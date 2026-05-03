Women's Coalition News & Views

Women's Coalition News & Views

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Doc Blue’s RECKONING's avatar
Doc Blue’s RECKONING
1d

T H U S ... ... has been decades' and decades' time for me ... ... t h u s of PATRIARCHY's MOTHER - FUCKING ... ... YET T H U S STILL OUTRAGES ME: Wha'th''ell CENTURY .IS. This ONE Anyhow ?

IF YOU, Woman, W A N T to BE a mama, THEN DO IT ... ... S O L O.

Women, IF you want to become pregnant in order to mother any children … …

AT ALL, T H E N ... ... DO THUS:

My friend and I both lost our children. Custody WARRING =

the R E C K O N I N G after REPEATED INJURIES and USURPATOINS =

Lost our careers and money, We both concur, N O W, with each other:

We should have, instead of mawwying AT ALL for our kiddos' sperm s o u r c e s:

i) assumed a solid pseudonym,

ii) traveled halfway across the World somewhere,

iii) there, sought out the most intelligent and the most handsome ( to our specifications, of course ) man whom we could locate,

iv) fucked him till pregnant, Big Lebowski - style,

v) gotten, then, stat, clandestinely and alone, upon a return flight home,

vi) l i t e r a l l y grown the fetus(es) in to Her Self and / or in to Him Self, born SAME and … …

vii) … … LIVED HAPPILY E V E R AFTER.

To be done BY Y O U ... ... FOR as many times as the number of kiddos we wanted to grow and to bear and to mother.

_____ Doc Blue

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Joyce Booth's avatar
Joyce Booth
1d

Family court judges do not rule in the best interests of the child. Male entitlement dominates family court. Women do not have the power to protect their children. They have no enforceable rights. Family court judges frequently grant child custody to males that request it. It doesn't matter if they're abusive. Facts and evidence don't help. Laws and training programs don't help. Family court judges enable men to alienate children from loving mothers. They abuse their power and face no consequences. Family court judges falsely deem good mothers unfit. They endanger women and children. Mothers and their children suffer. Women must continue to unite and demand a new system. Family court judges must no longer have the power to decide child custody. A jury would give women and children a chance at justice. Family court must end.

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