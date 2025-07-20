Women's Coalition News & Views

I know a woman who went through this. She had no power, so she waited it out. When her son was 16 he came to see her. They reunited happily. He's in his 30s now, and is very close to his affectionate mother, (and he's not a fan of his controlling dad).

Please, grieving mums, don't commit suicide. If all else fails, be patient. Your children will want to know you, and when they get independent, no one can stop them.

I was in a similar predicament 30 years ago. My ex was a police officer in the Midwest and had convinced the judge I was unfit by claiming I was a drug addict and alcoholic (neither was true). If I had not had recorded phone conversations of his threats, I would have lost my son. The judge changed his mind when he listened to the recordings.

