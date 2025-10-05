Women's Coalition News & Views

Nataly Anderson
18h

In the UK we are seeing a very concerning rise in use of restraining orders over the last few years, in family and civil cases, to dismiss litigants who are pointing out glaring "errors" (corruption). Very naughty.

Hayley Howard
2h

This describes the absolute hell on earth these judges are getting away with! It has been done to me and my family too. I am absolutely saddened this has been done to this mother and her family. I am praying, filing what I can, speaking out against, and advocating where I can. So far nothing has changed for the better. I am still being alienated from my daughters that are severely maternally alienated and I'm now told by the abusers that my daughters hate me. They are 11 1/2 & 9 years old. I was their full time mother for 10 1/2 & 8 years. Now I'm am nothing to them by the judge's by design maternal alienation and false claims against me. In Pittsylvania County VA judge melissa pagans keen, opposing counsel Claudette Suzanne Robertson (was awarded now with being a judge in Danville VA), gal Jessica ashleigh burgess, dss/cps Brian cassidy, judge Stacey Monroe also denied my rights to appeal and my rights to a jury trial. The Pittsylvania county sheriff’s office is also involved with their domestic terrorism. When does this hell end?

