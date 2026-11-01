Women's Coalition News & Views

Women’s Coalition News & Views

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Joyce Booth's avatar
Joyce Booth
20h

Women have no enforceable rights in family court. Children are considered male property. Systemic male entitlement dominates judicial rulings. Family court judges continually endanger women and children. Men that murder women are still given access and control over children. Family court judges must no longer be able to abuse their power. Our lawsuit addresses the discrimination against women in family court. Women must keep uniting and fighting for a new system.

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From The Beginning...'s avatar
From The Beginning...
20h

I remember watching about this case on 20/20. 'Rights' has become as abused and misused as the word narcissist. There is no discernment because discernment cedes power. It's by design.

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