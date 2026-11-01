In a shocking Minnesota case, a mother seems to be about to lose custody to her ex, who is in prison for life without parole for murdering his first wife!

Rachel & kids

The murderer has filed for joint legal custody and visitation in Family Court. This means he will have power in making decisions about the children’s schooling, doctors, therapists, etc. The mother will have to be in communication and negotiations with him until the children turn 18. Worse, it means she may have to bring the children to visit him in prison.

Adding insult to injury, the grandparents, who do not believe their son is guilty, are also fighting her for visits in a separate case.

This mama’s case is different than most, in that she is not trying to protect her children from being physically endangered or abused, since he is in prison. However, she is fighting for their psychological safety and well-being, perhaps just as important.

She has been fighting valiantly for the last three years to protect them, but it’s looking like her case is now going off on the usual Custody Crisis track. The judge has appointed professionals who are, incredibly, siding with the murderer.

Most people would not, could not, believe that a man in prison for killing his first wife could even file a case for custody, much less for it to be taken seriously, and no way he could actually get it.

They would be wrong. Because we are talking about Family Court. The upholder of men’s power in the family after divorce. Even after wife murder.

She has a trial coming up and perhaps we can help stop this outrage by sharing her case wide and far, so as to pressure the judge into doing the right thing.

So share, comment, and like in support of Rachel!

Share

Leave a comment

MURDER OF FIRST WIFE

Rachel’s ex, Nick, met his first wife, Heidi through their church events. They married in 2008.

Heidi

They seemed like a happy couple to all who knew them.

But one day in 2010, Nick called 911 saying that someone had broken into his house and shot his wife and himself. Police arrived minutes later.

Nick’s thigh had been grazed by a bullet. He was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Heidi was declared deceased at the scene. She had been shot in the back at close range with a rifle owned by Nick, which was still there on the floor.

After investigating, the police suspected Nick, but they did not think the evidence was strong enough for a conviction.

Some particularly damning evidence was that Nick and Heidi were set to be evicted from their home the next day following a foreclosure caused by delinquency on their mortgage payments. But detectives noticed that none of their things had been packed, and the house was in normal condition. This led them to believe Heidi had not known about the foreclosure or eviction, and that provided a motive for murder.

But Nick’s church and town rallied around him as the victim of a horrible crime and the terrible loss of his beloved wife. He went on with his life.

ENTER RACHEL

Rachel was introduced to Nick by her sister, who belonged to the same church. Her sister told her that his ex-wife had been killed in a home invasion.

Rachel

Rachel had recently survived her own ordeal, having finally divorced her first husband, who was a serious “domestic” abuser. They bonded over their shared trauma.

Everything was hard…You talk about your hard stuff and you build a deep relationship because of it.

They married and had three children, two boys and a girl, in 2013, 15, and 16. Rachel was the children’s primary bond and nurturer. They thrived under her care.

All was seemingly fine, at least on the surface, for a long time. But cracks eventually began to appear. She would catch him in little lies and started getting a bad, gut feeling about him.

I just started to get bad feelings, like gut feelings, but I didn't want to assume anything. Because if I were to assume that he did something horrible, that's a big assumption to make.

RACHEL’S REALIZATION

One day in 2021, Rachel’s life turned upside down. She found a letter buried deep in a drawer.

In the letter, it stated they were at risk of losing their home due to unpaid property taxes. Nick had not told her that they had any financial problems, least of all something as serious as this.

Rachel’s mind veered to the similar circumstances with Heidi. She had heard that Heidi had possibly been unaware they were being evicted.

…This letter kind of tipped me over. I’m just like, ‘Boy, now this is bigger than I thought it was.’

Rachel soon moved out with the children and began cooperating with police, who reopened the murder investigation. She wore a wire while confronting Nick to aid in gathering evidence.

Nick was arrested and indicted for murder. He posted bond and was released but was not allowed to see the children.

The case went to trial in February of 2023. A jury convicted Nick in just four hours of first degree, premeditated murder. He was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole. The Minnesota Supreme Court officially upheld his conviction on February 25, 2026, so there is no chance he will ever be released.

Rachel remarried and they are a happy family.

MURDERER GETTING CUSTODY?

This is where it gets crazy.

Because a murder conviction does not automatically sever parental rights under Minnesota law, Nick immediately began filing motions in Family Court from his prison cell. He filed a motion for joint legal custody and visits with his children.

The case was assigned to a referee, as is common in St. Paul cases, but a referee only has the power to recommend an outcome. A district judge must co-sign every order for it to become legally binding and must preside over trials.

Referee Rebecca Rossow has been assigned to Rachel’s case from the beginning. Many judges have signed off on her orders, so it is not clear which, if any, is assigned to her case or who will be presiding over the trial.

Referee Rebecca Rossow

Referee Rossow could have nipped the case in the bud by ruling early on that it is not in the best interests of the children for the murderer to have any custody or say in the children’s lives and she prohibited him from making any further motions. That would have saved Rachel from the extreme stress and expense of litigating for years with a murderer. But at least she has kept Rachel mostly in control of the situation.

Until now.

It is looking very much like the case is following the inevitable Custody Crisis pattern, with court-appointed minions steering the case to the father.

The therapist appointed to the case had been reporting to the court that the children do not want to see their father. She recommended they not be forced to visit with him.

Nick accused Rachel and the therapist of alienating the kids from him! [Amazingly, that can be used even when the father is in prison for murder.] Rossow removed that therapist and appointed a new one.

In June, Rossow appointed a guardian ad litem [GAL]. In September, the GAL submitted a report, predictably, in Nick’s favor. She recommended joint legal custody with Rachel only having decision-making power in medical emergencies.

Referee Rossow then ordered Rachel to mediate with Nick with a retired judge, Tanja Manrique, on November 12th. This mediation, along with the new therapist and GAL report, puts tremendous pressure on Rachel to give in.

And that isn’t all.

A special master in the grandparent’s case for visitation has recommended they be given visits. The problem with that is they believe Nick is innocent and will surely try and convince the children of that. They would also be able to make video calls with Nick during their visitation.

Rachel is under intense pressure from all sides to give in and agree to Nick getting custody. Thankfully, the judge does not have the usual potent leverage. She cannot threaten a custody switch if Rachel does not go along to get along!

TAKEAWAYS

This case demonstrates that there is an agenda to keep men in power in the family after divorce no matter what. If a wife murderer can get custody, any man can.

If Nick loses the case, he will lose power to make decisions in the children’s lives. He will not be able to communicate and negotiate with Rachel. He will have zero power over his children or the mother of his children through them.

On the other hand, Rachel will have all the power over their children’s lives and will never have to negotiate with him. She will never have to speak to him again. Ever.

And this is absolutely anathema to the Patriarchy.

The Old Boys have designed Family Court to prevent this and to ensure men retain power and control over their women and children, regardless of whether they are wife beaters or murderers or child abusers or molesters.

Children are, in practice, still the father’s property, just as they have been for ten thousand years, ever since Patriarchy took hold. This power over children has become imperative to maintain after losing control over wives in the ’70’s.

This is why there is no law that murderers and molesters cannot have custody or visitation.

Bottom line: Family Court exists to empower and entitle men after divorce no matter what they have done to the children or mother.

WHAT’S NEXT

On November 12th, the mediation will take place. It is unclear whether the mediator can make recommendations to the judge. That is likely, since she was appointed and that puts even more pressure on Rachel to submit.

On December 14th, there will be a status hearing. If an agreement has not been reached in mediation, a trial will be scheduled for early next year.

At that point, a district judge will get involved. S/he will preside over the trial and make a ruling on whether a murderer gets custody.

Because judges are elected in Minnesota, that would hurt his/her chances of being reelected. That is why this case must get local and national attention.

You know what to do mamas! Share, comment, like in support of Rachel!

Join us at The Women’s Coalition where we are raising awareness and fighting for a new system.

Join us at Sisters in Solidarity if you’d like to engage in activism.

Follow us on Facebook and share posts with your friends.

Join our Discrimination against Women in Family Court lawsuits [see below].

Leave a comment

Share

LINKS

Recent reporting on the Family Court case by local reporter on a Facebook reel.

20/20 documentary about Heidi’s murder

IN OTHER NEWS

VIRAL POST

Emma, a New Zealand mother, has posted about how society must stop normalizing children being forcibly removed from mothers and how women need to reclaim the power of the matriarchy.

It has gone viral. We are re-posting it here. Feel free to comment on it. It is really pissing men off!

“Good fathers do not remove children from loving mothers. Good fathers protect the emotional stability of the mother, recognising her as a vital source of security for the child. Good fathers put the child first.

We must stop normalising children being forcibly removed from their mothers by abusive men.

Protective mothers are not the problem. When a mother raises concerns about her child’s safety, those concerns must be properly investigated - not weaponised against her.

Too often, abusive, weak men exploit patriarchal systems, coercive control and manipulation to punish mothers, deliberately destroy the sacred bond of motherhood and traumatise the very children they claim to love.

We must keep calling out the patriarchy that silences women, dismisses protective mothers and allows systems abuse to flourish. We must challenge the structures that undermine women’s voices and enable the destruction of the mother–child bond.

It’s time to rise. It’s time to reclaim the power of the matriarchy.

Not through domination, but through compassion, collective strength, wisdom, accountability and a fierce commitment to protecting our children.

Children are not weapons. Motherhood is not a privilege to be taken away. And the deliberate destruction of a sacred mother–child bond must never be treated as business as usual.

We must stop silencing protective mothers. We must stop excusing abuse. We must stop normalising the trauma inflicted on children when their relationships with safe, loving mothers are torn apart.

Call out the patriarchy. Amplify silenced mothers. Protect our children. Rise together.

The matriarchy is not about replacing one form of domination with another. It is about building a world where nurturing, equality, truth, justice and the wellbeing of children take precedence over power and control.

The time for silence is over. The rise of the matriarchy begins with us.”

DISCRIMINATION LAWSUITS

Over 270 mothers from 38 counties have already joined our Discrimination against Women in California Family Court lawsuit! We hope to file in December.

If you are a mother who has or had a case in one of California’s 58 counties, you can join by filling out this form. Feel free to share the link with other mothers: bit.ly/CAlawsuit.

We also have an active lawsuit in New York. The initial hearing will be on Dec. 3rd at SDNY at 2pm Eastern. If you’d like to attend, sign up here. We will send a link for virtual attendees.

If you are a mom from another state who wants to join a lawsuit, fill out this form.

Leave a comment

Share

Or feel free to support the Coalition’s work through a one-time or recurring contribution through our Paypal Giving Fund.

Giving Fund

All contributions are greatly appreciated!