Women's Coalition News & Views

User's avatar
Dr Kristine Danback's avatar
Dr Kristine Danback
2d

As a clinical psychologist who treats women in this very situation (and a mom myself who went through divorce from a man w NPD and encounter similar from family court)…I am so angry the system doesn’t protect us. I am NOT surprised by this story. This is becoming more and more the norm. Prayers for everyone involved.

Joyce Booth's avatar
Joyce Booth
2d

Family court judges do not protect women and children. Male entitlement dominates family court. Women and children are dying. Charity's story is too common. Family court judges face no consequences for their abuse of power. They are rewarded with promotions and increased status. Facts and evidence don't matter. New laws and training programs won't make a difference. Women do not have the power to protect their children in family court. They have no enforceable rights. Children are often scared and traumatized. Loving mothers have their children taken. Women must continue to unite and fight for a new system. A jury would give women and children a chance at justice. Family court must end.

