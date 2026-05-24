Women's Coalition News & Views

Women's Coalition News & Views

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The Womens Coalition
16h

Added after publishing:

If you're interested in joining a discrimination against women in family court lawsuit, please fill out one of these forms:

NEW YORK: https://bit.ly/NYComplaintForm

OTHER STATES IN U.S.: https://bit.ly/WClawsuitform

OTHER COUNTRIES: https://bit.ly/WCintllawsuit

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Doc Blue’s RECKONING's avatar
Doc Blue’s RECKONING
2d

¡ SMASH the Patriarchy !

O N L Y trial by JURY to determine CUSTODY after separation.

¡ SMASH the Patriarchy !

Doc Blue

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