removed my children from any contact with their perpetrator. I sought professional help. I reported the crimes to the police. I reported the crimes to the Local Authority. I reported the crimes to the Family Court. When the police eventually tested the boy’s hair samples from January 2015, I took the evidence of my children being drugged with a cocktail of date rape drugs, in support of my boys’ testimonies, which had by then been heard by several professionals.

Despite a lower threshold of evidence, the Family Court found against me, and ultimately, against my children. They said I had deliberately drugged my boys to corroborate my account of the violent crimes they had been subjected to. They offered no supporting evidence to give weight to this theory, and the weakest of motives, I had drugged them in order to be more credible. Only, I had no expectation that I would not be believed, that my boys would not be believed. That’s why I was in court for the final hearing to determine the outcome of the first fact finding. Because no part of me imagined they would separate me from Lewis and Daniel.

That’s why I ran out of court, halfway through a hearing, grabbed my children and ran away. This cobbled together, desperate, last-minute attempt to protect them, that was presented to the same courts, at a later point, as a carefully planned and executed attempt to evade the wishes of the Court.

They wanted me to accept the findings then, too. And, I might have, in part, if it enabled me to see more of the boys, until everything changed and someone that I had a brief, ill-advised relationship with, turned out to have hidden motives. Some call it bad luck, or very poor judgement, or a combination of both. My lawyer called me vulnerable, and he’s not wrong. A mother, without her children, is always vulnerable.

And before I know it, I’m no longer being accused of one violent crime, but two. I am fast being portrayed by the Family Courts as some kind of criminal mastermind, who drugs children and burns down houses. I have gone from being a completely law-abiding citizen (I’ve never even had a speeding ticket), an ordinary, average, full time mum, who has never had any concerns about my parenting abilities raised by any branch of the state, to an outlaw, a woman so dangerous that the only form of contact I am permitted to have with my children is thrice yearly, pre-recorded videos. There are actual criminals, behind bars, who have been granted more meaningful contact with their children than the Family Courts have granted me with mine.

All because I tried to protect my boys from their paedophile father.

That’s not to say I don’t have many regrets. I regret every day that has passed, that I have not been with my children. I regret all those years when they were deprived of a loving mother, a loving grandmother and a loving auntie and uncle. I regret every Christmas I’ve missed and birthday I’ve missed and exam day I’ve missed and every single occasion, big or small, that I’ve not been part of. But mostly, I regret ever trusting the system. Knowing what I know now I regret not running sooner and further. I regret not figuring out ‘til it was too late, how dangerous it is to report violent crime, if the crime is domestic, and especially if it involves children.

I will never regret believing my children.

And I guess that’s what not accepting the findings comes down to, in the end. Preserving the truth for my boys, as a matter of record, and the truth is, I love my boys with all my heart and I have never, nor could ever, do anything to cause them harm. And accepting the false findings causes them harm. It erases the truth, and the truth is not mine to erase.

It’s what remains, after all these years, and all the investigations, and all the court cases and all the judgements. It’s what transcends them all. Truth and Love. Nothing, absolutely nothing can touch the love that we have for each other. Love is the invisible thread that has kept us connected in spite of the physical distance, held tight to each other, since they ripped us apart almost seven long years’ ago.

The Love I have for my children. A Love that’s never wavered. The Love my boys have for me. The Love that began in my body, before I even knew I was pregnant. The Love that overwhelmed me the first time I held each of them, the first time I heard their cries. The Love that compelled me to nurture them and care for them and protect them. The Love that underpinned every conversation I had, and action I carried out, in my attempts to keep them safe. The Love that’s kept me going through the longest separation. The Love that whispers to me, in my darkest hour, urging me to keep going. The Love that eclipses all the evil in our world. The Love that brings them back home to me, where they belong, where they have always belonged.

My hope remains steadfast and nothing can take that away. No judge, no court order, no complicit professional, nothing. I have no faith in the system that has done this to us. But I do have faith in God, who can, and will, turn the entire thing around. I can’t wait to hold you in my arms, my precious guys.

* * * *

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AUTHOR

Samantha Baldwin: Proud mum to two awesome children.

*Special thanks to Samantha for sharing her books with our followers to raise awareness about the Custody Crisis.