Women's Coalition News & Views

Women's Coalition News & Views

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Tereza Coraggio's avatar
Tereza Coraggio
12h

I'm so sorry for what Samantha has been through. The initial acts of abuse are so horrifying and, as she says, she does everything right in believing her sons. And everything is made to go so wrong. May her experience and her careful documentation lead to the end of this fear for all mothers everywhere.

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