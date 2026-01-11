In a case that’s hard to wrap your brain around, a man who raped his client while she was unconscious was granted sole custody of toddler twins born of the rape—just days before Christmas.

Another case Straight Outta Family Court!

In a twist, the rapist’s wife, who was the president of a guardian ad litem [GAL] agency used by the judge, is on board with taking and raising the twins.

The real mom feels like she’s in The Handmaid’s Tale.

It’s like surrogacy by rape, like The Handmaid’s Tale.

But this case is not so unbelievable if you are familiar with the Family Court agenda to cover up sexual assault and other forms of violence and abuse by men in order to accomplish the great custody switch. It’s par for the course.

The good news is, this Oklahoma mama got away with her babies before they could be snatched! However, the despicable, rapist-enabling judge is still pursuing them across the border in Texas.

As usual, we’ll tie this mother’s case into the broader picture in the TAKEAWAYS, but first, her story.

JULIE’S STORY

Julie is an award-winning gymnast from college days when she competed for the University of Oklahoma. Her team came in second place in the NCAA finals, which launched UO into the national spotlight.

In 2023, Julie began going to a licensed massage therapist to alleviate a medical condition. One aspect of this condition is that she occasionally becomes unconscious. The massage therapist, Ferris, was aware of her condition and there was a pre-arranged plan should it happen during the session.

In January of 2024, Julie became unconscious during a session. While she was unconscious, Ferris raped her. When she came to, he did not tell her he had raped her, of course.

By the time Julie realized she was pregnant, it was too late for an abortion due to strict Oklahoma laws. Ferris did not want her to keep the pregnancy and insisted she proceed with “Plan C”: an abortifacient medication. She refused but believes he spiked a drink with it, after which she hemorrhaged and almost lost the twins. The doctors suspected Plan C.

Ferris did not hide his irritation that the miscarriage hadn’t occurred, saying, “It would have been better if nature had taken care of itself.” While acknowledging paternity, he made it clear he wanted nothing to do with the twins and asked to not be put on the birth certificate.

TWINS BORN

In September of 2024, the twins were born. Julie did not put Ferris’ name on the birth certificate, as he had requested.

Julie remarried and her new husband became a wonderful father to the twins.

Ferris tried twice to get Julie to meet him at an isolated location, but she refused. She did not trust him, nor want anything to do with him. She suspects he would have killed her if she had met him, because he began overtly threatening to kill her.

He claimed he could get away with murdering her because he had “legal avenues” available to him [read: connections with judges]. He menacingly referenced high-profile murders in which two women were stabbed and buried in a freezer.

This led to Julie fearing for her children’s and her lives. She filed for and was granted a Temporary Restraining Order [TRO], which included the children.

THE TRICK

Oklahoma law requires an evidentiary hearing on the TRO within 14 days, so the hearing was scheduled for January 8, 2025. But, instead of hearing the case, Judge Sara Murphy Bonderant required Julie to file a motion to establish paternity, transmuting it into a custody case.

Judge Sara Murphy Bonderant

Judge Bonderant knew damn well violence is a separate issue that needs to be heard first, as she specializes in protection cases. This was a deliberate move to derail the rape case. A common ploy.

But it was black-and-white illegal. No grey area.

The law clearly states, “A court may not require the victim to seek legal sanctions against the defendant including, but not limited to, divorce, separation, paternity or criminal proceedings prior to hearing a petition for protective order.” Judges cannot delay victim protection by first requiring them to pursue other legal proceedings.

THE COVER-UP

Ferris promptly hired prominent family law attorneys and filed for custody and visitation.

The case was transferred to Judge James Siderias, another good ol’ boy soldier for the cause of empowering men after divorce.

Judge James Siderias

Judge Siderias could have simply heard the RO case and denied or dismissed it, but that would be difficult because of the strong evidence (DNA) of the crime. So he simply ignored it. He proceeded as if there had been no rape and Ferris was a father who had always wanted to be in the twins’ lives.

At a hearing in July, Ferris asked for a GAL to be appointed for the twins. This is absurd, considering the twins were only 10 months-old and could barely walk, much less talk to a lawyer. But GAL’s serve an important purpose: to give judges cover by spinning reports and recommendations against the mother and to the father.

Additionally, Ferris’ wife just happens to be a past president of a GAL agency, from which Siderias ordered one appointed. That makes it a legitimate conflict of interest.

But Julie was well-represented. She filed an opposition to the appointment of the GAL. Not surprisingly, Siderias completely ignored it. Another violation of law.

At an August hearing, Judge Siderias graciously allowed Julie to maintain custody but ordered supervised visitation for Ferris. A common first step in the Switch.

Julie kept insisting there should be a trial on the Restraining Order, which would establish the rape and hopefully keep the visits supervised. But Judge Siderias kept threatening her with contempt and jail.

In response to his threats, Julie requested a jury trial, which is allowed in Texas family courts. He backed off but still no RO hearing.

RELOCATION & ARMS RACE

Seeing the writing on the wall, Julie “temporarily relocated” across the border to Texas where her parents live. Parents with sole legal custody can move without permission from the other parent.

Thus began an arms race of sorts between Julie and Siderias:

DEC. 10: Julie notifies the court she has temporarily relocated to Texas.

DEC. 19: Judge Siderias grants sole custody to Ferris without notice or evidentiary hearing.

DEC. 22: Julie files in Oklahoma Supreme Court: Application to Assume Original Jurisdiction (asking the Court to intervene on an urgent matter); a Petition for Writ of Prohibition and Mandamus; and an Emergency Motion for Stay of Proceedings.

DEC. 23: Judge Siderias issues Writ of Habeas Corpus and Writ of Assistance, authorizing Texas law enforcement to “recover” the twins.

DEC. 25: Christmas day, Julie is granted a Temporary Restraining Order in Texas.

DEC. 26: Texas law enforcement comes with Siderias’ order in hand to take the twins. When Julie shows them the Texas RO, they decide not to take them.

Phew! One day—that’s as close as it gets!

But the arms race continues:

JAN. 5: Judge Siderias notifies Julie the final RO hearing will be the next day and says she can’t appear remotely. Julie was not given time to prepare and knew if she appeared in person, he would take the twins.

JAN 6: Judge Siderias dismisses the Restraining Order on the grounds that Julie failed to appear at the hearing. She is appealing.

JAN 27: Oral arguments will be heard before the Oklahoma Supreme Court. Stay tuned for the outcome!

TAKEAWAYS

This case demonstrates how DNA is king—when it’s the man’s that is. DNA supposedly makes a man a “father” in Family Court. He will be given custody, regardless of whether he is violent, or has ever done any parenting. Even of toddlers, like the twins in this case.

Even of nursing infants. Babies are being ripped from mama’s breast due to men’s supposed “right” to a child with their DNA. That is not what nature intended, nor is it in children’s, mothers’, or society’s best interests. [More on that in an upcoming column.]

An important takeaway is how easily a Temporary Restraining Order can be dismissed or ignored and then transmuted into a custody battle. This is a common ploy in service of covering up men’s abuse in order to switch custody to them.

Another takeaway is that judges can blatantly violate so many laws and policies in service of switching custody, even when the mother has good attorneys who point them out and object. Judges snarkily tell mothers to take it to the Appellate Court, knowing the worst that could happen is a slap on the hand.

Even when cases are overturned in appellate courts, they are usually just remanded back to the same trial court/judge—where judges do the same thing in a more clever way. Most mothers do not have the wherewithal or money to appeal anyway, so there is no effective way to hold judges accountable. [See: Down the Transparency & Accountability Rabbit Hole.]

One interesting factor in this case is the wife getting on board with taking kids from the mother. It begs the question, why would a woman want to raise kids who are the product of her husband’s rape?

Educated guesses: it enables them both to use custody to silence Julie about the rape. Or maybe she wants to mother the twins herself—for emotional reasons. Or maybe, just maybe, she’s afraid if she doesn’t go along with it or divorces him, he will be empowered to take her children (if she has any).

Which speaks to the throughline in all Custody Crisis cases: mothers do not have the power to keep or protect our children, thanks to Family Court judges having the power to take and endanger them.

Join The Women’s Coalition where we are uniting to demand a new system.

