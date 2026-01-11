Women's Coalition News & Views

Women's Coalition News & Views

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joyce Booth's avatar
Joyce Booth
10h

Family court is about male power and control. Children are considered male property. Women do not have the power to protect their children in family court. Family court judges usually give child custody to males that request it. Biological fathers are granted custody. Step-fathers are granted custody. It doesn't matter if they're abusive. Loving mothers have their children taken. Children are separated from their primary attachment. Women have no enforceable rights in family court. Women and children have no protection. Facts and evidence make no difference. Laws, new laws and training programs make no difference. Family court judges abuse their power and face no consequences. Their opinion is what matters. Women must continue to unite and fight for a new system. A jury would give women and children a chance at justice. Family court must end.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
roger hawcroft's avatar
roger hawcroft
10h

This situation is abominable, unjust in the extreme, and ignores the needs and rights of both mother and children. That this mother was raped by the male who now further abuses her by seeking to take the children - whom he never wanted nor has any suitability to raise - and that he has connections to judges and others in authority who are willing to act irresponsibly, prejudicially and even illegally displays a major flaw in the judicial system in relation to family law, custody and serving the best interests of children.

This is not justice but a perversion of justice.

Quite apart from the reality of this male - (no male who acts this way deserves the designation of 'man') - disrespecting a woman to the extent of drugging and raping her, that he then tries to take her children, in my view solely because either his wife want them or, more likely still, simply to further harm and show his arrogant dominance and disdain for his victim - the actions of the judge and others in this matter show a complete disregard for 'right' and no consideration, let alone empathy for either the mother's experience or what is in the children's interests.

This case shows clearly the failings of a system which although supposed to support and protect the highest moral standards and caring for the welfare of children and their carers, can be and is perverted by individuals who are neither objective in assessing the merits of a situation nor free from the prejudice shown against females for thousands of years in a variety of ways but not least by males who see them as 'less than' and existing only for the pleasure or service of males.

What has happened here disgusts me - as a man - and that anyone with a sound moral code and a supposed ability to judge situations on their merit and administer the law correctly, can act as this judge allegedly has, is beyond the pale.

I am ashamed that there are still far too many members of my sex who behave as though they still live in caves and wield stone axes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Women's Coalition · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture