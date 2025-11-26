Chapter Eleven is the last chapter of Everything Is Going to Be Okay, a heartbreaking novel about a mother who finds herself in Family Court fighting desperately to maintain custody and protect her children. It is based on the author’s own experience.

In the last chapter, the judge reads his final judgment in open court. Mandy is shocked to hear him find that she is “irrational” (court-speak for crazy) and “wholly unreliable” (court-speak for liar). He, incredibly, finds that she was the one who had injected the boys with date-rape drugs, not Damian.

Her head spinning, she cannot understand why the judge would lie but realizes he is not going to protect the boys. Mandy leaves the courtroom before he finishes his diatribe against her. She picks up her boys and a few necessities at home and flees into hiding.

Unfortunately, since she did not plan her escape out ahead of time, Mandy is tracked and caught within weeks. The boys are handed over into the sole custody of their father, their named rapist.

* * * *

“Pretended Justice” is the sequel to Everything Is Going to Be Okay. It tells the story of Mandy’s continued Family Court nightmare after she is caught and Lewis and Daniel taken away from her. Will she be able to see them at all? Will she be indicted for kidnapping and go to prison? Will her mother be prosecuted for aiding and abetting her in hiding? Will evidence of Damian’s abuse of other children come out and vindicate her? Most importantly, will she ever get justice in Family Court and get custody of her precious boys back?

Stay tuned! The sequel will begin in the New Year—every Wednesday beginning January 7th.

You may access all chapters of Everything Is Going to Be Okay on the menu bar at Women’s Coalition News & Views.

CHAPTER ELEVEN

I wake up with the same churning feeling in my stomach as I have done for the past one thousand, two hundred and forty-nine days. Is this real? Has it all been a bad dream? When will it end? Pulling my duvet over my head, I wrap my arms around the teddy that I sleep with, since the boys were stolen. I can’t stay here alone with my thoughts and the ache in my stomach. Taking a deep breath, I check the time. It’s 7:35am. Flinging the duvet back and climbing out of bed, I shiver. The weather is turning, and autumn is almost here. Another season gone.

Grabbing my dressing gown, I go downstairs to make myself a cup of tea and take it back to bed, opening my bedroom curtains to let in some light. I check the news with my mobile. It’s habitual. One day, I will be reading that my ex-husband had been arrested. One day soon…

I check my social media pages. Someone could come forward any day. Another victim of his. Any day now… I scroll through my feed. It’s just the usual messages of support and encouragement. They keep me going. A lady has written to tell me I’m her hero. This happens regularly. I think so many people identify with my story because they, too, have lost loved ones to this heartless, defunct system. In me, they see a defiant fighter, and they envy my strength. “When my daughter was taken by her dad, it broke me completely,” the lady’s message continues, “but you seem so strong…”

If there is one thing I’ve learned through this personal perdition, it’s that appearances can be deceptive. I am the face of my own campaign, and I take that responsibility very seriously. I know that if I present in a certain way, I will maximise public interest in my boys’ welfare. But to suggest I am not broken is to know nothing of my pain. I don’t show the world my tears or my terror. I don’t make videos of myself in the dead of night when I wake from a dream where my boys are calling me and I am running towards them, screaming their names. At first in my sleep, and then into the stillness of my empty home. My empty life.

Sipping my tea and picking up the Bible from my bedside table I read my favourite verses in Isaiah 61.

The Spirit of the Lord God is upon Me,

Because the Lord has anointed Me

To preach good tidings to the poor;

He has sent Me to heal the broken-hearted,

To proclaim liberty to the captives,

And the opening of the prison to those who are bound;

To proclaim the acceptable year of the Lord,

And the day of vengeance of our God;

To comfort all who mourn,

To console those who mourn in Zion,

To give them beauty for ashes,

The oil of joy for mourning,

The garment of praise for the spirit of heaviness;

That they may be called trees of righteousness,

The planting of the Lord, that He may be glorified.

It always comforts me. After the reading I fall to my knees and pray,

‘Thank you, Father, for protecting Lewis and Daniel, for rescuing them, for giving them strength. Thank you for exposing Damian Madford. Bring my babies back today, Lord, please.’

I think Lewis and Daniel might be the most prayed for children in the country. So many people praying for the safe return of my precious boys. I found Jesus shortly after the boys’ disclosed, almost six years ago. Six long years. I wasn’t exactly what you’d call religious, until that point. But once I heard those horror-filled words coming from the mouths of my babes, I knew that evil existed. And the only way to turn was God. A couple of years later, I started taking the boys to church. I would sit in Sunday school with them, after praise. I haven’t been back to that church again since my boys were taken. Too many memories.

I finish the rest of my hot tea. I would need to get up. I had lots to do; I had to finish the book. The book, I felt strongly, would be an integral part of getting my sons home. The book had been God’s answer to my prayer. Prayers and action. I couldn’t just sit back, pray and do nothing. We had to listen and then take action. I had always thought the book would come after the boys had come back. But God had different plans, and I came to understand that I needed to write a book now. I get ready, have breakfast and sit at my desk. I open my laptop and click onto the chapter I was working on. I would do a couple of hours on my book. Not long to go now, there was an end in sight. I feel a rush of excitement that lasts for a second, before disappearing.

Looking outside the window I see the branches of the trees swaying in the breeze. The rain started to come on, and the tapping on the windowsill mirrored the tapping on my keyboard. The words were flowing. Sometimes, it felt as if I was in a trance, but my fingers continued typing as I traced the outline of our damaged lives for the whole world to see. It may seem inconceivable, even to me, now, but I am a private person. I have never sought attention or courted the limelight. I created this public persona to be the voice my boys were robbed of, to tell the story they told me and the police and the courts. Reading over the paragraphs I’ve just typed, I’m happy with what I have written. This is going to be exposed. God has a plan.

***

I need to do the food shop. The fridge is completely empty now. I can’t put it off any longer. I can’t face a fourth day of porridge for every single meal. Even by my subsistence standards it was becoming bleak. Checking the time, I see it’s midday. There wouldn’t be any school age children in the shops. I panic when I see children. The heart wrenching feeling when I hear a baby cry or a small child crying for their mummy. Especially when I see boys playing together, especially boys my sons’ ages. I’ve been known to abandon my food trolley mid shop and just run. I barely ever leave the house these days, but needs must. I add a few essentials to the list I’ve prepared and mentally plan the food route. I’ll rush in and out, avoid eye contact, keep my head down, maybe pretend to be on my phone if someone approaches. I’ll park straight outside. I can be there and home in under half an hour if I stay focused.

Unloading the bags, I’m proud of my haul. I’ve bought enough food and toiletries to last a few weeks. I’ve taken to buying everything long life, the perfect food for a childless mother. I shove a half dozen tins of soup in the cupboard and remember a former life when I always had a pan of homemade soup on the go. The boys loved my soup. Cooking and eating together was one of our favourite things.

I saw them on a pre-recorded video last week. We get three video exchanges a year now. Once every four months, I get to sit in a room, supervised by strangers, and watch my children growing up on a tv screen.

Lewis is thirteen now. A teenager. I imagine he is about my height, maybe even taller. I flashback to a night in August, last year, when I woke up to the sound of crying. I knew it was Lewis. It was straight after he had been told the terrible news – the court had ruled that we couldn’t have any contact for four years.

I see a deterioration in him, every video since, a lack of joy and of hope that he had, somehow, previously managed to keep going. The small glimmer of belief had all but disappeared. I whisper to him, ‘Not long now Lewis, not long, you’re coming home.’

Daniel still has a baby face but has grown so much in three and a half years. My baby was going to be ten years old in a few months. Please, God, bring them back before my baby is ten. My perfect children. Trapped with their father. Tears well up in my eyes. How must the boys feel, when they see someone who looks like me, what about when friends at school ask them… “Why haven’t you got a mum?” “Where is she?” “Is she in prison?” “Your mum drugged you, I saw it on the internet. Your mum drugged you! Your mum drugged you!”

Falling to my knees I ask Jesus to protect them and to keep them safe and to not let others bully them or confuse them or rob them of our precious memories.

My night-time routine is much like the morning, and as I sink into my mattress, my teddy by my side, I do a last scroll of my newsfeed and messages. One of these nights, I’m going to read how they’ve arrested Damian Madford and charged him. I sigh, tonight isn’t that night. All it takes, is one person, I tell myself, one other victim, one wife who knows, one mother who can’t live with it any longer, one confidant who is weary from the burden of their knowledge and ready to tell the truth.

And I know that someone will come forward. It’s only a matter of time. And when they do, I’ll get my sons back. It’s only a matter of time. Rereading my favourite Bible passage, I feel the words of my God give me solace. Bending my knees for a final prayer.

‘Thank you, Father, for protecting Lewis and Daniel, for rescuing them, for giving them strength. Thank you for exposing Damian Madford. Bring my babies back tomorrow, Lord, please.’

AUTHOR

Samantha Baldwin: Proud mum to two awesome children.

*Special thanks to Samantha for sharing her book to raise awareness about the Custody Crisis.