This is the fifth in our Memos from Mamas Consciousness-Raising series.

’60’s Consciousness-Raising groups were a way for women to learn from each other’s life experiences and apply a political lens, with the goal of ending the oppression they were being subjected to under Patriarchy.

The main idea was encapsulated in the saying: The personal is political. Women understood the problems they were facing personally were actually being caused by systemic sexism and, therefore, it was not enough to just tell their stories. They must use them as a basis for making cultural and legal change.

We are reviving the spirit of these innovative gatherings and applying it to a specific form of systemic sexism: the entitling and empowering of men to take children from women after divorce via the Family Court system.

Eight messages from victims of the Custody Crisis will be shared in each virtual gathering of minds and hearts. We listen to women who have fought valiantly for custody or protection of their children in Family Court and lost.

Identifying information is redacted so as to protect the women’s privacy. If you want to comment on a mom’s message, you may refer to her by number.

The first in the series is linked linked here, the second here, the third here, and the fourth here.

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This fifth session includes a recent message from a woman whose infant was taken from her [Mama 33]. The father filed an emergency motion falsely alleging she was a “danger to herself and her baby”. The judge gave him sole custody and placed the mother on supervised visitation—after two weeks of zero contact.

A brand new baby—who needs her mother more than ever!

This shows clearly that judges do not care at all about the well-being of children, even infants, and that entitling fathers is the agenda. Although she eventually gets 50% parenting time, he retains primary custody and she is threatened with loss of that if she objects.

This case is a perfect example of the oppression women face in family courts—which is what our Discrimination against Women in Family Court lawsuit claims [see below].

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[We left off last session with Mama 32, so we begin today with Mama 33.]

MEMOS FROM MAMAS

MAMA 33

I went through a custody case that started with my infant being emergency removed from me based on an allegation that I was a danger to myself and my baby. There was no substantiated evidence presented to support that claim, and at that point, even paternity had not been legally established.



My daughter was taken, and for two weeks I did not know where she was or who she was with. I was postpartum, trying to process what was happening, while also being treated as if I was a threat instead of a mother.



When we finally got into court, I was met with a system that felt predetermined. I was told, directly, that this was “not a mother state.” Custody was awarded to her father, and I was placed on supervised visitation, with no clear path to regain normal parenting time.



A Guardian ad Litem was assigned but never filed a formal report. He expressed concerns about the father’s home environment and stated he had multiple questions about him, but no action was taken. There were also personal connections between parties involved that raised concerns for me about impartiality.



As the case continued, it became less about truth and more about endurance. I was told I had grounds to take the case to trial, but that it could take years and cost an amount of money that wasn’t realistic for me to sustain. At the same time, I was warned that going to trial carried the risk of losing my daughter entirely.



So like many mothers in these situations, I was forced into a position where “choice” didn’t feel like a choice at all. In mediation, under pressure and with limited options, I agreed to a 50/50 arrangement with her father designated as primary—not because it reflected what I believed was best, but because it was the safest outcome available to ensure I could remain in my child’s life.



This experience showed me how quickly a mother can be separated from her child based on unproven claims, and how difficult it is to correct the course once that process begins. It also showed me how systems that are meant to protect children can, at times, overlook critical concerns while placing overwhelming weight on others.



I share this because there are other women living this reality—where you are navigating postpartum, grief, fear, and a legal system all at once and being asked to prove your worth as a mother in ways that feel impossible. I’ve been legally silenced and can be in contempt of court if I post my story. This is a broken system.

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MAMA 34

I haven’t seen my kids since my ex took my daughter while I was giving birth to my other daughter.

I had not seen my son since November of 2015 and my daughter since September 2016.

He had also sexually abused my daughter. She told a doctor but the judge did nothing.

I don’t know what I can do.

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MAMA 35

I am about to be jailed for contempt after custody was flipped to my ex at a hearing that happened when I was in the hospital with pneumonia.

I had prevailed for 2 1/2 years before that.

I proved the abuse in 2023 and still have a DVPO [domestic violence protective order], yet the judge granted him SOLE custody with NO parenting time for me.

Family court is a nightmare. All of my “wins” were used against me.

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MAMA 36

My son was kidnapped by agency officials and given to the father after being given to the father’s mother.

There are police reports that state the father has threatened to shoot my baby in the face. He is two years old.

Among other horrible treatments, apparently he’s being put into a room for thirty minutes after fighting with his four year old brother, so that he is isolated.

This is a fucking nightmare!

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MAMA 37

I just read your write up on Meagan’s story. It is so eerily similar to mine.

I get supervised visitation with my kids twice per year. He has had them for almost four years now.

It started off as temporary “emergency” custody, then became permanent after the GAL wrote a false and scathing commentary on me, the next day after looking me in the eyes, sitting on my couch in my home and telling me that she would be returning them to my custody. My kids told me that their father admitted to bribing her to lie.

They are continually telling me about the abuses they suffer at the hands of their dad and his mom. And I’m helpless to help them.

I’m still fighting, but was just fired by the newest attorney because I ran out of funds to pay her.

I cry myself to sleep over the situation frequently.

The family courts are so corrupt.

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MAMA 38

I too have been threatened if I file for child support than my son’s father will retaliate and go for 50/50. He has threatened to bankrupt my parents.

Even with our shared parenting time I have received text messages complaining how he has no time for himself and just wants to be “kid free.” The only time he brings up 50/50 is when the topic of child support is brought back to the table.

I am unable to file for custody because I would rather struggle than risk losing more time with my child.

He does not come to any doctors appointments, earl interventions, dentist appointments, school interviews. I take care of everything.

Now he has a new girl friend and I fear that this exact situation with Meghan will happen to me.

Woman get no credit for devoting their life to their kids, and that means rearranging their life to fit their kids needs and schedule. At what point can those actions be recognized and not look at what is expected?

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MAMA 39

My son was taken and I was placed under arrest for child abuse. I did not hurt my son.

My son now is living with his dad who was my abuser.

After raising my daughter for 5 years I lost custody to her dad after I returned from a deployment.

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MAMA 40

I am in a custody battle with my abusive ex and our 5 children.

I have an extremely biased and corrupt judge who makes her rulings based off her opinion not facts or laws.

I just found your page and am hopeful to find valuable information to help me in my case to protect my kids and get the best outcome. I also want to help advocate for children and women battling the family court system.

I'm on my 4th attorney and cannot find anyone to fight for me and my kids. I'm told to comply to look favorable to the judge and just hand the kids over to my ex whenever he wants them.

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These messages have been sent mostly through our contact form or directly to info@womenscoalition.org.

Hopefully, these women’s outcries will engender outrage from inside and outside our movement and that energy will be converted into making change. So please like, share, and comment!

Encourage friends, family, and co-workers to join The Women’s Coalition on Substack, Facebook, or our website.

And consider joining our activist group Sisters in Solidarity if you would like to engage in activism to end the Crisis.

IN OTHER NEWS

DISCRIMINATION LAWSUIT

Women are making history May 19th with the filing of our revolutionary “Discrimination against Women in Family Court” lawsuit!

For the first time ever, women have united to file a Complaint claiming they are being discriminated against in Family Court because they are a woman.

The press conference to announce the filing of our discrimination lawsuit will be held at the Hilton Albany on May 19th at 2pm. A celebration of the beginning of the Empowerment of Women in custody matters will follow!

RSVP for a seat at the New Girls’ Table! [superseding the Old Boys’ Table!]: info@womenscoalition.org—subject: rsvp. It’s free for all women who’ve been discriminated against in Family Court, but you must RSVP to reserve a place. There are discount rates at the hotel if you want to stay overnight.

NOTE: Amtrak runs to Albany from the south (NYC) and the west (Buffalo) and the north (border). There is wifi and you can work and be entertained along the way. (If you cannot afford the fare, contact info@womenscoalition.org.)

Tuesday is the cutoff for joining the suit. If you are a New York victim of the crisis and want to join, please fill out this form.

For more information, see last Sunday’s article: Women Making History May 19th with Revolutionary Lawsuit!

ACTIVISM OPPORTUNITY!

If you would like to engage in activism to help end the Crisis, reach out to local and national media. Give them this press release: https://bit.ly/PressReleaseLawsuitFiling

Or have them contact: cindydumas@womenscoalition.org.

And you can say you helped in this historic moment!

WOMEN’S COALITION POSITION STATEMENT

Following is The Women’s Coalition Position Statement. It forms the basis for the lawsuit and our activism in general. It will hopefully aid women in understanding why we need to unite under a shared set of facts and goals if we are going to end the Crisis.

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The Women’s Coalition is a grass roots, nonprofit organization with a singular mission: uniting women to end the Custody Crisis—the pandemic of mothers unjustly losing custody and being unable to protect their children after divorce.

Women will only be able to stop the taking and endangering of their children after divorce if they fight together to eliminate the root cause. The reason there has been no progress in the last half century (after divorce became common) is women are divided and attacking symptoms, rather than the cause.

The core cause is identified by looking at the common denominator of Custody Crisis cases around the world over history. While there are many types of corruption and judicial malfeasance in each mother’s case, the one thing they all have in common is the entitling and empowering men and oppressing and disempowering of women, i.e. disparate treatment of the sexes = gender discrimination. This unjust process results in unfair custody determinations that are not in the best interests of the child.

Women are discredited via false findings of being mentally ill, lying, alienating, and a whole host of other untruths, while their primary-nurturing of the children is dismissed. On the other hand, men’s false allegations of abuse or unfitness against the mother are credited, and their abuse, neglect, poor parenting, or unfitness is dismissed.

These false findings are used as the basis for depriving the mother of the custody and parenting time she deserves, and which are in her child(ren)’s best interests. Mothers are often unjustly restricted to supervised visits or no contact and deliberately alienated from their children to punish and silence them.

Hence, women, as a class, are not afforded an “impartial arbiter” (judge) or process. Legally, this means women’s rights to equal protection and due process are being violated because they are women.

Every day in family courts, women are losing what is most precious to them—their children. Worse, it is damaging their children, often tremendously and irreparably.

It’s time for women to stand together and say ENOUGH! The taking and harming of our children must stop NOW!

Join The Women’s Coalition where we are uniting to implement a new system.

Women’s Coalition News & Views is a reader-supported publication. Please consider a paid subscription of just $5/mo, $50/yr or $200 founding member to support our important work of exposing and ending the Custody Crisis! [Check alternate inboxes.]

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