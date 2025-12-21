Women's Coalition News & Views

Joyce Booth's avatar
Joyce Booth
3h

Family court is about male power and control. Women have no enforceable rights in family court. They can't protect their children. Family court judges do not rule in a child's best interests. Children are considered male property. Family court judges usually give child custody to males that request it. It doesn't matter if they're abusive. Family court judges enable fathers to alienate children from their mothers. Loving mothers have their children taken. Children are often isolated from their mothers. Many are sleep deprived, hungry and scared. Women are not allowed to nurture their children. Men are allowed to use and abuse children. Vulnerable children are forced to live a false reality. Many become angry with their mothers. Children also become clingy like Leon. Mothers are a child's primary attachment. They are usually their primary caregiver. Family court judges harm children by separating them from their loving mothers. Often, mothers can't even hug their children. Facts and evidence don't matter. New laws and training programs won't help. Family court judges abuse their power and face no consequences. They must no longer have the power to do so. Women must continue to unite and fight for a new system. A jury would give women and children a chance at justice. Family court must end.

WOMEN Raise Children's avatar
WOMEN Raise Children
4h

What I don't understand is how quickly states turned from "Mother's States" to Father-friendly. It's a fast track agenda.

1 reply by The Womens Coalition
